I never expected an AI CCTV camera to stop a theft. Then I learned what these features can actually do.

I had always assumed a security camera was there to help after something went wrong. That changed when I heard that my neighbour's AI-powered camera spotted a package thief in real time and sent an alert before the parcel disappeared. It was enough to spark my curiosity. What did the camera actually see that a regular one might have missed? As I looked into it, I realised there was no single feature behind it. Instead, several AI-powered tools were working together in the background. Here is a closer look at the ones that could have made all the difference.

Our Picks

Our Picks Product Rating Price Qubo Smart Cam 360° 3MP [2026 Edition] by Hero Group | STQC Certified | AI Person Detection | Intruder Alarm | Color Night Vision | Two-Way Talk | Records Directly on Cloud | No SD Card Required View Details ₹2,490 Buy on EMI Check Offers Qubo Smart Bullet Cam Pro 4MP [2026 Edition] by Hero Group | STQC Certified | AI Person Detection | Intruder Alarm | Color Night Vision | App Control | Records Directly on Cloud | No SD Card Required View Details ₹3,590 Buy on EMI Check Offers Unlock Personalized

EMI Offers ₹415 x 6 months ₹2,490 Trueview 3MP 4G Mini PT Security Camera with SIM Support | All-Time Color Vision | 360° Pan | Two-Way Audio | Human Detection | 256GB SD & Cloud | IP66 Waterproof | Alexa Compatible | STQC Certified View Details ₹3,799 Buy on EMI Check Offers Godrej 3MP Smart 4G Mini PT CCTV Camera | EVE Pro 4G Mini PT | Night Vision | 360° View | AI Human Tracking | Motion Detection | Outdoor Camera | 2-Way Talk | 256GB SD Card Support | Alexa Support View Details ₹4,235 Buy on EMI Check Offers MANOMAY Protect Pro 3MP Mini Wi-Fi Pan-Tilt Camera [STQC Certified] 360° Smart Home CCTV, AI Human Tracking, Color Night Vision, 2-Way Audio, Alexa, IP66, 256GB Memory Card Support M1095S View Details ₹3,099 Buy on EMI Check Offers

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Fewer false alarms, faster response Traditional security cameras tend to send alerts for almost everything. A passing car, a neighbourhood dog or even tree branches swaying in the wind can trigger a notification. After a while, it becomes easy to ignore them.

AI-powered cameras take a more selective approach. Rather than reacting to every movement, they can recognise when a person enters the frame and prioritise that alert. That means there is a better chance of noticing someone lingering near your doorstep before they walk away with a freshly delivered package. In situations like these, even a few extra minutes can make a real difference.

Once the alert comes through, you can open the live feed to see what is happening. Several AI-powered cameras also support two-way audio, allowing you to speak to someone standing outside without opening the door. Some can even trigger a siren if the activity appears suspicious. None of these features can guarantee that a theft will be prevented, but together they give homeowners a chance to respond while the situation is still unfolding.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Better tracking, better evidence Spotting someone is only the first step. If that person keeps moving across the driveway or around the entrance, you do not want them disappearing from the frame a few seconds later. That is where features like auto-tracking come into play. Cameras with pan-and-tilt support can track a person's movements, making it easier to see where they went rather than piecing everything together from short clips.

Video quality also matters more than most people realise. Clearer footage can make it easier to recognise a face, read what someone is carrying, or notice details that would otherwise be lost after dark. Most of these cameras combine 3MP or 4MP sensors with colour night vision, so the recording remains useful even when the incident happens in the evening.

It is easy to assume every security camera will be connected to Wi-Fi, but that is not always the case. Cameras are often installed in places where broadband is unavailable or unreliable, such as farmhouses and construction sites. That is why several models now support a 4G SIM card, letting them stay connected over the mobile network instead.

Hearing about my neighbour's experience changed the way I think about home security. It showed that the real value of an AI-powered camera is not just recording what happened, but giving you a chance to react while it is happening. Features such as smarter alerts, person detection, auto-tracking and two-way audio work best when they work together. They may not stop every theft, but they can help you stay one step ahead when every minute counts.

Key Takeaways AI security cameras can recognise people and other objects, reducing false alerts and sending more meaningful notifications than basic motion detection systems.

Yes. Two-way audio lets homeowners communicate with visitors or warn suspicious individuals without opening the door, making it a practical addition to home security.

A Wi-Fi camera is ideal for homes with a stable broadband connection. A 4G model is better suited for places such as farmhouses, construction sites or holiday homes where Wi-Fi is unavailable.