I never expected room heaters to be this affordable until I saw these offers on Amazon

The temperature has dropped significantly over the past few days, and staying indoors without a room heater is becoming a real challenge. I had always assumed that buying a room heater would be a costly decision, especially with concerns about electricity bills if it runs for long hours. But while browsing Amazon recently, I discovered some incredible deals on the latest room heater models that completely changed my perspective.

These heaters come in a variety of designs and capacities, making it easy to find one that suits your room size and heating needs. Many models are compact yet powerful, offering fast and consistent warmth while being energy-efficient. Some even come with safety features like overheat protection and tip-over sensors, making them ideal for homes with kids or pets. With these options available at such attractive prices, keeping your home warm this winter has never been easier or more affordable.

HIGHEST DISCOUNT

Stay warm this winter with the Orient Electric Areva Portable Room Heater, now available at ₹1,399 with 61% off. Ideal for small rooms up to 250 sq ft, it offers two heating modes and fast, energy-efficient warmth. The 100% copper motor ensures long life, while safety features like advanced overheat protection give peace of mind.

Its horizontal and vertical mount lets you direct heat where needed, and at 2000W, it warms spaces quickly without heavy electricity bills. A 1-year replacement warranty makes it a reliable winter companion.

Specifications Power 2000W Heating Modes 2 Room Coverage 250 sq ft Motor 100% Copper Warranty 1 Year

BEST HEATER

Keep your home cozy this winter with the Bajaj Majesty RH 11F Plus Oil Filled Radiator, now at ₹8,899 with 53% off. This 2500W heater offers three adjustable heat settings (800W/1200W/2000W) for personalised warmth and uses energy-efficient oil-filled technology for long-lasting heat.

Its fast heating and fan function ensure quick comfort, while safety features like tilt switch, thermal cut-outs, and DuraProtek anti-leak fins make it safe for daily use. With modern styling and a 3-year warranty, it’s an ideal winter companion.

Specifications Power 2500W Heat Settings 3 Technology Oil-Filled + Fan Safety Features Quadra Safety Warranty 3 Years

Warm your bedroom or home office with the Morphy Richards OFR 9 Fin Oil Filled Room Heater, priced at ₹7,199 with 49% off. Its slim 9-fin design spreads heat quickly across medium-sized rooms, while the adjustable thermostat maintains your desired temperature.

The heater is easy to move thanks to castor wheels, making it perfect for multiple rooms. ISI-approved and energy-efficient, it combines safety, speed, and comfort. With a 2-year warranty, it’s a reliable option for consistent warmth throughout the winter season.

Specifications Power 2000W Fins 9 Room Coverage Medium Mobility Castor Wheels Warranty 2 Years

Keep every corner of your room cozy this winter with the Havells 13 Fin Oil Filled Room Heater, available at ₹12,799 with 37% off. Its 2900W power with 400W PTC fan delivers fast, even warmth, while the advanced U-Tech fins and premium oil ensure long-lasting efficiency.

Designed for safety and convenience, it includes tip-over and overheat protection, an inclined control panel, and retractable wheels for easy movement. Ideal for bedrooms, study rooms, or living spaces, this heater comes with a 10-year warranty, making it a reliable choice for winter comfort.

Specifications Power 2900W Fins 13 Room Type Bedroom/Home Office/Kids Room Safety Features Tip-Over + Overheat Protection Warranty 10 Years

BEST VALUE FOR MONEY

The Crompton 11 Fin Insta Ferver Wave Oil Filled Room Heater is now available at 44% off. It's 2900W wave fin design spreads warmth quickly and evenly, while the 400W PTC fan boosts circulation to eliminate cold spots.

With 3 adjustable heat settings, it suits every comfort level, and the sealed oil system ensures long-lasting heat without maintenance. Safety features include overheat protection, and wheels make it easy to move. Backed by a 2-year warranty, it’s ideal for bedrooms, living rooms, or study spaces.

Specifications Power 2900W Fins 11 Heat Settings 3 Fan 400W PTC Warranty 2 Years

Chilly mornings don’t have to mean cold rooms anymore. The Orient Electric Comforter Collection 11 Fin Oil Filled Room Heater, now at 44% off, quickly spreads warmth throughout your living space with its S-shaped fins and PTC fan. It maintains healthy humidity and oxygen levels, making it safe for families and kids.

Three adjustable heat modes let you control the temperature easily, while castor wheels make it portable. With tip-over and overheat protection and a 2-year warranty, it’s a reliable winter companion.

Specifications Power 2900W Fins 11 Fan PTC Heat Settings 3 Warranty 2 Years

The Goodscity GC-151 PTC Ceramic Room Heater, now at ₹2,799 with 33% off, delivers fast and efficient warmth for bedrooms, offices, or compact living areas up to 125 sq ft. With two heat settings, a fan mode, and 70° oscillation, it spreads heat evenly while remaining lightweight and portable.

Compact, stylish, and low-noise, it’s easy to move and safe for daily use with built-in protection. Backed by 12 months warranty, it’s a convenient solution for year-round comfort.

Specifications Power 1500W Heat Settings 2 Oscillation 70° Room Coverage 125 sq ft Warranty 12 Months

The RR Signature Carbon Room Heater 1000W uses high-quality carbon rod tubes for fast, efficient heating. Its 180° oscillation spreads warmth evenly across your room, while noiseless operation ensures cosy comfort without disruption. Choose from two heat settings (500W/1000W) and enjoy peace of mind with tip-over protection.

Compact, safe, and energy-efficient, this heater is perfect for bedrooms or offices, backed by a 2-year warranty for reliability.

Specifications Power 1000W Heat Settings 2 Oscillation 180° Safety Tip-Over Protection Warranty 2 Years

Say goodbye to cold corners with the Havells 11 Fin Oil Filled Room Heater, now at ₹11,499 with 36% off. Its 2900W power with 400W PTC fan spreads fast and even warmth across bedrooms, offices, and study rooms. Advanced U-Tech fins and high-quality oil ensure long-lasting, energy-efficient heat.

Three adjustable settings let you control comfort, while tip-over and overheat protection keep your space safe. Retractable wheels and an inclined control panel add convenience, and a 10-year warranty makes it a durable choice for winter warmth.

Specifications Power 2900W Fins 11 Fan 400W PTC Heat Settings 3 Warranty 10 Years

