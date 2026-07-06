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I only recommended these 8 smart TV deals to my friends before Amazon Prime Day Sale ends

From budget QLEDs to premium OLED and Mini LED models, this guide highlights TVs that deliver excellent picture quality, smart features, and genuine long-term value before Prime Day ends.

Shubh Bhushan
Published6 Jul 2026, 01:00 PM IST
Prioritise lasting value over bigger discounts before Prime Day ends today to save wisely.
Prioritise lasting value over bigger discounts before Prime Day ends today to save wisely.
AI Quick Read

Not every Prime Day TV deal deserves your attention. Every year, hundreds of televisions receive steep discounts, but only a handful truly stand out for their picture quality, smart features, software experience, and long-term value. Some bring premium technologies like Mini LED and OLED within reach, while others offer an excellent balance of performance and affordability. The biggest discount is not always the smartest purchase. A TV that continues to impress long after the sale ends is usually the better investment.

Our Picks

Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Today is the final day of the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026, making it the last chance to grab these offers before prices return to normal. Amazon is offering up to 65% off on smart TVs, alongside instant bank discounts of up to 12,000, coupon savings of up to 5,000, and no-cost EMI for up to 12 months. Instead of listing every discounted model, I have selected the only Prime Day TV deals I would confidently recommend to my friends:

If you want a feature-rich 43-inch TV without spending a fortune, the Xiaomi FX Pro QLED is an easy recommendation. Its 4K QLED panel delivers vibrant colours, while Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Reality Flow MEMC enhance clarity for movies and sports. Powered by Fire TV OS, it also offers Alexa voice control, AirPlay 2, and a smooth smart TV experience for everyday streaming.

Specifications

Display
43-inch 4K QLED, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG, Reality Flow MEMC
Operating System
Fire TV OS with Alexa
Audio
30W speakers with Dolby Audio, DTS:X, DTS Virtual:X
Refresh Rate
60Hz (DLG 120Hz support)
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 × HDMI, 2 × USB, AirPlay 2, ALLM

Reason to buy

QLED panel delivers richer colours than conventional LED TVs

Fire TV offers a familiar interface with Alexa voice control.

30W speaker system provides better audio than many rivals in this segment.

Reason to avoid

43-inch screen is best suited to bedrooms or compact living spaces.

What are buyers saying about this TV on Amazon?

Buyers praise the TV for delivering impressive picture quality and surprisingly good audio for its price. However, some reviewers note that colours and contrast are less consistent when viewed from the sides, while others mention that Fire TV OS can take a little longer than expected to boot up.

Why should you consider buying this TV?

Choose this TV if you want a well-rounded 43-inch smart TV with a vibrant QLED display, capable built-in audio, and the simplicity of Fire TV without stretching your budget.

Our Principles

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Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

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If you want a feature-rich TV that delivers excellent value, the Lumio Vision 7 deserves your attention. Its 4K QLED panel, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos create an immersive viewing experience for movies and live sports. Running on one of the fastest Google TV platforms in its segment, it also includes the unique TLDR feature, making it easier to jump straight into live matches, movies, and shows without endlessly browsing.

Specifications

Display
55-inch 4K QLED, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, 400 nits brightness
Operating System
Google TV (Android 14) with TLDR
Audio
30W speakers with Dolby Atmos
Refresh Rate
60Hz with MEMC
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 × HDMI 2.1 (eARC), USB, Ethernet, Chromecast built-in

Reason to buy

Fast Google TV experience with generous RAM and storage.

TLDR simplifies the discovery of sports, movies, and TV shows.

QLED panel delivers vibrant colours with Dolby Vision support.

Reason to avoid

Peak brightness trails premium HDR televisions.

What are buyers saying about this TV on Amazon?

Buyers praise the TV for its sharp picture quality and impressive sound. However, some reviewers report receiving defective units, while others say the colours appear less vibrant at wider viewing angles.

Why should you consider buying this TV?

Choose this TV if you want one of the fastest smart TV experiences in its segment, a vibrant QLED display, and thoughtful software features such as TLDR, all without paying premium-TV prices.

If you want premium Mini LED picture quality without going for Samsung's flagship Neo QLED lineup, the Vision AI M2EH is worth considering. Its Mini LED panel delivers brighter highlights and improved contrast compared with conventional LED TVs, while the Mini LED Processor 4K enhances lower-resolution content. Object Tracking Sound Lite, Adaptive Sound, and Samsung's Vision AI features further enhance the everyday viewing experience.

Specifications

Display
55-inch 4K Mini LED, HDR10+, HLG, Supreme Mini LED Dimming
Operating System
One UI Tizen OS with Vision AI
Audio
30W 2.0-channel speakers, Object Tracking Sound Lite, Adaptive Sound
Refresh Rate
60Hz (DLG 120Hz support), Motion Xcelerator
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 × HDMI, 1 × USB, AirPlay, ALLM, Screen Mirroring

Reason to buy

Mini LED panel offers stronger contrast and brightness than standard LED TVs

30W speakers with Object Tracking Sound Lite deliver more immersive audio.

Vision AI and One UI Tizen add useful smart features and AI-powered enhancements.

Reason to avoid

60Hz native refresh rate trails true 120Hz TVs for gaming.

Why should you consider buying this TV?

Choose this TV if you want Mini LED picture quality, Samsung's latest Vision AI features, and richer built-in audio without paying flagship Neo QLED prices.

If you want a well-rounded premium TV that excels at movies, sports, and everyday streaming, the LG QNED65 is worth considering. Its QNED Mini LED panel delivers vibrant colours, high brightness, and improved contrast, while the α7 AI Processor enhances lower-resolution content. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos further elevate the viewing experience, and webOS keeps navigation fast and intuitive, with access to all major streaming apps.

Specifications

Display
55-inch 4K QNED Mini LED, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG
Operating System
webOS
Audio
20W speakers with Dolby Atmos
Refresh Rate
60Hz
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 × HDMI, USB, Ethernet

Reason to buy

Mini LED panel delivers better brightness and contrast than standard LED TVs

α7 AI Processor improves picture quality and upscales older content.

webOS is intuitive and supports all major streaming platforms.

Reason to avoid

20W speakers may benefit from a soundbar in larger rooms.

Why should you consider buying this TV?

Choose this TV if you want the improved contrast of Mini LED, reliable picture processing, and a polished smart TV experience without paying premium OLED prices.

If you want a TV that feels premium without venturing into flagship territory, the Hisense E8S deserves serious consideration. Its Hi-QLED Mini LED panel and native 144Hz refresh rate make everything from live sports to blockbuster movies look remarkably smooth and vibrant. A Devialet-tuned speaker system with a built-in subwoofer also delivers fuller, room-filling sound, reducing the need for an immediate upgrade to a soundbar.

Specifications

Display
55-inch 4K Hi-QLED Mini LED, Full Array Local Dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ Adaptive
Operating System
VIDAA Smart OS
Audio
Devialet-tuned speakers with built-in subwoofer, Dolby Atmos
Refresh Rate
Native 144Hz
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4 × HDMI (HDMI 2.1), 2 × USB, Hands-free Voice Control

Reason to buy

Native 144Hz refresh rate is excellent for sports and gaming.

Mini LED panel delivers impressive brightness and contrast.

Devialet-tuned audio with a built-in subwoofer sounds fuller than most rivals.

Reason to avoid

VIDAA has fewer apps than Google TV for some users.

Picture settings may need tweaking for the best HDR performance.

Premium pricing compared to some QLED alternatives.

What are buyers saying about this TV on Amazon?

Buyers praise the TV for its excellent picture quality and powerful built-in audio. However, some reviewers find the VIDAA platform less feature-rich than Google TV, while others report mixed experiences with installation and after-sales service.

Why should you consider buying this TV?

Choose this TV if you want one of the most complete entertainment packages in its price segment, featuring Mini LED picture quality, a native 144Hz panel, and genuinely impressive built-in audio.

If you want a large-screen Mini LED TV without venturing into premium flagship territory, the Xiaomi Fire TV FX Mini LED is an excellent choice. Its 65-inch QD Mini LED panel delivers bright highlights, rich colours, and impressive contrast. Moreover, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Reality Flow MEMC help make fast-moving scenes appear smoother. At 64,999, it also includes an additional 2,000 coupon, making the deal even better.

Specifications

Display
65-inch 4K QD Mini LED, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG, Reality Flow MEMC
Operating System
Fire TV OS
Audio
20W speakers with Dolby Audio, DTS:X, DTS Virtual:X
Refresh Rate
60Hz (DLG 120Hz)
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 × HDMI (eARC), 2 × USB, Ethernet, ALLM

Reason to buy

65-inch QD Mini LED panel offers excellent contrast and vibrant colours.

Fire TV provides quick access to popular streaming apps and Alexa.

Additional <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,000 coupon improves the overall value.

Reason to avoid

Native 60Hz panel trails true 120Hz TVs for gaming.

20W speakers may benefit from a soundbar in larger rooms.

Fire TV interface may not appeal to users who prefer Google TV.

What are buyers saying about this TV on Amazon?

Buyers commend the TV for its vibrant Mini LED picture quality, immersive built-in audio, and great value for a large-screen model. However, some reviewers mention intermittent sluggishness when navigating the interface or switching between applications.

Why should you consider buying this TV?

Choose this TV if you want a 65-inch Mini LED experience at a competitive price. The current 2,000 coupon makes an already compelling Prime Day deal even more appealing.

If you want the largest screen on this list without spending a fortune, the TCL 75V6C is hard to ignore. Its 75-inch 4K display delivers a more cinematic viewing experience, making it ideal for family movie nights and live sports. Dolby Vision enhances picture quality, and Dolby Atmos delivers more immersive sound. Meanwhile, MEMC and TCL's AiPQ Processor help fast-moving scenes appear smoother and sharper.

Specifications

Display
75-inch 4K UHD LED, HDR10, Dolby Vision, HVA Panel
Operating System
Google TV
Audio
30W speakers with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X
Refresh Rate
60Hz with MEMC
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 × HDMI, 2 × USB, Chromecast built-in, Apple AirPlay 2, ALLM

Reason to buy

Largest 75-inch display in this roundup offers an immersive viewing experience.

Google TV provides easy access to popular streaming apps.

Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and MEMC improve movies, sports, and everyday viewing.

Reason to avoid

Standard LED panel cannot match the contrast of Mini LED or OLED TVs.

Native 60Hz refresh rate trails premium 120Hz models.

Its large size requires a spacious room for the best viewing experience.

What are buyers saying about this TV on Amazon?

Buyers praise the TV for its good picture quality and surprisingly capable audio. However, some reviewers report receiving defective units, while others say the after-sales service could be more reliable.

Why should you consider buying this TV?

Choose this TV if your priority is a truly large-screen experience. It is the only 75-inch television in this list, making it ideal for buyers who want a home theatre-like setup without paying premium Mini LED or OLED prices.

If you are looking for the best TV on this list, regardless of price, the Samsung S90D is hard to beat. Its OLED panel delivers perfect blacks, outstanding contrast, and exceptional viewing angles, while the NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor keeps lower-resolution content looking sharp. A 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Atmos, and Object Tracking Sound Lite further enhance the viewing experience for movies, sports, and next-generation gaming.

Specifications

Display
65-inch 4K OLED, OLED HDR+, HDR10+, HLG
Operating System
Tizen OS
Audio
40W 2.1-channel speakers, Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Lite
Refresh Rate
100Hz (up to 144Hz with Motion Xcelerator)
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4 × HDMI 2.1, 2 × USB, AirPlay 2, Gaming Hub

Reason to buy

OLED panel delivers perfect blacks and outstanding contrast.

144Hz refresh rate is excellent for gaming and fast sports.

Powerful processor enhances picture quality and AI upscaling.

Reason to avoid

Premium pricing makes it one of the costliest TVs in this roundup.

No Dolby Vision support.

OLED panels require more care than LED-based TVs to minimise image retention.

Why should you consider buying this TV?

Choose this TV if you want the best overall picture quality in this list. Its OLED panel, class-leading contrast, smooth motion handling, and strong gaming features make it an outstanding long-term investment for movies, sports, and console gaming.

Quick Specification Comparison:

Smart TV

Display

Operating System

Audio

Refresh Rate

Connectivity

Xiaomi FX Pro QLED (43")43-inch 4K QLED, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLGFire TV OS30W, Dolby Audio, DTS:X, DTS Virtual:X60Hz (DLG 120Hz)Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 × HDMI, 2 × USB, AirPlay 2, ALLM
Lumio Vision 7 (55")55-inch 4K QLED, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLGGoogle TV (Android 14)30W, Dolby Atmos60Hz with MEMCWi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 × HDMI 2.1 (eARC), USB, Ethernet, Chromecast
Samsung Vision AI M2EH (55")55-inch 4K Mini LED, HDR10+, HLG, Supreme Mini LED DimmingOne UI Tizen OS30W, Object Tracking Sound Lite, Adaptive Sound60Hz (DLG 120Hz), Motion XceleratorWi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 × HDMI, 1 × USB, AirPlay, ALLM
Hisense E8S (55")55-inch 4K Hi-QLED Mini LED, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ AdaptiveVIDAA OSDevialet-tuned speakers with built-in subwoofer, Dolby AtmosNative 144HzWi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4 × HDMI 2.1, 2 × USB
LG QNED65 (55")55-inch 4K QNED Mini LED, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLGwebOS20W, Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro60HzWi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 × HDMI (eARC), 2 × USB, AirPlay 2
Xiaomi Fire TV FX Mini LED (65")65-inch 4K QD Mini LED, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLGFire TV OS20W, Dolby Audio, DTS:X, DTS Virtual:X60Hz (DLG 120Hz)Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 × HDMI (eARC), 2 × USB, Ethernet, ALLM
Samsung S90D OLED (65")65-inch 4K OLED, OLED HDR+, HDR10+, HLGTizen OS40W 2.1-channel, Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Lite100Hz (up to 144Hz)Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4 × HDMI 2.1, 2 × USB, AirPlay 2, Gaming Hub
TCL V6C (75")75-inch 4K UHD LED, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HVA PanelGoogle TV30W, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X60Hz with MEMCWi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 × HDMI, 2 × USB, Chromecast, AirPlay 2, ALLM

1. What should you prioritise when buying a TV during Prime Day?

It is easy to get distracted by steep discounts, but focus on the TV's overall value instead. Consider the display technology (QLED, Mini LED, or OLED), picture processing, smart TV platform, audio quality, and long-term software support. A TV with the right combination of features will remain enjoyable long after the Prime Day discounts are gone

2. Should you buy a bigger TV or a better display?

If your budget allows, prioritise display quality over screen size. A 55-inch Mini LED or OLED TV can deliver a noticeably better viewing experience than a larger entry-level LED TV thanks to higher contrast, better HDR performance, and more accurate colours. Choose a bigger screen only if your room size and viewing distance justify it.

3. How can you make your new TV last longer?

Clean the screen with a soft microfiber cloth, keep the TV's software updated, and ensure there is enough ventilation around it. If you own an OLED TV, leave built-in panel maintenance features, such as Pixel Refresh, enabled, and avoid displaying static images for extended periods to minimise image retention.

Also Read:

I nearly overspent on a premium TV until I learnt which features were actually worth paying for

Amazon Prime Day 2026 is almost over: These earbuds, headphones and speakers are still worth buying

I found 10 washing machines that save water and electricity—and they're worth buying this Amazon Prime Day 2026

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