I realised bass alone cannot make movie nights better, and these soundbar features explain why

When I watch films at home, I want more than loud audio and heavy bass. Explosions and action sequences can sound impressive, but muffled dialogues or background music that overpowers conversations can quickly ruin the experience. This is why I would not shortlist a soundbar based on its subwoofer or wattage alone.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Best overall Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity) View Details ₹13,989 CHECK OFFERS JBL Newly Launched Cinema SB560, Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center Channel for Superior Voice Clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth Connectivity View Details ₹11,499 CHECK OFFERS Value for money Samsung 300 W 2.1 ch Soundbar with Dolby Audio | DTS Virtual:X | Bass Boost | 3D surround sound | HDMI ARC | Optical In | Bluetooth | USB Music Playback | Wireless Subwoofer (HW-B45EF/XL, Titan Black) View Details ₹11,990 CHECK OFFERS Noise Newly launched Homestage 3.2 Bar 200W Dolby Audio Soundbar for TV with Multi-Driver Setup, HDMI ARC,BT v5.3, USB & AUX Inputs, 4 EQ Modes, Bass & Treble Control, Remote & Wall Mount Kit (Silver) View Details ₹9,999 CHECK OFFERS JBL Cinema SB510, Dolby Audio Soundbar with Built-in Subwoofer for Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel with Racetrack Drivers, Center Channel for Superior Voice Clarity, HDMI ARC, BT & Optical Connectivity (200W) View Details ₹8,999 CHECK OFFERS View More

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Instead, I would look at how well it handles dialogue, creates a sense of surround sound and connects to my TV. Features such as a dedicated centre channel, Dolby Atmos and HDMI eARC can make a difference depending on the setup. If you are planning to upgrade your home audio, these are the things I would consider before buying a soundbar.

What matters in a soundbar beyond bass?

Feature Why it matters Dialogue clarity Makes conversations easier to follow Centre channel Helps separate dialogue from background sounds Surround sound Adds depth and direction to movie audio Dolby Atmos Creates a more immersive sense of height with compatible content HDMI eARC Supports higher bandwidth audio formats with compatible devices

The Sony HT-S20R is designed for viewers who want a proper surround sound setup rather than just louder TV speakers. Its 5.1 channel configuration combines a three channel soundbar, two rear speakers and a separate subwoofer to create a more immersive experience during films and shows. The 400W output and Dolby Digital support add to its home theatre appeal. HDMI ARC, optical input, USB playback and Bluetooth make it versatile, although the wired rear speakers and subwoofer require some planning during installation.

Specifications - Output power 400W - Channel configuration 5.1 channel - Audio technology Dolby Digital - Speaker setup Soundbar, two rear speakers and wired subwoofer - Connectivity HDMI ARC, optical, USB and Bluetooth 5.0 - Sound modes Cinema, Music, Standard, Auto Sound and Voice Mode Reasons to buy - Dedicated rear speakers deliver physical surround sound. - Multiple sound modes and connectivity options improve versatility. Reason to avoid - Wired rear speakers require careful cable management. - The separate speakers and subwoofer take up additional space.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyer feedback on the HT-S20R has generally highlighted its surround sound experience, clear audio and value for home entertainment. Setup and managing cables around the rear speakers are practical considerations.

Why choose this product? Choose the Sony HT-S20R if you want a traditional 5.1 channel home theatre system with dedicated rear speakers, a separate subwoofer and Dolby Digital support for films.

2. JBL Newly Launched Cinema SB560, Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center Channel for Superior Voice Clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth Connectivity Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The JBL Cinema SB560 is a 3.1 channel soundbar aimed at viewers who want stronger bass and clearer dialogue without setting up multiple rear speakers. Its 250W output, Dolby Audio support and wireless 5.25 inch subwoofer add depth to films, music and television programmes. A dedicated centre channel helps keep conversations distinct from background effects, which is particularly useful when watching dialogue-heavy content. HDMI ARC, optical connectivity and Bluetooth make setup straightforward, while the wireless subwoofer reduces cable clutter around the TV unit.

Specifications - Output power 250W - Channel configuration 3.1 channel - Audio technology Dolby Audio - Speaker setup Soundbar with wireless 5.25 inch subwoofer - Connectivity HDMI ARC, optical and Bluetooth 5.3 - Audio drivers Three racetrack drivers and two tweeters in the soundbar Reasons to buy - Dedicated centre channel helps improve dialogue clarity. - Wireless subwoofer delivers bass without a cable running to the soundbar. Reason to avoid - No dedicated rear speakers for physical surround sound. - HDMI connectivity is listed as ARC rather than eARC.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyer feedback on the SB560 tends to focus on its bass output, dialogue clarity and straightforward setup. The separate wireless subwoofer is useful, though surround sound remains virtual without rear speakers.

Why choose this product? Choose the JBL Cinema SB560 if you want a simple 3.1 channel setup with a dedicated centre channel, strong bass and fewer installation complications than a multi-speaker system.

The Samsung HW-B45EF/XL is a 2.1 channel soundbar designed to improve TV audio without adding separate rear speakers. Its 300W output, wireless subwoofer and Bass Boost mode are aimed at viewers who enjoy fuller sound and stronger low frequencies. Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X processing help create a more spacious listening experience, while Adaptive Sound can adjust playback to the content. HDMI ARC, optical input, Bluetooth and USB playback cover everyday connectivity needs, making it a practical option for a relatively simple living room setup.

Specifications - Output power 300W - Channel configuration 2.1 channel - Audio technology Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X - Speaker setup Soundbar with wireless subwoofer - Connectivity HDMI ARC, optical, USB and Bluetooth 4.2 - Sound modes Adaptive Sound, Bass Boost, Standard, Surround Sound Expansion and Game Pro Reasons to buy - Wireless subwoofer and Bass Boost add weight to low frequencies. - DTS Virtual:X creates a more spacious sound without rear speakers. Reason to avoid - No dedicated centre channel for dialogue. - Virtual surround processing cannot fully replicate physical rear speakers.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyer feedback on Samsung's 2.1 channel soundbars often focuses on bass performance, ease of setup and improved TV audio. Check reviews for the exact HW-B45EF/XL variant before purchase.

Why choose this product? Choose the Samsung HW-B45EF/XL if you want a wireless subwoofer, virtual surround processing and useful sound modes in a straightforward setup without additional rear speakers.

The Noise Homestage 3.2 Bar takes a different approach to home audio by integrating bass drivers into the soundbar instead of using a separate subwoofer. Its 200W output, Dolby Audio support and dedicated centre channel are designed to improve dialogue clarity while adding depth to films and music. HDMI ARC, optical, USB, AUX and Bluetooth 5.3 provide plenty of connection options. Bass and treble adjustments let you fine-tune playback, while the compact all-in-one design makes it easier to fit into smaller living rooms and bedrooms.

Specifications - Output power 200W - Channel configuration 3.2 channel - Audio technology Dolby Audio - Speaker setup All-in-one soundbar with built-in bass drivers - Connectivity HDMI ARC, optical, USB, AUX and Bluetooth 5.3 - Sound controls Movie, Music and News modes, with bass and treble adjustment Reasons to buy - Built-in bass drivers eliminate the need for a separate subwoofer. - Dedicated centre channel and adjustable sound settings improve flexibility. Reason to avoid - Bass performance may not match a system with a large external subwoofer. - No dedicated rear speakers for physical surround sound.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Look for Amazon feedback on dialogue clarity, bass depth and connectivity when evaluating this relatively compact design. Its built-in subwoofer should appeal to buyers who want fewer separate components.

Why choose this product? Choose the Noise Homestage 3.2 if you want 200W sound, a dedicated centre channel and built-in bass drivers without finding additional floor space for a separate subwoofer.

The JBL Cinema SB510 is an all-in-one soundbar for viewers who want an upgrade over their TV speakers without adding a separate subwoofer to the room. Its 200W output, Dolby Audio support and dedicated centre channel are designed to improve dialogue and deliver fuller sound across films, shows and music. The built-in subwoofer keeps the setup compact, while HDMI ARC, optical connectivity and Bluetooth support both TV playback and wireless music streaming. It offers a simpler installation than soundbars with multiple external speakers.

Specifications - Output power 200W - Channel configuration 3.1 channel - Audio technology Dolby Audio - Speaker setup All-in-one soundbar with built-in subwoofer - Connectivity HDMI ARC, optical and Bluetooth - Audio drivers Three racetrack drivers with an integrated bass driver Reasons to buy - Built-in subwoofer keeps the setup compact and uncluttered. - Dedicated centre channel helps make dialogue clearer. Reason to avoid - Bass depth may be limited compared with a large external subwoofer. - No dedicated rear speakers for physical surround sound.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? When checking Amazon reviews, pay particular attention to dialogue clarity, bass performance and ease of installation. The built-in subwoofer is a key advantage for buyers who prefer a compact setup.

Why choose this product? Choose the JBL Cinema SB510 if you want a compact 3.1 channel soundbar with a dedicated centre channel and integrated bass, without adding another box beside your TV.

The GOVO GoSurround 999 is built for buyers who want a multi-speaker home theatre system with substantial bass output. Its advertised 660W output, 5.2 channel configuration and two 6.5 inch subwoofers make it stand out among conventional soundbars. Two satellite speakers add physical surround sound, while Dolby Audio aims to improve the cinematic experience with compatible content. HDMI ARC, optical, AUX, USB and Bluetooth provide flexible connectivity. The separate speakers and subwoofers require more space, but the setup offers a more elaborate home theatre arrangement.

Specifications - Output power 660W - Channel configuration 5.2 channel - Audio technology Dolby Audio - Speaker setup Soundbar, two 6.5 inch subwoofers and two satellite speakers - Connectivity HDMI, optical, AUX, USB and Bluetooth 5.3 - Controls Three equaliser modes, LED display and remote control Reasons to buy - Dual subwoofers provide substantial bass capability. - Satellite speakers add physical surround sound for films and games. Reason to avoid - Multiple speakers and subwoofers require considerable space. - Cable management and speaker placement take more effort than an all-in-one soundbar.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyer feedback on the GoSurround 999 has highlighted its powerful bass, sound clarity and immersive surround effects. Some experiences vary with bass performance, so room size and placement matter.

Why choose this product? Choose the GOVO GoSurround 999 if you want a high-output 5.2 channel system with dual subwoofers, satellite speakers and Dolby Audio for a more elaborate home theatre setup.

The boAt Aavante Bar Prime B300 combines a 5.1 channel speaker arrangement with 300W output, making it suitable for viewers who want more immersive audio than a conventional two-speaker soundbar can provide. Its separate subwoofer adds low-frequency impact, while the two rear satellite speakers help create physical surround sound. Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI ARC, AUX and USB provide multiple ways to connect devices. Equaliser modes offer some flexibility for different content, although the separate speakers need appropriate placement to deliver the intended surround effect.

Specifications - Output power 300W - Channel configuration 5.1 channel - Audio setup Soundbar, wired subwoofer and two wired rear satellite speakers - Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI ARC, AUX and USB - Sound controls Multiple equaliser modes - Included accessories Remote control, power cable and wall mount kit Reasons to buy - Dedicated rear speakers deliver physical surround sound. - Multiple connectivity options support TVs and wireless music playback. Reason to avoid - Wired rear speakers require careful cable management. - Its 300W output is lower than the advertised output of the GOVO 999 and 990.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? When checking Amazon reviews, focus on surround sound performance, bass quality and setup convenience. The rear speakers add immersion, but placement and cable management can affect everyday usability.

Why choose this product? Choose the boAt Aavante Bar Prime B300 if you want a 5.1 channel setup with dedicated rear speakers, a separate subwoofer and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

The GOVO GoSurround 990 is a 5.1 channel home theatre system that combines a soundbar, a wireless subwoofer and two satellite speakers. Its advertised 525W output and Dolby Audio support are intended to deliver a fuller listening experience for films, television and music. The 6.5 inch subwoofer handles low frequencies, while the satellite speakers provide physical surround sound. HDMI, optical, AUX, USB and Bluetooth 5.3 support different devices, and the LED display and remote simplify operation. Its multi-speaker design requires more installation space than an all-in-one bar.

Specifications - Output power 525W - Channel configuration 5.1 channel - Audio technology Dolby Audio - Speaker setup Soundbar, wireless 6.5 inch subwoofer and two satellite speakers - Connectivity HDMI, optical, AUX, USB and Bluetooth 5.3 - Controls Three equaliser modes, LED display and remote control Reasons to buy - Wireless subwoofer reduces cable clutter around the TV unit. - Satellite speakers provide physical surround sound. Reason to avoid - Satellite speakers still need suitable placement and cable management. - The larger setup requires more space than a single soundbar.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyer feedback on the GoSurround 990 has highlighted its bass output, surround sound experience and feature set. Check recent reviews for comments on connectivity, speaker placement and long-term reliability.

Why choose this product? Choose the GOVO GoSurround 990 if you want a 5.1 channel home theatre system with a wireless subwoofer, rear satellite speakers and multiple connectivity options.

Factors to consider when buying a soundbar Dialogue clarity: Look for voice enhancement features or a dedicated centre channel.

Channel configuration: Choose between 2.1, 3.1 and 5.1 setups based on your viewing needs.

Surround sound: Check Dolby Atmos support and whether the system includes rear speakers.

Connectivity: Look for HDMI ARC or eARC, Bluetooth and the inputs you need.

Room and placement: Check the soundbar's size, subwoofer placement and suitability for your living room. Top 3 features of best soundbar

Soundbar Output power Channels Subwoofer and speakers Sony HT-S20R 400W 5.1 Wired subwoofer, two rear speakers JBL Cinema SB560 250W 3.1 Wireless subwoofer Samsung HW-B45EF/XL 300W 2.1 Wireless subwoofer Noise Homestage 3.2 Bar 200W 3.2 Built-in bass drivers JBL Cinema SB510 200W 3.1 Built-in subwoofer GOVO GoSurround 999 660W 5.2 Two subwoofers, two satellite speakers boAt Aavante Bar Prime B300 300W 5.1 Wired subwoofer, two rear speakers GOVO GoSurround 990 525W 5.1 Wireless subwoofer, two satellite speakers

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