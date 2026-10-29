Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.

I realised bass alone cannot make movie nights better, and these soundbar features explain why

A soundbar for movie nights needs more than powerful bass. I would look at dialogue clarity, surround sound and connectivity before choosing one for my living room.

Published29 Oct 2026, 06:41 PM IST
Prefer LMPrefer Liveminton Google
A good soundbar should bring film dialogues, background scores and action scenes to life without one overpowering the other.
A good soundbar should bring film dialogues, background scores and action scenes to life without one overpowering the other.

By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

Read moreRead less

When I watch films at home, I want more than loud audio and heavy bass. Explosions and action sequences can sound impressive, but muffled dialogues or background music that overpowers conversations can quickly ruin the experience. This is why I would not shortlist a soundbar based on its subwoofer or wattage alone.

Our Picks

Best overall

Value for money

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Best overall

Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity)View Details...

₹13,989

...
CHECK OFFERS

JBL Newly Launched Cinema SB560, Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center Channel for Superior Voice Clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth ConnectivityView Details...

₹11,499

...
CHECK OFFERS

Value for money

Samsung 300 W 2.1 ch Soundbar with Dolby Audio | DTS Virtual:X | Bass Boost | 3D surround sound | HDMI ARC | Optical In | Bluetooth | USB Music Playback | Wireless Subwoofer (HW-B45EF/XL, Titan Black)View Details...

₹11,990

...
CHECK OFFERS

Noise Newly launched Homestage 3.2 Bar 200W Dolby Audio Soundbar for TV with Multi-Driver Setup, HDMI ARC,BT v5.3, USB & AUX Inputs, 4 EQ Modes, Bass & Treble Control, Remote & Wall Mount Kit (Silver)View Details...

₹9,999

...
CHECK OFFERS

JBL Cinema SB510, Dolby Audio Soundbar with Built-in Subwoofer for Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel with Racetrack Drivers, Center Channel for Superior Voice Clarity, HDMI ARC, BT & Optical Connectivity (200W)View Details...

₹8,999

...
CHECK OFFERS
View More...
research icon

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Instead, I would look at how well it handles dialogue, creates a sense of surround sound and connects to my TV. Features such as a dedicated centre channel, Dolby Atmos and HDMI eARC can make a difference depending on the setup. If you are planning to upgrade your home audio, these are the things I would consider before buying a soundbar.

What matters in a soundbar beyond bass?

FeatureWhy it matters
Dialogue clarityMakes conversations easier to follow
Centre channelHelps separate dialogue from background sounds
Surround soundAdds depth and direction to movie audio
Dolby AtmosCreates a more immersive sense of height with compatible content
HDMI eARCSupports higher bandwidth audio formats with compatible devices

The Sony HT-S20R is designed for viewers who want a proper surround sound setup rather than just louder TV speakers. Its 5.1 channel configuration combines a three channel soundbar, two rear speakers and a separate subwoofer to create a more immersive experience during films and shows. The 400W output and Dolby Digital support add to its home theatre appeal. HDMI ARC, optical input, USB playback and Bluetooth make it versatile, although the wired rear speakers and subwoofer require some planning during installation.

Specifications

- Output power
400W
- Channel configuration
5.1 channel
- Audio technology
Dolby Digital
- Speaker setup
Soundbar, two rear speakers and wired subwoofer
- Connectivity
HDMI ARC, optical, USB and Bluetooth 5.0
- Sound modes
Cinema, Music, Standard, Auto Sound and Voice Mode

Reasons to buy

...

- Dedicated rear speakers deliver physical surround sound.

...

- Multiple sound modes and connectivity options improve versatility.

Reason to avoid

...

- Wired rear speakers require careful cable management.

...

- The separate speakers and subwoofer take up additional space.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyer feedback on the HT-S20R has generally highlighted its surround sound experience, clear audio and value for home entertainment. Setup and managing cables around the rear speakers are practical considerations.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Sony HT-S20R if you want a traditional 5.1 channel home theatre system with dedicated rear speakers, a separate subwoofer and Dolby Digital support for films.

2. JBL Newly Launched Cinema SB560, Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center Channel for Superior Voice Clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth Connectivity

our principles

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The JBL Cinema SB560 is a 3.1 channel soundbar aimed at viewers who want stronger bass and clearer dialogue without setting up multiple rear speakers. Its 250W output, Dolby Audio support and wireless 5.25 inch subwoofer add depth to films, music and television programmes. A dedicated centre channel helps keep conversations distinct from background effects, which is particularly useful when watching dialogue-heavy content. HDMI ARC, optical connectivity and Bluetooth make setup straightforward, while the wireless subwoofer reduces cable clutter around the TV unit.

Specifications

- Output power
250W
- Channel configuration
3.1 channel
- Audio technology
Dolby Audio
- Speaker setup
Soundbar with wireless 5.25 inch subwoofer
- Connectivity
HDMI ARC, optical and Bluetooth 5.3
- Audio drivers
Three racetrack drivers and two tweeters in the soundbar

Reasons to buy

...

- Dedicated centre channel helps improve dialogue clarity.

...

- Wireless subwoofer delivers bass without a cable running to the soundbar.

Reason to avoid

...

- No dedicated rear speakers for physical surround sound.

...

- HDMI connectivity is listed as ARC rather than eARC.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyer feedback on the SB560 tends to focus on its bass output, dialogue clarity and straightforward setup. The separate wireless subwoofer is useful, though surround sound remains virtual without rear speakers.

Why choose this product?

Choose the JBL Cinema SB560 if you want a simple 3.1 channel setup with a dedicated centre channel, strong bass and fewer installation complications than a multi-speaker system.

The Samsung HW-B45EF/XL is a 2.1 channel soundbar designed to improve TV audio without adding separate rear speakers. Its 300W output, wireless subwoofer and Bass Boost mode are aimed at viewers who enjoy fuller sound and stronger low frequencies. Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X processing help create a more spacious listening experience, while Adaptive Sound can adjust playback to the content. HDMI ARC, optical input, Bluetooth and USB playback cover everyday connectivity needs, making it a practical option for a relatively simple living room setup.

Specifications

- Output power
300W
- Channel configuration
2.1 channel
- Audio technology
Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X
- Speaker setup
Soundbar with wireless subwoofer
- Connectivity
HDMI ARC, optical, USB and Bluetooth 4.2
- Sound modes
Adaptive Sound, Bass Boost, Standard, Surround Sound Expansion and Game Pro

Reasons to buy

...

- Wireless subwoofer and Bass Boost add weight to low frequencies.

...

- DTS Virtual:X creates a more spacious sound without rear speakers.

Reason to avoid

...

- No dedicated centre channel for dialogue.

...

- Virtual surround processing cannot fully replicate physical rear speakers.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyer feedback on Samsung's 2.1 channel soundbars often focuses on bass performance, ease of setup and improved TV audio. Check reviews for the exact HW-B45EF/XL variant before purchase.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Samsung HW-B45EF/XL if you want a wireless subwoofer, virtual surround processing and useful sound modes in a straightforward setup without additional rear speakers.

The Noise Homestage 3.2 Bar takes a different approach to home audio by integrating bass drivers into the soundbar instead of using a separate subwoofer. Its 200W output, Dolby Audio support and dedicated centre channel are designed to improve dialogue clarity while adding depth to films and music. HDMI ARC, optical, USB, AUX and Bluetooth 5.3 provide plenty of connection options. Bass and treble adjustments let you fine-tune playback, while the compact all-in-one design makes it easier to fit into smaller living rooms and bedrooms.

Specifications

- Output power
200W
- Channel configuration
3.2 channel
- Audio technology
Dolby Audio
- Speaker setup
All-in-one soundbar with built-in bass drivers
- Connectivity
HDMI ARC, optical, USB, AUX and Bluetooth 5.3
- Sound controls
Movie, Music and News modes, with bass and treble adjustment

Reasons to buy

...

- Built-in bass drivers eliminate the need for a separate subwoofer.

...

- Dedicated centre channel and adjustable sound settings improve flexibility.

Reason to avoid

...

- Bass performance may not match a system with a large external subwoofer.

...

- No dedicated rear speakers for physical surround sound.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Look for Amazon feedback on dialogue clarity, bass depth and connectivity when evaluating this relatively compact design. Its built-in subwoofer should appeal to buyers who want fewer separate components.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Noise Homestage 3.2 if you want 200W sound, a dedicated centre channel and built-in bass drivers without finding additional floor space for a separate subwoofer.

The JBL Cinema SB510 is an all-in-one soundbar for viewers who want an upgrade over their TV speakers without adding a separate subwoofer to the room. Its 200W output, Dolby Audio support and dedicated centre channel are designed to improve dialogue and deliver fuller sound across films, shows and music. The built-in subwoofer keeps the setup compact, while HDMI ARC, optical connectivity and Bluetooth support both TV playback and wireless music streaming. It offers a simpler installation than soundbars with multiple external speakers.

Specifications

- Output power
200W
- Channel configuration
3.1 channel
- Audio technology
Dolby Audio
- Speaker setup
All-in-one soundbar with built-in subwoofer
- Connectivity
HDMI ARC, optical and Bluetooth
- Audio drivers
Three racetrack drivers with an integrated bass driver

Reasons to buy

...

- Built-in subwoofer keeps the setup compact and uncluttered.

...

- Dedicated centre channel helps make dialogue clearer.

Reason to avoid

...

- Bass depth may be limited compared with a large external subwoofer.

...

- No dedicated rear speakers for physical surround sound.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

When checking Amazon reviews, pay particular attention to dialogue clarity, bass performance and ease of installation. The built-in subwoofer is a key advantage for buyers who prefer a compact setup.

Why choose this product?

Choose the JBL Cinema SB510 if you want a compact 3.1 channel soundbar with a dedicated centre channel and integrated bass, without adding another box beside your TV.

The GOVO GoSurround 999 is built for buyers who want a multi-speaker home theatre system with substantial bass output. Its advertised 660W output, 5.2 channel configuration and two 6.5 inch subwoofers make it stand out among conventional soundbars. Two satellite speakers add physical surround sound, while Dolby Audio aims to improve the cinematic experience with compatible content. HDMI ARC, optical, AUX, USB and Bluetooth provide flexible connectivity. The separate speakers and subwoofers require more space, but the setup offers a more elaborate home theatre arrangement.

Specifications

- Output power
660W
- Channel configuration
5.2 channel
- Audio technology
Dolby Audio
- Speaker setup
Soundbar, two 6.5 inch subwoofers and two satellite speakers
- Connectivity
HDMI, optical, AUX, USB and Bluetooth 5.3
- Controls
Three equaliser modes, LED display and remote control

Reasons to buy

...

- Dual subwoofers provide substantial bass capability.

...

- Satellite speakers add physical surround sound for films and games.

Reason to avoid

...

- Multiple speakers and subwoofers require considerable space.

...

- Cable management and speaker placement take more effort than an all-in-one soundbar.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyer feedback on the GoSurround 999 has highlighted its powerful bass, sound clarity and immersive surround effects. Some experiences vary with bass performance, so room size and placement matter.

Why choose this product?

Choose the GOVO GoSurround 999 if you want a high-output 5.2 channel system with dual subwoofers, satellite speakers and Dolby Audio for a more elaborate home theatre setup.

The boAt Aavante Bar Prime B300 combines a 5.1 channel speaker arrangement with 300W output, making it suitable for viewers who want more immersive audio than a conventional two-speaker soundbar can provide. Its separate subwoofer adds low-frequency impact, while the two rear satellite speakers help create physical surround sound. Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI ARC, AUX and USB provide multiple ways to connect devices. Equaliser modes offer some flexibility for different content, although the separate speakers need appropriate placement to deliver the intended surround effect.

Specifications

- Output power
300W
- Channel configuration
5.1 channel
- Audio setup
Soundbar, wired subwoofer and two wired rear satellite speakers
- Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI ARC, AUX and USB
- Sound controls
Multiple equaliser modes
- Included accessories
Remote control, power cable and wall mount kit

Reasons to buy

...

- Dedicated rear speakers deliver physical surround sound.

...

- Multiple connectivity options support TVs and wireless music playback.

Reason to avoid

...

- Wired rear speakers require careful cable management.

...

- Its 300W output is lower than the advertised output of the GOVO 999 and 990.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

When checking Amazon reviews, focus on surround sound performance, bass quality and setup convenience. The rear speakers add immersion, but placement and cable management can affect everyday usability.

Why choose this product?

Choose the boAt Aavante Bar Prime B300 if you want a 5.1 channel setup with dedicated rear speakers, a separate subwoofer and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

The GOVO GoSurround 990 is a 5.1 channel home theatre system that combines a soundbar, a wireless subwoofer and two satellite speakers. Its advertised 525W output and Dolby Audio support are intended to deliver a fuller listening experience for films, television and music. The 6.5 inch subwoofer handles low frequencies, while the satellite speakers provide physical surround sound. HDMI, optical, AUX, USB and Bluetooth 5.3 support different devices, and the LED display and remote simplify operation. Its multi-speaker design requires more installation space than an all-in-one bar.

Specifications

- Output power
525W
- Channel configuration
5.1 channel
- Audio technology
Dolby Audio
- Speaker setup
Soundbar, wireless 6.5 inch subwoofer and two satellite speakers
- Connectivity
HDMI, optical, AUX, USB and Bluetooth 5.3
- Controls
Three equaliser modes, LED display and remote control

Reasons to buy

...

- Wireless subwoofer reduces cable clutter around the TV unit.

...

- Satellite speakers provide physical surround sound.

Reason to avoid

...

- Satellite speakers still need suitable placement and cable management.

...

- The larger setup requires more space than a single soundbar.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyer feedback on the GoSurround 990 has highlighted its bass output, surround sound experience and feature set. Check recent reviews for comments on connectivity, speaker placement and long-term reliability.

Why choose this product?

Choose the GOVO GoSurround 990 if you want a 5.1 channel home theatre system with a wireless subwoofer, rear satellite speakers and multiple connectivity options.

Factors to consider when buying a soundbar

  • Dialogue clarity: Look for voice enhancement features or a dedicated centre channel.
  • Channel configuration: Choose between 2.1, 3.1 and 5.1 setups based on your viewing needs.
  • Surround sound: Check Dolby Atmos support and whether the system includes rear speakers.
  • Connectivity: Look for HDMI ARC or eARC, Bluetooth and the inputs you need.
  • Room and placement: Check the soundbar's size, subwoofer placement and suitability for your living room.

Top 3 features of best soundbar

SoundbarOutput powerChannelsSubwoofer and speakers
Sony HT-S20R400W5.1Wired subwoofer, two rear speakers
JBL Cinema SB560250W3.1Wireless subwoofer
Samsung HW-B45EF/XL300W2.1Wireless subwoofer
Noise Homestage 3.2 Bar200W3.2Built-in bass drivers
JBL Cinema SB510200W3.1Built-in subwoofer
GOVO GoSurround 999660W5.2Two subwoofers, two satellite speakers
boAt Aavante Bar Prime B300300W5.1Wired subwoofer, two rear speakers
GOVO GoSurround 990525W5.1Wireless subwoofer, two satellite speakers

Similar artilces for you

Looking for room-shaking bass or all-day battery? These are the 6 best wireless speakers in India right now

A dead battery can ruin a good day; these tablets are built to make that less likely

it

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeGadgets And AppliancesI realised bass alone cannot make movie nights better, and these soundbar features explain why
More
FAQs
Loud sound effects and background music can mask speech. A dialogue enhancement mode or a dedicated centre channel may help improve voice clarity.
A 3.1 channel soundbar adds a centre channel for dialogue, which can make conversations easier to distinguish from music and effects.
Yes, some soundbars simulate surround sound using audio processing and speaker placement, although separate rear speakers can create a more convincing effect.
No. Dolby Atmos can add a sense of height to compatible audio, but dialogue clarity, overall tuning and speaker configuration also matter.
HDMI ARC is generally preferable for TV audio because it supports a direct connection and TV remote control. Bluetooth is useful for wireless music playback.

Meet your Guide

Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.