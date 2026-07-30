I replaced my dual monitor setup with an ultrawide monitor: Here's why I don't want to go back

Having multiple monitors for a home or office setup is an automatic productivity boost. You get more desktop space, can keep multiple apps open at once and don't have to switch between windows constantly. That's exactly why I used a dual monitor setup for a long time.

But using two monitors also comes with a few compromises. You need more desk space, more cables and more time to arrange everything neatly. Even after setting it up, there is always a disconnect between the two displays because of the bezels. It may not sound like a big issue, but after using it every day, it becomes noticeable. It also doesn't look as clean as a single display.

That's where ultrawide monitors come in. They offer the same large workspace while removing the gap between two screens. You get one large display that is easy to set up, quick to connect and much cleaner to use. After switching from a dual monitor setup to an ultrawide monitor, I noticed several changes in the way I work every day. Here are the biggest reasons why I don't see myself going back.

An easy setup and quick connection A dual monitor setup is still an excellent choice for professionals who need a lot of screen space. However, connecting two monitors to a laptop is not always straightforward. Your laptop needs to support multiple external displays, and depending on the monitor, you may also need additional adapters or docking stations. Modern high end laptops can handle this, but the setup is still more complicated than it needs to be.

With an ultrawide monitor, everything comes down to a single cable. If you are not chasing the highest refresh rates or bandwidth, a USB Type C cable is enough to carry display, data and even charging on many monitors. Setting up the monitor is also easier. Whether you use the included stand or mount it on a monitor arm, you only have one display to position and manage. It also takes up less space on the desk and results in a much cleaner setup.

One software for everything Modern monitors usually come with desktop software that lets you adjust brightness, colour profiles, input sources and other settings without touching the monitor buttons. When you are using just one ultrawide monitor, managing these settings becomes much simpler.

There is no need to match brightness or colour profiles across two different displays. Everything stays consistent because all your work is happening on one panel. Whether I am editing photos, writing articles or simply browsing the web, I don't have to spend time making both monitors look the same.

Better multitasking without the bezels The biggest advantage of switching to an ultrawide monitor is that the extra screen space feels completely uninterrupted. On a dual monitor setup, the bezel sits right in the middle if you stretch a window across both displays. This becomes annoying while editing long timelines, working with large spreadsheets or keeping multiple browser windows open.

An ultrawide monitor removes that problem completely. I can snap two or three applications side by side while still feeling like I am working on a single display. Writing an article while keeping research on one side and messaging apps on the other feels much more natural. It also makes creative work like video editing or photo editing more enjoyable because the timeline and preview remain on one continuous screen.

A cleaner desk and fewer distractions Another benefit I didn't expect was how much cleaner my workspace became. Replacing two monitors with one meant fewer cables, one power adapter, one monitor arm and less clutter overall. It made cable management much easier and freed up some extra desk space for other accessories.

I also found myself getting distracted less often. With dual monitors, I usually kept social media, messaging apps or YouTube open on the second display. Since everything was always visible, it was easy to lose focus. On an ultrawide monitor, I still have enough room for multiple apps, but I organise them more intentionally. As a result, my workspace feels tidier and I stay focused on the task at hand for longer.

Switching to an ultrawide monitor may not be the right choice for everyone. If your workflow depends on two completely separate displays or multiple input sources, a dual monitor setup still makes sense. But for my daily work of writing, researching, editing images and general multitasking, an ultrawide monitor offers the same productivity with a cleaner setup, fewer cables and a much better overall experience. After making the switch, I don't see myself going back to two monitors anytime soon.

The research and expertise I have been covering consumer technology for years and have reviewed a wide range of laptops, desktops, and computer accessories, including monitors across different price segments. For this buying guide, I compared monitors based on display quality, colour accuracy, refresh rate, connectivity, ergonomics, and overall value for money. I also analysed customer reviews on Amazon to understand real-world performance before shortlisting these monitors for buyers.

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