I replaced my old CCTV with AI cameras and noticed the difference

I had been using a regular CCTV camera at home for quite some time, and it did the basic job of recording what was happening around the house. But I often found myself checking hours of footage or getting alerts that were not particularly useful. That changed when I started testing newer AI powered CCTV cameras.

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The biggest difference was not simply image quality. These cameras could recognise people, vehicles and other activity more intelligently, making alerts far more useful. Features such as motion detection, night vision and app based monitoring also made everyday security easier to manage. After using them, going back to my old camera felt surprisingly difficult.

BEST OVERALL

Godrej EVE Pro 3 is a compact smart security camera designed for indoor home monitoring. It combines 3MP video with pan and tilt movement, 360-degree viewing, AI-based human tracking and motion detection. The camera also supports night vision, two-way communication and microSD storage up to 256GB. Wi-Fi connectivity allows remote monitoring through the companion app, while Alexa support makes it easier to integrate with a smart home setup. It is suited to rooms, entrances and common areas.

Specifications Resolution 3MP HD video Pan and tilt 350-degree horizontal movement Night vision Infrared night vision AI features Human tracking and motion detection Storage Up to 256GB microSD card Audio Two-way talk Reason to buy Wide coverage reduces blind spots. AI tracking adds useful automation. Reason to avoid Designed mainly for indoor use. Cloud features may require additional services.

What are buyers saying? Buyers generally appreciate its clear video, simple installation and useful pan-and-tilt coverage. The AI tracking and two-way talk are also considered helpful for everyday home monitoring and family surveillance.

Why you should choose this product? Choose this camera if you want a familiar brand, 360-degree coverage, AI human tracking and smart-home integration without needing a complicated multi-camera security setup.

VALUE FOR MONEY

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Qubo Smart Cam 360° Pro brings 4MP Quad HD video, 360-degree panoramic monitoring and colour night vision to home security. Its AI person detection helps distinguish people from general movement, while app alerts provide notifications when activity is detected. The camera also offers two-way talk, cloud and SD card recording and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant. STQC certification adds an additional privacy-focused layer, making it suitable for monitoring homes, children, pets and indoor spaces.

Specifications Resolution 4MP Quad HD, 2560 × 1440 Pan and tilt 360-degree horizontal and 90-degree vertical coverage Night vision NightPulse colour night vision AI features Person detection and smart alerts Storage Cloud and microSD card Audio Two-way talk with noise reduction Reason to buy Sharp 4MP footage with colour night vision. STQC certification adds privacy assurance. Reason to avoid Indoor focused design limits placement. Cloud features can add ongoing costs.

What are buyers saying? Buyers largely praise the clear footage, easy app control and wide coverage. Many also like colour night vision and person detection, although some users have mixed experiences with connectivity and app performance.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you want higher-resolution footage, strong AI detection, colour night vision and a privacy-certified camera with both local and cloud storage options.

AI MOTION DETECTION

This dual-lens PTZ security camera focuses on wider coverage by combining two camera views with remote pan and tilt control. It offers HD video, AI motion detection and night vision for monitoring rooms, entrances and other areas. Two-way audio allows communication through the camera, while mobile app support enables remote viewing and alerts. Its dual-lens design can provide a wider field of view than conventional single-lens cameras, making it useful when one camera needs to cover a larger area.

Specifications Resolution HD dual-lens video Camera type Dual-lens PTZ Night vision HD infrared night vision AI features AI motion detection Connectivity Wi-Fi with mobile app Audio Two-way audio Reason to buy Dual lenses provide wider monitoring. Remote PTZ control is convenient. Reason to avoid Brand support may vary. App experience depends on connectivity.

What are buyers saying? Buyers typically appreciate the wide viewing area, remote camera control and two-way communication. The dual-lens setup is particularly useful for monitoring larger rooms, entrances and multiple areas simultaneously.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it when wider coverage matters more than brand ecosystem features. Its dual-lens design, PTZ movement, AI alerts and remote app access provide flexible everyday surveillance.

The Dual Lens Mini Fox combines two 5MP cameras to create a 10MP dual-view security setup. One lens provides a fixed view while the other offers PTZ movement, helping reduce blind spots. It supports colour night vision, AI motion detection and two-way audio, while mobile app access lets you monitor the camera remotely. With 360-degree coverage and support for memory card and cloud storage, it is designed for homes, shops, offices and other indoor security applications.

Specifications Resolution Dual 5MP + 5MP cameras Camera type Fixed lens plus PTZ Night vision Colour night vision AI features AI motion detection Connectivity 2.4GHz Wi-Fi with app access Audio Two-way audio Reason to buy Dual cameras provide broader coverage. High resolution offers detailed footage. Reason to avoid Build quality may vary by seller. App support can be inconsistent.

What are buyers saying? Buyers like the dual-camera setup, wide coverage and detailed footage for the price. Colour night vision and remote viewing are also appreciated, although experiences can vary depending on installation and app connectivity.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you want two camera views from one device. The 5MP+5MP setup, PTZ movement and colour night vision make it useful for wider-area monitoring.

This dual-lens 5MP+5MP Wi-Fi CCTV camera is designed for users who want broad home surveillance with fewer blind spots. It combines two high-resolution lenses with 360-degree PTZ movement, colour night vision and AI motion detection. The camera also supports two-way audio, mobile app monitoring and both SD card and cloud storage. Its indoor and outdoor positioning makes it more flexible than basic indoor cameras, while remote viewing allows users to check live footage and receive activity alerts from their smartphones.

Specifications Resolution Dual 5MP + 5MP Camera type Dual-lens PTZ Night vision Colour night vision up to 20 metres AI features Motion detection and tracking Storage Up to 128GB SD card and cloud Audio Two-way audio Reason to buy Dual lenses offer extensive coverage. Supports local and cloud storage. Reason to avoid App experience depends on network quality. SD card capacity is limited to 128GB.

What are buyers saying? Buyers generally like the wide coverage, sharp image quality and colour night vision. The ability to control the camera remotely and communicate through two-way audio also receives positive feedback.

Why you should choose this product? Choose this camera if you need extensive coverage for a home, shop or outdoor area and want dual 5MP lenses, PTZ control, night vision and flexible storage.

Trueview 3MP 4G Mini PT is designed for locations where Wi-Fi may not be available or reliable. It uses a SIM card for connectivity and offers 3MP video, all-time colour vision, 266-degree horizontal rotation and 90-degree vertical movement. Human detection, motion detection and smart tracking add AI-based monitoring, while two-way audio enables remote communication. The camera supports up to 256GB microSD storage and optional cloud recording, and its IP66-rated design makes it suitable for outdoor installations.

Specifications Resolution 3MP, 2304 × 1296 Connectivity 4G SIM support Pan and tilt 266-degree pan and 90-degree tilt Night vision All-time colour vision Storage Up to 256GB microSD and cloud Protection IP66 weather resistance Reason to buy 4G connectivity works without Wi-Fi. Colour vision improves night monitoring. Reason to avoid Requires a compatible SIM plan. Cellular data adds running costs.

What are buyers saying? Buyers appreciate the convenience of SIM-based connectivity, colour vision and remote monitoring. The camera is particularly useful where Wi-Fi is unavailable, while tracking and two-way audio add practical security features.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it for outdoor locations without dependable Wi-Fi. Its 4G connectivity, colour night vision, PTZ movement, AI detection and IP66 protection make it highly versatile.

Trueview 3MP Wi-Fi Robot is an indoor smart camera designed for wide-area monitoring. It combines 3MP video with pan and tilt movement, all-time colour night vision and AI auto tracking. Two-way audio allows remote conversations, while Alexa compatibility adds smart-home integration. The camera supports up to 256GB memory cards and carries STQC certification focused on privacy. Its compact design makes it suitable for monitoring children, pets, elderly family members and general household activity through a smartphone.

Specifications Resolution 3MP, 2304 × 1296 Pan and tilt 360-degree pan with vertical tilt Night vision All-time colour night vision AI features Human detection and auto tracking Storage Up to 256GB memory card Audio Two-way audio Reason to buy Compact design suits indoor monitoring. STQC certification adds privacy assurance. Reason to avoid Primarily intended for indoor use. Wi-Fi is required for remote access.

What are buyers saying? Buyers generally praise its clear footage, easy installation, 360-degree monitoring and colour night vision. Two-way audio and tracking are also seen as useful, though app connectivity can affect the experience.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it for affordable indoor monitoring with 3MP video, colour night vision, AI tracking, two-way audio, Alexa support and privacy-focused STQC certification.

Nexivue 5A4TU-4 is a wired outdoor bullet camera designed for more demanding surveillance installations. It features a 4MP sensor capable of recording at 2560 × 1440 resolution and combines infrared and warm-light illumination for up to 40-metre coverage. AI-based human and vehicle detection helps identify relevant activity, while H.265 compression reduces bandwidth requirements. Built-in audio, PoE, ONVIF support and IP67 weather resistance make it suitable for homes, shops, offices and commercial outdoor environments.

Specifications Resolution 4MP, 2560 × 1440 at 25fps Lens 3.6mm fixed lens Night vision 40-metre IR and warm light AI features Human and vehicle detection Connectivity Ethernet, PoE and ONVIF Protection IP67 weather resistance Reason to buy Strong outdoor weather protection. 40-metre hybrid night illumination. Reason to avoid Requires wired installation. Less flexible than PTZ cameras.

What are buyers saying? There is limited buyer feedback available for this specific model. Product information suggests its strongest advantages are outdoor durability, hybrid night illumination, AI detection and compatibility with professional surveillance systems.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it for a more professional wired security setup where outdoor durability, long-range night coverage, AI human and vehicle detection, PoE and NVR compatibility matter.

Factors to consider when buying an AI CCTV camera AI detection: Look for reliable person, vehicle and motion detection to reduce false alerts.

Video quality: Higher resolution can make faces, objects and activity easier to identify.

Night vision: Check whether the camera offers clear footage in low light and complete darkness.

Storage: Consider whether you prefer cloud storage, a microSD card or both.

App experience: A good companion app should make live viewing, alerts and recordings easy to access. Top 3 features of best AI security cameras

AI cameras Resolution Night vision AI detection Godrej EVE Pro 3 3MP Infrared Human tracking Qubo Smart Cam 360° Pro 4MP Colour night vision Person detection Dual Lens Smart Wi-Fi PTZ HD HD night vision Motion detection Dual Lens Mini Fox 5MP + 5MP Colour night vision AI motion detection Dual Lens 5MP + 5MP PTZ 5MP + 5MP Colour night vision AI motion detection Trueview 3MP 4G Mini PT 3MP All-time colour Human detection + tracking Trueview 3MP Wi-Fi Robot 3MP All-time colour AI auto tracking Nexivue 5A4TU-4 4MP 40m IR + warm light Human + vehicle detection

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