Subscribe
Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.

I replaced my old CCTV with AI cameras and noticed the difference

I tested new AI powered CCTV cameras and found they offer smarter alerts, better monitoring and fewer unnecessary notifications.

Published26 Aug 2026, 05:52 PM IST
My old CCTV camera suddenly felt outdated after I started using AI powered cameras.
My old CCTV camera suddenly felt outdated after I started using AI powered cameras.
AI Quick Read

By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

Read moreRead less

I had been using a regular CCTV camera at home for quite some time, and it did the basic job of recording what was happening around the house. But I often found myself checking hours of footage or getting alerts that were not particularly useful. That changed when I started testing newer AI powered CCTV cameras.

Our PicksBest overallValue for moneyAI motion detectionFAQs

Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

The biggest difference was not simply image quality. These cameras could recognise people, vehicles and other activity more intelligently, making alerts far more useful. Features such as motion detection, night vision and app based monitoring also made everyday security easier to manage. After using them, going back to my old camera felt surprisingly difficult.

BEST OVERALL

Godrej EVE Pro 3 is a compact smart security camera designed for indoor home monitoring. It combines 3MP video with pan and tilt movement, 360-degree viewing, AI-based human tracking and motion detection. The camera also supports night vision, two-way communication and microSD storage up to 256GB. Wi-Fi connectivity allows remote monitoring through the companion app, while Alexa support makes it easier to integrate with a smart home setup. It is suited to rooms, entrances and common areas.

Specifications

Resolution
3MP HD video
Pan and tilt
350-degree horizontal movement
Night vision
Infrared night vision
AI features
Human tracking and motion detection
Storage
Up to 256GB microSD card
Audio
Two-way talk

Reason to buy

Wide coverage reduces blind spots.

AI tracking adds useful automation.

Reason to avoid

Designed mainly for indoor use.

Cloud features may require additional services.

What are buyers saying?

Buyers generally appreciate its clear video, simple installation and useful pan-and-tilt coverage. The AI tracking and two-way talk are also considered helpful for everyday home monitoring and family surveillance.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose this camera if you want a familiar brand, 360-degree coverage, AI human tracking and smart-home integration without needing a complicated multi-camera security setup.

VALUE FOR MONEY

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Qubo Smart Cam 360° Pro brings 4MP Quad HD video, 360-degree panoramic monitoring and colour night vision to home security. Its AI person detection helps distinguish people from general movement, while app alerts provide notifications when activity is detected. The camera also offers two-way talk, cloud and SD card recording and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant. STQC certification adds an additional privacy-focused layer, making it suitable for monitoring homes, children, pets and indoor spaces.

Specifications

Resolution
4MP Quad HD, 2560 × 1440
Pan and tilt
360-degree horizontal and 90-degree vertical coverage
Night vision
NightPulse colour night vision
AI features
Person detection and smart alerts
Storage
Cloud and microSD card
Audio
Two-way talk with noise reduction

Reason to buy

Sharp 4MP footage with colour night vision.

STQC certification adds privacy assurance.

Reason to avoid

Indoor focused design limits placement.

Cloud features can add ongoing costs.

What are buyers saying?

Buyers largely praise the clear footage, easy app control and wide coverage. Many also like colour night vision and person detection, although some users have mixed experiences with connectivity and app performance.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it if you want higher-resolution footage, strong AI detection, colour night vision and a privacy-certified camera with both local and cloud storage options.

AI MOTION DETECTION

This dual-lens PTZ security camera focuses on wider coverage by combining two camera views with remote pan and tilt control. It offers HD video, AI motion detection and night vision for monitoring rooms, entrances and other areas. Two-way audio allows communication through the camera, while mobile app support enables remote viewing and alerts. Its dual-lens design can provide a wider field of view than conventional single-lens cameras, making it useful when one camera needs to cover a larger area.

Specifications

Resolution
HD dual-lens video
Camera type
Dual-lens PTZ
Night vision
HD infrared night vision
AI features
AI motion detection
Connectivity
Wi-Fi with mobile app
Audio
Two-way audio

Reason to buy

Dual lenses provide wider monitoring.

Remote PTZ control is convenient.

Reason to avoid

Brand support may vary.

App experience depends on connectivity.

What are buyers saying?

Buyers typically appreciate the wide viewing area, remote camera control and two-way communication. The dual-lens setup is particularly useful for monitoring larger rooms, entrances and multiple areas simultaneously.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it when wider coverage matters more than brand ecosystem features. Its dual-lens design, PTZ movement, AI alerts and remote app access provide flexible everyday surveillance.

The Dual Lens Mini Fox combines two 5MP cameras to create a 10MP dual-view security setup. One lens provides a fixed view while the other offers PTZ movement, helping reduce blind spots. It supports colour night vision, AI motion detection and two-way audio, while mobile app access lets you monitor the camera remotely. With 360-degree coverage and support for memory card and cloud storage, it is designed for homes, shops, offices and other indoor security applications.

Specifications

Resolution
Dual 5MP + 5MP cameras
Camera type
Fixed lens plus PTZ
Night vision
Colour night vision
AI features
AI motion detection
Connectivity
2.4GHz Wi-Fi with app access
Audio
Two-way audio

Reason to buy

Dual cameras provide broader coverage.

High resolution offers detailed footage.

Reason to avoid

Build quality may vary by seller.

App support can be inconsistent.

What are buyers saying?

Buyers like the dual-camera setup, wide coverage and detailed footage for the price. Colour night vision and remote viewing are also appreciated, although experiences can vary depending on installation and app connectivity.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it if you want two camera views from one device. The 5MP+5MP setup, PTZ movement and colour night vision make it useful for wider-area monitoring.

This dual-lens 5MP+5MP Wi-Fi CCTV camera is designed for users who want broad home surveillance with fewer blind spots. It combines two high-resolution lenses with 360-degree PTZ movement, colour night vision and AI motion detection. The camera also supports two-way audio, mobile app monitoring and both SD card and cloud storage. Its indoor and outdoor positioning makes it more flexible than basic indoor cameras, while remote viewing allows users to check live footage and receive activity alerts from their smartphones.

Specifications

Resolution
Dual 5MP + 5MP
Camera type
Dual-lens PTZ
Night vision
Colour night vision up to 20 metres
AI features
Motion detection and tracking
Storage
Up to 128GB SD card and cloud
Audio
Two-way audio

Reason to buy

Dual lenses offer extensive coverage.

Supports local and cloud storage.

Reason to avoid

App experience depends on network quality.

SD card capacity is limited to 128GB.

What are buyers saying?

Buyers generally like the wide coverage, sharp image quality and colour night vision. The ability to control the camera remotely and communicate through two-way audio also receives positive feedback.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose this camera if you need extensive coverage for a home, shop or outdoor area and want dual 5MP lenses, PTZ control, night vision and flexible storage.

Trueview 3MP 4G Mini PT is designed for locations where Wi-Fi may not be available or reliable. It uses a SIM card for connectivity and offers 3MP video, all-time colour vision, 266-degree horizontal rotation and 90-degree vertical movement. Human detection, motion detection and smart tracking add AI-based monitoring, while two-way audio enables remote communication. The camera supports up to 256GB microSD storage and optional cloud recording, and its IP66-rated design makes it suitable for outdoor installations.

Specifications

Resolution
3MP, 2304 × 1296
Connectivity
4G SIM support
Pan and tilt
266-degree pan and 90-degree tilt
Night vision
All-time colour vision
Storage
Up to 256GB microSD and cloud
Protection
IP66 weather resistance

Reason to buy

4G connectivity works without Wi-Fi.

Colour vision improves night monitoring.

Reason to avoid

Requires a compatible SIM plan.

Cellular data adds running costs.

What are buyers saying?

Buyers appreciate the convenience of SIM-based connectivity, colour vision and remote monitoring. The camera is particularly useful where Wi-Fi is unavailable, while tracking and two-way audio add practical security features.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it for outdoor locations without dependable Wi-Fi. Its 4G connectivity, colour night vision, PTZ movement, AI detection and IP66 protection make it highly versatile.

Trueview 3MP Wi-Fi Robot is an indoor smart camera designed for wide-area monitoring. It combines 3MP video with pan and tilt movement, all-time colour night vision and AI auto tracking. Two-way audio allows remote conversations, while Alexa compatibility adds smart-home integration. The camera supports up to 256GB memory cards and carries STQC certification focused on privacy. Its compact design makes it suitable for monitoring children, pets, elderly family members and general household activity through a smartphone.

Specifications

Resolution
3MP, 2304 × 1296
Pan and tilt
360-degree pan with vertical tilt
Night vision
All-time colour night vision
AI features
Human detection and auto tracking
Storage
Up to 256GB memory card
Audio
Two-way audio

Reason to buy

Compact design suits indoor monitoring.

STQC certification adds privacy assurance.

Reason to avoid

Primarily intended for indoor use.

Wi-Fi is required for remote access.

What are buyers saying?

Buyers generally praise its clear footage, easy installation, 360-degree monitoring and colour night vision. Two-way audio and tracking are also seen as useful, though app connectivity can affect the experience.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it for affordable indoor monitoring with 3MP video, colour night vision, AI tracking, two-way audio, Alexa support and privacy-focused STQC certification.

Nexivue 5A4TU-4 is a wired outdoor bullet camera designed for more demanding surveillance installations. It features a 4MP sensor capable of recording at 2560 × 1440 resolution and combines infrared and warm-light illumination for up to 40-metre coverage. AI-based human and vehicle detection helps identify relevant activity, while H.265 compression reduces bandwidth requirements. Built-in audio, PoE, ONVIF support and IP67 weather resistance make it suitable for homes, shops, offices and commercial outdoor environments.

Specifications

Resolution
4MP, 2560 × 1440 at 25fps
Lens
3.6mm fixed lens
Night vision
40-metre IR and warm light
AI features
Human and vehicle detection
Connectivity
Ethernet, PoE and ONVIF
Protection
IP67 weather resistance

Reason to buy

Strong outdoor weather protection.

40-metre hybrid night illumination.

Reason to avoid

Requires wired installation.

Less flexible than PTZ cameras.

What are buyers saying?

There is limited buyer feedback available for this specific model. Product information suggests its strongest advantages are outdoor durability, hybrid night illumination, AI detection and compatibility with professional surveillance systems.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it for a more professional wired security setup where outdoor durability, long-range night coverage, AI human and vehicle detection, PoE and NVR compatibility matter.

Factors to consider when buying an AI CCTV camera

  • AI detection: Look for reliable person, vehicle and motion detection to reduce false alerts.
  • Video quality: Higher resolution can make faces, objects and activity easier to identify.
  • Night vision: Check whether the camera offers clear footage in low light and complete darkness.
  • Storage: Consider whether you prefer cloud storage, a microSD card or both.
  • App experience: A good companion app should make live viewing, alerts and recordings easy to access.

Top 3 features of best AI security cameras

AI camerasResolutionNight visionAI detection
Godrej EVE Pro 33MPInfraredHuman tracking
Qubo Smart Cam 360° Pro4MPColour night visionPerson detection
Dual Lens Smart Wi-Fi PTZHDHD night visionMotion detection
Dual Lens Mini Fox5MP + 5MPColour night visionAI motion detection
Dual Lens 5MP + 5MP PTZ5MP + 5MPColour night visionAI motion detection
Trueview 3MP 4G Mini PT3MPAll-time colourHuman detection + tracking
Trueview 3MP Wi-Fi Robot3MPAll-time colourAI auto tracking
Nexivue 5A4TU-44MP40m IR + warm lightHuman + vehicle detection

Similar articles for you

What outdoor CCTV cameras actually capture and why footage matches expectations

Best CCTV camera for home: Top 10 ideal choices that provide the perfect security and vigilance

Best CCTV camera brand: Choose from top 10 options to maintain safety at home

Smart lock with fingerprint buying guide: Things you must know

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGadgets And AppliancesI replaced my old CCTV with AI cameras and noticed the difference

FAQs

Are AI CCTV cameras better than regular CCTV cameras?

AI cameras can identify people, track movement and reduce unnecessary motion alerts.

What can AI detect in a CCTV camera?

Depending on the model, AI can detect people, movement and other specific activities.

Do AI CCTV cameras work at night?

Yes, many models offer infrared or colour night vision for round the clock monitoring.

Can AI CCTV cameras track people automatically?

Yes, models with AI human tracking can follow a person as they move across the camera's view.

Do AI CCTV cameras need a subscription?

Not always. Many support microSD cards for local storage, while some advanced features may require a subscription.

Read Next Story