I replaced my old CCTV with AI cameras and noticed the difference

I had been using a regular CCTV camera at home for quite some time, and it did the basic job of recording what was happening around the house. But I often found myself checking hours of footage or getting alerts that were not particularly useful. That changed when I started testing newer AI powered CCTV cameras.
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The biggest difference was not simply image quality. These cameras could recognise people, vehicles and other activity more intelligently, making alerts far more useful. Features such as motion detection, night vision and app based monitoring also made everyday security easier to manage. After using them, going back to my old camera felt surprisingly difficult.
Godrej EVE Pro 3 is a compact smart security camera designed for indoor home monitoring. It combines 3MP video with pan and tilt movement, 360-degree viewing, AI-based human tracking and motion detection. The camera also supports night vision, two-way communication and microSD storage up to 256GB. Wi-Fi connectivity allows remote monitoring through the companion app, while Alexa support makes it easier to integrate with a smart home setup. It is suited to rooms, entrances and common areas.
Wide coverage reduces blind spots.
AI tracking adds useful automation.
Designed mainly for indoor use.
Cloud features may require additional services.
Buyers generally appreciate its clear video, simple installation and useful pan-and-tilt coverage. The AI tracking and two-way talk are also considered helpful for everyday home monitoring and family surveillance.
Choose this camera if you want a familiar brand, 360-degree coverage, AI human tracking and smart-home integration without needing a complicated multi-camera security setup.
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Qubo Smart Cam 360° Pro brings 4MP Quad HD video, 360-degree panoramic monitoring and colour night vision to home security. Its AI person detection helps distinguish people from general movement, while app alerts provide notifications when activity is detected. The camera also offers two-way talk, cloud and SD card recording and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant. STQC certification adds an additional privacy-focused layer, making it suitable for monitoring homes, children, pets and indoor spaces.
Sharp 4MP footage with colour night vision.
STQC certification adds privacy assurance.
Indoor focused design limits placement.
Cloud features can add ongoing costs.
Buyers largely praise the clear footage, easy app control and wide coverage. Many also like colour night vision and person detection, although some users have mixed experiences with connectivity and app performance.
Choose it if you want higher-resolution footage, strong AI detection, colour night vision and a privacy-certified camera with both local and cloud storage options.
This dual-lens PTZ security camera focuses on wider coverage by combining two camera views with remote pan and tilt control. It offers HD video, AI motion detection and night vision for monitoring rooms, entrances and other areas. Two-way audio allows communication through the camera, while mobile app support enables remote viewing and alerts. Its dual-lens design can provide a wider field of view than conventional single-lens cameras, making it useful when one camera needs to cover a larger area.
Dual lenses provide wider monitoring.
Remote PTZ control is convenient.
Brand support may vary.
App experience depends on connectivity.
Buyers typically appreciate the wide viewing area, remote camera control and two-way communication. The dual-lens setup is particularly useful for monitoring larger rooms, entrances and multiple areas simultaneously.
Choose it when wider coverage matters more than brand ecosystem features. Its dual-lens design, PTZ movement, AI alerts and remote app access provide flexible everyday surveillance.
The Dual Lens Mini Fox combines two 5MP cameras to create a 10MP dual-view security setup. One lens provides a fixed view while the other offers PTZ movement, helping reduce blind spots. It supports colour night vision, AI motion detection and two-way audio, while mobile app access lets you monitor the camera remotely. With 360-degree coverage and support for memory card and cloud storage, it is designed for homes, shops, offices and other indoor security applications.
Dual cameras provide broader coverage.
High resolution offers detailed footage.
Build quality may vary by seller.
App support can be inconsistent.
Buyers like the dual-camera setup, wide coverage and detailed footage for the price. Colour night vision and remote viewing are also appreciated, although experiences can vary depending on installation and app connectivity.
Choose it if you want two camera views from one device. The 5MP+5MP setup, PTZ movement and colour night vision make it useful for wider-area monitoring.
This dual-lens 5MP+5MP Wi-Fi CCTV camera is designed for users who want broad home surveillance with fewer blind spots. It combines two high-resolution lenses with 360-degree PTZ movement, colour night vision and AI motion detection. The camera also supports two-way audio, mobile app monitoring and both SD card and cloud storage. Its indoor and outdoor positioning makes it more flexible than basic indoor cameras, while remote viewing allows users to check live footage and receive activity alerts from their smartphones.
Dual lenses offer extensive coverage.
Supports local and cloud storage.
App experience depends on network quality.
SD card capacity is limited to 128GB.
Buyers generally like the wide coverage, sharp image quality and colour night vision. The ability to control the camera remotely and communicate through two-way audio also receives positive feedback.
Choose this camera if you need extensive coverage for a home, shop or outdoor area and want dual 5MP lenses, PTZ control, night vision and flexible storage.
Trueview 3MP 4G Mini PT is designed for locations where Wi-Fi may not be available or reliable. It uses a SIM card for connectivity and offers 3MP video, all-time colour vision, 266-degree horizontal rotation and 90-degree vertical movement. Human detection, motion detection and smart tracking add AI-based monitoring, while two-way audio enables remote communication. The camera supports up to 256GB microSD storage and optional cloud recording, and its IP66-rated design makes it suitable for outdoor installations.
4G connectivity works without Wi-Fi.
Colour vision improves night monitoring.
Requires a compatible SIM plan.
Cellular data adds running costs.
Buyers appreciate the convenience of SIM-based connectivity, colour vision and remote monitoring. The camera is particularly useful where Wi-Fi is unavailable, while tracking and two-way audio add practical security features.
Choose it for outdoor locations without dependable Wi-Fi. Its 4G connectivity, colour night vision, PTZ movement, AI detection and IP66 protection make it highly versatile.
Trueview 3MP Wi-Fi Robot is an indoor smart camera designed for wide-area monitoring. It combines 3MP video with pan and tilt movement, all-time colour night vision and AI auto tracking. Two-way audio allows remote conversations, while Alexa compatibility adds smart-home integration. The camera supports up to 256GB memory cards and carries STQC certification focused on privacy. Its compact design makes it suitable for monitoring children, pets, elderly family members and general household activity through a smartphone.
Compact design suits indoor monitoring.
STQC certification adds privacy assurance.
Primarily intended for indoor use.
Wi-Fi is required for remote access.
Buyers generally praise its clear footage, easy installation, 360-degree monitoring and colour night vision. Two-way audio and tracking are also seen as useful, though app connectivity can affect the experience.
Choose it for affordable indoor monitoring with 3MP video, colour night vision, AI tracking, two-way audio, Alexa support and privacy-focused STQC certification.
Nexivue 5A4TU-4 is a wired outdoor bullet camera designed for more demanding surveillance installations. It features a 4MP sensor capable of recording at 2560 × 1440 resolution and combines infrared and warm-light illumination for up to 40-metre coverage. AI-based human and vehicle detection helps identify relevant activity, while H.265 compression reduces bandwidth requirements. Built-in audio, PoE, ONVIF support and IP67 weather resistance make it suitable for homes, shops, offices and commercial outdoor environments.
Strong outdoor weather protection.
40-metre hybrid night illumination.
Requires wired installation.
Less flexible than PTZ cameras.
There is limited buyer feedback available for this specific model. Product information suggests its strongest advantages are outdoor durability, hybrid night illumination, AI detection and compatibility with professional surveillance systems.
Choose it for a more professional wired security setup where outdoor durability, long-range night coverage, AI human and vehicle detection, PoE and NVR compatibility matter.
|AI cameras
|Resolution
|Night vision
|AI detection
|Godrej EVE Pro 3
|3MP
|Infrared
|Human tracking
|Qubo Smart Cam 360° Pro
|4MP
|Colour night vision
|Person detection
|Dual Lens Smart Wi-Fi PTZ
|HD
|HD night vision
|Motion detection
|Dual Lens Mini Fox
|5MP + 5MP
|Colour night vision
|AI motion detection
|Dual Lens 5MP + 5MP PTZ
|5MP + 5MP
|Colour night vision
|AI motion detection
|Trueview 3MP 4G Mini PT
|3MP
|All-time colour
|Human detection + tracking
|Trueview 3MP Wi-Fi Robot
|3MP
|All-time colour
|AI auto tracking
|Nexivue 5A4TU-4
|4MP
|40m IR + warm light
|Human + vehicle detection
What outdoor CCTV cameras actually capture and why footage matches expectations
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FAQs
Are AI CCTV cameras better than regular CCTV cameras?
AI cameras can identify people, track movement and reduce unnecessary motion alerts.
What can AI detect in a CCTV camera?
Depending on the model, AI can detect people, movement and other specific activities.
Do AI CCTV cameras work at night?
Yes, many models offer infrared or colour night vision for round the clock monitoring.
Can AI CCTV cameras track people automatically?
Yes, models with AI human tracking can follow a person as they move across the camera's view.
Do AI CCTV cameras need a subscription?
Not always. Many support microSD cards for local storage, while some advanced features may require a subscription.