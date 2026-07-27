I stopped lowering my AC to 20°C. Running it at 24°C with my ceiling fan on speed 2 made much more sense

The moment the room started feeling stuffy, I would grab the AC remote and drop the temperature to 20°C. For a few minutes, it felt satisfying. Then came the electricity bill.

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What surprised me was learning that I didn't need a colder room. I simply needed better air movement.

That's when I tried something most energy experts recommend: keeping the AC at 24°C and running the ceiling fan at a medium speed instead of blasting it at full. It sounded too simple to make a difference, but within a couple of days, the room felt just as comfortable, and I wasn't constantly reaching for the remote.

My AC wasn't the problem. The airflow was. Like many people, I assumed my air conditioner was doing all the cooling. In reality, the ceiling fan had an equally important job.

An AC cools the air, but that cool air doesn't instantly spread to every corner of the room. It often collects near the indoor unit while some areas remain warmer than others.

The ceiling fan fixes that. Running it at speed 2 creates a gentle, continuous breeze that pushes cool air across the room. Instead of sitting directly under the AC to feel comfortable, the entire room starts feeling evenly cooled.

That's also why you stop getting the urge to lower the thermostat every half hour.

Why I don't keep the fan at full speed anymore Earlier, I believed faster was always better.

Turns out, running the fan at its highest speed isn't always the most comfortable choice. A powerful draft can feel harsh after a while, especially if you're sleeping or working. It can also stir up more dust, something many Delhi-NCR homes know all too well.

A medium speed keeps the air circulating without making the room feel windy. You still get that cooling sensation because moving air helps sweat evaporate from your skin faster. Your body feels cooler even though the room temperature hasn't changed.

There's a reason 24°C keeps coming up I used to think lowering the AC to 18°C or 20°C would cool the room faster. But, it doesn't.

Your AC cools at almost the same rate regardless of the number on the remote. The lower setting simply tells the compressor to keep running longer before it takes a break. That means higher electricity consumption without a dramatic improvement in comfort.

At 24°C, the compressor doesn't have to work as relentlessly. Pair that with the airflow from a ceiling fan, and most people won't even miss those extra four degrees.

Can this really cut electricity use? The "up to 30%" figure isn't a magic number that applies to every home.

If your room gets direct afternoon sunlight, your AC is old, or your insulation is poor, the savings could be lower. But if you've been running your AC at 20°C or below, shifting to 24°C while using your ceiling fan can noticeably reduce the air conditioner's workload.

Considering that a ceiling fan uses only a tiny fraction of the electricity an AC consumes, letting the fan do part of the comfort-building makes practical sense.

Three habits I'm sticking with this summer I've realised comfort isn't about making the room ice cold. It's about helping the cool air work smarter.

So now I:

Keep my AC at 24°C instead of chasing lower numbers.

Leave the ceiling fan running at speed 2 for steady air circulation.

Close curtains during peak afternoon heat and clean the AC filter every few weeks. None of these changes cost anything, but together they make the room feel cooler without pushing the electricity bill in the same direction.

Sometimes, staying comfortable isn't about asking your AC to do more. It's about letting your ceiling fan do its share.

Top 5 BLDC ceiling fans I recommend in 2026

The Atomberg Aris Contour Smart is built for homes where comfort, quiet operation, and energy efficiency matter equally. Its 5-star BLDC motor consumes just 41W while delivering a powerful 250 CMM airflow, making it an ideal companion for an AC set at 24°C.

Smart app and voice controls, silent performance, and a Boost mode make it well-suited for bedrooms, living rooms, and workspaces.

Reasons to buy Excellent airflow with low power consumption, making it ideal for reducing AC workload and electricity usage. Smart controls, voice assistant support, and whisper-quiet operation add convenience for everyday use. Reason to avoid Premium pricing compared to conventional ceiling fans. Smart features require Wi-Fi and the Atomberg Home app for the best experience.

Why choose this ceiling fan? Choose the Atomberg Aris Contour Smart if you want an energy-efficient fan that complements your AC, circulates cool air effectively, and offers smart controls with near-silent performance for everyday comfort.

2. ACTIVA Silentair 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The ACTIVA Silentair combines low power consumption with strong airflow, making it a practical choice to pair with an AC set at 24°C. Its 28W BLDC motor, aerodynamic blades, and silent operation help circulate cool air efficiently, while the integrated LED light, remote control, and reversible mode add everyday convenience for modern homes.

Specifications Sweep Size 1200 mm Motor BEE 5-Star BLDC (28W) Speed Up to 380 RPM Control Remote Control Special Features LED Light, Reversible Mode, Silent Operation, Premium ABS Body Reasons to buy Extremely energy-efficient 28W BLDC motor helps keep electricity consumption low. LED light, reversible mode, and remote control make it a versatile option for year-round use. Reason to avoid Remote batteries are not included in the box. Repairs require sending the fan to a service centre rather than offering doorstep service.

Why choose this ceiling fan? Choose the ACTIVA Silentair if you want an energy-saving BLDC fan with strong airflow, whisper-quiet performance, and a built-in LED light to complement your AC while keeping electricity bills in check.

The newly launched Orient Electric Proton is designed for households looking to cut electricity usage without compromising on cooling. Its BEE 5-star rated BLDC motor consumes significantly less power than conventional fans while delivering a strong 230 CMM airflow.

Pair it with an AC set at 24°C to improve cool air circulation, maintain comfort, and reduce the load on your air conditioner.

Specifications Sweep Size 1200 mm Motor BEE 5-Star BLDC Speed Up to 350 RPM Air Delivery 230 CMM Special Features Remote Control, 6-Speed LED Indicator, Inverter Compatible, Aerodynamic Blades Reasons to buy Energy-efficient BLDC motor helps lower electricity consumption. Strong airflow with aerodynamic blades and six-speed remote control. Reason to avoid Lacks smart app or voice control features available on premium BLDC fans. Doesn't include integrated lighting or advanced modes like sleep or timer.

Why choose this ceiling fan? Choose the Orient Electric Proton if you want a reliable, budget-friendly BLDC ceiling fan that delivers strong airflow, low power consumption, and dependable performance alongside your AC for efficient everyday cooling.

The KUHL Meridian M1 is a premium BLDC ceiling fan that blends energy efficiency with modern convenience. Its 30W BEE 5-star motor delivers high airflow while operating quietly, making it an excellent companion for an AC set at 24°C. Features like reverse mode, RF remote, and an integrated downlight add to its year-round usability and everyday comfort.

Specifications Sweep Size 1200 mm Motor BEE 5-Star BLDC (30W) Air Delivery 225 CMM Control LCD RF Remote Control Special Features Reverse Mode, Down Light (3 Light Tones), Aerodynamic Blades, ISI Certified Reasons to buy Low 30W power consumption with quiet operation. RF remote works from any direction and the reverse mode. Reason to avoid Air delivery is lower than some premium BLDC fans in the same price segment. Smart app and voice assistant support are not available.

Why choose this ceiling fan? Choose the KUHL Meridian M1 if you want an energy-efficient BLDC fan with silent performance, practical features like reverse mode and downlight, and reliable airflow to complement your AC during every season.

The DIGISMART Autum Mark 1 is an affordable BLDC ceiling fan that balances strong airflow with low energy consumption. Its 28W BEE 5-star motor, 380 RPM speed, and silent operation make it a good companion for an AC running at 24°C, while the integrated dimmable LED light, booster mode, and remote control add convenience for everyday use.

Specifications Sweep Size 1200 mm Motor BEE 5-Star BLDC (28W) Speed Up to 380 RPM Control Smart Remote with 6-Speed & Booster Mode Special Features 12W Dimmable LED Light, Silent Operation, LED Indicator, Double Ball Bearing Reasons to buy Highly energy-efficient 28W BLDC motor with high-speed airflow. Includes a dimmable LED light, booster mode, and six-speed remote. Reason to avoid Remote batteries are not included in the package. Repairs require sending the fan to a service centre instead of offering doorstep service.

Why choose this ceiling fan? Choose the DIGISMART Autum Mark 1 if you're looking for a budget-friendly BLDC ceiling fan that delivers strong airflow, quiet performance, and useful features like a dimmable LED light and remote control to complement your AC.

Top 3 features of the best BLDC ceiling fans

BLDC Ceiling Fan Sweep Size Motor Special Features Atomberg Aris Contour Smart 1200 mm BEE 5-Star BLDC, 41W Voice & app control, remote control, 250 CMM airflow, Boost Mode, Sleep Timer, Moonbeam LED, silent operation ACTIVA Silentair 1200 mm BEE 5-Star BLDC, 28W LED light, reversible mode, remote control, 380 RPM, premium ABS body, silent operation Orient Electric Proton 1200 mm BEE 5-Star BLDC 230 CMM airflow, remote control, 6-speed LED indicator, aerodynamic blades, inverter compatible KUHL Meridian M1 1200 mm BEE 5-Star BLDC, 30W LCD RF remote, reverse mode, three-tone downlight, 225 CMM airflow, aerodynamic blades DIGISMART Autum Mark 1 1200 mm BEE 5-Star BLDC, 28W 380 RPM high speed, 12W dimmable LED light, 6-speed remote with Booster Mode, LED indicator, silent operation

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