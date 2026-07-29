I switched my AC to 26°C for a month — my electricity bill dropped more than I expected

ACs are one of the biggest contributors to household electricity bills in India. With temperatures soaring above 45°C and high humidity, staying comfortable in summer, and even monsoon months, becomes a challenge. Like many people, I assumed that lowering AC's temperature would make my room cool faster and keep it comfortable. But after hearing experts and reading about the new BEE norms repeatedly recommending the 26°C setting as the ideal balance between cooling and energy efficiency, I decided to test out their advice.

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What I did was that I kept my inverter AC fixed at 26°C instead of my usual 20–22°C and tracked how it affected the room's cooling performance, my comfort and my electricity bill, for a period of a month. Interestingly enough, the results were shocking and more noticeable than I expected. While my room remained comfortably cool for daily work and sleeping, the AC consumed significantly less energy compared to when I ran it between 20–22°C. Here's the calculation for that will help you understand my findings better.

Cooling at 20°C vs 24°C vs 26°C: The math behind it Factor 20°C 24°C (BEE Standard) 26°C Compressor Run Duty High (85–90%) Moderate (65–70%) Low (55–60%) Avg. Power Units / Hour 1.40 units 1.05 units 0.90 units Daily Consumption (10 hrs) 14.0 units 10.5 units 9.0 units Monthly Consumption (30 days) 420 units 315 units 270 units Monthly Electricity Cost (at ₹ 7.50/unit) ₹ 3,150 ₹ 2,362 ₹ 2,025 Monthly Savings vs. 20°C NA ₹ 788 / month ₹ 1,125 / month Now, that we have established how 26°C is the ideal temperature for your AC, here are the top 1.5-Ton ACs that you can buy in India. But before that, let's understand what 26°C rule is.

What is 26°C rule? The 26°C AC rule is an energy-saving guideline promoted by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE). This guideline advises manufacturers to keep the default setting of ACs at 24°C and to show labels indicating that the optimum temperature setting for the benefits of consumers both from financial and their health points of view stands in the range of 24-26°C.

Best ACs to buy in India

This Samsung AC comes with a digital inverter compressor that automatically adjusts its speed to maintain the desired temperature. It offers 5-Step convertible cooling, which enables users to optimise cooling capacity based on occupancy and weather, which in turn helps reduce electricity consumption. It also gets features such as AI-powered cooling, Wi-Fi connectivity through SmartThings, 4-way swing, voice control, and copper condenser construction.

Specifications Type Split Inverter AC Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 5 Star Maximum Temperature Threshold Up to 58°C Convertible Yes, 5-Step Convertible Cooling Filters Anti-Bacterial Reasons to buy Excellent cooling performance High energy efficiency Good quality Reason to avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the air conditioner's cooling performance impressive, with one noting its ability to maintain target temperature smoothly and eliminate stagnant hot spots. Moreover, the AC performs as expected and offers good value for money. Additionally, customers appreciate its energy efficiency features.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling performance and energy efficiency.

2. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star,New Star Rated, Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, 5 in 1 Convertible Cooling, DigiQ Hepta Sensor, Blue Fins,Turbo Cool,Blue Fins (IA318ZXUS, White) Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This Blue Star AC features a 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling mode that lets users adjust the cooling capacity based on occupancy and weather. This in turn reduces unnecessary power consumption. This AC also comes with AI Pro+ technology, built-in Wi-Fi, DigiQ Hepta Sensors, Turbo Cool, and a durable 100% copper condenser with anti-corrosive Blue Fins, which makes it suitable for Indian summers. Additionally, it supports ambient temperatures of up to 52°C.

Specifications Type Split Inverter AC Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 3 Star Maximum Temperature Threshold Up to 52°C Convertible Yes, 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling Filters Dust Filter, Anti-Microbial Filter Reasons to buy Excellent cooling performance Good quality Value for money Reason to avoid High noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the air conditioner's build quality premium and appreciate its cooling performance, particularly during extremely hot weather.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling performance and energy efficiency.

The Godrej AC powered by a variable-speed inverter compressor, which adjusts compressor speed according to the cooling demand, helping reduce power consumption and maintain consistent temperatures. The AC's 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling mode lets users select different operating capacities depending on occupancy and weather conditions, making it both energy-efficient and versatile. It comes with a 100% copper condenser, anti-corrosion Blue Fin coating, and I-Sense technology. It can cool spaces even the temperature reach 52°C.

Specifications Type Split Inverter AC Capacity 1 Ton Energy Rating 3 Star Maximum Temperature Threshold Up to 52°C Convertible Yes, 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling Filters Anti-Dust Filter, Anti-Microbial Filter, Active Carbon Filter Reasons to buy Effective cooling Quiet operation Reason to avoid Accessory costs are considered expensive by some buyers

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the AC for its quick cooling, silent performance, and energy-efficient inverter compressor. Many buyers also praise the 5-in-1 Convertible feature, which lets them reduce power consumption without compromising comfort.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling performance.

This LG AC comes with LG's Dual Inverter Compressor and a 6-in-1 AI Convertible Cooling that lets users choose different cooling capacities to match occupancy and weather conditions. It also gets a dedicated VIRAAT Mode along with features like HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, Ocean Black Protection on the condenser, and AI-powered cooling for reliable cooling performance and high energy efficiency. It can cool in temperature up to 55°C.

Specifications Type Split Inverter AC Capacity 1 Ton Energy Rating 3 Star Maximum Temperature Threshold Up to 55°C Convertible Yes, 6-in-1 Convertible Cooling Filters HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, Dust Filter Reasons to buy Effective cooling High energy efficiency Good quality Reason to avoid Average noise levels Average durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the air conditioner's quality good and appreciate its energy efficiency. They also appreciate its cooling performance.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling performance and energy efficiency.

This IFB AC is powered by a variable-speed inverter compressor that continuously adjusts cooling output according to room conditions. It gets an 8-in-1 Flexi Convertible Cooling, which lets users choose different cooling capacities based on occupancy and weather. This AC also features HD Compressor technology, a 100% copper condenser with Nano Tek coating, and Dual Gold Fin heat exchangers for powerful cooling. It can cool rooms even when outdoor temperatures reach 55°C.

Specifications Type Split Inverter AC Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 3 Star Maximum Temperature Threshold Up to 55°C Convertible Yes, 8-in-1 Flexi Convertible Cooling Filters HD PM 2.5 Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, Anti-Microbial Filter Reasons to buy Effective cooling Good quality Quiet operations Reason to avoid Some users report installation hassles

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the air conditioner to be of good build quality and appreciate its cooling performance. The

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling performance.

Top 3 features of the best ACs to buy in India MODEL CAPACITY ENERGY RATING MAX TEMPERATURE Samsung 1.5Ton 5Star,New Star rated, Bespoke AI Inverter Smart Split AC 1.5 Ton 5 Star 58°C Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star,New Star Rated, Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 3 Star 52°C Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling 1 Ton 3 Star 52°C LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star, New star rated, Smart Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 3 Star 55°C IFB 1.5 Ton 3 Star, New star rated,AI Powered Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 3 Star 55°C Similar articles for you I stopped lowering my AC to 20°C. Running it at 24°C with my ceiling fan on speed 2 made much more sense

The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of ACs across price points. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used over dozens of ACs and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their cooling technology, compressors and factors that impact their efficiency. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.