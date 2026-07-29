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I switched my AC to 26°C for a month — my electricity bill dropped more than I expected

These ACs can cool spaces even when the temperature reach 58-degrees Celsius. They offer several convertible modes and high energy-star rating.

Published29 Jul 2026, 05:42 PM IST
These ACs come with multiple convertible modes.
These ACs come with multiple convertible modes.(Samsung)
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By Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.

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ACs are one of the biggest contributors to household electricity bills in India. With temperatures soaring above 45°C and high humidity, staying comfortable in summer, and even monsoon months, becomes a challenge. Like many people, I assumed that lowering AC's temperature would make my room cool faster and keep it comfortable. But after hearing experts and reading about the new BEE norms repeatedly recommending the 26°C setting as the ideal balance between cooling and energy efficiency, I decided to test out their advice.

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What I did was that I kept my inverter AC fixed at 26°C instead of my usual 20–22°C and tracked how it affected the room's cooling performance, my comfort and my electricity bill, for a period of a month. Interestingly enough, the results were shocking and more noticeable than I expected. While my room remained comfortably cool for daily work and sleeping, the AC consumed significantly less energy compared to when I ran it between 20–22°C. Here's the calculation for that will help you understand my findings better.

Cooling at 20°C vs 24°C vs 26°C: The math behind it

Factor20°C24°C (BEE Standard)26°C
Compressor Run DutyHigh (85–90%)Moderate (65–70%)Low (55–60%)
Avg. Power Units / Hour1.40 units1.05 units0.90 units
Daily Consumption (10 hrs)14.0 units10.5 units9.0 units
Monthly Consumption (30 days)420 units315 units270 units
Monthly Electricity Cost (at 7.50/unit) 3,150 2,362 2,025
Monthly Savings vs. 20°CNA 788 / month 1,125 / month

Now, that we have established how 26°C is the ideal temperature for your AC, here are the top 1.5-Ton ACs that you can buy in India. But before that, let's understand what 26°C rule is.

What is 26°C rule?

The 26°C AC rule is an energy-saving guideline promoted by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE). This guideline advises manufacturers to keep the default setting of ACs at 24°C and to show labels indicating that the optimum temperature setting for the benefits of consumers both from financial and their health points of view stands in the range of 24-26°C.

Best ACs to buy in India

This Samsung AC comes with a digital inverter compressor that automatically adjusts its speed to maintain the desired temperature. It offers 5-Step convertible cooling, which enables users to optimise cooling capacity based on occupancy and weather, which in turn helps reduce electricity consumption. It also gets features such as AI-powered cooling, Wi-Fi connectivity through SmartThings, 4-way swing, voice control, and copper condenser construction.

Specifications

Type
Split Inverter AC
Capacity
1.5 Ton
Energy Rating
5 Star
Maximum Temperature Threshold
Up to 58°C
Convertible
Yes, 5-Step Convertible Cooling
Filters
Anti-Bacterial

Reason to buy

Excellent cooling performance

High energy efficiency

Good quality

Reason to avoid

Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the air conditioner's cooling performance impressive, with one noting its ability to maintain target temperature smoothly and eliminate stagnant hot spots. Moreover, the AC performs as expected and offers good value for money. Additionally, customers appreciate its energy efficiency features.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling performance and energy efficiency.

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This Blue Star AC features a 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling mode that lets users adjust the cooling capacity based on occupancy and weather. This in turn reduces unnecessary power consumption. This AC also comes with AI Pro+ technology, built-in Wi-Fi, DigiQ Hepta Sensors, Turbo Cool, and a durable 100% copper condenser with anti-corrosive Blue Fins, which makes it suitable for Indian summers. Additionally, it supports ambient temperatures of up to 52°C.

Specifications

Type
Split Inverter AC
Capacity
1.5 Ton
Energy Rating
3 Star
Maximum Temperature Threshold
Up to 52°C
Convertible
Yes, 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling
Filters
Dust Filter, Anti-Microbial Filter

Reason to buy

Excellent cooling performance

Good quality

Value for money

Reason to avoid

High noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the air conditioner's build quality premium and appreciate its cooling performance, particularly during extremely hot weather.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling performance and energy efficiency.

The Godrej AC powered by a variable-speed inverter compressor, which adjusts compressor speed according to the cooling demand, helping reduce power consumption and maintain consistent temperatures. The AC's 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling mode lets users select different operating capacities depending on occupancy and weather conditions, making it both energy-efficient and versatile. It comes with a 100% copper condenser, anti-corrosion Blue Fin coating, and I-Sense technology. It can cool spaces even the temperature reach 52°C.

Specifications

Type
Split Inverter AC
Capacity
1 Ton
Energy Rating
3 Star
Maximum Temperature Threshold
Up to 52°C
Convertible
Yes, 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling
Filters
Anti-Dust Filter, Anti-Microbial Filter, Active Carbon Filter

Reason to buy

Effective cooling

Quiet operation

Reason to avoid

Accessory costs are considered expensive by some buyers

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the AC for its quick cooling, silent performance, and energy-efficient inverter compressor. Many buyers also praise the 5-in-1 Convertible feature, which lets them reduce power consumption without compromising comfort.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling performance.

This LG AC comes with LG's Dual Inverter Compressor and a 6-in-1 AI Convertible Cooling that lets users choose different cooling capacities to match occupancy and weather conditions. It also gets a dedicated VIRAAT Mode along with features like HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, Ocean Black Protection on the condenser, and AI-powered cooling for reliable cooling performance and high energy efficiency. It can cool in temperature up to 55°C.

Specifications

Type
Split Inverter AC
Capacity
1 Ton
Energy Rating
3 Star
Maximum Temperature Threshold
Up to 55°C
Convertible
Yes, 6-in-1 Convertible Cooling
Filters
HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, Dust Filter

Reason to buy

Effective cooling

High energy efficiency

Good quality

Reason to avoid

Average noise levels

Average durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the air conditioner's quality good and appreciate its energy efficiency. They also appreciate its cooling performance.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling performance and energy efficiency.

This IFB AC is powered by a variable-speed inverter compressor that continuously adjusts cooling output according to room conditions. It gets an 8-in-1 Flexi Convertible Cooling, which lets users choose different cooling capacities based on occupancy and weather. This AC also features HD Compressor technology, a 100% copper condenser with Nano Tek coating, and Dual Gold Fin heat exchangers for powerful cooling. It can cool rooms even when outdoor temperatures reach 55°C.

Specifications

Type
Split Inverter AC
Capacity
1.5 Ton
Energy Rating
3 Star
Maximum Temperature Threshold
Up to 55°C
Convertible
Yes, 8-in-1 Flexi Convertible Cooling
Filters
HD PM 2.5 Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, Anti-Microbial Filter

Reason to buy

Effective cooling

Good quality

Quiet operations

Reason to avoid

Some users report installation hassles

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the air conditioner to be of good build quality and appreciate its cooling performance. The

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling performance.

Top 3 features of the best ACs to buy in India

MODELCAPACITYENERGY RATINGMAX TEMPERATURE
Samsung 1.5Ton 5Star,New Star rated, Bespoke AI Inverter Smart Split AC1.5 Ton5 Star58°C
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star,New Star Rated, Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC1.5 Ton3 Star52°C
Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling1 Ton3 Star52°C
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star, New star rated, Smart Inverter Split AC1.5 Ton3 Star55°C
IFB 1.5 Ton 3 Star, New star rated,AI Powered Inverter Split AC1.5 Ton3 Star55°C

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of ACs across price points. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used over dozens of ACs and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their cooling technology, compressors and factors that impact their efficiency. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesI switched my AC to 26°C for a month — my electricity bill dropped more than I expected

FAQs

Which AC is best for home use in India?

A 1-ton AC is suitable for rooms up to 120 sq. ft., a 1.5-ton AC is ideal for 120–180 sq. ft., while a 2-ton AC works best for larger rooms. Inverter split ACs are generally the preferred choice because they offer better energy efficiency, quieter operation, and consistent cooling.

Is a 3-star AC good enough, or should I buy a 5-star AC?

A 5-star AC consumes less electricity and is ideal if you use the AC for more than 6–8 hours daily. But it has a higher upfront cost. A 3-star AC costs less upfront and is suitable for everyday use.

What is the difference between an inverter AC and a non-inverter AC?

An inverter AC uses a variable-speed compressor that adjusts its speed based on cooling demand, resulting in lower power consumption and quieter operation.

What is the ideal AC temperature to save electricity?

Most energy experts recommend setting your AC at 26°C. It provides a comfortable indoor temperature while reducing compressor workload, helping lower electricity consumption without significantly affecting comfort.

Which compressor is best in an air conditioner?

A Dual Inverter or Variable-Speed Inverter Compressor is generally the best choice. It delivers faster cooling, maintains a stable room temperature, produces less noise, and consumes less electricity than a fixed-speed compressor.

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