I switched to a 14 inch laptop for work: Do you really need a 16 inch laptop?

I have been using larger laptops for work for quite some time, so moving to the 14 inch Galaxy Book 6 Pro was an interesting change. At first, I expected the smaller display to feel restrictive, especially when working with multiple windows. However, this was not a simple move to a smaller screen. The Galaxy Book 6 Pro has a 16:10 aspect ratio, compared with the 16:9 display on my previous laptop, giving me more vertical space. After using it for work, I wanted to find out if a 14-inch laptop is actually enough for office work or if a 16-inch model still makes more sense.

The smaller size makes a big difference when carrying it around The first thing I noticed was not the display but the overall size of the laptop. A 14-inch laptop is considerably easier to carry around, particularly when you are moving between meetings, working from a cafe or travelling with a laptop bag.

Modern laptops also have much thinner display bezels, so the smaller screen does not necessarily result in a dramatically smaller usable workspace. The Galaxy Book 6 Pro feels compact without looking like a traditional small laptop. It takes up less space on a desk and is easier to use in tighter spaces.

The 16:10 display makes the 14 inch screen feel bigger The Galaxy Book 6 Pro uses a taller 16:10 panel, that extra vertical space is useful for office work because documents, webpages and spreadsheets can show more content at once. I found myself scrolling slightly less when reading long documents or browsing webpages.

This is also why I would not compare a 14-inch 16:10 laptop purely by its diagonal screen size with an older 14-inch or 16:9 laptop. The aspect ratio changes how much usable workspace you get.

For everyday office work, 14 inches is enough For the work I normally do, the 14-inch screen did not feel like a major compromise. Writing articles, researching stories, browsing multiple websites, checking emails and working with documents were all comfortable.

There were times when I had several windows open side by side, but the smaller screen did not stop me from getting work done. Windows snapping and switching between applications also made multitasking easier.

If your workload mostly involves a browser, office applications, documents, emails and communication tools, I think a good 14-inch laptop can handle it without much trouble.

Where a 16-inch laptop starts to make sense There are situations where I would still pick a 16-inch laptop. If your work involves large spreadsheets, timelines, editing software, or constantly viewing two applications side by side, the additional screen area can make a noticeable difference.

A larger display is also useful if you spend most of your working day at a desk. When portability is less important, the extra screen real estate becomes easier to appreciate.

So, while I did not feel that I was missing much with the 14 inch Galaxy Book 6 Pro, I can see why someone who spends hours working with large datasets or professional creative applications may prefer 16 inches.

The decision comes down to how you work After switching to the 14-inch Galaxy Book 6 Pro, I would not say that a smaller laptop automatically means compromising on productivity. The combination of a compact chassis, thin bezels and a16:10 display makes the size difference less significant than I initially expected.

For my everyday office work, 14 inches is enough and the portability is something I genuinely appreciate. However, if most of your work happens at one desk and you frequently need multiple large windows open, a 16-inch laptop can still be the more practical choice.

The important thing is to look beyond the screen size alone. Aspect ratio, bezels, resolution and how you actually use your laptop can make a bigger difference than the number of inches suggests.

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