I switched to low blue light monitors for work: These are my top picks

Ijaj Khan is a Senior Tech Journalist and Content Producer at Live Mint, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read moreRead less
A lot of people now spend more time looking at a monitor than sleeping. That reality has changed what buyers expect from a work display. Resolution and refresh rate still matter, but eye comfort has become equally important for people working 10 to 12 hours daily across spreadsheets, editing tools, browser tabs, and meetings.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Samsung 43"(1.08m) 4K M7 Vision AI Smart Monitor | UHD 3840 x 2160 | Smart TV Experience with AI Picture & Sound|Type-C|Apple AirPlay|Gaming Bar|Remote|Speakers|Wi-Fi|Bluetooth|LS43FM700UWXXL|BlackView Details
₹32,099
Acer Nitro ED340CUR X0 34 Inch UWQHD Curved Gaming Monitor | 3440x1440 VA Panel | 200Hz (DP) | 1ms VRB | AMD FreeSync Premium | HDR10 | 1500R | 2x HDMI 2.1 + DP 1.4 | Easy Tilt | Speakers | VisionCareView Details
₹22,787
BenQ PD2506Q 25"(63Cm) 2K IPS QHD HDR10 Monitor| 95% P3| 100% sRGB| 100% Rec. 709| Pantone Skintone Validated| Daisy Chain|CAD/CAM|Animation Mode|Color Accurate|Auto Pivot|HDMI|DP|USB-C(65W)(Black)View Details
₹28,990
Dell S2725HSM 27"/68.58cm FHD Monitor, 144Hz Refresh Rate, IPS Panel, 1ms Response, Flicker-free, Contrast 1500:1, 2xHDMI, Built-in 6W Dual Speakers, Warranty 3 Years, TÜV Rheinland 4-Star Eye ComfortView Details
₹13,769
LG 24U631A 60.4 cm (23.8 Inch) QHD (2560x1440) IPS PC Monitor with 100Hz, 5ms (GtG) HDR10, Flicker Safe, Reader Mode, HDMI, USB-C, Anti-Glare, 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design, sRGB 99% (Black)View Details
₹13,700
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Over the past few years, I’ve tested and reviewed monitors across gaming, productivity, and creator categories for long-duration work use. For this guide, I compared recent low blue light monitors from brands including Lenovo, Samsung, Acer, Dell, BenQ, and LG, while also checking panel quality, refresh rates, ergonomics, and TÜV-certified eye-care features. I also looked at how these monitors behave during extended sessions involving writing, editing, trading dashboards, and multitasking.
One thing I’ve consistently noticed is that eye strain is not caused by blue light alone. Poor brightness handling, aggressive glare, low refresh rates, weak viewing angles, and bad ergonomics contribute just as much. The monitors listed below manage those areas better than standard office displays.
The Lenovo L27-4C works well for users who want one monitor for both office work and casual gaming. It features a 27-inch Full HD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, which makes scrolling, animations, and window transitions appear smoother during long sessions. Lenovo also includes TÜV-certified low blue light technology to reduce eye fatigue during extended usage.
The monitor supports up to 99% sRGB colour coverage and a 1500:1 contrast ratio, helping documents, videos, and design work look balanced without oversaturation. The borderless design also makes it practical for dual-monitor setups. Built-in dual 3W speakers, along with HDMI, VGA, and audio ports, add flexibility for home-office users who do not want extra accessories on the desk.
High 144Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals
Ultra-slim, 4-side near-edgeless design
Built-in phone holder and cable management
Vibrant 99% sRGB colour accuracy
FHD resolution (1080p) is low for a 27-inch screen
Basic 3W speakers lack deep bass
No USB-C connectivity
Users appreciate the sleek, modern design and how well it fits into a clean desk setup. The high refresh rate is a hit for casual gaming, and the integrated phone stand is frequently mentioned as a handy extra.
Choose this if you want a stylish, budget-friendly monitor for everyday work and light gaming. It is perfect for those who value desk aesthetics and eye comfort features like low blue light technology.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
Samsung’s M7 Smart Monitor targets users who want a display that doubles as both a work monitor and an entertainment screen. The 43-inch 4K panel offers enough workspace for multitasking across multiple windows without needing a second display.
What makes this model different is its built-in smart TV functionality. Users can stream content, access apps directly, and even control connected smart home devices without connecting a PC. During work hours, the 4K UHD resolution helps reduce strain caused by cramped text scaling on lower-resolution large displays.
Samsung also includes AI-backed picture and sound optimisation, while connectivity options such as HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.2 make the setup cleaner for hybrid workers switching between laptops and wireless accessories.
Massive 4K display with Smart TV features
Built-in AI for upscaling and smart apps
USB-C port with power delivery for laptops
Includes a remote and voice assistant support
A very large size may overwhelm a standard desk
60Hz refresh rate is not ideal for competitive gaming
The VA panel has narrower viewing angles than the IPS panel
Buyers love the "all-in-one" nature of this monitor, often using it as both a work screen and a bedroom TV. The remote control and snappy smart interface (Tizen OS) are highly rated for convenience.
Choose this if you want a hybrid device that replaces both a monitor and a TV. It is ideal for remote workers who want to stream movies and work on a large 4K canvas without needing multiple devices.
Ultra-wide monitors have become popular among professionals who work across timelines, dashboards, and multiple applications. The Acer Nitro ED340CUR X0 uses a 34-inch curved VA panel with a 1000R curvature that keeps more of the screen within the user’s natural field of view.
This monitor combines UWQHD resolution with a 200Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time, making it useful for both gaming and heavy multitasking. In my experience, higher refresh rate panels can reduce perceived strain during rapid cursor movement and prolonged navigation compared to standard 60Hz office monitors.
HDR10 support, 99% sRGB coverage, and AMD FreeSync Premium help maintain visual consistency during long usage periods. Acer also includes ergonomic adjustment support and VESA compatibility for users building workstation setups.
Ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio for immersive viewing
Insane 200Hz refresh rate for pro gaming
Deep 1000R curve wraps around your field of view
High UWQHD resolution for sharp detail
Requires a powerful PC to hit 200 FPS at 1440p
A curved screen can cause glare in bright rooms
A large footprint requires a deep desk
Gamers are thrilled with the responsiveness and the "wraparound" feeling during gameplay. The ultrawide space is also praised by productivity users who like having two windows open side-by-side.
Choose this if you are a serious gamer or a multitasker. The combination of a high refresh rate and ultrawide resolution makes it a powerhouse for racing games, shooters, and complex spreadsheets.
BenQ’s PD series has long been popular among editors, designers, and creators who spend entire workdays in front of colour-sensitive applications. The PD2506Q focuses heavily on display accuracy while still offering features aimed at eye comfort. The 25-inch IPS panel comes with 2K QHD resolution and HDR10 support. It also supports 100% sRGB, 100% Rec.709, and up to 95% DCI-P3 colour coverage, making it suitable for video editing and design workflows.
One feature I particularly value in BenQ monitors is ergonomics. This model supports pivot, swivel, tilt, and height adjustments, which matter more than many buyers realise during 12-hour workdays. Poor monitor positioning often contributes directly to fatigue and neck strain. Connectivity options include HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB ports for flexible workstation integration.
Professional-grade colour accuracy (Pantone Validated)
USB-C with 65W power delivery (One-cable setup)
KVM switch to control two PCs with one mouse/keyboard
Special modes for Mac users (M-Book mode)
25-inch size feels small for 2K resolution (text may be tiny)
Premium price compared to standard monitors
Low 60Hz refresh rate
Creative professionals highlight the exceptional colour consistency and how well it matches MacBook screens. The single-cable USB-C connection is a favourite for keeping desks tidy.
Choose this if you are a graphic designer, photographer, or video editor. It is specifically built for colour-critical work and offers the best ergonomics and connectivity for Mac users.
Dell’s S2725HSM strikes a balance between office productivity and entertainment. It uses a 27-inch IPS panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and TÜV-certified low blue light support aimed at reducing discomfort during prolonged work sessions.
The monitor supports up to 99% sRGB colour coverage and includes AMD FreeSync technology for smoother visuals. Dell also keeps the design practical with height, tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustments, making it easier for users to customise viewing angles throughout the day.
For professionals working across browser tabs, presentations, and communication apps simultaneously, the borderless design and wide viewing angles help maintain focus without visual distractions. Integrated speakers also reduce desk clutter for minimal setups.
Smooth 144Hz refresh rate for fluid motion
Fully adjustable stand (Height, Tilt, Pivot, Swivel)
Excellent 1500:1 contrast ratio for an IPS panel
Reliable Dell build quality and 3-year warranty
Resolution is only 1080p on a 27-inch panel
No USB ports for peripheral connectivity
Design is a bit bulky compared to ultraslim rivals
Users like the stand's flexibility, allowing them to turn the monitor vertically. The "flicker-free" screen is often cited as a benefit for people who work long hours and experience eye strain.
Choose this if you need a dependable office monitor that is also capable of smooth gaming. The adjustable stand makes it the best choice for users who prioritise physical comfort and posture.
The LG 24U631A is a strong option for traders, analysts, and multitaskers who spend long hours monitoring live data and charts. The 24-inch QHD IPS panel delivers sharper text clarity than standard Full HD displays, which becomes noticeable during extended reading and spreadsheet work.
LG includes a 100Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time for smoother motion handling. The monitor also supports HDR10 and 99% sRGB coverage for users handling creative tasks alongside productivity work.
What stands out here are LG’s eye-care additions. Reader Mode and Flicker Safe technology help reduce screen flickering and blue light exposure during long sessions. USB-C connectivity with 15W power delivery also makes it practical for laptop users wanting a cleaner single-cable setup.
Very sharp image (QHD resolution on a 24-inch screen)
USB-C connectivity (15W power delivery)A
100Hz refresh rate is better than the standard 60Hz
Accurate colours with 99% sRGB coverage
A small screen size might feel cramped for multitasking
Low 15W power delivery won't charge most laptops quickly
An external power adapter can be messy
Buyers are impressed by the high pixel density, noting that text looks incredibly crisp. It’s often praised as the perfect "second monitor" for a laptop-based home office.
Choose this if you have a small desk but want a high-resolution display. It is ideal for coding or reading documents where text clarity is the most important factor.
The Acer KA270 P6 is aimed at users who want smoother performance without moving into premium pricing categories. It features a 27-inch IPS Full HD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms VRB response time.
AMD FreeSync support helps maintain frame synchronisation during gaming or fast-moving video playback, while the IPS panel delivers 99% RGB colour gamut coverage. Acer also includes a ZeroFrame design that reduces bezel thickness, helping users focus better during multitasking or dual-monitor setups.
In regular office usage, the higher refresh rate makes cursor movement, scrolling, and transitions feel less tiring over long hours compared to older 60Hz office monitors.
Highly affordable 144Hz 27-inch monitor
Wide 178-degree viewing angles (IPS)
Zero-frame design for multi-monitor setups
Built-in speakers included at a low price point
Tilt-only stand offers no height adjustment
250 nits brightness is a bit low for very sunny rooms
Includes older VGA port instead of DP
Customers call this one of the best value-for-money monitors available. They are surprised by the gaming performance (144Hz) at such a low price, though some find the stand a bit flimsy.
Choose this if you are on a tight budget but want a large screen with a fast refresh rate. It is a solid entry-level choice for students and casual gamers looking for a big upgrade from a laptop screen.
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Like all independent tech journalists, I review and evaluate products with editorial independence. Brand partnerships and commercial considerations do not influence product selection or recommendations in my buying guides.
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