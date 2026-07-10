I switched to these gaming soundbars, and the audio difference was impossible to ignore

Great visuals can make a game look stunning, but audio is what truly pulls you into the action. From hearing enemy footsteps in competitive shooters to feeling every explosion in action games, the right soundbar can make a noticeable difference to your gaming sessions. Unlike standard TV or monitor speakers, gaming-friendly soundbars deliver fuller sound, stronger bass and better dialogue clarity while keeping your setup clean and clutter-free.

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Today's soundbars also come with features like HDMI eARC, Bluetooth, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, dedicated gaming modes and low-latency audio that work well with gaming PCs, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and even Nintendo Switch. Whether you want a compact model for your desk or a premium soundbar with a wireless subwoofer and surround speakers, there are plenty of options to suit different budgets. In this list, we've rounded up some of the best soundbars for gaming setups that offer an engaging audio experience without compromising on convenience.

BEST OVERALL SPEAKERS

The Razer Leviathan V2 is designed specifically for gamers who want immersive audio without filling their desk with multiple speakers. Its multi-driver setup and dedicated down-firing subwoofer deliver powerful sound, while THX Spatial Audio creates a convincing 7.1 surround effect for better positional awareness in games.

The compact design fits neatly under most monitors, and Bluetooth 5.2 lets you switch between your PC, smartphone or Nintendo Switch with minimal latency. Razer Chroma RGB lighting also adds visual flair to gaming setups.

Specifications Audio Setup 2 full-range drivers with down-firing subwoofer Surround Sound THX Spatial Audio (Virtual 7.1) Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2 Output Power 65W Compatibility PC, laptops, smartphones, tablets and Nintendo Switch Reason to buy THX Spatial Audio improves in-game positional audio Compact design with customisable Chroma RGB lighting Reason to avoid Premium pricing compared to many soundbars No HDMI eARC support

Why choose this product? Choose this if you want immersive gaming audio, strong bass, RGB lighting and a compact soundbar built specifically for desktop gaming.

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The CrossBeats Blaze B50 is a budget-friendly gaming soundbar that combines 50W output with RGB lighting to add both sound and style to your setup. Its dual speakers and four passive radiators deliver fuller audio with noticeable bass for gaming and entertainment.

Multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth, AUX, USB and SD card support, make it easy to use with PCs, laptops and smartphones. The built-in battery also allows cordless use for added convenience.

Specifications Output Power 50W Connectivity Bluetooth, AUX, USB, SD Card and FM Battery 4,000mAh (up to 8 hours playback) Lighting RGB LED lighting Compatibility PC, laptop, mobile devices and smart TVs Reason to buy Affordable with multiple connectivity options RGB lighting and portable battery-powered design Reason to avoid Lacks HDMI ARC/eARC support Audio performance is basic compared to premium models

Why choose this product? Choose this if you want an affordable gaming soundbar with RGB lighting, versatile connectivity and portable wireless playback for everyday use.

The Mars Gaming MSDUOW stands out with its unique 2-in-1 design that works as a single soundbar or separates into two stereo gaming speakers. This flexibility makes it ideal for gamers who want a wider soundstage without buying a separate speaker system.

Its DSP sound processor enhances spatial audio and bass, while Bluetooth 5.0, AUX connectivity and RGB mesh lighting complete the gaming-focused package.

Specifications Output Power 15W Audio Configuration Convertible soundbar or 2.0 stereo speakers Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 and AUX Audio Technology DSP sound processor with Reflex Sound Lighting RGB mesh lighting effects Reason to buy Convertible design offers flexible placement DSP processing improves audio clarity and bass Reason to avoid 15W output may feel limited in larger rooms No dedicated subwoofer for deeper bass

Why choose this product? Choose this if you want a versatile gaming audio setup that switches between a soundbar and stereo speakers with RGB lighting.

The Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2X is a premium gaming soundbar built for players who want powerful, room-filling audio. Its tri-amplified 5-driver design, compact subwoofer and 180W peak output deliver detailed sound with impactful bass.

The 5.1-channel playback and Dolby Audio support create an immersive gaming experience, while SXFI Battle Mode helps improve positional awareness in competitive games by making directional sounds easier to identify.

Specifications Output Power 180W peak Audio Configuration 5.1-channel with tri-amplified 5-driver design Connectivity HDMI ARC, USB, Optical and Bluetooth 5.0 Audio Technologies Dolby Audio, Super X-Fi and SXFI Battle Mode Compatibility PC, Mac, gaming consoles and mobile devices Reason to buy Excellent surround sound with strong gaming features Wide connectivity options and compact subwoofer Reason to avoid Expensive compared to mainstream soundbars Advanced features require software setup for full customisation

Why choose this product? Choose this if you want premium gaming audio, accurate positional sound, deep bass and extensive connectivity for PC and console gaming.

BEST VALUE FOR MONEY

The Ant Esports GS340 PRO is an affordable 2.1 speaker system aimed at gamers who want better audio than built-in laptop or monitor speakers. A dedicated 5W subwoofer and dual 3W satellite speakers deliver clearer dialogue and improved bass for games, movies and music.

Bluetooth 5.3, AUX connectivity and USB-powered operation make it easy to set up, while the seven RGB lighting modes add a gaming-inspired look to compact desk setups.

Specifications Audio Setup 2.1 channel (5W subwoofer + dual 3W satellite speakers) Output Power 11W Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 and AUX Power Source USB powered Lighting 7-mode RGB lighting Reason to buy Budget-friendly with dedicated subwoofer USB-powered and easy to set up Reason to avoid Lower output than premium gaming sound systems Not a true soundbar design

Why choose this product? Choose this if you want affordable desktop gaming audio with dedicated bass, RGB lighting and simple plug-and-play connectivity for everyday gaming.

Is a soundbar better than gaming speakers for a gaming setup? A soundbar can be a great choice if you want immersive audio without adding multiple speakers to your desk. It offers a cleaner setup, wider soundstage and better bass than most built-in monitor or TV speakers. However, dedicated gaming speakers may provide more flexibility for users who prefer a traditional stereo setup.

What features should I look for in a gaming soundbar? Look for low-latency audio, HDMI eARC or ARC, optical input, Bluetooth connectivity and support for audio formats like Dolby Atmos or DTS:X if available. A dedicated gaming mode, clear dialogue enhancement and a wireless subwoofer can also improve the overall gaming experience, especially for action and competitive titles.

Can I use the same soundbar with a PC, PS5 and Xbox? Yes. Most modern soundbars support multiple connectivity options, including HDMI, optical and Bluetooth, making them compatible with gaming PCs, PlayStation 5 and Xbox consoles. Some models also let you switch between connected devices easily, so you can use a single soundbar across your entire gaming setup without reconnecting cables.

Top 3 features of the best soundbars for gaming setup

Soundbars Audio Setup Output Power Connectivity Razer Leviathan V2 2 full-range drivers with down-firing subwoofer, Virtual 7.1 THX Spatial Audio 65W Bluetooth 5.2 CrossBeats Blaze B50 Dual speakers with 4 passive radiators 50W Bluetooth, AUX, USB, SD Card, FM Mars Gaming MSDUOW Convertible soundbar or 2.0 stereo speakers with DSP 15W Bluetooth 5.0, AUX Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2X 5.1-channel tri-amplified 5-driver system with compact subwoofer 180W (Peak) HDMI ARC, USB, Optical, Bluetooth 5.0 Ant Esports GS340 PRO* 2.1-channel (5W subwoofer + dual 3W satellite speakers) 11W Bluetooth 5.3, AUX

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The Research and Expertise To compile this list, we evaluated soundbars from leading brands based on audio performance, connectivity options, gaming compatibility and overall value. We compared features such as HDMI eARC, Bluetooth, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, dedicated gaming modes, low-latency audio and subwoofer performance. We also considered user reviews, reliability, ease of setup and compatibility with gaming PCs, PlayStation and Xbox consoles to recommend options suitable for different budgets and gaming setups.

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