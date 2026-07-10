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I switched to these gaming soundbars, and the audio difference was impossible to ignore

Looking for better gaming audio? These best soundbars for gaming setups offer immersive sound, deep bass, low-latency performance and easy connectivity for PC, PS5 and Xbox players alike.

Published10 Jul 2026, 12:14 PM IST
Best soundbars for PS5, Xbox and PC gaming in 2026
Best soundbars for PS5, Xbox and PC gaming in 2026(AI Generated)

By Aishwarya Faraswal

Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.

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Great visuals can make a game look stunning, but audio is what truly pulls you into the action. From hearing enemy footsteps in competitive shooters to feeling every explosion in action games, the right soundbar can make a noticeable difference to your gaming sessions. Unlike standard TV or monitor speakers, gaming-friendly soundbars deliver fuller sound, stronger bass and better dialogue clarity while keeping your setup clean and clutter-free.

Our PicksBest overall speakersBest value for moneyFAQs

Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Today's soundbars also come with features like HDMI eARC, Bluetooth, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, dedicated gaming modes and low-latency audio that work well with gaming PCs, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and even Nintendo Switch. Whether you want a compact model for your desk or a premium soundbar with a wireless subwoofer and surround speakers, there are plenty of options to suit different budgets. In this list, we've rounded up some of the best soundbars for gaming setups that offer an engaging audio experience without compromising on convenience.

BEST OVERALL SPEAKERS

The Razer Leviathan V2 is designed specifically for gamers who want immersive audio without filling their desk with multiple speakers. Its multi-driver setup and dedicated down-firing subwoofer deliver powerful sound, while THX Spatial Audio creates a convincing 7.1 surround effect for better positional awareness in games.

The compact design fits neatly under most monitors, and Bluetooth 5.2 lets you switch between your PC, smartphone or Nintendo Switch with minimal latency. Razer Chroma RGB lighting also adds visual flair to gaming setups.

Specifications

Audio Setup
2 full-range drivers with down-firing subwoofer
Surround Sound
THX Spatial Audio (Virtual 7.1)
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.2
Output Power
65W
Compatibility
PC, laptops, smartphones, tablets and Nintendo Switch

Reason to buy

THX Spatial Audio improves in-game positional audio

Compact design with customisable Chroma RGB lighting

Reason to avoid

Premium pricing compared to many soundbars

No HDMI eARC support

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you want immersive gaming audio, strong bass, RGB lighting and a compact soundbar built specifically for desktop gaming.

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The CrossBeats Blaze B50 is a budget-friendly gaming soundbar that combines 50W output with RGB lighting to add both sound and style to your setup. Its dual speakers and four passive radiators deliver fuller audio with noticeable bass for gaming and entertainment.

Multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth, AUX, USB and SD card support, make it easy to use with PCs, laptops and smartphones. The built-in battery also allows cordless use for added convenience.

Specifications

Output Power
50W
Connectivity
Bluetooth, AUX, USB, SD Card and FM
Battery
4,000mAh (up to 8 hours playback)
Lighting
RGB LED lighting
Compatibility
PC, laptop, mobile devices and smart TVs

Reason to buy

Affordable with multiple connectivity options

RGB lighting and portable battery-powered design

Reason to avoid

Lacks HDMI ARC/eARC support

Audio performance is basic compared to premium models

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you want an affordable gaming soundbar with RGB lighting, versatile connectivity and portable wireless playback for everyday use.

The Mars Gaming MSDUOW stands out with its unique 2-in-1 design that works as a single soundbar or separates into two stereo gaming speakers. This flexibility makes it ideal for gamers who want a wider soundstage without buying a separate speaker system.

Its DSP sound processor enhances spatial audio and bass, while Bluetooth 5.0, AUX connectivity and RGB mesh lighting complete the gaming-focused package.

Specifications

Output Power
15W
Audio Configuration
Convertible soundbar or 2.0 stereo speakers
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.0 and AUX
Audio Technology
DSP sound processor with Reflex Sound
Lighting
RGB mesh lighting effects

Reason to buy

Convertible design offers flexible placement

DSP processing improves audio clarity and bass

Reason to avoid

15W output may feel limited in larger rooms

No dedicated subwoofer for deeper bass

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you want a versatile gaming audio setup that switches between a soundbar and stereo speakers with RGB lighting.

The Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2X is a premium gaming soundbar built for players who want powerful, room-filling audio. Its tri-amplified 5-driver design, compact subwoofer and 180W peak output deliver detailed sound with impactful bass.

The 5.1-channel playback and Dolby Audio support create an immersive gaming experience, while SXFI Battle Mode helps improve positional awareness in competitive games by making directional sounds easier to identify.

Specifications

Output Power
180W peak
Audio Configuration
5.1-channel with tri-amplified 5-driver design
Connectivity
HDMI ARC, USB, Optical and Bluetooth 5.0
Audio Technologies
Dolby Audio, Super X-Fi and SXFI Battle Mode
Compatibility
PC, Mac, gaming consoles and mobile devices

Reason to buy

Excellent surround sound with strong gaming features

Wide connectivity options and compact subwoofer

Reason to avoid

Expensive compared to mainstream soundbars

Advanced features require software setup for full customisation

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you want premium gaming audio, accurate positional sound, deep bass and extensive connectivity for PC and console gaming.

BEST VALUE FOR MONEY

The Ant Esports GS340 PRO is an affordable 2.1 speaker system aimed at gamers who want better audio than built-in laptop or monitor speakers. A dedicated 5W subwoofer and dual 3W satellite speakers deliver clearer dialogue and improved bass for games, movies and music.

Bluetooth 5.3, AUX connectivity and USB-powered operation make it easy to set up, while the seven RGB lighting modes add a gaming-inspired look to compact desk setups.

Specifications

Audio Setup
2.1 channel (5W subwoofer + dual 3W satellite speakers)
Output Power
11W
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3 and AUX
Power Source
USB powered
Lighting
7-mode RGB lighting

Reason to buy

Budget-friendly with dedicated subwoofer

USB-powered and easy to set up

Reason to avoid

Lower output than premium gaming sound systems

Not a true soundbar design

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you want affordable desktop gaming audio with dedicated bass, RGB lighting and simple plug-and-play connectivity for everyday gaming.

Is a soundbar better than gaming speakers for a gaming setup?

A soundbar can be a great choice if you want immersive audio without adding multiple speakers to your desk. It offers a cleaner setup, wider soundstage and better bass than most built-in monitor or TV speakers. However, dedicated gaming speakers may provide more flexibility for users who prefer a traditional stereo setup.

What features should I look for in a gaming soundbar?

Look for low-latency audio, HDMI eARC or ARC, optical input, Bluetooth connectivity and support for audio formats like Dolby Atmos or DTS:X if available. A dedicated gaming mode, clear dialogue enhancement and a wireless subwoofer can also improve the overall gaming experience, especially for action and competitive titles.

Can I use the same soundbar with a PC, PS5 and Xbox?

Yes. Most modern soundbars support multiple connectivity options, including HDMI, optical and Bluetooth, making them compatible with gaming PCs, PlayStation 5 and Xbox consoles. Some models also let you switch between connected devices easily, so you can use a single soundbar across your entire gaming setup without reconnecting cables.

Top 3 features of the best soundbars for gaming setup

SoundbarsAudio SetupOutput PowerConnectivity
Razer Leviathan V22 full-range drivers with down-firing subwoofer, Virtual 7.1 THX Spatial Audio65WBluetooth 5.2
CrossBeats Blaze B50Dual speakers with 4 passive radiators50WBluetooth, AUX, USB, SD Card, FM
Mars Gaming MSDUOWConvertible soundbar or 2.0 stereo speakers with DSP15WBluetooth 5.0, AUX
Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2X5.1-channel tri-amplified 5-driver system with compact subwoofer180W (Peak)HDMI ARC, USB, Optical, Bluetooth 5.0
Ant Esports GS340 PRO*2.1-channel (5W subwoofer + dual 3W satellite speakers)11WBluetooth 5.3, AUX

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The Research and Expertise

To compile this list, we evaluated soundbars from leading brands based on audio performance, connectivity options, gaming compatibility and overall value. We compared features such as HDMI eARC, Bluetooth, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, dedicated gaming modes, low-latency audio and subwoofer performance. We also considered user reviews, reliability, ease of setup and compatibility with gaming PCs, PlayStation and Xbox consoles to recommend options suitable for different budgets and gaming setups.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesI switched to these gaming soundbars, and the audio difference was impossible to ignore

FAQs

Is Dolby Atmos worth it for gaming?

If your games and console support it, Dolby Atmos can create a more spacious, three-dimensional audio experience with better directional sound.

Can I connect a soundbar to my gaming PC?

Yes. Most soundbars support HDMI, optical, USB or Bluetooth connections, making them compatible with desktops and laptops.

Are soundbars good for competitive gaming?

Many soundbars include low-latency or gaming modes that help reduce audio delay, making them suitable for fast-paced games.

Can one soundbar work with multiple gaming devices?

Yes. Many models support multiple inputs, allowing you to use the same soundbar with a PC, PlayStation, Xbox or TV.

What size soundbar is best for a gaming setup?

Choose a compact soundbar for desk setups and a larger model for TVs or entertainment units to match your available space.

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