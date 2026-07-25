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I tested 25+ wearables in 2026: Only these 9 smartwatches are actually worth your money

All of these smartwatches come with advanced health tracking and fitness features and they cater to users across various budgets.

Published25 Jul 2026, 07:00 AM IST
These are the best smartwatches in India.
These are the best smartwatches in India.(HT)

By Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.

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Buying a smartwatch isn't as easy as picking a device in a specific price range. Technology has evolved by manifolds in the past coupled of years. The market right now is full of hundreds of smartwatch models across price points that promise accurate health tracking, long battery life and a host of fitness tracking modes. However, not all smartwatches deliver what they claim, which makes choosing the right device difficult.

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Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

We tested out dozens of smartwatch models (so that you don't have to). After testing more than 25 wearables from brands including Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Garmin, Amazfit, and more, it became clear that only a handful of devices truly offer what they claim. We evaluated each of the smartwatch models based on various factors include display quality, battery life, fitness and health tracking accuracy, comfort, app ecosystem and software reliability, and overall value for money. In our testing, some premium models justified their high price, while a few affordable options punched well above their weight.

So, here is a list of the top smartwatches across brands and price points that stood out in our tests.

Best smartwatches in India

The Apple Watch SE (3rd Gen) features a lightweight aluminium case that is coupled with a silicon sport band. It gets an Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display that delivers up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness. It also gets an Ion-X front glass that adds durability, while the slim profile makes it comfortable for workouts and daily use. It is powered by Apple's S10 chip, that offers smooth performance and brings features such a Double Tap gestures, fast charging and enhanced health tracking to users' finger tips.

Specifications

Display
44mm Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display, up to 1,000 nits brightness, Ion-X glass
Processor
Apple S10 SiP
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 4, GPS (L1), LTE/5G
Battery Life
Up to 18 hours
Health Tracking Features
Optical heart-rate sensor, sleep tracking with Sleep Score, temperature sensing, cycle tracking, irregular rhythm notifications, mindfulness, noise monitoring
Fitness Tracking Features
Activity rings, workout tracking, swimming, cycling, running, GPS tracking, multisport modes, fall detection, crash detection

Reasons to buy

...

Elegant and durable design

...

Excellent health tracking

...

Value for money

Reason to avoid

...

Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this smartwatch to be a fantastic device with good design, user-friendly interface, and accurate health tracking functionality. They also appreciate its durability.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its design and features.

2. Apple Watch Series 11 GPS 46mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band - M/L

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The Apple Watch Series 11 features a premium design that is that is good for both work and workouts. Its comes with an edge-to-edge Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display that offers up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness. Its slim bezels and durable crack-resistant front glass further enhance the viewing experience. It is powered by Apple's latest S11 SiP and it offers enhanced workout metrics, precision GPS and deeper integration with the Apple ecosystem to the users.

Specifications

Display
46mm Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display, up to 2,000 nits brightness, Ion-X glass
Processor
Apple S11 SiP
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 4, GPS (L1), LTE/5G
Battery Life
Up to 18 hours
Health Tracking Features
ECG app, Blood Oxygen monitoring, Heart Rate tracking, Sleep tracking, Wrist Temperature sensing, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, Fall Detection, Crash Detection
Fitness Tracking Features
Running, Cycling, Swimming, HIIT, Strength Training, Activity Rings, Advanced Workout Metrics, GPS route tracking, Multisport workouts, Automatic workout detection

Reasons to buy

...

Elegant and durable design

...

Excellent health tracking

...

Long battery life

Reason to avoid

...

Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the smartwatch's appearance positive, with one noting its premium feel. The device receives praise for its battery life. They also appreciate its health tracking features.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its design and features.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 is designed for users who want a premium smartwatch that excels in rugged outdoor activities. It gets a 1.52-inch Super AMOLED display with a peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits, which ensures exceptional readability even in direct sunlight. It is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon Wear Elite platform, which delivers smooth performance, faster AI-powered features and longer battery life than its predecessor.

Specifications

Display
47mm Super AMOLED display, 498 × 498 resolution, Sapphire Crystal, up to 5,000 nits brightness, Always-On Display
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear Elite
Connectivity
LTE (eSIM), Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, Dual-frequency GPS
Battery Life
800mAh battery, up to 80 hours (AOD Off)
Health Tracking Features
Optical Heart Rate Sensor, ECG, Blood Pressure Monitoring, Blood Oxygen (SpO₂), Body Composition (BIA), Skin Temperature Sensor, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Detection, Stress Monitoring, Energy Score
Fitness Tracking Features
AI Running Coach, Multisport Tracking, Dual-frequency GPS, Hiking & Trail Navigation, Swimming, Cycling, Diving Support, Automatic Workout Detection, Personalized Heart Rate Zones, GPX Route Navigation

Reasons to buy

...

Premium built

...

Excellent battery life

...

Great features, display

Reason to avoid

...

Premium pricing

...

Large display may not be comfortable for everyone

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this smartwatch to have a durable titanium build, vibrant display, smooth performance and significantly improved battery life. Many buyers also praise its accurate fitness tracking and connectivity features.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its design, battery and features.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 comes with a 1.47-inch Super AMOLED display that delivers vibrant colours and supports by up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. It also gets Sapphire Crystal glass that enhances scratch resistance while preserving display clarity and colour accuracy. It is powered by Samsung's latest 3nm Exynos W1000 processor with Galaxy AI, which offers faster performance, intelligent health insights and a smooth Wear OS experience.

Specifications

Display
40mm / 1.47-inch Super AMOLED display, 480 × 480 resolution, Sapphire Crystal glass, Always-On Display, up to 3,000 nits brightness
Processor
Samsung Exynos W1000
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS
Battery Life
435mAh battery, up to 40 hours on a single charge
Health Tracking Features
BioActive Sensor, Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Blood Pressure Monitoring, Blood Oxygen (SpO₂), Sleep Tracking with Sleep Apnea Detection, Body Composition (BIA), Skin Temperature Sensor, Energy Score, Antioxidant Index, Stress Monitoring
Fitness Tracking Features
AI Running Coach, Personalized Heart Rate Zones, Running Analysis, Walking, Cycling, Swimming, Strength Training, Multisport Tracking, Auto Workout Detection

Reasons to buy

...

Premium built

...

Excellent health tracking features

...

Value for money

Reason to avoid

...

Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the smartwatch to be of excellent quality, good-looking, and worth its price, with positive feedback about its health and fitness tracking capabilities.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its design and features.

The OnePlus Watch 2 comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display that offers up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness. It also offers military-grade durability and a rotating crown that further enhance usability. This smartwatch is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 platform and it runs Google's Wear OS platform. Additionally, it comes with a battery that offers up to 100 hours of run time and charges completely in just 60 minutes with VOOC fast charging technology.

Specifications

Display
1.43-inch AMOLED display, 466 × 466 resolution, Sapphire Crystal glass, Always-On Display, up to 1,000 nits brightness
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 + BES2700 MCU
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, Dual-band GPS
Battery Life
500mAh battery, up to 100 hours in Smart Mode
Health Tracking Features
Optical Heart Rate Monitoring, Blood Oxygen (SpO₂), Sleep Tracking, Stress Monitoring, Wrist Temperature Monitoring, Snoring Risk Assessment, Women's Health Tracking
Fitness Tracking Features
100+ workout modes, Dual-frequency GPS, Running, Cycling, Swimming, Skiing, Walking, Auto Workout Detection, Advanced Running Metrics, Activity Tracking

Reasons to buy

...

Premium built and excellent design

...

Highly accurate features

...

Good features

Reason to avoid

...

Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this smartwatch to be a premium product with a high-end design and accurate health monitoring capabilities, particularly noting its fitness activity tracking and sleep tracking features.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its design and features.

The Noise Pro 6R is designed for users who want a premium-looking smartwatch without stretching their budget. It comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display that offers up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness, making it ideal for outdoor activities. It is powered by Noise's smart software experience, and it also supports Google Fast Pair, Bluetooth calling and advanced health tracking features.

Specifications

Display
1.43-inch AMOLED display, 466 × 466 resolution, Always-On Display, up to 650 nits brightness
Processor
Noise proprietary chipset
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3, Bluetooth Calling, Google Fast Pair, Emergency SOS, Find My Device support
Battery Life
Up to 7 days on typical usage
Health Tracking Features
Heart Rate Monitoring, Blood Oxygen (SpO₂), Sleep Tracking, Stress Monitoring, Female Health Tracking, Breathing Exercises
Fitness Tracking Features
100+ Sports Modes, Step Tracking, Calories Burned, Distance Tracking, Activity Tracking, Auto Sports Detection

Reasons to buy

...

Good design

...

Value for money

...

Good features

Reason to avoid

...

Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this smartwatch to be a high-end product with good value for money, featuring a strong balance of style and a clear, high-resolution display. The watch includes useful features like fitness tracking and calling capabilities that have been deeply appreciated.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its design and features.

The Garmin vívoactive 5 comes with a 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen display that delivers rich colours and it's easy to view even in bright sunlight. Its display gets Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and it is designed for users who prioritise health and fitness. It offers up to 11 days of battery life. Additionally, it offers Garmin's advanced wellness insights, personalised coaching and built-in sports apps.

Specifications

Display
1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen, 390 × 390 resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 3, Always-On Display
Processor
Garmin proprietary chipset
Connectivity
Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS
Battery Life
Up to 11 days in smartwatch mode
Health Tracking Features
Elevate Heart Rate Monitoring, Pulse Ox (SpO₂), Body Battery™ Energy Monitoring, Sleep Score & Sleep Coach, HRV Status, Stress Tracking, Respiration Tracking, Women's Health Tracking, Meditation & Mindful Breathing
Fitness Tracking Features
30+ built-in sports apps, Garmin Coach, Animated Workouts, Strength Training, HIIT, Running, Cycling, Swimming, Wheelchair Mode, VO₂ Max, Recovery Time, Daily Workout Suggestions

Reasons to buy

...

Good design

...

High accuracy

...

Good features

Reason to avoid

...

Fewer smartwatch apps

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this smartwatch for its lightweight design, crisp AMOLED display and dependable battery life. Many users praise Garmin's accurate GPS, heart rate monitoring and comprehensive health metrics.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its design, feature accuracy and features.

The Redmi Watch Move comes with a 1.85-inch AMOLED display that offers a 390 × 450 resolution and up to 600 nits of peak brightness. It gets 2.5D curved glass for crisp visuals, premium finish and smooth touch. It offers over 140 sports modes and a bunch of health tracking features including 24×7 tracking—heart rate, SpO₂, sleep, stress, steps and calories; female health support. It comes with a 300mAh battery that offers up to 14 days of battery life. Additionally, it gets a palm touch feature to get the watch to sleep.

Specifications

Display
1.85-inch AMOLED display, 390 × 450 resolution, Always-On Display, up to 600 nits brightness, 60Hz refresh rate
Processor
Xiaomi HyperOS-powered proprietary chipset
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3
Battery Life
Up to 14 days on typical usage
Health Tracking Features
Heart Rate Monitoring, Blood Oxygen (SpO₂), Sleep Monitoring, Stress Monitoring, Female Health Tracking, Breathing Exercises
Fitness Tracking Features
140+ Workout Modes, Automatic Workout Detection, Step Tracking, Calories Burned, Distance Tracking, Activity Tracking, Guided Running Courses

Reasons to buy

...

Good design

...

Highly accurate features

...

Long battery life

Reason to avoid

...

Average display

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the smartwatch to be of superb quality with good battery life, with one customer reporting it runs for almost 15 days. They appreciate its appearance, features, and value for money, and find the fitness tracking accurate.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its battery, feature accuracy and features.

The Amazfit Active 2 comes with a 1.32-inch AMOLED display that delivers a 466 × 466 resolution and up to 2,000 of nits peak brightness. The display is protected by sapphire glass and the watch is powered by Zepp OS 4.5, which delivers a smooth experience. It offers over 160 workout modes along with AI-powered personalised training plans. Additionally, it offers 24/7 health and fitness monitoring with features like Amazfit's BioTracker technology that does real-time monitoring of heart rate, sleep and more.

Specifications

Display
1.32-inch AMOLED display, 466 × 466 resolution, up to 2,000 nits brightness, Always-On Display, Sapphire Glass
Processor
Amazfit proprietary processor
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.2, GPS
Battery Life
Up to 10 days of typical usage
Health Tracking Features
BioTracker 6.0 PPG Sensor, Heart Rate Monitoring, Blood Oxygen (SpO₂), Sleep Monitoring, Readiness Score, Stress Monitoring, Women's Health Tracking
Fitness Tracking Features
160+ Sports Modes, Smart Strength Training, Running Coach, HYROX Race Mode, Automatic Workout Detection, Offline Maps, Turn-by-Turn Navigation

Reasons to buy

...

Good design and displau

...

Highly accurate features

...

Long battery life

...

Good connectivity

Reason to avoid

...

App ecosystem is smaller

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this smartwatch to be a fantastic premium device with accurate fitness tracking features, particularly noting the heart rate sensor's performance. The watch offers good battery life and it offers premium features.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its battery, feature accuracy and display.

Top 3 features of the best smartwatches in India

NAMEDISPLAY SIZECONNECTIVITYBATTERY LIFE
Apple Watch SE 344mmBluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 4, GPS, LTE/5GUp to 18 hours
Apple Watch Series 1146mmBluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 4, GPS, LTE/5GUp to 18 hours
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra247mmLTE (eSIM), Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, Dual-frequency GPSUp to 80 hours
Samsung Galaxy Watch840mmBluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPSUp to 40 hours
OnePlus Watch 21.43-inchBluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, Dual-band GPSUp to 100 hours
Noise Pro 6R1.46-inchBluetooth 5.3Up to 7 days
Garmin Vivoactive 51.2-inchBluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPSUp to 11 days
REDMI Watch Move1.85-inchBluetooth 5.3Up to 14 days
Amazfit Active 2 Square1.75-inchBluetooth 5.2, GPSUp to 10 days

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of smartwatches across price points. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used over 25 smartwatches and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their display, chipset, health tracking sensors and fitness tracking features. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesI tested 25+ wearables in 2026: Only these 9 smartwatches are actually worth your money
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FAQs
Yes. AMOLED displays provide deeper blacks, better contrast, richer colours and lower power consumption. They also offer Always-On Display support and better visibility outdoors, making them the preferred choice for most buyers.
Yes, if you regularly run, cycle, hike or walk outdoors. Built-in GPS accurately tracks your routes and distance without requiring your smartphone, making it ideal for fitness enthusiasts.
Yes. Bluetooth calling lets you answer and make calls directly from your wrist when your phone is nearby. It's especially useful during workouts, commuting or when your hands are occupied.
Yes. Most smartwatches can track workouts, monitor health metrics, tell the time and store data independently. LTE-enabled models can also make calls, send messages and stream music without your phone nearby.
Apple, Samsung, Garmin, OnePlus and Amazfit are among the most trusted smartwatch brands in India.

Meet your Guide

Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more

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