I tested 25+ wearables in 2026: Only these 9 smartwatches are actually worth your money

Buying a smartwatch isn't as easy as picking a device in a specific price range. Technology has evolved by manifolds in the past coupled of years. The market right now is full of hundreds of smartwatch models across price points that promise accurate health tracking, long battery life and a host of fitness tracking modes. However, not all smartwatches deliver what they claim, which makes choosing the right device difficult.
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
We tested out dozens of smartwatch models (so that you don't have to). After testing more than 25 wearables from brands including Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Garmin, Amazfit, and more, it became clear that only a handful of devices truly offer what they claim. We evaluated each of the smartwatch models based on various factors include display quality, battery life, fitness and health tracking accuracy, comfort, app ecosystem and software reliability, and overall value for money. In our testing, some premium models justified their high price, while a few affordable options punched well above their weight.
So, here is a list of the top smartwatches across brands and price points that stood out in our tests.
The Apple Watch SE (3rd Gen) features a lightweight aluminium case that is coupled with a silicon sport band. It gets an Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display that delivers up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness. It also gets an Ion-X front glass that adds durability, while the slim profile makes it comfortable for workouts and daily use. It is powered by Apple's S10 chip, that offers smooth performance and brings features such a Double Tap gestures, fast charging and enhanced health tracking to users' finger tips.
Elegant and durable design
Excellent health tracking
Value for money
Average battery life
Buyers find this smartwatch to be a fantastic device with good design, user-friendly interface, and accurate health tracking functionality. They also appreciate its durability.
Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its design and features.
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The Apple Watch Series 11 features a premium design that is that is good for both work and workouts. Its comes with an edge-to-edge Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display that offers up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness. Its slim bezels and durable crack-resistant front glass further enhance the viewing experience. It is powered by Apple's latest S11 SiP and it offers enhanced workout metrics, precision GPS and deeper integration with the Apple ecosystem to the users.
Elegant and durable design
Excellent health tracking
Long battery life
Premium pricing
Buyers find the smartwatch's appearance positive, with one noting its premium feel. The device receives praise for its battery life. They also appreciate its health tracking features.
Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its design and features.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 is designed for users who want a premium smartwatch that excels in rugged outdoor activities. It gets a 1.52-inch Super AMOLED display with a peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits, which ensures exceptional readability even in direct sunlight. It is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon Wear Elite platform, which delivers smooth performance, faster AI-powered features and longer battery life than its predecessor.
Premium built
Excellent battery life
Great features, display
Premium pricing
Large display may not be comfortable for everyone
Buyers find this smartwatch to have a durable titanium build, vibrant display, smooth performance and significantly improved battery life. Many buyers also praise its accurate fitness tracking and connectivity features.
Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its design, battery and features.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 comes with a 1.47-inch Super AMOLED display that delivers vibrant colours and supports by up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. It also gets Sapphire Crystal glass that enhances scratch resistance while preserving display clarity and colour accuracy. It is powered by Samsung's latest 3nm Exynos W1000 processor with Galaxy AI, which offers faster performance, intelligent health insights and a smooth Wear OS experience.
Premium built
Excellent health tracking features
Value for money
Average battery life
Buyers find the smartwatch to be of excellent quality, good-looking, and worth its price, with positive feedback about its health and fitness tracking capabilities.
Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its design and features.
The OnePlus Watch 2 comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display that offers up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness. It also offers military-grade durability and a rotating crown that further enhance usability. This smartwatch is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 platform and it runs Google's Wear OS platform. Additionally, it comes with a battery that offers up to 100 hours of run time and charges completely in just 60 minutes with VOOC fast charging technology.
Premium built and excellent design
Highly accurate features
Good features
Average battery life
Buyers find this smartwatch to be a premium product with a high-end design and accurate health monitoring capabilities, particularly noting its fitness activity tracking and sleep tracking features.
Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its design and features.
The Noise Pro 6R is designed for users who want a premium-looking smartwatch without stretching their budget. It comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display that offers up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness, making it ideal for outdoor activities. It is powered by Noise's smart software experience, and it also supports Google Fast Pair, Bluetooth calling and advanced health tracking features.
Good design
Value for money
Good features
Average battery life
Buyers find this smartwatch to be a high-end product with good value for money, featuring a strong balance of style and a clear, high-resolution display. The watch includes useful features like fitness tracking and calling capabilities that have been deeply appreciated.
Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its design and features.
The Garmin vívoactive 5 comes with a 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen display that delivers rich colours and it's easy to view even in bright sunlight. Its display gets Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and it is designed for users who prioritise health and fitness. It offers up to 11 days of battery life. Additionally, it offers Garmin's advanced wellness insights, personalised coaching and built-in sports apps.
Good design
High accuracy
Good features
Fewer smartwatch apps
Buyers appreciate this smartwatch for its lightweight design, crisp AMOLED display and dependable battery life. Many users praise Garmin's accurate GPS, heart rate monitoring and comprehensive health metrics.
Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its design, feature accuracy and features.
The Redmi Watch Move comes with a 1.85-inch AMOLED display that offers a 390 × 450 resolution and up to 600 nits of peak brightness. It gets 2.5D curved glass for crisp visuals, premium finish and smooth touch. It offers over 140 sports modes and a bunch of health tracking features including 24×7 tracking—heart rate, SpO₂, sleep, stress, steps and calories; female health support. It comes with a 300mAh battery that offers up to 14 days of battery life. Additionally, it gets a palm touch feature to get the watch to sleep.
Good design
Highly accurate features
Long battery life
Average display
Buyers find the smartwatch to be of superb quality with good battery life, with one customer reporting it runs for almost 15 days. They appreciate its appearance, features, and value for money, and find the fitness tracking accurate.
Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its battery, feature accuracy and features.
The Amazfit Active 2 comes with a 1.32-inch AMOLED display that delivers a 466 × 466 resolution and up to 2,000 of nits peak brightness. The display is protected by sapphire glass and the watch is powered by Zepp OS 4.5, which delivers a smooth experience. It offers over 160 workout modes along with AI-powered personalised training plans. Additionally, it offers 24/7 health and fitness monitoring with features like Amazfit's BioTracker technology that does real-time monitoring of heart rate, sleep and more.
Good design and displau
Highly accurate features
Long battery life
Good connectivity
App ecosystem is smaller
Buyers find this smartwatch to be a fantastic premium device with accurate fitness tracking features, particularly noting the heart rate sensor's performance. The watch offers good battery life and it offers premium features.
Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its battery, feature accuracy and display.
|NAME
|DISPLAY SIZE
|CONNECTIVITY
|BATTERY LIFE
|Apple Watch SE 3
|44mm
|Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 4, GPS, LTE/5G
|Up to 18 hours
|Apple Watch Series 11
|46mm
|Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 4, GPS, LTE/5G
|Up to 18 hours
|Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2
|47mm
|LTE (eSIM), Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, Dual-frequency GPS
|Up to 80 hours
|Samsung Galaxy Watch8
|40mm
|Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS
|Up to 40 hours
|OnePlus Watch 2
|1.43-inch
|Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, Dual-band GPS
|Up to 100 hours
|Noise Pro 6R
|1.46-inch
|Bluetooth 5.3
|Up to 7 days
|Garmin Vivoactive 5
|1.2-inch
|Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS
|Up to 11 days
|REDMI Watch Move
|1.85-inch
|Bluetooth 5.3
|Up to 14 days
|Amazfit Active 2 Square
|1.75-inch
|Bluetooth 5.2, GPS
|Up to 10 days
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I’ve used and tested hundreds of smartwatches across price points. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.
To compile this guide, I’ve used over 25 smartwatches and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their display, chipset, health tracking sensors and fitness tracking features. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
Is an AMOLED display better than an LCD display on a smartwatch?
Yes. AMOLED displays provide deeper blacks, better contrast, richer colours and lower power consumption. They also offer Always-On Display support and better visibility outdoors, making them the preferred choice for most buyers.
Should I buy a smartwatch with built-in GPS?
Yes, if you regularly run, cycle, hike or walk outdoors. Built-in GPS accurately tracks your routes and distance without requiring your smartphone, making it ideal for fitness enthusiasts.
Is Bluetooth calling worth having on a smartwatch?
Yes. Bluetooth calling lets you answer and make calls directly from your wrist when your phone is nearby. It's especially useful during workouts, commuting or when your hands are occupied.
Can I use a smartwatch without my smartphone?
Yes. Most smartwatches can track workouts, monitor health metrics, tell the time and store data independently. LTE-enabled models can also make calls, send messages and stream music without your phone nearby.
Which smartwatch brands are the most reliable in India?
Apple, Samsung, Garmin, OnePlus and Amazfit are among the most trusted smartwatch brands in India.