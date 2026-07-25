I tested 25+ wearables in 2026: Only these 9 smartwatches are actually worth your money

Buying a smartwatch isn't as easy as picking a device in a specific price range. Technology has evolved by manifolds in the past coupled of years. The market right now is full of hundreds of smartwatch models across price points that promise accurate health tracking, long battery life and a host of fitness tracking modes. However, not all smartwatches deliver what they claim, which makes choosing the right device difficult.

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We tested out dozens of smartwatch models (so that you don't have to). After testing more than 25 wearables from brands including Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Garmin, Amazfit, and more, it became clear that only a handful of devices truly offer what they claim. We evaluated each of the smartwatch models based on various factors include display quality, battery life, fitness and health tracking accuracy, comfort, app ecosystem and software reliability, and overall value for money. In our testing, some premium models justified their high price, while a few affordable options punched well above their weight.

So, here is a list of the top smartwatches across brands and price points that stood out in our tests.

Best smartwatches in India

The Apple Watch SE (3rd Gen) features a lightweight aluminium case that is coupled with a silicon sport band. It gets an Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display that delivers up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness. It also gets an Ion-X front glass that adds durability, while the slim profile makes it comfortable for workouts and daily use. It is powered by Apple's S10 chip, that offers smooth performance and brings features such a Double Tap gestures, fast charging and enhanced health tracking to users' finger tips.

Specifications Display 44mm Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display, up to 1,000 nits brightness, Ion-X glass Processor Apple S10 SiP Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 4, GPS (L1), LTE/5G Battery Life Up to 18 hours Health Tracking Features Optical heart-rate sensor, sleep tracking with Sleep Score, temperature sensing, cycle tracking, irregular rhythm notifications, mindfulness, noise monitoring Fitness Tracking Features Activity rings, workout tracking, swimming, cycling, running, GPS tracking, multisport modes, fall detection, crash detection Reason to buy Elegant and durable design Excellent health tracking Value for money Reason to avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this smartwatch to be a fantastic device with good design, user-friendly interface, and accurate health tracking functionality. They also appreciate its durability.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its design and features.

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The Apple Watch Series 11 features a premium design that is that is good for both work and workouts. Its comes with an edge-to-edge Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display that offers up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness. Its slim bezels and durable crack-resistant front glass further enhance the viewing experience. It is powered by Apple's latest S11 SiP and it offers enhanced workout metrics, precision GPS and deeper integration with the Apple ecosystem to the users.

Specifications Display 46mm Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display, up to 2,000 nits brightness, Ion-X glass Processor Apple S11 SiP Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 4, GPS (L1), LTE/5G Battery Life Up to 18 hours Health Tracking Features ECG app, Blood Oxygen monitoring, Heart Rate tracking, Sleep tracking, Wrist Temperature sensing, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, Fall Detection, Crash Detection Fitness Tracking Features Running, Cycling, Swimming, HIIT, Strength Training, Activity Rings, Advanced Workout Metrics, GPS route tracking, Multisport workouts, Automatic workout detection Reason to buy Elegant and durable design Excellent health tracking Long battery life Reason to avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the smartwatch's appearance positive, with one noting its premium feel. The device receives praise for its battery life. They also appreciate its health tracking features.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its design and features.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 is designed for users who want a premium smartwatch that excels in rugged outdoor activities. It gets a 1.52-inch Super AMOLED display with a peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits, which ensures exceptional readability even in direct sunlight. It is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon Wear Elite platform, which delivers smooth performance, faster AI-powered features and longer battery life than its predecessor.

Specifications Display 47mm Super AMOLED display, 498 × 498 resolution, Sapphire Crystal, up to 5,000 nits brightness, Always-On Display Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear Elite Connectivity LTE (eSIM), Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, Dual-frequency GPS Battery Life 800mAh battery, up to 80 hours (AOD Off) Health Tracking Features Optical Heart Rate Sensor, ECG, Blood Pressure Monitoring, Blood Oxygen (SpO₂), Body Composition (BIA), Skin Temperature Sensor, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Detection, Stress Monitoring, Energy Score Fitness Tracking Features AI Running Coach, Multisport Tracking, Dual-frequency GPS, Hiking & Trail Navigation, Swimming, Cycling, Diving Support, Automatic Workout Detection, Personalized Heart Rate Zones, GPX Route Navigation Reason to buy Premium built Excellent battery life Great features, display Reason to avoid Premium pricing Large display may not be comfortable for everyone

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this smartwatch to have a durable titanium build, vibrant display, smooth performance and significantly improved battery life. Many buyers also praise its accurate fitness tracking and connectivity features.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its design, battery and features.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 comes with a 1.47-inch Super AMOLED display that delivers vibrant colours and supports by up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. It also gets Sapphire Crystal glass that enhances scratch resistance while preserving display clarity and colour accuracy. It is powered by Samsung's latest 3nm Exynos W1000 processor with Galaxy AI, which offers faster performance, intelligent health insights and a smooth Wear OS experience.

Specifications Display 40mm / 1.47-inch Super AMOLED display, 480 × 480 resolution, Sapphire Crystal glass, Always-On Display, up to 3,000 nits brightness Processor Samsung Exynos W1000 Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS Battery Life 435mAh battery, up to 40 hours on a single charge Health Tracking Features BioActive Sensor, Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Blood Pressure Monitoring, Blood Oxygen (SpO₂), Sleep Tracking with Sleep Apnea Detection, Body Composition (BIA), Skin Temperature Sensor, Energy Score, Antioxidant Index, Stress Monitoring Fitness Tracking Features AI Running Coach, Personalized Heart Rate Zones, Running Analysis, Walking, Cycling, Swimming, Strength Training, Multisport Tracking, Auto Workout Detection Reason to buy Premium built Excellent health tracking features Value for money Reason to avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the smartwatch to be of excellent quality, good-looking, and worth its price, with positive feedback about its health and fitness tracking capabilities.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its design and features.

The OnePlus Watch 2 comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display that offers up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness. It also offers military-grade durability and a rotating crown that further enhance usability. This smartwatch is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 platform and it runs Google's Wear OS platform. Additionally, it comes with a battery that offers up to 100 hours of run time and charges completely in just 60 minutes with VOOC fast charging technology.

Specifications Display 1.43-inch AMOLED display, 466 × 466 resolution, Sapphire Crystal glass, Always-On Display, up to 1,000 nits brightness Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 + BES2700 MCU Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, Dual-band GPS Battery Life 500mAh battery, up to 100 hours in Smart Mode Health Tracking Features Optical Heart Rate Monitoring, Blood Oxygen (SpO₂), Sleep Tracking, Stress Monitoring, Wrist Temperature Monitoring, Snoring Risk Assessment, Women's Health Tracking Fitness Tracking Features 100+ workout modes, Dual-frequency GPS, Running, Cycling, Swimming, Skiing, Walking, Auto Workout Detection, Advanced Running Metrics, Activity Tracking Reason to buy Premium built and excellent design Highly accurate features Good features Reason to avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this smartwatch to be a premium product with a high-end design and accurate health monitoring capabilities, particularly noting its fitness activity tracking and sleep tracking features.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its design and features.

The Noise Pro 6R is designed for users who want a premium-looking smartwatch without stretching their budget. It comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display that offers up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness, making it ideal for outdoor activities. It is powered by Noise's smart software experience, and it also supports Google Fast Pair, Bluetooth calling and advanced health tracking features.

Specifications Display 1.43-inch AMOLED display, 466 × 466 resolution, Always-On Display, up to 650 nits brightness Processor Noise proprietary chipset Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Bluetooth Calling, Google Fast Pair, Emergency SOS, Find My Device support Battery Life Up to 7 days on typical usage Health Tracking Features Heart Rate Monitoring, Blood Oxygen (SpO₂), Sleep Tracking, Stress Monitoring, Female Health Tracking, Breathing Exercises Fitness Tracking Features 100+ Sports Modes, Step Tracking, Calories Burned, Distance Tracking, Activity Tracking, Auto Sports Detection Reason to buy Good design Value for money Good features Reason to avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this smartwatch to be a high-end product with good value for money, featuring a strong balance of style and a clear, high-resolution display. The watch includes useful features like fitness tracking and calling capabilities that have been deeply appreciated.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its design and features.

The Garmin vívoactive 5 comes with a 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen display that delivers rich colours and it's easy to view even in bright sunlight. Its display gets Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and it is designed for users who prioritise health and fitness. It offers up to 11 days of battery life. Additionally, it offers Garmin's advanced wellness insights, personalised coaching and built-in sports apps.

Specifications Display 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen, 390 × 390 resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 3, Always-On Display Processor Garmin proprietary chipset Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS Battery Life Up to 11 days in smartwatch mode Health Tracking Features Elevate Heart Rate Monitoring, Pulse Ox (SpO₂), Body Battery™ Energy Monitoring, Sleep Score & Sleep Coach, HRV Status, Stress Tracking, Respiration Tracking, Women's Health Tracking, Meditation & Mindful Breathing Fitness Tracking Features 30+ built-in sports apps, Garmin Coach, Animated Workouts, Strength Training, HIIT, Running, Cycling, Swimming, Wheelchair Mode, VO₂ Max, Recovery Time, Daily Workout Suggestions Reason to buy Good design High accuracy Good features Reason to avoid Fewer smartwatch apps

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate this smartwatch for its lightweight design, crisp AMOLED display and dependable battery life. Many users praise Garmin's accurate GPS, heart rate monitoring and comprehensive health metrics.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its design, feature accuracy and features.

The Redmi Watch Move comes with a 1.85-inch AMOLED display that offers a 390 × 450 resolution and up to 600 nits of peak brightness. It gets 2.5D curved glass for crisp visuals, premium finish and smooth touch. It offers over 140 sports modes and a bunch of health tracking features including 24×7 tracking—heart rate, SpO₂, sleep, stress, steps and calories; female health support. It comes with a 300mAh battery that offers up to 14 days of battery life. Additionally, it gets a palm touch feature to get the watch to sleep.

Specifications Display 1.85-inch AMOLED display, 390 × 450 resolution, Always-On Display, up to 600 nits brightness, 60Hz refresh rate Processor Xiaomi HyperOS-powered proprietary chipset Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Battery Life Up to 14 days on typical usage Health Tracking Features Heart Rate Monitoring, Blood Oxygen (SpO₂), Sleep Monitoring, Stress Monitoring, Female Health Tracking, Breathing Exercises Fitness Tracking Features 140+ Workout Modes, Automatic Workout Detection, Step Tracking, Calories Burned, Distance Tracking, Activity Tracking, Guided Running Courses Reason to buy Good design Highly accurate features Long battery life Reason to avoid Average display

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the smartwatch to be of superb quality with good battery life, with one customer reporting it runs for almost 15 days. They appreciate its appearance, features, and value for money, and find the fitness tracking accurate.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its battery, feature accuracy and features.

The Amazfit Active 2 comes with a 1.32-inch AMOLED display that delivers a 466 × 466 resolution and up to 2,000 of nits peak brightness. The display is protected by sapphire glass and the watch is powered by Zepp OS 4.5, which delivers a smooth experience. It offers over 160 workout modes along with AI-powered personalised training plans. Additionally, it offers 24/7 health and fitness monitoring with features like Amazfit's BioTracker technology that does real-time monitoring of heart rate, sleep and more.

Specifications Display 1.32-inch AMOLED display, 466 × 466 resolution, up to 2,000 nits brightness, Always-On Display, Sapphire Glass Processor Amazfit proprietary processor Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2, GPS Battery Life Up to 10 days of typical usage Health Tracking Features BioTracker 6.0 PPG Sensor, Heart Rate Monitoring, Blood Oxygen (SpO₂), Sleep Monitoring, Readiness Score, Stress Monitoring, Women's Health Tracking Fitness Tracking Features 160+ Sports Modes, Smart Strength Training, Running Coach, HYROX Race Mode, Automatic Workout Detection, Offline Maps, Turn-by-Turn Navigation Reason to buy Good design and displau Highly accurate features Long battery life Good connectivity Reason to avoid App ecosystem is smaller

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this smartwatch to be a fantastic premium device with accurate fitness tracking features, particularly noting the heart rate sensor's performance. The watch offers good battery life and it offers premium features.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its battery, feature accuracy and display.

Top 3 features of the best smartwatches in India NAME DISPLAY SIZE CONNECTIVITY BATTERY LIFE Apple Watch SE 3 44mm Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 4, GPS, LTE/5G Up to 18 hours Apple Watch Series 11 46mm Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 4, GPS, LTE/5G Up to 18 hours Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 47mm LTE (eSIM), Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, Dual-frequency GPS Up to 80 hours Samsung Galaxy Watch8 40mm Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS Up to 40 hours OnePlus Watch 2 1.43-inch Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, Dual-band GPS Up to 100 hours Noise Pro 6R 1.46-inch Bluetooth 5.3 Up to 7 days Garmin Vivoactive 5 1.2-inch Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS Up to 11 days REDMI Watch Move 1.85-inch Bluetooth 5.3 Up to 14 days Amazfit Active 2 Square 1.75-inch Bluetooth 5.2, GPS Up to 10 days Similar articles for you Fed up with charging every day? Best earbuds with long battery life for work, travel and workouts

The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of smartwatches across price points. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used over 25 smartwatches and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their display, chipset, health tracking sensors and fitness tracking features. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.