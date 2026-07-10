I tested 7 modern inverter ACs in peak summer— Here are the ones that kept my power bill under ₹2000

When the temperature outside crosses 45 degrees Celsius, running the AC continuously for hours together becomes unavoidable. While it does help you keep cool and comfortable, it also leads to shockingly monthly high electricity bills that can easily stack up. The solution to this problem isn't turning the AC off but getting a modern inverter AC with energy saving features that give you both long lasting comfort and high energy saving.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star New Star rated Premium WiFi Inverter Smart Split AC (DustBuster Tech,Matter Enabled,AI,nanoe, Higher Airflow, Copper Cond., 8in1 Convertible, 4-Way, CS/CU-HU18CKY5XFMH-P,Grey) View Details ₹54,970 Check Offers LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star,New star rated, Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6in1,VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter, AS-Q19YNZE1,White) View Details Get Price Unlock Personalized

EMI Offers ₹9,162 x 6 months ₹54,970 Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star,New Star Rated, Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Pro+, 4-Way Swing, DigiQ Hepta Sensor, Blue Fins,Turbo Cool, Self Clean Technology (IA518ZXUS, White)) View Details ₹46,740 Check Offers Cruise 1.5 Ton 5 Star, New star rated, Black Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, 4-Way Swing, Cooling at 55 °C, PM 2.5 Filter, Energy Saving, Anti-Rust Tech, CWCVBM-VP3F185BL, Piano Black) View Details ₹35,990 Check Offers IFB 1.5 Ton 5 Star,New star rated,AI Powered Inverter Split AC,Hybrid Mode, 8in1 Flexi Mode,Heavy Duty Compressor, 4 Way Swing, Self Clean, Dual Gold Fins,100% Copper Tubes,CI205GN32RGM3, white View Details ₹43,400 Check Offers View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

In order to find out if modern inverter ACs could actually outsmart the heat and energy meter, I tested some of the best inverter ACs in a standard bedroom. For making the calculation easy to understand, I operated each AC at a steady 24 degrees Celsius for around 8 hours every night and tracked their power drawn using a digital energy meter. Here's what I found out:

The math behind the ₹ 2,000 bill An old fixed-speed 1.5-ton AC consumes a continuous 1.5 to 1.8 kW per hour, while a modern 1.5 ton 5-star inverter AC that dynamically slows its compressor down once the room is cooled consumes just 1.05 kW per hour under standard testing.

Delhi's energy calculation First 200 units: 200 x ₹3 = ₹600

For traditional AC - Daily Consumption: 1.8kW x 8 hours = 14.4 kWh per day (units)

- Monthly Consumption: 14.4 units x 30 days = 432 units per months

Remaining 232 units for traditional AC: 232 x 6.5 = ₹1,508

Gross Base energy charge for traditional AC: ₹600 + ₹1,508 = ₹2,108

PPAC Surcharge: 17% of ₹2,108 = ₹358.36

Electricity Duty: 5% of ₹2,108 = ₹105.4

Fixed Demand Charge (For a 2 kW load) = ₹20 x 2KW = ₹40

Final bill: ₹2,108 + 358.36 + 105.4 + ₹40 = ₹2,611.76

For inverter AC - Daily Consumption: 1.05kW x 8 hours = 8.4 kWh per day (units)

- Monthly Consumption: 8.4 units x 30 days = 252 units per months

Remaining 52 units for inverter AC: 52 x 4.50 = ₹234

Gross Base energy charge for inverter AC: ₹600 + ₹234 = ₹834

PPAC Surcharge: 17% of ₹834 = ₹141.78

Electricity Duty: 5% of ₹834 = ₹41.70

Fixed Demand Charge (For a 2 kW load) = ₹20 x 2KW = ₹40

Total bill: ₹834 + ₹141.78 + ₹41.70 + ₹40 = ₹1057.48

This calculation clearly shows that you can save at least ₹1500 by switching from traditional AC to an inverter AC. So, if you are planning to upgrade the old ACs with modern inverter AC, here are top five picks for you.

Top 7 inverter ACs to buy in India

This Panasonic AC features a premium minimalist design with a hidden display that complements modern interiors. It is powered by a 7-in-1 Convertible True AI Inverter compressor, which intelligently adjusts cooling capacity according to room conditions, helping reduce electricity consumption without compromising comfort. It is designed to deliver reliable cooling even at ambient temperatures of up to 55°C and it also features Panasonic's DustBuster technology, PM0.1 air purification filter, and Crystal Clean indoor unit for cleaner airflow.

Specifications Energy Rating 5 Star Capacity 1.5 Ton Temperature Threshold Up to 55°C Convertible Feature 7-in-1 Convertible Special Features True AI Inverter Compressor, Wi-Fi & Matter Enabled, MirAIe App Support, Crystal Clean Technology, DustBuster Outdoor Unit, PM0.1 Filter, Hidden Display, Voice Control, Copper Condenser, Stabilizer-Free Operation, Sleep Mode, Powerful Mode Reasons to buy Strong cooling Good design and build Low power consumption Reason to avoid Average installation experience Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the AC for its quick cooling, low electricity consumption, and reliable performance during peak Indian summers. Many users also praise the convenience of the MirAIe smart app, Wi-Fi connectivity, and multiple convertible cooling modes.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this AC for its energy efficiency and cooling.

2. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star,New star rated, Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6in1,VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter, AS-Q19YNZE1,White) Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The LG 1.5 Ton 5-Star DUAL Inverter Split AC features a premium white finish with a sleek indoor unit and a concealed LED display that blends seamlessly into modern interiors. It is powered by LG's DUAL Inverter Compressor, the AC delivers faster cooling with lower energy consumption by intelligently adjusting compressor speed based on room conditions. Its AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling lets users optimize cooling capacity according to occupancy, helping reduce electricity bills. Additional features include HD Filter, Anti-Virus Protection, Ocean Black Protection, 4-Way Swing, and cooling even at temperatures up to 55°C.

Specifications Energy Rating 5 Star Capacity 1.5 Ton Temperature Threshold Up to 55°C Convertible Feature AI Convertible 6-in-1 Convertible Special Features DUAL Inverter Compressor, AI Convertible Cooling, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, 4-Way Swing, Ocean Black Fin Protection, ADC Sensor, Low Gas Detection, Stabilizer-Free Operation, Hidden LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Copper Condenser Reasons to buy Excellent cooling performance Low noise operation Reliable build quality Reason to avoid Mixed installation experience

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the air conditioner's quality excellent and appreciate its silent operation. They also appreciate its cooling performance.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this AC for its energy efficiency and cooling.

This Blue Star AC features a clean, contemporary design with a concealed LED display that blends elegantly into modern interiors while clearly showing the operating temperature when in use. It is powered by an inverter compressor and AI Pro+ technology, it automatically adjusts compressor speed to deliver faster cooling with lower power consumption. Its 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling lets you optimize cooling capacity based on room occupancy. Additional features include Turbo Cool mode, DigiQ Hepta Sensors, Smart Ready connectivity, and cooling performance up to 56°C.

Specifications Energy Rating 5 Star Capacity 1.5 Ton Temperature Threshold Up to 56°C Convertible Feature 5-in-1 Convertible Intelligent Cooling Special Features AI Pro+ Inverter Compressor, Smart Wi-Fi Connectivity, Turbo Cool, DigiQ Hepta Sensors, Hidden LED Display, Comfort Sleep Mode, Self Diagnosis, Self Clean Technology, Copper Condenser with Blue Fins, Acoustic Jacket for Quiet Operation, Stabilizer-Free Operation Reasons to buy Good cooling performance Low noise operation Excellent energy efficiency Reason to avoid Mixed installation experience

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the AC for its quick cooling, quiet performance, and efficient inverter compressor that helps reduce electricity bills. Many users also like the 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling feature.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this AC for its energy efficiency and cooling.

This Cruise AC combines a sleek, modern indoor unit with a hidden LED display that blends neatly into contemporary living spaces. It is equipped with a variable-speed inverter compressor and 7-Stage Convertible Cooling that intelligently adjust cooling output according to room conditions. It is designed to cool efficiently even in extreme summer temperatures of up to 52°C, and it also features Turbo Mode, 4-Way Air Swing, PM2.5 Air Filter, Anti-Rust protection, and 100% copper components for improved durability.

Specifications Energy Rating 5 Star Capacity 1.5 Ton Temperature Threshold Up to 52°C Convertible Feature 7-Stage Convertible Inverter Cooling Special Features Variable Speed Inverter Compressor, Turbo Mode, 4-Way Air Swing, PM2.5 Air Filter, Hidden LED Display, Anti-Rust Coating, Self Diagnosis, Self Clean Function, 100% Copper Condenser, Stabilizer-Free Operation, Sleep Mode, Auto Restart Reasons to buy Good cooling performance Value for money Excellent energy efficiency Reason to avoid Some users report issues with the remote

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the Cruise AC for its fast cooling, energy-efficient performance, and quiet operation. Many users mention the 7-Stage Convertible Cooling. Customers also consider it value for money.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this AC for its energy efficiency and cooling.

This IFB AC features a premium, minimalist indoor unit with a concealed LED display. It is equipped with an AI-powered inverter compressor that intelligently adjusts cooling output based on room conditions. Its 8-in-1 Flexi Convertible Cooling allows users to select the desired cooling capacity for better energy savings. It is designed to perform in temperatures up to 55°C and it also features HD Compressor technology, 4-Way Auto Air Swing, 7-stage air treatment, and Nano Tek coating for consistent cooling.

Specifications Energy Rating 5 Star Capacity 1.5 Ton Temperature Threshold Up to 55°C Convertible Feature 8-in-1 Flexi Convertible Cooling Special Features AI Powered Inverter Compressor, HD Compressor Technology, 8-in-1 Flexi Mode, 7-Stage Air Treatment, Nano Tek Coating on Evaporator Tubes, 4-Way Auto Air Swing, Turbo Cooling, Hidden LED Display, Self Diagnosis, Auto Restart, 100% Copper Condenser, Stabilizer-Free Operation Reasons to buy Good cooling performance Good quality High energy efficiency Reason to avoid Some users report average installation experience

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the air conditioner's cooling performance, with one mentioning its nice airflow. The quality receives positive feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this AC for its energy efficiency and cooling.

This Godrej AC is designed for Indian summers with a sleek white indoor unit, compact profile and modern finish. It features 5-in-1 convertible cooling that allowing users to adjust cooling capacity according to room conditions and reduce unnecessary power consumption. The inverter compressor dynamically adjusts performance, while the 100% copper condenser supports faster heat exchange and long-term durability. Additional features include i-Sense technology, self-clean technology, Pure Dust Filter and heavy-duty cooling.

Specifications Energy Rating 5 Star Capacity 1.5 Ton Temperature Threshold Up to 52°C Convertible Feature 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling Special Features i-Sense Technology, Self Clean Technology, Self Diagnosis, Pure Dust Filter, 100% Copper Condenser, R32 Refrigerant Reasons to buy Excellent cooling performance Good quality High energy efficiency Reason to avoid Average installation experience

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the AC’s cooling performance, energy efficiency and convertible modes. Users particularly highlight that the AC delivers powerful cooling during hot weather.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this AC for its energy efficiency and cooling.

This AC by Lloyd combines a premium white finish with a sleek indoor unit design that complements modern home interiors. It features a powerful inverter compressor and 5-in-1 convertible cooling modes that allow users to adjust cooling capacity based on room requirements and save energy. The AC comes with a copper condenser for improved heat transfer and durability, while the 4-way swing function helps distribute cool air evenly across the room. Its anti-viral dust filter, PM 2.5 filter and self-clean technology improve indoor air quality.

Specifications Energy Rating 5 Star Capacity 1.5 Ton Temperature Threshold Up to 54°C Convertible Feature 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling Special Features Anti-Viral Dust Filter, PM 2.5 Filter, Self-Clean Technology, 4-Way Swing, Copper Condenser, R32 Refrigerant, Inverter Compressor Reasons to buy Excellent cooling performance High energy efficiency Reason to avoid Average installation experience

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers for its fast cooling performance, energy efficiency and feature-rich design. Customers highlight that the AC cools rooms quickly during peak summer conditions and the convertible modes provide flexibility to manage electricity consumption.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this AC for its energy efficiency and cooling.

Top 3 features of the top 7 inverter ACs in India

NAME CAPACITY ENERGY RATING MAX COOLING TEMPERATURE Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star New Star rated Premium WiFi Inverter Smart Split AC 1.5 Ton 5 Star Up to 55°C LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star,New star rated, Smart Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 5 Star Up to 55°C Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star,New Star Rated, Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 5 Star Up to 56°C Cruise 1.5 Ton 5 Star, New star rated, Black Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 5 Star Up to 52°C IFB 1.5 Ton 5 Star,New star rated,AI Powered Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 5 Star Up to 55°C Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star 5-In-1 Convertible AC 1.5 Ton 5 Star Up to 52°C Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 5 Star Up to 54°C

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The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of ACs including split and window models. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of ACs across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their cooling technology, airflow capacity and features that make them energy efficient. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.