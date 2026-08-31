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I tested Dolby Atmos soundbars and these are the upgrades I noticed most

Dolby Atmos promises a more cinematic experience, but the real difference depends on room size, speaker placement and tuning.

Published31 Aug 2026, 01:48 PM IST
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A good soundbar can change how you experience movies, shows and games at home.
A good soundbar can change how you experience movies, shows and games at home.

By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

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After using and testing different soundbars, I have found that simply having Dolby Atmos support does not guarantee a truly immersive experience. Some models create a wider soundstage, while others deliver stronger dialogue or deeper bass. The room, speaker placement and overall tuning also play a major role in how convincing the effect feels.

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Best overall

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Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Best overall

Sonos Ray | Compact Soundbar for TV and Music - BlackView Details...

₹22,999

...
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Budget friendly

Sony HT-S100F 2.0 Ch Dolby Audio Soundbar with Bass Reflex Speaker for deep Bass, Bluetooth Wireless Audio with LDAC,S-Force Front Sound, HDMI ARC & Optical Connectivity, Slim DesignView Details...

₹9,990

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LG New Launch SQ75TR, 600W, 5.1.1Ch, Dolby Atmos, Center Up-Firing Speaker, AI Sound Pro, Wow Synergy, Wireless Subwoofer, Rear Speaker Inbuilt Receiver, QNED Matching Bracket Inside (2024 QNED TV)View Details...

₹32,990

...
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Samsung 300 W 2.1 ch Soundbar with Dolby Audio | DTS Virtual:X | Bass Boost | 3D surround sound | HDMI ARC | Optical In | Bluetooth | USB Music Playback | Wireless Subwoofer (HW-B45EF/XL, Titan Black)View Details...

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JBL Cinema SB590 Deep Bass, Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center channel for superior voice clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (440W)View Details...

₹24,999

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Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

If you are planning to upgrade your TV audio, a Dolby Atmos soundbar can be a practical alternative to a full home theatre system. But choosing the right one means looking beyond the Atmos badge and checking features such as dedicated channels, subwoofer support, connectivity and room-filling performance.

Sonos Ray is a compact soundbar designed for smaller rooms, bedrooms and TVs where you want better audio without a bulky setup. Its four Class D digital amplifiers and custom acoustic architecture deliver clear vocals and surprisingly spacious sound from a small footprint. It supports Dolby Digital and can be expanded with other Sonos speakers for surround sound. The soundbar connects to TVs through optical audio and supports Wi-Fi for music streaming through the Sonos ecosystem.

Specifications

Channels
2.0 channel
Audio
Dolby Digital
Connectivity
Optical, Wi-Fi
Wireless streaming
Sonos app and AirPlay 2
Design
Compact standalone soundbar
Compatibility
TV, music streaming and Sonos ecosystem

Reasons to buy

...

Compact design fits smaller spaces.

...

Clear vocals and balanced sound.

Reason to avoid

...

No HDMI connectivity.

...

Bass lacks the impact of a subwoofer.

What are buyers saying?

Buyers generally praise its compact design, clear dialogue and surprisingly wide sound. Many also like the easy setup, though some feel bass output is limited without an additional subwoofer.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose the Ray if you want a compact, polished soundbar for a bedroom or smaller TV setup, particularly if you plan to build a Sonos multiroom system later.

BUDGET FRIENDLY

2. Sony HT-S100F 2.0 Ch Dolby Audio Soundbar with Bass Reflex Speaker for deep Bass, Bluetooth Wireless Audio with LDAC,S-Force Front Sound, HDMI ARC & Optical Connectivity, Slim Design

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Sony HT-S100F is a slim 2.0 channel soundbar designed as a straightforward upgrade over built-in TV speakers. It uses a Bass Reflex speaker and Sony's S-Force Front Surround processing to deliver fuller audio from a single unit. HDMI ARC, optical input, Bluetooth and USB make connectivity simple, while its low-profile design fits neatly below most TVs. It is particularly suited to everyday television, dialogue and music rather than creating a full cinematic surround experience.

Specifications

Channels
2.0 channel
Audio
Dolby Digital, S-Force Front Surround
Power output
120W
Connectivity
HDMI ARC, optical, USB
Wireless
Bluetooth
Design
Slim single soundbar

Reasons to buy

...

Slim and easy to install.

...

Clear improvement over TV speakers.

Reason to avoid

...

No dedicated subwoofer.

...

Limited surround sound capability.

What are buyers saying?

Buyers generally appreciate the sound improvement, compact design and simple setup. Dialogue clarity receives positive feedback, while some users feel the bass is not powerful enough for action movies.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose the HT-S100F if you want an affordable, compact soundbar that improves TV audio without adding a separate subwoofer or multiple speakers around your room.

LG SQ75TR is a 5.1.1 channel Dolby Atmos soundbar system with a 600W output and wireless subwoofer. Its centre up-firing speaker is designed to improve dialogue and height effects, while rear speakers create a more immersive surround field. AI Sound Pro automatically adjusts audio based on content, and WOW Synergy allows compatible LG TVs and the soundbar to work together. It also supports HDMI eARC, Dolby Vision passthrough and 4K connectivity.

Specifications

Channels
5.1.1 channel
Output
600W reference output
Audio
Dolby Atmos, DTS:X
Connectivity
HDMI eARC, optical, Bluetooth
Speakers
Soundbar, wireless subwoofer and rear speakers
Features
AI Sound Pro, WOW Synergy

Reasons to buy

...

Immersive Dolby Atmos surround sound.

...

Powerful bass and rear speakers.

Reason to avoid

...

Large overall footprint.

...

Setup is more involved than standalone bars.

What are buyers saying?

Buyers praise its powerful bass, cinematic sound and strong surround effects, particularly with movies. Some users report occasional connectivity issues when switching between TV and soundbar inputs.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose the SQ75TR if you want a complete home theatre setup with Dolby Atmos, rear speakers, a dedicated subwoofer and useful LG TV integration without buying components separately.

Samsung HW-B45EF/XL is a 2.1 channel soundbar system designed for users who want stronger TV audio with a dedicated wireless subwoofer. It supports Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X, while Bass Boost adds extra low-end impact. HDMI ARC, optical input, Bluetooth and USB provide several ways to connect your TV and other devices. Its wireless subwoofer keeps the main setup relatively clean, making it suitable for everyday television, music and casual movie watching.

Specifications

Channels
2.1 channel
Output
300W
Audio
Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X
Connectivity
HDMI ARC, optical, Bluetooth, USB
Subwoofer
Wireless
Features
Bass Boost, 3D surround sound

Reasons to buy

...

Wireless subwoofer adds strong bass.

...

Multiple connectivity options.

Reason to avoid

...

No true rear surround speakers.

...

Virtual surround is limited compared with Atmos systems.

What are buyers saying?

Buyers generally like the punchy bass, easy setup and noticeable improvement over built-in TV speakers. Some users feel the surround effect is less convincing than systems with dedicated rear speakers.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it if you want a simple 2.1 channel setup with a wireless subwoofer, strong bass and Samsung's surround processing without the complexity of a multi-speaker home theatre system.

JBL Cinema SB590 is a 3.1 channel Dolby Atmos soundbar system designed to deliver stronger cinema-style audio from a compact setup. It combines a 440W output with a wireless subwoofer and a dedicated centre channel for clearer dialogue. The soundbar uses three racetrack drivers and three tweeters, while the 6.5-inch wireless subwoofer handles deeper bass. HDMI eARC, optical and Bluetooth provide straightforward connectivity for TVs, streaming devices and smartphones.

Specifications

Channels
3.1 channel
Output
440W
Audio
Dolby Atmos
Connectivity
HDMI eARC, optical, Bluetooth
Subwoofer
6.5-inch wireless subwoofer
Features
Dedicated centre channel

Reasons to buy

...

Powerful bass from wireless subwoofer.

...

Clear dialogue from centre channel.

Reason to avoid

...

No dedicated rear speakers.

...

Dolby Atmos is limited compared with larger systems.

What are buyers saying?

Buyers and reviewers generally appreciate the powerful bass, clear centre channel and easy setup. The system is particularly well regarded for movies, although it does not provide rear speaker surround effects.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose the SB590 if you want powerful movie audio, clearer dialogue and a dedicated subwoofer while keeping the setup simpler than a full 5.1 channel system.

Zebronics Juke Bar 9510WS is a 600W soundbar system that combines Dolby Atmos and DTS:X with a wireless subwoofer. It uses dual soundbar drivers and a 13.3cm subwoofer to focus on powerful bass and room-filling sound. Connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI eARC, optical, AUX and USB, while an LED display keeps controls easy to understand. Its relatively compact soundbar and separate wireless subwoofer make it suitable for movie nights and everyday music.

Specifications

Channels
2.1 channel
Output
320W RMS
Audio
Dolby Atmos, DTS:X
Connectivity
HDMI eARC, optical, AUX, USB, Bluetooth 5.3
Subwoofer
13.3cm wireless subwoofer
Features
LED display, remote control

Reasons to buy

...

Strong output for its price segment.

...

Wide range of connectivity options.

Reason to avoid

...

No dedicated rear speakers.

...

Atmos effects are limited by the speaker layout.

What are buyers saying?

Buyers generally focus on its strong bass, loud output and feature-rich connectivity. The compact design is appreciated, although expectations around Atmos should remain realistic without dedicated surround speakers.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it if you want high output, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, a wireless subwoofer and extensive connectivity without moving to a larger multi-speaker home theatre system.

boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000D is a 500W home theatre system with a soundbar, wired subwoofer and two satellite speakers. Dolby Audio processing is paired with Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI ARC, optical, AUX and USB connectivity. Its 5.1 channel arrangement is designed to create a wider surround experience than conventional 2.1 soundbars. The system also includes installation support and a video demonstration, making it an accessible option for buyers moving from basic TV speakers.

Specifications

Channels
5.1 channel
Output
500W RMS
Audio
Dolby Audio
Connectivity
HDMI ARC, optical, AUX, USB, Bluetooth 5.3
Subwoofer
Wired 6.6-inch subwoofer
Features
Wireless satellite speakers, installation support

Reasons to buy

...

Powerful 500W output.

...

Dedicated satellite speakers create surround sound.

Reason to avoid

...

Wired subwoofer adds cable clutter.

...

Less premium build than expensive systems.

What are buyers saying?

Buyers generally appreciate the loud output, bass-heavy sound and immersive effect from the satellite speakers. The value proposition is a major attraction, although audio refinement is more limited than premium systems.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it if you want a high-output 5.1 channel home theatre system with dedicated satellites and subwoofer at a relatively accessible price.

Sony HT-S20R is a 400W 5.1 channel home theatre system built around a three-channel soundbar, wired subwoofer and two rear speakers. Unlike virtual surround systems, it uses physical rear speakers to create genuine five-channel audio. Dolby Digital, Bluetooth and USB playback are supported, while HDMI ARC, optical and analogue inputs simplify TV connections. Multiple sound modes including Cinema, Music, Standard and Auto Sound let you tailor the presentation for different types of content.

Specifications

Channels
5.1 channel
Output
400W
Audio
Dolby Digital
Connectivity
HDMI ARC, optical, USB, Bluetooth
Subwoofer
Wired
Features
Two rear speakers, Cinema and Music modes

Reasons to buy

...

Real 5.1 channel surround sound.

...

Strong cinematic presentation.

Reason to avoid

...

Wired rear speakers need cable management.

...

Subwoofer is not wireless.

What are buyers saying?

Buyers generally praise its surround effect, sound quality and ease of setup. Some users appreciate the value, while others would prefer a wireless subwoofer and rear speaker arrangement.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose the HT-S20R if genuine 5.1 channel surround sound matters more than wireless convenience and you want Sony's established audio processing in an affordable home theatre system.

Bose Smart Soundbar is a compact Dolby Atmos soundbar designed for users who want premium audio and smart features without a separate subwoofer. It uses upward-firing speakers and Bose TrueSpace processing to create a wider soundstage, while AI Dialogue Mode improves vocal clarity. Built-in Alexa, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2 and Chromecast add extensive streaming options. The soundbar can also be expanded with compatible Bose speakers and subwoofers for a larger home theatre setup.

Specifications

Channels
3.0.2 style compact configuration
Audio
Dolby Atmos, Bose TrueSpace
Connectivity
HDMI eARC, optical, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
Voice assistant
Amazon Alexa
Features
AI Dialogue Mode
Expansion
Compatible Bose subwoofer and surround speakers

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent dialogue clarity.

...

Strong smart features and streaming.

Reason to avoid

...

No subwoofer included.

...

Premium pricing for a standalone bar.

What are buyers saying?

Buyers and reviewers praise its clear dialogue, spacious sound and smart features. Bass is the main limitation, with many users likely to want a separate subwoofer for more cinematic low-end impact.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it if you prioritise compact design, clear dialogue, Dolby Atmos and smart home features, and prefer the option of expanding your system later.

Samsung HW-Q600H/XL is a 320W 3.1.2 channel soundbar system with dedicated centre and up-firing speakers for Dolby Atmos effects. Its wireless subwoofer adds deeper bass, while Q-Symphony allows compatible Samsung TVs and the soundbar to work together. HDMI eARC, optical and Bluetooth 5.3 provide flexible connectivity. The dedicated centre channel focuses on dialogue, while the up-firing speakers create a more convincing sense of height than conventional 2.1 channel soundbars.

Specifications

Channels
3.1.2 channel
Output
320W
Audio
Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X
Connectivity
HDMI eARC, optical, Bluetooth 5.3
Subwoofer
Wireless
Features
Q-Symphony, up-firing speakers, centre channel

Reasons to buy

...

Good Dolby Atmos performance for its size.

...

Wireless subwoofer delivers punchy bass.

Reason to avoid

...

No dedicated rear speakers.

...

Atmos effect depends on room conditions.

What are buyers saying?

Buyers generally praise its immersive sound, punchy bass and Q-Symphony integration with Samsung TVs. Some users mention occasional connection delays when switching between TV and soundbar inputs.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it if you own a compatible Samsung TV and want Dolby Atmos, a wireless subwoofer and dedicated height channels without the complexity of a full surround speaker system.

What to consider when buying a Dolby Atmos soundbar

  • Number of channels: More dedicated channels can help create better separation between dialogue, music and effects.
  • Upward firing speakers: These can make Atmos effects more convincing by bouncing sound off the ceiling.
  • Subwoofer support: A dedicated subwoofer can make explosions, music and action scenes feel much more impactful.
  • HDMI eARC: Look for eARC if you want to take advantage of higher-quality audio formats from compatible TVs and streaming devices.
  • Room size: A compact soundbar may work well in a bedroom or small living room, while larger rooms can benefit from a more powerful setup.
  • Dialogue clarity: Check whether the soundbar offers a dedicated centre channel or dialogue enhancement mode.
  • Rear speakers: If you want sound coming from behind you, consider systems that include or support wireless rear speakers.

Top 3 features of best Dolby Atmos soundbar

SoundbarChannelsOutputSubwoofer
Sonos Ray2.0Not specifiedNo
Sony HT-S100F2.0120WNo
LG SQ75TR5.1.1600WWireless
Samsung HW-B45EF/XL2.1300WWireless
JBL Cinema SB5903.1440WWireless
Zebronics Juke Bar 9510WS2.1320W RMSWireless
boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000D5.1500W RMSWired
Sony HT-S20R5.1400WWired
Bose Smart Soundbar3.0.2Not specifiedNo
Samsung HW-Q600H/XL3.1.2320WWireless

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesI tested Dolby Atmos soundbars and these are the upgrades I noticed most
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FAQs
Yes, especially if you watch movies and shows with Atmos support and have a suitable room.
No. Speaker configuration, tuning, room size and processing can create significant differences.
Not necessarily, but a subwoofer can add considerably deeper and more powerful bass.
Not always, but HDMI eARC offers broader support for high-quality audio formats and is preferable for compatible setups.
No, but adding rear speakers can create a more convincing surround sound experience.

Meet your Guide

Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more

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