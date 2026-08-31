I tested Dolby Atmos soundbars and these are the upgrades I noticed most

After using and testing different soundbars, I have found that simply having Dolby Atmos support does not guarantee a truly immersive experience. Some models create a wider soundstage, while others deliver stronger dialogue or deeper bass. The room, speaker placement and overall tuning also play a major role in how convincing the effect feels.
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If you are planning to upgrade your TV audio, a Dolby Atmos soundbar can be a practical alternative to a full home theatre system. But choosing the right one means looking beyond the Atmos badge and checking features such as dedicated channels, subwoofer support, connectivity and room-filling performance.
Sonos Ray is a compact soundbar designed for smaller rooms, bedrooms and TVs where you want better audio without a bulky setup. Its four Class D digital amplifiers and custom acoustic architecture deliver clear vocals and surprisingly spacious sound from a small footprint. It supports Dolby Digital and can be expanded with other Sonos speakers for surround sound. The soundbar connects to TVs through optical audio and supports Wi-Fi for music streaming through the Sonos ecosystem.
Compact design fits smaller spaces.
Clear vocals and balanced sound.
No HDMI connectivity.
Bass lacks the impact of a subwoofer.
Buyers generally praise its compact design, clear dialogue and surprisingly wide sound. Many also like the easy setup, though some feel bass output is limited without an additional subwoofer.
Choose the Ray if you want a compact, polished soundbar for a bedroom or smaller TV setup, particularly if you plan to build a Sonos multiroom system later.
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Sony HT-S100F is a slim 2.0 channel soundbar designed as a straightforward upgrade over built-in TV speakers. It uses a Bass Reflex speaker and Sony's S-Force Front Surround processing to deliver fuller audio from a single unit. HDMI ARC, optical input, Bluetooth and USB make connectivity simple, while its low-profile design fits neatly below most TVs. It is particularly suited to everyday television, dialogue and music rather than creating a full cinematic surround experience.
Slim and easy to install.
Clear improvement over TV speakers.
No dedicated subwoofer.
Limited surround sound capability.
Buyers generally appreciate the sound improvement, compact design and simple setup. Dialogue clarity receives positive feedback, while some users feel the bass is not powerful enough for action movies.
Choose the HT-S100F if you want an affordable, compact soundbar that improves TV audio without adding a separate subwoofer or multiple speakers around your room.
LG SQ75TR is a 5.1.1 channel Dolby Atmos soundbar system with a 600W output and wireless subwoofer. Its centre up-firing speaker is designed to improve dialogue and height effects, while rear speakers create a more immersive surround field. AI Sound Pro automatically adjusts audio based on content, and WOW Synergy allows compatible LG TVs and the soundbar to work together. It also supports HDMI eARC, Dolby Vision passthrough and 4K connectivity.
Immersive Dolby Atmos surround sound.
Powerful bass and rear speakers.
Large overall footprint.
Setup is more involved than standalone bars.
Buyers praise its powerful bass, cinematic sound and strong surround effects, particularly with movies. Some users report occasional connectivity issues when switching between TV and soundbar inputs.
Choose the SQ75TR if you want a complete home theatre setup with Dolby Atmos, rear speakers, a dedicated subwoofer and useful LG TV integration without buying components separately.
Samsung HW-B45EF/XL is a 2.1 channel soundbar system designed for users who want stronger TV audio with a dedicated wireless subwoofer. It supports Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X, while Bass Boost adds extra low-end impact. HDMI ARC, optical input, Bluetooth and USB provide several ways to connect your TV and other devices. Its wireless subwoofer keeps the main setup relatively clean, making it suitable for everyday television, music and casual movie watching.
Wireless subwoofer adds strong bass.
Multiple connectivity options.
No true rear surround speakers.
Virtual surround is limited compared with Atmos systems.
Buyers generally like the punchy bass, easy setup and noticeable improvement over built-in TV speakers. Some users feel the surround effect is less convincing than systems with dedicated rear speakers.
Choose it if you want a simple 2.1 channel setup with a wireless subwoofer, strong bass and Samsung's surround processing without the complexity of a multi-speaker home theatre system.
JBL Cinema SB590 is a 3.1 channel Dolby Atmos soundbar system designed to deliver stronger cinema-style audio from a compact setup. It combines a 440W output with a wireless subwoofer and a dedicated centre channel for clearer dialogue. The soundbar uses three racetrack drivers and three tweeters, while the 6.5-inch wireless subwoofer handles deeper bass. HDMI eARC, optical and Bluetooth provide straightforward connectivity for TVs, streaming devices and smartphones.
Powerful bass from wireless subwoofer.
Clear dialogue from centre channel.
No dedicated rear speakers.
Dolby Atmos is limited compared with larger systems.
Buyers and reviewers generally appreciate the powerful bass, clear centre channel and easy setup. The system is particularly well regarded for movies, although it does not provide rear speaker surround effects.
Choose the SB590 if you want powerful movie audio, clearer dialogue and a dedicated subwoofer while keeping the setup simpler than a full 5.1 channel system.
Zebronics Juke Bar 9510WS is a 600W soundbar system that combines Dolby Atmos and DTS:X with a wireless subwoofer. It uses dual soundbar drivers and a 13.3cm subwoofer to focus on powerful bass and room-filling sound. Connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI eARC, optical, AUX and USB, while an LED display keeps controls easy to understand. Its relatively compact soundbar and separate wireless subwoofer make it suitable for movie nights and everyday music.
Strong output for its price segment.
Wide range of connectivity options.
No dedicated rear speakers.
Atmos effects are limited by the speaker layout.
Buyers generally focus on its strong bass, loud output and feature-rich connectivity. The compact design is appreciated, although expectations around Atmos should remain realistic without dedicated surround speakers.
Choose it if you want high output, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, a wireless subwoofer and extensive connectivity without moving to a larger multi-speaker home theatre system.
boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000D is a 500W home theatre system with a soundbar, wired subwoofer and two satellite speakers. Dolby Audio processing is paired with Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI ARC, optical, AUX and USB connectivity. Its 5.1 channel arrangement is designed to create a wider surround experience than conventional 2.1 soundbars. The system also includes installation support and a video demonstration, making it an accessible option for buyers moving from basic TV speakers.
Powerful 500W output.
Dedicated satellite speakers create surround sound.
Wired subwoofer adds cable clutter.
Less premium build than expensive systems.
Buyers generally appreciate the loud output, bass-heavy sound and immersive effect from the satellite speakers. The value proposition is a major attraction, although audio refinement is more limited than premium systems.
Choose it if you want a high-output 5.1 channel home theatre system with dedicated satellites and subwoofer at a relatively accessible price.
Sony HT-S20R is a 400W 5.1 channel home theatre system built around a three-channel soundbar, wired subwoofer and two rear speakers. Unlike virtual surround systems, it uses physical rear speakers to create genuine five-channel audio. Dolby Digital, Bluetooth and USB playback are supported, while HDMI ARC, optical and analogue inputs simplify TV connections. Multiple sound modes including Cinema, Music, Standard and Auto Sound let you tailor the presentation for different types of content.
Real 5.1 channel surround sound.
Strong cinematic presentation.
Wired rear speakers need cable management.
Subwoofer is not wireless.
Buyers generally praise its surround effect, sound quality and ease of setup. Some users appreciate the value, while others would prefer a wireless subwoofer and rear speaker arrangement.
Choose the HT-S20R if genuine 5.1 channel surround sound matters more than wireless convenience and you want Sony's established audio processing in an affordable home theatre system.
Bose Smart Soundbar is a compact Dolby Atmos soundbar designed for users who want premium audio and smart features without a separate subwoofer. It uses upward-firing speakers and Bose TrueSpace processing to create a wider soundstage, while AI Dialogue Mode improves vocal clarity. Built-in Alexa, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2 and Chromecast add extensive streaming options. The soundbar can also be expanded with compatible Bose speakers and subwoofers for a larger home theatre setup.
Excellent dialogue clarity.
Strong smart features and streaming.
No subwoofer included.
Premium pricing for a standalone bar.
Buyers and reviewers praise its clear dialogue, spacious sound and smart features. Bass is the main limitation, with many users likely to want a separate subwoofer for more cinematic low-end impact.
Choose it if you prioritise compact design, clear dialogue, Dolby Atmos and smart home features, and prefer the option of expanding your system later.
Samsung HW-Q600H/XL is a 320W 3.1.2 channel soundbar system with dedicated centre and up-firing speakers for Dolby Atmos effects. Its wireless subwoofer adds deeper bass, while Q-Symphony allows compatible Samsung TVs and the soundbar to work together. HDMI eARC, optical and Bluetooth 5.3 provide flexible connectivity. The dedicated centre channel focuses on dialogue, while the up-firing speakers create a more convincing sense of height than conventional 2.1 channel soundbars.
Good Dolby Atmos performance for its size.
Wireless subwoofer delivers punchy bass.
No dedicated rear speakers.
Atmos effect depends on room conditions.
Buyers generally praise its immersive sound, punchy bass and Q-Symphony integration with Samsung TVs. Some users mention occasional connection delays when switching between TV and soundbar inputs.
Choose it if you own a compatible Samsung TV and want Dolby Atmos, a wireless subwoofer and dedicated height channels without the complexity of a full surround speaker system.
|Soundbar
|Channels
|Output
|Subwoofer
|Sonos Ray
|2.0
|Not specified
|No
|Sony HT-S100F
|2.0
|120W
|No
|LG SQ75TR
|5.1.1
|600W
|Wireless
|Samsung HW-B45EF/XL
|2.1
|300W
|Wireless
|JBL Cinema SB590
|3.1
|440W
|Wireless
|Zebronics Juke Bar 9510WS
|2.1
|320W RMS
|Wireless
|boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000D
|5.1
|500W RMS
|Wired
|Sony HT-S20R
|5.1
|400W
|Wired
|Bose Smart Soundbar
|3.0.2
|Not specified
|No
|Samsung HW-Q600H/XL
|3.1.2
|320W
|Wireless
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FAQs
Is Dolby Atmos worth it on a soundbar?
Yes, especially if you watch movies and shows with Atmos support and have a suitable room.
Do all Dolby Atmos soundbars sound the same?
No. Speaker configuration, tuning, room size and processing can create significant differences.
Do I need a subwoofer with a Dolby Atmos soundbar?
Not necessarily, but a subwoofer can add considerably deeper and more powerful bass.
Does my TV need HDMI eARC for Dolby Atmos?
Not always, but HDMI eARC offers broader support for high-quality audio formats and is preferable for compatible setups.
Are rear speakers necessary for Dolby Atmos?
No, but adding rear speakers can create a more convincing surround sound experience.