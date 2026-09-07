I tested gaming soundbars to find out which ones make games sound better without taking over your desk

Gaming audio does not always need a pair of large speakers sitting on either side of your monitor. I have been testing gaming soundbars to see whether these compact systems can deliver the immersion gamers expect while keeping the desk clean and clutter-free. The results are more interesting than I expected.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Best overall Razer Leviathan V2 X: PC Soundbar with Full-Range Drivers - Chroma RGB - USB Type C Power and Audio Delivery - Bluetooth 5.0 - for PC,-Laptop, Smartphones, Tablets & Nintendo Switch-RZ05-04280100-R3M1 View Details ₹15,988 Buy on EMI Check Offers CREATIVE Sound Blaster GS5 RGB Gaming Soundbar with SuperWide technology, Powered via Adapter, Up to 60W Peak Power, Bluetooth 5.4, Optical-in, Headphone-out port, For PC and TV View Details ₹27,209 Buy on EMI Check Offers Unlock Personalized

EMI Offers ₹2,665 x 6 months ₹15,988 Superior sound quality Sonos Ray | Compact Soundbar for TV and Music - Black View Details Buy on EMI Check Offers Budget friendly Redragon GS560 Adiemus 4 Watt 2.0 Channel USB Soundbar (Black) View Details ₹2,189 Buy on EMI Check Offers Redragon GS560 RGB Desktop Soundbar, 2.0 Channel Computer Speaker with Dynamic Lighting Bar Audio-Light Sync/Display, Touch-Control Backlit with Volume Knob, USB Powered w/ 3.5mm Cable, White View Details ₹4,685 Buy on EMI Check Offers View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

A good gaming soundbar can add wider audio, stronger bass and features such as virtual surround sound, RGB lighting and multiple connectivity options. However, not every model is equally suited to gaming. Here are the options worth considering if you want better audio without giving up valuable space on your desk.

Razer Leviathan V2 X is a compact PC soundbar designed for gamers who want better desktop audio without adding a bulky speaker system. It features full range drivers, USB Type C connectivity and Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless playback. Razer Chroma RGB adds customisable lighting, while the compact 400mm design fits neatly beneath most monitors. Its stereo output works well for gaming, videos and music, although the absence of a dedicated subwoofer means bass is not its strongest area.

Specifications Audio 2.0 channel stereo with full range drivers Connectivity USB Type C and Bluetooth 5.0 Frequency response 85Hz to 20kHz Lighting Razer Chroma RGB with 14 lighting zones Power USB powered Compatibility PC, laptop, smartphone, tablet and Nintendo Switch Reasons to buy Compact and desk friendly. Chroma RGB looks excellent. Reason to avoid Bass lacks depth. No optical or HDMI input.

What are buyers saying? Buyers generally appreciate its compact size, clean desktop setup and clear sound. The RGB lighting is also popular, although some users feel the bass output is limited for gaming and music.

Why you should choose this product? Choose the Leviathan V2 X if you want a compact gaming soundbar with strong stereo clarity, USB connectivity, Bluetooth and customisable RGB lighting without cluttering your desk.

2. CREATIVE Sound Blaster GS5 RGB Gaming Soundbar with SuperWide technology, Powered via Adapter, Up to 60W Peak Power, Bluetooth 5.4, Optical-in, Headphone-out port, For PC and TV Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Creative Sound Blaster GS5 is a versatile soundbar designed for both desktop and TV use. It delivers up to 60W peak power and uses SuperWide technology to create a broader soundstage from its compact body. Connectivity includes Bluetooth, USB Type C, optical input, AUX and a headphone output. RGB lighting adds a gaming focused touch, while the included remote makes it convenient for television use. Its punchy sound and wide connectivity make it particularly appealing to budget conscious gamers.

Specifications Audio 2.0 channel stereo soundbar Power Up to 30W RMS and 60W peak Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type C, optical and AUX Frequency response 65Hz to 20kHz Lighting Customisable RGB lighting Controls IR remote and onboard controls Reasons to buy Wide range of connectivity options. Strong sound for gaming. Reason to avoid Bass lacks premium depth. Relatively bulky for a desktop.

What are buyers saying? Buyers and reviewers praise its wide soundstage, punchy gaming audio and extensive connectivity. Some users feel music and movie reproduction lacks the refinement of more expensive soundbars.

Why you should choose this product? Choose the GS5 if you need one soundbar for both PC and TV use. Its SuperWide mode, 60W peak output, optical input and Bluetooth make it highly versatile.

Sonos Ray is a compact soundbar designed primarily to improve TV audio while fitting easily into smaller rooms and entertainment setups. It uses four Class D amplified drivers, including two tweeters and two midwoofers, to deliver clear stereo sound and improved dialogue. Wi-Fi connectivity enables music streaming through the Sonos app, AirPlay 2 and other services. Trueplay can optimise the sound for compatible iOS devices. However, the Ray relies on optical input and does not support Dolby Atmos.

Specifications Audio 2.0 channel stereo with Dolby Digital support Drivers Four drivers with two tweeters and two midwoofers Connectivity Wi-Fi, optical and Ethernet Audio formats Stereo PCM, Dolby Digital and DTS Digital Surround Tuning Trueplay room correction Dimensions 557 x 70 x 93mm Reasons to buy Excellent dialogue clarity. Compact and easy to set up. Reason to avoid No HDMI connection. Bass lacks deep low end.

What are buyers saying? Buyers consistently praise the Ray for clear dialogue, balanced sound, compact design and simple setup. Some users, however, want deeper bass and more connectivity, particularly HDMI.

Why you should choose this product? Choose the Sonos Ray if clear dialogue, compact design and easy streaming matter more than powerful bass. It is particularly suitable for smaller rooms and everyday TV viewing.

Redragon GS560 Adiemus is a simple and affordable 2.0 channel desktop soundbar designed for everyday computer audio. It delivers 4W RMS output and uses USB for power alongside a 3.5mm audio connection. The compact design fits neatly below monitors, while RGB lighting adds some visual appeal to gaming setups. A physical volume knob makes adjustment quick and straightforward. It can also work with TVs, laptops and smartphones, making it a flexible budget option for basic listening.

Specifications Audio 2.0 channel stereo Power 4W RMS Connectivity USB and 3.5mm AUX Lighting RGB backlighting with four modes Controls Physical volume knob and power switch Compatibility PC, TV, laptop and smartphone Reasons to buy Affordable and simple to use. Compact desktop design. Reason to avoid Limited audio power. Bass is not very strong.

What are buyers saying? Buyers generally like the attractive RGB lighting, compact design and sound quality for the price. Some users, however, note that there are limited options to adjust bass and treble.

Why you should choose this product? Choose the GS560 if you need inexpensive desktop speakers for basic gaming, videos and music. Its USB power, AUX input and volume knob keep the setup simple.

The white Redragon GS560 brings the same compact 2.0 channel desktop speaker concept with a cleaner white finish for lighter gaming and work setups. It uses USB power and a 3.5mm connection, making it compatible with computers, laptops, TVs and mobile devices. RGB lighting provides dynamic visual effects, while the physical volume knob offers straightforward control. Its small footprint is useful for crowded desks, although the 4W output means it is better suited to personal desktop listening than filling a large room.

Specifications Audio 2.0 channel stereo Power 4W RMS Connectivity USB and 3.5mm AUX Lighting RGB dynamic lighting Controls Volume knob and touch lighting controls Compatibility PC, laptop, TV and mobile devices Reasons to buy Attractive white design. RGB lighting suits gaming desks. Reason to avoid Limited 4W output. No Bluetooth connectivity.

What are buyers saying? Buyers generally praise the sound quality, attractive lighting and desktop-friendly design. Several users consider it good value, although the lack of equaliser controls can limit audio customisation.

Why you should choose this product? Choose this version if you want affordable desktop audio with RGB lighting and a white aesthetic. It is particularly suitable for compact gaming or workstations.

Redragon GS515 is a more capable desktop soundbar than the basic GS560, adding Bluetooth 5.3 and USB Type C connectivity to its 2.0 channel setup. It produces up to 10W of power through two 5W RMS speakers and features dynamic RGB lighting. A control dial handles volume and mode switching, while its slim design keeps the desktop uncluttered. The soundbar can connect wirelessly or through USB, making it suitable for computers, laptops and other compatible devices.

Specifications Audio 2.0 channel stereo Power 10W maximum, 5W RMS per channel Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 and USB Type C Lighting Dynamic RGB lighting Controls Multifunction control dial Wireless range Up to 10 metres Reasons to buy Bluetooth adds flexibility. More powerful than basic GS560. Reason to avoid No optical input. Bass remains limited.

What are buyers saying? The GS515's feature set makes it appealing for desktop users who want stronger output, RGB lighting and wireless connectivity. Its compact size and simple control dial are also practical for gaming setups.

Why you should choose this product? Choose the GS515 if you want a compact desktop soundbar with Bluetooth, RGB lighting and more power than entry-level USB soundbars, without moving to a larger speaker system.

CrossBeats Blaze B50 is a portable 50W soundbar that combines gaming focused RGB lighting with multiple playback options. It features titanium drivers, 3D surround sound and Bluetooth 5.4, alongside AUX, USB, microSD card and FM connectivity. A 4000mAh battery provides up to 10 hours of playback, while Type C charging makes recharging convenient. Its built-in microphone also enables hands-free calling. The combination of high output, portability and multiple inputs makes it suitable for PCs, TVs and mobile devices.

Specifications Audio 3D surround sound Power 50W output Drivers Two 52mm titanium drivers Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4, AUX, USB, microSD and FM Battery 4000mAh, up to 10 hours Charging USB Type C, up to 2 hours Reasons to buy Powerful 50W output. Excellent connectivity options. Reason to avoid Larger than typical desktop bars. Battery life varies with volume.

What are buyers saying? Buyers are highly positive about the Blaze B50, particularly praising its sound quality, bass, build quality and value for money. Several reviews also highlight its easy operation and long battery life.

Why you should choose this product? Choose the Blaze B50 if you want a powerful and portable soundbar with RGB lighting, long battery life and unusually broad connectivity, including Bluetooth, AUX, USB, microSD and FM.

Factors to consider when buying a gaming soundbar Soundstage: Look for a soundbar that creates a wider audio field so you can better hear footsteps, explosions and directional sounds.

Bass performance: Strong low-end response can make games, films and music more immersive, but excessive bass can overpower dialogue and smaller audio cues.

Connectivity: USB, Bluetooth, optical and 3.5mm connections give you more flexibility across PCs, consoles and other devices.

Gaming features: Virtual surround sound, dedicated gaming modes and low-latency connections can make a meaningful difference during gameplay.

Desk size: Measure the available space before buying. A compact soundbar should fit comfortably under or in front of your monitor without blocking the screen. Top 3 features of best gaming soundbar

Gaming soundbar Audio output Connectivity Bluetooth Razer Leviathan V2 X 2.0 channel USB Type C, Bluetooth 5.0 Creative Sound Blaster GS5 Up to 30W RMS / 60W peak USB Type C, optical, AUX, Bluetooth 5.3 Sonos Ray 2.0 channel Wi-Fi, optical, Ethernet No direct Bluetooth audio Redragon GS560 Adiemus 4W RMS USB, 3.5mm AUX No Redragon GS560 RGB White 4W RMS USB, 3.5mm AUX No Redragon GS515 10W, 5W x 2 RMS USB Type C, Bluetooth 5.3 CrossBeats Blaze B50 50W Bluetooth, AUX, USB, microSD, FM 5.4

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