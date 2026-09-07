I tested gaming soundbars to find out which ones make games sound better without taking over your desk

Gaming audio does not always need a pair of large speakers sitting on either side of your monitor. I have been testing gaming soundbars to see whether these compact systems can deliver the immersion gamers expect while keeping the desk clean and clutter-free. The results are more interesting than I expected.
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A good gaming soundbar can add wider audio, stronger bass and features such as virtual surround sound, RGB lighting and multiple connectivity options. However, not every model is equally suited to gaming. Here are the options worth considering if you want better audio without giving up valuable space on your desk.
Razer Leviathan V2 X is a compact PC soundbar designed for gamers who want better desktop audio without adding a bulky speaker system. It features full range drivers, USB Type C connectivity and Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless playback. Razer Chroma RGB adds customisable lighting, while the compact 400mm design fits neatly beneath most monitors. Its stereo output works well for gaming, videos and music, although the absence of a dedicated subwoofer means bass is not its strongest area.
Compact and desk friendly.
Chroma RGB looks excellent.
Bass lacks depth.
No optical or HDMI input.
Buyers generally appreciate its compact size, clean desktop setup and clear sound. The RGB lighting is also popular, although some users feel the bass output is limited for gaming and music.
Choose the Leviathan V2 X if you want a compact gaming soundbar with strong stereo clarity, USB connectivity, Bluetooth and customisable RGB lighting without cluttering your desk.
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Creative Sound Blaster GS5 is a versatile soundbar designed for both desktop and TV use. It delivers up to 60W peak power and uses SuperWide technology to create a broader soundstage from its compact body. Connectivity includes Bluetooth, USB Type C, optical input, AUX and a headphone output. RGB lighting adds a gaming focused touch, while the included remote makes it convenient for television use. Its punchy sound and wide connectivity make it particularly appealing to budget conscious gamers.
Wide range of connectivity options.
Strong sound for gaming.
Bass lacks premium depth.
Relatively bulky for a desktop.
Buyers and reviewers praise its wide soundstage, punchy gaming audio and extensive connectivity. Some users feel music and movie reproduction lacks the refinement of more expensive soundbars.
Choose the GS5 if you need one soundbar for both PC and TV use. Its SuperWide mode, 60W peak output, optical input and Bluetooth make it highly versatile.
Sonos Ray is a compact soundbar designed primarily to improve TV audio while fitting easily into smaller rooms and entertainment setups. It uses four Class D amplified drivers, including two tweeters and two midwoofers, to deliver clear stereo sound and improved dialogue. Wi-Fi connectivity enables music streaming through the Sonos app, AirPlay 2 and other services. Trueplay can optimise the sound for compatible iOS devices. However, the Ray relies on optical input and does not support Dolby Atmos.
Excellent dialogue clarity.
Compact and easy to set up.
No HDMI connection.
Bass lacks deep low end.
Buyers consistently praise the Ray for clear dialogue, balanced sound, compact design and simple setup. Some users, however, want deeper bass and more connectivity, particularly HDMI.
Choose the Sonos Ray if clear dialogue, compact design and easy streaming matter more than powerful bass. It is particularly suitable for smaller rooms and everyday TV viewing.
Redragon GS560 Adiemus is a simple and affordable 2.0 channel desktop soundbar designed for everyday computer audio. It delivers 4W RMS output and uses USB for power alongside a 3.5mm audio connection. The compact design fits neatly below monitors, while RGB lighting adds some visual appeal to gaming setups. A physical volume knob makes adjustment quick and straightforward. It can also work with TVs, laptops and smartphones, making it a flexible budget option for basic listening.
Affordable and simple to use.
Compact desktop design.
Limited audio power.
Bass is not very strong.
Buyers generally like the attractive RGB lighting, compact design and sound quality for the price. Some users, however, note that there are limited options to adjust bass and treble.
Choose the GS560 if you need inexpensive desktop speakers for basic gaming, videos and music. Its USB power, AUX input and volume knob keep the setup simple.
The white Redragon GS560 brings the same compact 2.0 channel desktop speaker concept with a cleaner white finish for lighter gaming and work setups. It uses USB power and a 3.5mm connection, making it compatible with computers, laptops, TVs and mobile devices. RGB lighting provides dynamic visual effects, while the physical volume knob offers straightforward control. Its small footprint is useful for crowded desks, although the 4W output means it is better suited to personal desktop listening than filling a large room.
Attractive white design.
RGB lighting suits gaming desks.
Limited 4W output.
No Bluetooth connectivity.
Buyers generally praise the sound quality, attractive lighting and desktop-friendly design. Several users consider it good value, although the lack of equaliser controls can limit audio customisation.
Choose this version if you want affordable desktop audio with RGB lighting and a white aesthetic. It is particularly suitable for compact gaming or workstations.
Redragon GS515 is a more capable desktop soundbar than the basic GS560, adding Bluetooth 5.3 and USB Type C connectivity to its 2.0 channel setup. It produces up to 10W of power through two 5W RMS speakers and features dynamic RGB lighting. A control dial handles volume and mode switching, while its slim design keeps the desktop uncluttered. The soundbar can connect wirelessly or through USB, making it suitable for computers, laptops and other compatible devices.
Bluetooth adds flexibility.
More powerful than basic GS560.
No optical input.
Bass remains limited.
The GS515's feature set makes it appealing for desktop users who want stronger output, RGB lighting and wireless connectivity. Its compact size and simple control dial are also practical for gaming setups.
Choose the GS515 if you want a compact desktop soundbar with Bluetooth, RGB lighting and more power than entry-level USB soundbars, without moving to a larger speaker system.
CrossBeats Blaze B50 is a portable 50W soundbar that combines gaming focused RGB lighting with multiple playback options. It features titanium drivers, 3D surround sound and Bluetooth 5.4, alongside AUX, USB, microSD card and FM connectivity. A 4000mAh battery provides up to 10 hours of playback, while Type C charging makes recharging convenient. Its built-in microphone also enables hands-free calling. The combination of high output, portability and multiple inputs makes it suitable for PCs, TVs and mobile devices.
Powerful 50W output.
Excellent connectivity options.
Larger than typical desktop bars.
Battery life varies with volume.
Buyers are highly positive about the Blaze B50, particularly praising its sound quality, bass, build quality and value for money. Several reviews also highlight its easy operation and long battery life.
Choose the Blaze B50 if you want a powerful and portable soundbar with RGB lighting, long battery life and unusually broad connectivity, including Bluetooth, AUX, USB, microSD and FM.
|Gaming soundbar
|Audio output
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|Razer Leviathan V2 X
|2.0 channel
|USB Type C, Bluetooth
|5.0
|Creative Sound Blaster GS5
|Up to 30W RMS / 60W peak
|USB Type C, optical, AUX, Bluetooth
|5.3
|Sonos Ray
|2.0 channel
|Wi-Fi, optical, Ethernet
|No direct Bluetooth audio
|Redragon GS560 Adiemus
|4W RMS
|USB, 3.5mm AUX
|No
|Redragon GS560 RGB White
|4W RMS
|USB, 3.5mm AUX
|No
|Redragon GS515
|10W, 5W x 2 RMS
|USB Type C, Bluetooth
|5.3
|CrossBeats Blaze B50
|50W
|Bluetooth, AUX, USB, microSD, FM
|5.4
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FAQs
Is a soundbar good for PC gaming?
Yes. A good gaming soundbar can provide wider audio and stronger bass while taking up less space than traditional desktop speakers.
Do gaming soundbars support surround sound?
Some models use virtual surround processing to create a wider sound field, although they cannot fully replicate a multi-speaker surround system.
Can I use a gaming soundbar with a console?
Yes. Depending on the model, you can connect it to a console using USB, optical, HDMI or Bluetooth.
Is Bluetooth good enough for gaming?
Bluetooth is convenient, but a wired USB or other low-latency connection is generally preferable when gaming.
Should I choose a soundbar or gaming speakers?
Choose a soundbar if desk space and simplicity matter more. Traditional speakers can offer better stereo separation if you have enough room.