I tested India's top mixer grinders — These 5 crushed masalas, chutneys, and batter with ease

Having a good mixer grinder can make a world of difference in an Indian kitchen. From preparing smooth coconut chutneys and grinding spices to making dosa batter and making fine puree, a reliable mixer grinder can significantly reduce the time and effort required in cooking various dishes. But, picking the right model that is best suited for your cooking requirements can be a bit overwhelming, especially since is the market is flooded with hundreds of models available across price points and brands.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Sujata MG03 Mixer Grinder |1000 Watts Double Ball Bearing Motor|24000 RPM|Non-Stop 90 Mins Running|4 Jars including 1750ml Blender with Coconut Milk Extractor, 1500ml, 1000ml, 500ml Jar| Black View Details ₹7,990 Buy on EMI Check Offers Prestige Endura 1000 Watt Mixer Grinder with 6 Jars | Heavy-Duty Ball Bearing Motor | 3 Stainless Steel Jars + 1 Juicer + 1 Mix-O-Keep + 1 Multi-Utility | SS Baldes | Black | 5Y Motor Warranty View Details ₹8,922 Buy on EMI Check Offers Unlock Personalized

EMI Offers ₹1,332 x 6 months ₹7,990 Philips HR7732 Mixer Grinder 1000 Watts 4 Jars with Double Ball Bearing Motor | Unique Modes for Different Texture | Mixer grinder with Heavy Gauge Leak-Proof Steel Jars | 5 Years Motor Warranty View Details ₹7,699 Buy on EMI Check Offers Preethi Titan 1000 Watts Mixer Grinder, 3 Jars (Stainless Steel), Powerful Grinding for Masalas, Chutneys and Batters, 2 Year Warranty, Lifelong Free Service, Black View Details ₹5,446 Buy on EMI Check Offers Bosch Pro 1000W Mixer Grinder MGM8842MIN - Black View Details ₹6,499 Buy on EMI Check Offers

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Brands aside, one might be tempted to pick a high wattage model, but that doesn't always translate into better performance. Other factors like blade quality, noise levels, jar design, durability, and ease of cleaning also play an equally important role.

To find the best options, I tested some of India's most popular mixer grinders across different price ranges and brands and put them through real kitchen challenges. I used them to grind tough dry spices, prepare silky chutneys, blend pastes, and handle batter-making tasks that Indian households perform regularly. After weeks of testing, only five mixer grinders stood out for their performance, reliability, and value for money. So, here are the models worth considering for your kitchen in 2026.

Factors to consider while buying a mixer grinder - Motor power: Motor power plays a key role in deciding how efficiently a mixer grinder handles tough ingredients. For Indian kitchens, a 750W mixer grinder is generally sufficient for everyday tasks. However, if you frequently grind hard spices, or cook in large quantities, a mixer grinder with a higher wattage would be more helpful.

- Blade quality: A powerful motor is only useful when it is paired with well-designed blades. Look for stainless steel blades or multi-purpose blades with sharp edges as they provide better results for masalas, chutneys, and purees.

- Number and size of jars: Most mixer grinders come with 2–4 jars for different purposes. While picking a mode, look for a small jar for grinding dry spices, coffee powder, chutneys, a medium-sized jar grinding masalas and pastes and a large jar for making smoothies, juices and batter.

- Build quality and durability: For better durability look for: ABS plastic body, stainless steel jars, leak-proof lids.

- Overload protection: Grinding thick or tough-to grind ingredients can put a lot of stress on the motor. A mixer grinder with overload protection automatically switches off when the motor is overloaded. This helps in preventing damage and improving overall safety.

- Speed settings and controls: Multiple speed options give you better control while preparing different recipes that come with different grinding requirements. A pulse function is useful for tasks like chopping, blending herbs, or achieving the right texture for chutneys.

Best mixer grinders in India

This mixer grinder comes with a 1000W double ball bearing motor with 100% copper winding that delivers high-speed grinding at 25,000 RPM. It comes with four versatile jars, including a 1.75L transparent blender jar with coconut milk extractor, making it suitable for smoothies, juices, masalas, chutneys, and batter preparation. Its stainless steel jars, high-tensile blades, and 90-minute non-stop operation make it ideal for large families and frequent cooking.

Specifications Motor Wattage 1000W RPM 25,000 RPM Capacity 1.75L No. of Jars 4 Jars No. of Speed Controls 3 + Pulse Function Reasons to buy Good grinding performance Good build quality Ease of use Reason to avoid Average noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this mixer grinder to be a heavy-duty appliance with a powerful motor and robust build quality. They appreciate its performance and grinding capability.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this mixer grinder for its durability and performance.

2. Prestige Endura 1000 Watt Mixer Grinder with 6 Jars | Heavy-Duty Ball Bearing Motor | 3 Stainless Steel Jars + 1 Juicer + 1 Mix-O-Keep + 1 Multi-Utility | SS Baldes | Black | 5Y Motor Warranty Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This mixer grinder comes with a 1000W motor that delivers high-speed grinding for everyday cooking needs. It is equipped with sharp stainless steel blades and multiple jars that are designed to handle tough ingredients like spices, coconut, chutneys, and batters with ease. It is suitable for large families and frequent cooking, offering smooth results with its powerful motor and versatile jar setup.

Specifications Motor Wattage 1000W RPM 20,000 RPM Capacity 1.5L No. of Jars 6 Jars No. of Speed Controls 3 + Pulse Function Reasons to buy Good grinding performance Great design Ease of use Reason to avoid Average noise levels Average durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the food blender to be of good quality with a beautiful design, and appreciate its ease of use and grinding performance.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this mixer grinder for its performance.

This mixer grinder features a 1000W high-performance motor, which is built to handle demanding tasks like grinding spices, preparing chutneys, making batter, and blending ingredients with ease. It comes with sharp stainless steel blades that ensure efficient grinding and consistent results. With its large-capacity jars and powerful motor, this mixer grinder is ideal for families looking for a reliable mixer grinder that can handle both regular and heavy-duty kitchen tasks.

Specifications Motor Wattage 1000W RPM 25,000 RPM Capacity 1.5L No. of Jars 4 Jars No. of Speed Controls 3 + Pulse Function Reasons to buy Good performance Great design Ease of use No leakage Reason to avoid Average noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate this mixer grinder for its the powerful motor, fast grinding performance, and versatile functionality. They like its leak-proof design and consider it easy to use.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this mixer grinder for its performance and ease of use.

This mixer grinder comes with a high-torque SIGMA W2 1000W motor that delivers efficient grinding for tough ingredients, while the cutting-edge blade design helps achieve smooth textures for masalas, chutneys, and batters. It gets a compact black ABS body, durable stainless steel jars, and ergonomic design make it suitable for regular kitchen use. It is equipped with 3D Air Cooling Technology, which helps in improving motor life by managing heat during extended grinding sessions.

Specifications Motor Wattage 1000W RPM 19,000 RPM Capacity 1.5L No. of Jars 4 Jars No. of Speed Controls 3 + Pulse Function Reasons to buy Good performance Ease of use Reason to avoid Average noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate this mixer grinder for its smooth grinding performance, and useful three-jar setup. They also consider it easy to use.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this mixer grinder for its performance and ease of use.

This mixer grinder features a 1000W high-torque ball bearing motor that delivers strong performance for tough ingredients, while the unique Stone Pounding Technology replicates traditional grinding to retain the taste and texture of masalas. The premium black ABS body, durable stainless steel jars, and ergonomic design make it suitable for everyday use. It features specialised blades, including a blunt pounding blade for dry grinding and an Active Flow Breaker for fluffier batters.

Specifications Motor Wattage 1000W RPM 24,000 RPM Capacity 1.5L No. of Jars 4 Jars No. of Speed Controls 3 + Pulse Function Reasons to buy Good grinding performance Ease of use Great design Reason to avoid High noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the mixer grinder to be of good quality with a powerful 1000W motor that handles tough grinding tasks effortlessly, and they appreciate its superb appearance.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this mixer grinder for its performance and ease of use.

Top features of the best mixer grinder in India MODEL MOTOR WATTAGE RPM NO. OF JARS Sujata MG03 Mixer Grinder 1000W 24,000 4 Prestige Endura 1000W 20,000 6 Philips HR7732 Mixer Grinder 1000W 25,000 4 Preethi Titan 1000W 19,000 3 Bosch Pro 1000W Mixer Grinder 1000W 24000 4 Similar articles for you Can a vacuum cleaner replace daily sweeping? Here's what every Indian home should know

The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of mixer grinders across price points and types. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used at least a dozen mixer grinders and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their grinding technology, motors and factors that impact their performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.