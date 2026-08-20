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I tested soundbars in a small room to find which features really improve your movie experience

I tested soundbars in a small living room to find which features actually improve movie watching, dialogue clarity, bass and overall sound quality.

Published20 Aug 2026, 06:52 PM IST
A bigger soundbar does not always mean better sound in a small room.
A bigger soundbar does not always mean better sound in a small room.

By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

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A soundbar can transform the audio experience of a TV, but choosing one for a small living room is not simply about picking the most powerful model. A compact space can make excessive bass feel overwhelming, while poor dialogue clarity can still make conversations difficult to follow. Features such as Dolby Atmos, virtual surround sound and a dedicated subwoofer also do not always deliver the same results in every room.

Our Picks

Best overall

Superior audio quality

Value for money

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Best overall

Sony HT-S100F 2.0 Ch Dolby Audio Soundbar with Bass Reflex Speaker for deep Bass, Bluetooth Wireless Audio with LDAC,S-Force Front Sound, HDMI ARC & Optical Connectivity, Slim DesignView Details...

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Superior audio quality

Sonos Ray | Compact Soundbar for TV and Music - BlackView Details...

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JBL Newly Launched Cinema SB560, Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center Channel for Superior Voice Clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth ConnectivityView Details...

₹14,999

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Samsung 300 W 2.1 ch Soundbar with Dolby Audio | DTS Virtual:X | Bass Boost | 3D surround sound | HDMI ARC | Optical In | Bluetooth | USB Music Playback | Wireless Subwoofer (HW-B45EF/XL, Titan Black)View Details...

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Value for money

Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity)View Details...

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I tested soundbars in a small living room to understand what actually matters during everyday viewing. From watching movies and TV shows to listening to music, I looked at dialogue, bass, surround effects, volume and overall room coverage to see which features genuinely improve the experience.

Sony HT-S100F is a compact 2.0 channel soundbar designed to improve TV audio without taking up much space. It uses Bass Reflex technology and S-Force Front Surround to create fuller sound from a single unit. Bluetooth makes wireless music playback simple, while HDMI ARC and optical connectivity offer flexible TV connections. Its slim design works well with smaller TVs and cabinets, making it suitable for users who mainly want clearer dialogue and louder, more detailed audio without adding a separate subwoofer.

Specifications

Channels
2.0 channel
Audio technology
Dolby Audio and S-Force Front Surround
Connectivity
HDMI ARC, optical and Bluetooth
Speaker type
Bass Reflex speaker
Design
Slim, single soundbar
Music playback
Bluetooth wireless audio

Reasons to buy

...

Slim design fits easily below most TVs.

...

Clearer dialogue than built-in TV speakers.

Reason to avoid

...

Bass lacks deep low-end impact.

...

No separate subwoofer for surround sound.

What are buyers saying?

Buyers generally appreciate its clear sound, simple setup and compact design. Some users praise the improved dialogue and loudness, although bass performance receives mixed feedback from buyers.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it if you want an affordable, compact upgrade over TV speakers without adding a subwoofer. Its simple connectivity and slim profile make it suitable for smaller rooms.

SUPERIOR AUDIO QUALITY

2. Sonos Ray | Compact Soundbar for TV and Music - Black

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Sonos Ray is a compact 2.0 channel soundbar focused on clear dialogue, balanced stereo sound and easy integration with the Sonos ecosystem. It uses four Class-D powered drivers, including two tweeters and two midwoofers, along with a bass reflex system. Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect expand its music capabilities, while Trueplay tuning can optimise sound for the room. Its optical connection keeps TV setup straightforward, although it does not offer HDMI connectivity or Dolby Atmos.

Specifications

Channels
2.0 channel
Drivers
Four Class-D powered drivers
Connectivity
Optical, Wi-Fi and AirPlay 2
Audio formats
Stereo PCM, Dolby Digital and DTS Digital Surround
Audio features
Trueplay, Speech Enhancement and Night Sound
Dimensions
557 x 70 x 93mm

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent dialogue clarity.

...

Strong smart features and Sonos ecosystem support.

Reason to avoid

...

No HDMI or eARC connectivity.

...

Bass is limited without a subwoofer.

What are buyers saying?

Buyers largely praise the Ray for its premium build, clear sound and strong dialogue performance. Reviews also highlight its compact design and easy integration with existing Sonos systems.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose the Ray if clear TV dialogue, compact design and multi-room music matter more than powerful bass. It is particularly appealing for existing Sonos users building a larger system.

JBL Cinema SB560 brings a more cinematic setup with a 3.1 channel configuration, 250W output and a wireless 5.25-inch subwoofer. Its dedicated centre channel is designed to make dialogue clearer, while Dolby Audio adds a wider presentation for films and TV. HDMI ARC, optical and Bluetooth provide simple connectivity options. The wireless subwoofer also reduces cable clutter around the TV. It is a practical choice for users wanting stronger bass and clearer dialogue without moving to a larger home theatre system.

Specifications

Channels
3.1 channel
Power output
250W
Subwoofer
Wireless 5.25-inch subwoofer
Audio technology
Dolby Audio
Connectivity
HDMI ARC, optical and Bluetooth
Frequency response
45Hz–20kHz

Reasons to buy

...

Wireless subwoofer delivers powerful bass.

...

Dedicated centre channel improves dialogue clarity.

Reason to avoid

...

Limited audio customisation.

...

No Dolby Atmos support.

What are buyers saying?

Buyers generally praise the clear sound, strong bass and sleek design. Reviews frequently highlight the wireless subwoofer and value, while some users want more control over bass and treble.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it if movies, dialogue and bass are priorities. The dedicated centre channel and wireless subwoofer give it a more cinematic presentation than compact single soundbars.

Samsung HW-B45EF/XL is a 300W 2.1 channel soundbar system that combines a compact main unit with a wireless subwoofer. Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X processing create a wider, more spacious presentation, while Bass Boost adds extra low-end impact. It supports HDMI ARC, optical input, Bluetooth and USB music playback. Adaptive Sound Lite and dedicated modes for gaming and surround sound give users more flexibility. The wireless subwoofer also keeps the TV setup relatively clean.

Specifications

Channels
2.1 channel
Power output
300W
Subwoofer
Wireless subwoofer
Audio technology
Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X
Connectivity
HDMI ARC, optical, Bluetooth and USB
Sound modes
Bass Boost, Adaptive Sound Lite, Game and Surround Sound Expansion

Reasons to buy

...

Wireless subwoofer adds deeper bass.

...

Multiple sound modes offer flexibility.

Reason to avoid

...

No dedicated centre channel.

...

No Wi-Fi connectivity.

What are buyers saying?

Buyers generally appreciate the powerful bass, easy setup and improved TV audio. The wireless subwoofer is a frequent highlight, while some users find dialogue less refined than dedicated centre-channel systems.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it if you want strong bass and multiple audio modes at a relatively accessible price. The wireless subwoofer makes it particularly suitable for movies, sports and music.

Sony HT-S20R is a full 5.1 channel home theatre system featuring a three-channel soundbar, wired subwoofer and two rear speakers. Its 400W output and Dolby Digital support are designed to deliver genuine surround sound rather than simulated effects alone. HDMI ARC, optical, analogue, USB and Bluetooth provide several connection options. Dedicated Cinema, Music, Auto and Standard modes offer flexibility for different content. The wired rear speakers require more setup, but they provide a more immersive experience than standalone soundbars.

Specifications

Channels
5.1 channel
Power output
400W
Subwoofer
Wired external subwoofer
Audio technology
Dolby Digital
Connectivity
HDMI ARC, optical, USB, analogue and Bluetooth
Speaker configuration
Soundbar, subwoofer and two rear speakers

Reasons to buy

...

Real rear speakers deliver immersive surround sound.

...

400W output provides room-filling audio.

Reason to avoid

...

Wired setup creates more cable clutter.

...

Subwoofer is not wireless.

What are buyers saying?

Buyers generally like its sound quality, design and ease of use. Reviews particularly appreciate the room-filling surround effect, although the wired rear speakers can make installation more complicated.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it if genuine surround sound matters more than a cable-free setup. The rear speakers and external subwoofer create a more immersive home theatre experience than 2.0 systems.

Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Mini packs six speakers and 250W RMS amplification into a compact standalone soundbar. Its AMBEO processing is designed to create a wider, more immersive presentation, while Dolby Atmos support adds height effects from compatible content. Built-in microphones enable room calibration, and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, Chromecast and Spotify Connect provide extensive streaming options. Its dual 4-inch woofers help produce bass without an external subwoofer, making it suitable for premium compact home entertainment setups.

Specifications

Channels
7.1.4 virtual configuration
Power output
250W RMS
Drivers
Four 1.6-inch full-range drivers and two 4-inch woofers
Audio technology
Dolby Atmos and AMBEO virtualisation
Connectivity
HDMI eARC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2 and Chromecast
Room calibration
Built-in microphones with automatic calibration

Reasons to buy

...

Powerful sound from a compact body.

...

Excellent connectivity and room calibration.

Reason to avoid

...

Premium pricing.

...

Bass and immersion can be limited without a subwoofer.

What are buyers saying?

Buyers generally praise its clear sound, compact design and impressive spatial presentation. Reviews also highlight easy installation and strong bass, although some feel a separate subwoofer improves cinematic impact.

Why you should choose this product?

Choose it if you want premium sound and Dolby Atmos from a compact single unit. Its room calibration, streaming features and AMBEO processing make it highly versatile.

Factors to consider when buying a soundbar

  • Room size: A soundbar designed for a large room may not be necessary for a compact living space.
  • Dialogue clarity: Clear voices can make a bigger difference than simply having louder audio.
  • Bass response: Look for controlled bass that adds impact without overpowering the room.
  • Surround sound: Dolby Atmos and virtual surround can make compatible movies and shows feel more immersive.
  • Subwoofer: A separate subwoofer can add deeper bass, but it also takes up more space and may not be essential for every small room.

Top 3 features of best soundbar

SoundbarChannelsPower outputSubwoofer
Sony HT-S100F2.0Not specifiedNo
Sonos Ray2.0Not specifiedNo
JBL Cinema SB5603.1250WWireless
Samsung HW-B45EF/XL2.1300WWireless
Sony HT-S20R5.1400WWired
Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Mini7.1.4 virtual250W RMSBuilt-in dual woofers

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesI tested soundbars in a small room to find which features really improve your movie experience
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FAQs
Yes. It can significantly improve TV audio without taking up much space.
Not necessarily. A soundbar with good low-frequency performance may be enough for many users.
It can add a more immersive soundstage, although the effect depends heavily on room layout and speaker placement.
Dialogue clarity is generally more useful for everyday TV shows and movies than maximum volume.
Place it directly below the TV, ideally centred with the screen and unobstructed.

Meet your Guide

Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more

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