I tested soundbars in a small room to find which features really improve your movie experience

A soundbar can transform the audio experience of a TV, but choosing one for a small living room is not simply about picking the most powerful model. A compact space can make excessive bass feel overwhelming, while poor dialogue clarity can still make conversations difficult to follow. Features such as Dolby Atmos, virtual surround sound and a dedicated subwoofer also do not always deliver the same results in every room.
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I tested soundbars in a small living room to understand what actually matters during everyday viewing. From watching movies and TV shows to listening to music, I looked at dialogue, bass, surround effects, volume and overall room coverage to see which features genuinely improve the experience.
Sony HT-S100F is a compact 2.0 channel soundbar designed to improve TV audio without taking up much space. It uses Bass Reflex technology and S-Force Front Surround to create fuller sound from a single unit. Bluetooth makes wireless music playback simple, while HDMI ARC and optical connectivity offer flexible TV connections. Its slim design works well with smaller TVs and cabinets, making it suitable for users who mainly want clearer dialogue and louder, more detailed audio without adding a separate subwoofer.
Slim design fits easily below most TVs.
Clearer dialogue than built-in TV speakers.
Bass lacks deep low-end impact.
No separate subwoofer for surround sound.
Buyers generally appreciate its clear sound, simple setup and compact design. Some users praise the improved dialogue and loudness, although bass performance receives mixed feedback from buyers.
Choose it if you want an affordable, compact upgrade over TV speakers without adding a subwoofer. Its simple connectivity and slim profile make it suitable for smaller rooms.
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Sonos Ray is a compact 2.0 channel soundbar focused on clear dialogue, balanced stereo sound and easy integration with the Sonos ecosystem. It uses four Class-D powered drivers, including two tweeters and two midwoofers, along with a bass reflex system. Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect expand its music capabilities, while Trueplay tuning can optimise sound for the room. Its optical connection keeps TV setup straightforward, although it does not offer HDMI connectivity or Dolby Atmos.
Excellent dialogue clarity.
Strong smart features and Sonos ecosystem support.
No HDMI or eARC connectivity.
Bass is limited without a subwoofer.
Buyers largely praise the Ray for its premium build, clear sound and strong dialogue performance. Reviews also highlight its compact design and easy integration with existing Sonos systems.
Choose the Ray if clear TV dialogue, compact design and multi-room music matter more than powerful bass. It is particularly appealing for existing Sonos users building a larger system.
JBL Cinema SB560 brings a more cinematic setup with a 3.1 channel configuration, 250W output and a wireless 5.25-inch subwoofer. Its dedicated centre channel is designed to make dialogue clearer, while Dolby Audio adds a wider presentation for films and TV. HDMI ARC, optical and Bluetooth provide simple connectivity options. The wireless subwoofer also reduces cable clutter around the TV. It is a practical choice for users wanting stronger bass and clearer dialogue without moving to a larger home theatre system.
Wireless subwoofer delivers powerful bass.
Dedicated centre channel improves dialogue clarity.
Limited audio customisation.
No Dolby Atmos support.
Buyers generally praise the clear sound, strong bass and sleek design. Reviews frequently highlight the wireless subwoofer and value, while some users want more control over bass and treble.
Choose it if movies, dialogue and bass are priorities. The dedicated centre channel and wireless subwoofer give it a more cinematic presentation than compact single soundbars.
Samsung HW-B45EF/XL is a 300W 2.1 channel soundbar system that combines a compact main unit with a wireless subwoofer. Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X processing create a wider, more spacious presentation, while Bass Boost adds extra low-end impact. It supports HDMI ARC, optical input, Bluetooth and USB music playback. Adaptive Sound Lite and dedicated modes for gaming and surround sound give users more flexibility. The wireless subwoofer also keeps the TV setup relatively clean.
Wireless subwoofer adds deeper bass.
Multiple sound modes offer flexibility.
No dedicated centre channel.
No Wi-Fi connectivity.
Buyers generally appreciate the powerful bass, easy setup and improved TV audio. The wireless subwoofer is a frequent highlight, while some users find dialogue less refined than dedicated centre-channel systems.
Choose it if you want strong bass and multiple audio modes at a relatively accessible price. The wireless subwoofer makes it particularly suitable for movies, sports and music.
Sony HT-S20R is a full 5.1 channel home theatre system featuring a three-channel soundbar, wired subwoofer and two rear speakers. Its 400W output and Dolby Digital support are designed to deliver genuine surround sound rather than simulated effects alone. HDMI ARC, optical, analogue, USB and Bluetooth provide several connection options. Dedicated Cinema, Music, Auto and Standard modes offer flexibility for different content. The wired rear speakers require more setup, but they provide a more immersive experience than standalone soundbars.
Real rear speakers deliver immersive surround sound.
400W output provides room-filling audio.
Wired setup creates more cable clutter.
Subwoofer is not wireless.
Buyers generally like its sound quality, design and ease of use. Reviews particularly appreciate the room-filling surround effect, although the wired rear speakers can make installation more complicated.
Choose it if genuine surround sound matters more than a cable-free setup. The rear speakers and external subwoofer create a more immersive home theatre experience than 2.0 systems.
Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Mini packs six speakers and 250W RMS amplification into a compact standalone soundbar. Its AMBEO processing is designed to create a wider, more immersive presentation, while Dolby Atmos support adds height effects from compatible content. Built-in microphones enable room calibration, and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, Chromecast and Spotify Connect provide extensive streaming options. Its dual 4-inch woofers help produce bass without an external subwoofer, making it suitable for premium compact home entertainment setups.
Powerful sound from a compact body.
Excellent connectivity and room calibration.
Premium pricing.
Bass and immersion can be limited without a subwoofer.
Buyers generally praise its clear sound, compact design and impressive spatial presentation. Reviews also highlight easy installation and strong bass, although some feel a separate subwoofer improves cinematic impact.
Choose it if you want premium sound and Dolby Atmos from a compact single unit. Its room calibration, streaming features and AMBEO processing make it highly versatile.
|Soundbar
|Channels
|Power output
|Subwoofer
|Sony HT-S100F
|2.0
|Not specified
|No
|Sonos Ray
|2.0
|Not specified
|No
|JBL Cinema SB560
|3.1
|250W
|Wireless
|Samsung HW-B45EF/XL
|2.1
|300W
|Wireless
|Sony HT-S20R
|5.1
|400W
|Wired
|Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Mini
|7.1.4 virtual
|250W RMS
|Built-in dual woofers
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FAQs
Is a soundbar useful in a small living room?
Yes. It can significantly improve TV audio without taking up much space.
Does a small room need a subwoofer?
Not necessarily. A soundbar with good low-frequency performance may be enough for many users.
Is Dolby Atmos worth it in a small room?
It can add a more immersive soundstage, although the effect depends heavily on room layout and speaker placement.
What matters more, volume or dialogue clarity?
Dialogue clarity is generally more useful for everyday TV shows and movies than maximum volume.
Where should a soundbar be placed?
Place it directly below the TV, ideally centred with the screen and unobstructed.