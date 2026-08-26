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I tracked my AC’s electricity use for a month: Here’s what it really cost me

These 5 Star ACs are ideal for small to medium-sized rooms. They can also cool in temperatures beyond 50-degrees Celsius.

Published26 Aug 2026, 07:06 PM IST
Best 5 Star ACs for small and medium-sized rooms.
Best 5 Star ACs for small and medium-sized rooms.(Amazon)
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By Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.

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Summer heat in Delhi-NCR can make an air conditioner feel more like necessity and less like a luxury. With ACs running almost round the clock, figuring out how much that comfort adds to your electricity bill becomes more important than ever. However, figuring out just how much electricity does your AC consume isn't exactly AC. To find out, I tracked my 1.5-ton 5-star inverter AC’s daily power consumption for 30 days using a smart energy meter.

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The numbers at the end of the month revealed exactly how much cooling costs in real-world local conditions. Assuming an average usage of 10 hours per night in peak summer, a modern 5-star inverter AC consumes roughly 1.2 kWh (units) per hour under heavy cooling loads. This means in a day, the AC consumes 12 units daily. For a month or 30 days, this number stands at 360 units.

In Delhi NCR, domestic power tariffs follow a slab system. Factoring in the upper-slab rate of roughly 8 per unit (including fixed charges and surcharges):

Monthly Cost: 360 units x 8 per unit = 2,880

If you are running your AC for around 8 hours daily, your monthly cost would stand at around 2,304.

Simply put, running a single 1.5-ton unit for 8-10 hours every night adds about 2,300 to 2,900 directly to your monthly bill. Here's a simple breakdown of the calculation:

RUN TIMEMONTHLY TOTAL IN 30 DAYSTOTAL POWER CONSUMPTIONTOTAL COST
8 Hours / Day240 Hours288 UNITS (8 hours x 1.2kWh x 30 days) 2,304 (288 units x 8)
10 Hours / Day300 Hours360 UNITS (10 hours x 1.2kWh x 30 days) 2,880 (360 units x 8)

How to reduce your AC bill

  • Buy a 5-star rated AC: The first thing that you can do is to get a 5-star rated AC, which is more energy efficient than lower rated models.
  • Set the AC to 24–26°C: Avoid setting the temperature to 18–20°C, while 24–26°C generally offers a good balance between comfort and efficiency.
  • Clean the filters regularly: Dust-clogged filters restrict airflow and force the AC to work harder. Cleaning them every few weeks during heavy-use months can help maintain efficient cooling and lower your electricity bill.
  • Use the AC’s Sleep or Eco mode: Using Eco Mode can automatically adjust cooling and compressor operation when you are asleep or when the room has reached the desired temperature. This helps in reducing unnecessary power consumption.
  • Service the AC before and during the usage time: Get the indoor and outdoor units checked periodically. A dirty condenser, low refrigerant or poor airflow can reduce cooling efficiency and increase electricity consumption.

Now that we have all the information, here are the top five more energy efficient ACs for your home.

The Samsung Bespoke AI 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC has a clean, modern design with a digital panel display and 4-way swing for more even airflow. Its cooling system is built for harsh Indian summers, with Samsung claiming operation even at temperatures of up to 58°C. The 5-step Convertible mode lets users adjust cooling and power consumption, while AI Energy Mode can optimise usage based on operating patterns.

Specifications

Capacity
1 Ton
Compressor Type
Digital Inverter
Maximum Temperature Threshold
Up to 58°C
Special Features
5-Step Convertible, 4-Way Swing, Fast Cooling, AI Energy Mode, Wi-Fi, Voice Control, SmartThings

Reason to buy

Good quality

Great performance

Great energy efficiency

Reason to avoid

1 Ton capacity can be limiting

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the air conditioner to be of excellent quality with smooth installation and good value for money. The AC effectively cools and distributes air evenly throughout the space, while being energy efficient and impressively quiet during operation.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling performance and energy efficiency.

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The Carrier ESTER EDGE GXi is a compact 1-ton inverter AC designed for efficient cooling in smaller rooms. Its Flexicool 6-in-1 technology lets you adjust cooling capacity according to usage. This AC also features a smart energy display, Wi-Fi connectivity and geo-fencing for convenient control. It can operate in ambient temperatures of up to 52°C, which makies it suitable for demanding Indian summers. It also gets a PM 2.5 filter and Dry Mode further improve indoor comfort.

Specifications

Capacity
1 Ton
Compressor Type
Flexicool Inverter
Maximum Temperature Threshold
Up to 52°C
Special Features
6-in-1 Flexicool, Wi-Fi, Geo-Fencing, Smart Energy Display, PM 2.5 Filter, Dry Mode, Voice Control, HD Filter

Reason to buy

Low noise operations

Great performance

Great energy efficiency

Reason to avoid

Average after sales service

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the air conditioner's installation good and appreciate its exceptional cooling performance. They also appreciate its low noise operations.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling performance and energy efficiency.

This LG AC has a clean white design with a hidden 88 display that keeps the front panel understated. Its 1.5-ton capacity is paired with AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling, 4-way swing and VIRAAT Mode for faster cooling in extreme heat. The 100% copper condenser and Gold Fin+ protection are designed for durability, while the HD Filter with anti-virus protection adds to indoor comfort. This AC can cool comfortably in ambient temperatures of up to 55°C.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Compressor Type
AI Dual Inverter
Maximum Temperature Threshold
Up to 55°C
Special Features
AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, 4-way swing, Gold Fin+, 100% copper tubes, HD Filter

Reason to buy

Low noise operations

Great performance

Great energy efficiency

Reason to avoid

Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the air conditioner energy efficient and appreciate its cooling performance. They also appreciate its low noise operations.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling performance, low noise operations and energy efficiency.

The IFB Fastcool features an ivory matte-finish design with a dual-temperature display and Wi-Fi-enabled smart controls. Its Hybrid Mode delivers faster initial cooling before switching to inverter operation, while the 8-in-1 Flexi Mode lets you adjust cooling capacity for better energy management. The HD Compressor is designed to cool even at temperatures up to 55°C.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Compressor Type
HD Inverter
Maximum Temperature Threshold
Up to 55°C
Special Features
8-in-1 Flexi Mode, Hybrid Mode, Powered by AI, Wi-Fi, Self Clean Technology

Reason to buy

Good build

Great performance

Great energy efficiency

Reason to avoid

Average noise levels

Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the air conditioner's cooling performance excellent, with one mentioning it chills through the entire room, and they consider it worth the price. The device is well-built and works amazingly.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling performance and energy efficiency.

This Voltas AC has a clean white design with a temperature display on the indoor unit. Its 6-in-1 convertible cooling modes let you adjust capacity based on room conditions, while AI-enabled cooling and 4-way swing help deliver more consistent airflow. The copper condenser is designed for durability, and Sleep Mode and Auto Clean add convenience.

Specifications

Capacity
1 Ton
Compressor Type
Inverter Compressor
Maximum Temperature Threshold
Up to 52°C
Special Features
6-in-1 Convertible Cooling, AI Enabled, 4-way Swing, Sleep Mode

Reason to buy

Strong cooling

Flexible power management

Great energy efficiency

Reason to avoid

After-sales quality needs consideration

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the air conditioner's cooling performance excellent. They also like its power management features and energy efficiency.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling performance and energy efficiency.

Top features of the best energy efficient ACs

MODELENERGY RATINGCAPACITYMAX TEMPERATURE
Samsung 1 Ton 5 Star,New Star rated Bespoke AI Inverter Smart Split AC5 Star1 TonUp to 58°C
Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star, New Star rated, Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC5 Star1 TonUp to 52°C
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Smart Inverter Split AC5 Star1.5 TonUp to 55°C
IFB 1.5 Ton 5Star,New star rated,AI Powered Inverter Split AC5 Star1.5 TonUp to 55°C
Voltas 1 ton 5 Star, New star rated, Inverter Split AC5 Star1 TonUp to 52°C

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of ACs across price points and types. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used at least a dozen ACs with 5 star rating and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their cooling technology, compressor and factors that impact their overall performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesI tracked my AC’s electricity use for a month: Here’s what it really cost me

FAQs

Is a 5-Star AC worth buying in India?

Yes, especially if you use your AC for several hours every day. A 5-Star model generally offers better seasonal energy efficiency than lower-rated models, helping reduce running costs over time.

How much electricity does a 5-Star AC consume per hour?

As a broad reference, a 1.5-ton 5-Star inverter AC can consume around 1.0–1.3 units per hour at average load.

What is the difference between a 3-Star and 5-Star AC?

The main difference is energy efficiency. A 5-Star AC is designed to deliver the required cooling with lower seasonal electricity consumption than a comparable lower-rated model. If you run the AC for long hours, the higher upfront cost of a 5-Star model can make more sense.

What is ISEER and why is it important when buying a 5-Star AC?

ISEER (Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio) indicates how efficiently an AC operates across seasonal cooling conditions. A higher ISEER generally means better energy efficiency.

Which is better: a 1-ton or 1.5-ton 5-Star AC?

A 1-ton AC is generally more appropriate for smaller rooms, while a 1.5-ton model is commonly considered for medium-sized bedrooms and living spaces.

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