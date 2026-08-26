I tracked my AC’s electricity use for a month: Here’s what it really cost me

Summer heat in Delhi-NCR can make an air conditioner feel more like necessity and less like a luxury. With ACs running almost round the clock, figuring out how much that comfort adds to your electricity bill becomes more important than ever. However, figuring out just how much electricity does your AC consume isn't exactly AC. To find out, I tracked my 1.5-ton 5-star inverter AC’s daily power consumption for 30 days using a smart energy meter.
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The numbers at the end of the month revealed exactly how much cooling costs in real-world local conditions. Assuming an average usage of 10 hours per night in peak summer, a modern 5-star inverter AC consumes roughly 1.2 kWh (units) per hour under heavy cooling loads. This means in a day, the AC consumes 12 units daily. For a month or 30 days, this number stands at 360 units.
In Delhi NCR, domestic power tariffs follow a slab system. Factoring in the upper-slab rate of roughly ₹8 per unit (including fixed charges and surcharges):
If you are running your AC for around 8 hours daily, your monthly cost would stand at around ₹2,304.
Simply put, running a single 1.5-ton unit for 8-10 hours every night adds about ₹2,300 to ₹2,900 directly to your monthly bill. Here's a simple breakdown of the calculation:
|RUN TIME
|MONTHLY TOTAL IN 30 DAYS
|TOTAL POWER CONSUMPTION
|TOTAL COST
|8 Hours / Day
|240 Hours
|288 UNITS (8 hours x 1.2kWh x 30 days)
|₹2,304 (288 units x ₹8)
|10 Hours / Day
|300 Hours
|360 UNITS (10 hours x 1.2kWh x 30 days)
|₹2,880 (360 units x ₹8)
Now that we have all the information, here are the top five more energy efficient ACs for your home.
The Samsung Bespoke AI 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC has a clean, modern design with a digital panel display and 4-way swing for more even airflow. Its cooling system is built for harsh Indian summers, with Samsung claiming operation even at temperatures of up to 58°C. The 5-step Convertible mode lets users adjust cooling and power consumption, while AI Energy Mode can optimise usage based on operating patterns.
Good quality
Great performance
Great energy efficiency
1 Ton capacity can be limiting
Buyers find the air conditioner to be of excellent quality with smooth installation and good value for money. The AC effectively cools and distributes air evenly throughout the space, while being energy efficient and impressively quiet during operation.
Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling performance and energy efficiency.
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The Carrier ESTER EDGE GXi is a compact 1-ton inverter AC designed for efficient cooling in smaller rooms. Its Flexicool 6-in-1 technology lets you adjust cooling capacity according to usage. This AC also features a smart energy display, Wi-Fi connectivity and geo-fencing for convenient control. It can operate in ambient temperatures of up to 52°C, which makies it suitable for demanding Indian summers. It also gets a PM 2.5 filter and Dry Mode further improve indoor comfort.
Low noise operations
Great performance
Great energy efficiency
Average after sales service
Buyers find the air conditioner's installation good and appreciate its exceptional cooling performance. They also appreciate its low noise operations.
Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling performance and energy efficiency.
This LG AC has a clean white design with a hidden 88 display that keeps the front panel understated. Its 1.5-ton capacity is paired with AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling, 4-way swing and VIRAAT Mode for faster cooling in extreme heat. The 100% copper condenser and Gold Fin+ protection are designed for durability, while the HD Filter with anti-virus protection adds to indoor comfort. This AC can cool comfortably in ambient temperatures of up to 55°C.
Low noise operations
Great performance
Great energy efficiency
Premium pricing
Buyers find the air conditioner energy efficient and appreciate its cooling performance. They also appreciate its low noise operations.
Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling performance, low noise operations and energy efficiency.
The IFB Fastcool features an ivory matte-finish design with a dual-temperature display and Wi-Fi-enabled smart controls. Its Hybrid Mode delivers faster initial cooling before switching to inverter operation, while the 8-in-1 Flexi Mode lets you adjust cooling capacity for better energy management. The HD Compressor is designed to cool even at temperatures up to 55°C.
Good build
Great performance
Great energy efficiency
Average noise levels
Average connectivity
Buyers find the air conditioner's cooling performance excellent, with one mentioning it chills through the entire room, and they consider it worth the price. The device is well-built and works amazingly.
Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling performance and energy efficiency.
This Voltas AC has a clean white design with a temperature display on the indoor unit. Its 6-in-1 convertible cooling modes let you adjust capacity based on room conditions, while AI-enabled cooling and 4-way swing help deliver more consistent airflow. The copper condenser is designed for durability, and Sleep Mode and Auto Clean add convenience.
Strong cooling
Flexible power management
Great energy efficiency
After-sales quality needs consideration
Buyers find the air conditioner's cooling performance excellent. They also like its power management features and energy efficiency.
Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling performance and energy efficiency.
|MODEL
|ENERGY RATING
|CAPACITY
|MAX TEMPERATURE
|Samsung 1 Ton 5 Star,New Star rated Bespoke AI Inverter Smart Split AC
|5 Star
|1 Ton
|Up to 58°C
|Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star, New Star rated, Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC
|5 Star
|1 Ton
|Up to 52°C
|LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Smart Inverter Split AC
|5 Star
|1.5 Ton
|Up to 55°C
|IFB 1.5 Ton 5Star,New star rated,AI Powered Inverter Split AC
|5 Star
|1.5 Ton
|Up to 55°C
|Voltas 1 ton 5 Star, New star rated, Inverter Split AC
|5 Star
|1 Ton
|Up to 52°C
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I’ve used and tested hundreds of ACs across price points and types. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.
To compile this guide, I’ve used at least a dozen ACs with 5 star rating and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their cooling technology, compressor and factors that impact their overall performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
Is a 5-Star AC worth buying in India?
Yes, especially if you use your AC for several hours every day. A 5-Star model generally offers better seasonal energy efficiency than lower-rated models, helping reduce running costs over time.
How much electricity does a 5-Star AC consume per hour?
As a broad reference, a 1.5-ton 5-Star inverter AC can consume around 1.0–1.3 units per hour at average load.
What is the difference between a 3-Star and 5-Star AC?
The main difference is energy efficiency. A 5-Star AC is designed to deliver the required cooling with lower seasonal electricity consumption than a comparable lower-rated model. If you run the AC for long hours, the higher upfront cost of a 5-Star model can make more sense.
What is ISEER and why is it important when buying a 5-Star AC?
ISEER (Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio) indicates how efficiently an AC operates across seasonal cooling conditions. A higher ISEER generally means better energy efficiency.
Which is better: a 1-ton or 1.5-ton 5-Star AC?
A 1-ton AC is generally more appropriate for smaller rooms, while a 1.5-ton model is commonly considered for medium-sized bedrooms and living spaces.