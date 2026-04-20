I tracked the best deals on Amazon Tablet Days and these discounts seriously shocked me

Amazon Tablet Days is back, and this time, I decided to track the deals myself instead of just skimming through listings. What I found was honestly surprising. From budget-friendly tablets to premium models, the discounts are deeper than what we usually see during regular sales. Some popular tablets have dropped to prices that actually make sense if you’ve been waiting to upgrade or switch.

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What stood out to me was the variety, there’s something for casual users, students, and even those looking for performance-focused devices. But not every deal is as good as it looks, which is why I went through them carefully to spot the ones that truly offer value.

If you’ve been confused about whether now is the right time to buy a tablet, this sale might just make that decision easier. Here are the deals that genuinely caught my attention.

The Lenovo Idea Tab Plus stands out as one of the most exciting finds I tracked during Amazon Tablet Days. With a solid 29% discount, bringing it down to ₹28,999 from ₹41,000, this deal feels genuinely worth considering. You’re getting a large 12.1-inch 2.5K display with up to 800 nits brightness, which is great for streaming and productivity. The bundled pen adds extra value for note-taking or sketching, while the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 ensures smooth everyday performance. Add to that a massive 10200mAh battery and Dolby Atmos quad speakers, and it feels like a complete entertainment + work package at this price.

Specifications Display 12.1-inch, 2.5K (2560x1600), 800 nits peak Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6400 RAM 8GB LPDDR4x Storage 256GB (expandable up to 2TB) Battery 10200mAh, 45W fast charging

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The Acer Iconia Tab iM11-12M is easily one of the most aggressive deals I spotted, thanks to a massive 65% discount—dropping the price from ₹56,999 to just ₹19,990. That’s a serious steal for a tablet that comes with a stylus and 4G calling support. The 11.45-inch IPS display delivers sharp visuals, while the Helio G99 processor keeps everyday tasks smooth. You also get Android 14, a slim metal body, and solid cameras, making it a well-rounded pick for work, study, and entertainment without stretching your budget.

Specifications Display 11.45-inch IPS, 1440 x 2200 Processor MediaTek Helio G99 RAM 8GB LPDDR4 Storage 256GB (expandable up to 1TB) Camera 16MP rear, 8MP front

The Redmi Pad 2 is one of those deals that quietly delivers more than expected. With a 24% discount, bringing it down to ₹18,999, it sits comfortably in the under- ₹20K segment while still offering premium-like features. The 11-inch 2.5K display with a 90Hz refresh rate makes streaming and scrolling feel smooth, while the massive 9000mAh battery easily lasts through the day. What really stands out is the active pen support and AI features, making it a smart pick for both productivity and casual use at this price.

Specifications Display 11-inch, 2.5K (2560x1600), 90Hz Processor Not specified RAM 8GB Storage 128GB Battery 9000mAh, 18W charging Audio Dolby Atmos speakers

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ feels like a reliable all-rounder deal, especially with a 15% discount bringing it down to ₹32,999. While the price drop isn’t the biggest, what you’re getting is solid—an 11-inch 90Hz display, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, and a 4nm processor that handles multitasking smoothly. The addition of Google Gemini AI makes everyday usage smarter, and 5G connectivity adds future-ready value. If you want a trusted brand with balanced performance and features, this deal makes practical sense.

Specifications Display 11-inch, 1920x1200, 90Hz Processor 4nm chipset RAM 8GB Storage 256GB (expandable up to 2TB) Audio Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos Connectivity WiFi + 5G

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 may show just a 6% discount, but this deal is more exciting than it looks—mainly because you’re getting the Stylo worth ₹3,999 free. That instantly boosts the overall value. The massive 12.1-inch 2.8K display with 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision makes it perfect for binge-watching and work. Powered by the Dimensity 7300-Ultra, it feels smooth for multitasking, while the 10050mAh battery easily keeps up with long days. Add 5G and AI features, and this feels like a premium pick with practical extras.

Specifications Display 12.1-inch, 2.8K (2800x1980), 120Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Battery 10050mAh, 33W fast charging

The realme Pad 2 LTE is easily one of the most value-packed deals I came across during Amazon Tablet Days, thanks to a solid 40% discount that drops it to just ₹17,999. For this price, you’re getting an 11.5-inch display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, which is rare in this segment. The LTE support makes it practical for on-the-go use, while 8GB RAM ensures decent multitasking. Add a large battery and a stylish design, and this deal feels like a smart pick for everyday entertainment and casual productivity.

Specifications Display 11.5-inch, 2000x1200, 120Hz Processor MediaTek Helio G99 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB (expandable) Battery 8360mAh

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is one of the most premium deals I tracked, especially with a massive 35% discount—bringing it down from ₹96,999 to ₹62,999. That’s a serious price drop for a flagship tablet. You’re getting a stunning Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, plus the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for top-tier performance. The in-box S Pen adds real productivity value, and the IP68 rating makes it stand out in durability too. For anyone eyeing a high-end tablet, this deal feels genuinely worth it.

Specifications Display 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2560x1600, 120Hz Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB (expandable) Battery 8400mAh Camera 13MP rear, 12MP ultra-wide front

The Xiaomi Pad 8 has a modest 10% discount bringing it to ₹36,999. What makes this deal exciting is the flagship-grade Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, delivering serious performance for gaming, editing, and multitasking. The 11.2-inch 3.2K display looks incredibly sharp, and the 9200mAh battery promises long usage without stress. Add HyperAI features and Wi-Fi 7 support, and this feels like a future-ready tablet that punches above its price.

Specifications Display 11.2-inch, 3.2K (3200x2136), 800 nits Processor Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 RAM 12GB Storage 256GB Battery 9200mAh, 45W fast charging Connectivity WiFi 7

Top 3 features of the best tablets on Amazon Tablet Days

Best tablets Display Processor Storage Lenovo Idea Tab Plus 12.1-inch, 2.5K (2560x1600) MediaTek Dimensity 6400 256GB (expandable up to 2TB) Acer Iconia Tab iM11-12M 11.45-inch, 1440x2200 IPS MediaTek Helio G99 256GB (expandable up to 1TB) Redmi Pad 2 11-inch, 2.5K (2560x1600), 90Hz Not specified 128GB Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ 11-inch, 1920x1200, 90Hz 4nm processor 256GB (expandable up to 2TB) OnePlus Pad Go 2 12.1-inch, 2.8K (2800x1980), 120Hz MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra 256GB realme Pad 2 LTE 11.5-inch, 2000x1200, 120Hz MediaTek Helio G99 128GB (expandable) Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 11-inch, AMOLED 2X, 2560x1600, 120Hz Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 128GB (expandable) Xiaomi Pad 8 11.2-inch, 3.2K (3200x2136) Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 256GB

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