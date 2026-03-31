Subscribe
Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.

I tried popular fitness smartwatches and these options are worth your attention

Fitness-focused smartwatches from brands like Apple, Samsung and Garmin help track workouts, monitor health metrics and support better fitness routines.

Published31 Mar 2026, 04:14 PM IST
Track your fitness better with smartwatches designed for active lifestyles.
Track your fitness better with smartwatches designed for active lifestyles.
AI Quick Read

By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

Read moreRead less

Working out regularly is one thing but the real satisfaction is when you reach a fitness goal you set weeks ago on your smartwatch. Without proper tracking, it becomes difficult to measure performance, monitor health or stay consistent with fitness goals.

Our PicksBest overallPremium designSamsung compatibilityAI fitness coachHTTech VerifiedFAQs

Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

This is where fitness smartwatches make a real difference. They track steps, heart rate, workouts and even sleep patterns, giving you a clearer picture of your daily activity. With options from brands like Apple, Samsung and Garmin, users now have access to tools that support both beginners and regular fitness enthusiasts. These devices help turn everyday activity into measurable progress, making fitness routines more structured and effective.

BEST OVERALL

Garmin Forerunner 55 is an entry-level GPS running smartwatch designed for beginners and fitness enthusiasts. It offers accurate distance tracking, pace monitoring, and heart rate insights for running and cycling activities. The lightweight design ensures comfort during long workouts, while built-in training suggestions improve performance over time. Although the display is slightly smaller compared to competitors, it remains clear outdoors. It focuses on reliability and essential fitness features rather than flashy smart functions.

Specifications

Display
Small transflective display
GPS
Built-in
Battery Life
Up to 2 weeks
Health Tracking
Heart rate, sleep
Water Resistance
Yes

Reason to buy

Accurate GPS tracking

Lightweight and comfortable

Reason to avoid

Small display size

Limited smart features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate accurate tracking for running and cycling, but mention the small display and occasional performance issues like screen freezing and mixed value perception.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers reliable fitness tracking with accurate GPS and simple usability for beginners.

PREMIUM DESIGN

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Google Pixel Watch combines a sleek circular design with Wear OS, offering seamless integration with Google services. It supports fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and smart features like notifications, apps, and voice assistance. The AMOLED display delivers vibrant visuals, while Fitbit integration enhances health insights. Its compact design suits everyday wear, though battery life typically lasts around a day. It is best suited for users already invested in the Google ecosystem.

Specifications

Display
AMOLED
OS
Wear OS
Health Tracking
Fitbit integration
Battery Life
Around 24 hours
Connectivity
Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Reason to buy

Premium compact design

Deep Google ecosystem integration

Reason to avoid

Short battery life

Smaller screen size

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers seamless Google integration with stylish design and smart features.

SAMSUNG COMPATIBILITY

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 delivers a premium smartwatch experience with advanced health tracking and smooth performance. It features accurate heart rate monitoring, fitness tracking, and seamless app navigation powered by Wear OS. The AMOLED display is bright and responsive, making it ideal for daily use. While the design feels premium and refined, battery life remains a limitation, requiring frequent charging. It works best within Samsung’s ecosystem, offering deeper integration with compatible devices.

Specifications

Display
AMOLED
OS
Wear OS
Health Tracking
Advanced sensors
Battery Life
~18–24 hours
Connectivity
Bluetooth, LTE (select models)

Reason to buy

Premium design and performance

Accurate health tracking

Reason to avoid

Battery drains quickly

Limited compatibility outside Samsung

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its design, performance, and accuracy, but highlight battery life concerns and limited compatibility with non-Samsung devices.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers premium design and accurate health tracking within Samsung’s ecosystem.

AI FITNESS COACH

Amazfit Active Max Smart Watch offers strong battery life and accurate tracking features, making it suitable for fitness-focused users. It delivers reliable GPS performance, bright display visibility, and detailed health insights including sleep and activity tracking. The watch balances performance and affordability, providing essential smart features without unnecessary complexity. Its lightweight design ensures comfort during workouts, while long battery life reduces frequent charging needs. It stands out as a value-driven smartwatch.

Specifications

Display
AMOLED
GPS
Built-in
Battery Life
Up to 10–14 days
Health Tracking
Sleep, steps, heart rate
Water Resistance
Yes

Reason to buy

Excellent battery life

Accurate fitness tracking

Reason to avoid

Limited third-party apps

Basic smart features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate battery life, display brightness, and accurate tracking, particularly for GPS and sleep monitoring, while also noting strong overall value.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers long battery life and reliable tracking at a competitive price.

Huawei Watch GT 6 focuses on delivering long battery life and premium design with advanced health tracking features. It offers accurate heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and sports modes for daily fitness routines. The AMOLED display is sharp and bright, ensuring good visibility in various conditions. Its efficient software optimises battery performance, often lasting over a week. It suits users seeking a stylish smartwatch with strong endurance rather than heavy app usage.

Specifications

Display
AMOLED
Battery Life
Up to 10–14 days
Health Tracking
Heart rate, SpO2
Connectivity
Bluetooth
Build
Premium design

Reason to buy

Long battery life

Premium design

Reason to avoid

Limited app ecosystem

No full Wear OS features

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers premium design with excellent battery life and reliable health tracking.

HTTECH VERIFIED

Noise Endeavour Pro is a rugged smartwatch designed for durability and outdoor use. It features a tough build, AMOLED display, and multiple sports and health tracking modes. Users appreciate its premium feel and versatile features, including fitness monitoring and notifications. However, performance consistency varies, with some users reporting issues over time. Battery life delivers mixed results depending on usage. It is best suited for users seeking a stylish rugged smartwatch at an accessible price.

Specifications

Display
AMOLED
Battery Life
Up to 7–10 days
Health Tracking
Multiple sports modes
Build
Rugged design
Connectivity
Bluetooth

Reason to buy

Strong rugged design

Feature-rich for price

Reason to avoid

Inconsistent performance

Mixed battery results

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its premium rugged build and features, but report mixed experiences with display quality, performance stability, and battery life.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers a rugged design with diverse features at a strong value price.

Amazfit Balance 46mm smartwatch offers a premium design with extensive health tracking and long battery life. It features accurate sensors for step counting, heart rate, and sleep monitoring, making it reliable for daily fitness tracking. The AMOLED display is bright and stylish, enhancing usability. With a wide feature set and strong battery performance, it suits active users. However, Bluetooth connectivity and performance inconsistencies may affect overall experience for some users.

Specifications

Display
AMOLED
Battery Life
Up to 14 days
Health Tracking
Advanced sensors
Connectivity
Bluetooth
Size
46mm

Reason to buy

Excellent battery life

Accurate health tracking

Reason to avoid

Bluetooth connectivity issues

Mixed performance feedback

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its design, battery life, and sensor accuracy, but mention connectivity drops and occasional performance issues affecting user experience.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers premium design with strong health tracking and long battery life.

Factors to consider when buying a smartwatch for fitness

  • Fitness tracking features: Look for features like step counting, heart rate monitoring and workout modes.
  • Battery life: Long battery life ensures the watch lasts through workouts and daily use.
  • Comfort and design: Lightweight and comfortable designs are better for extended wear.
  • Water resistance: Useful for workouts, running and outdoor activities.
  • App support and compatibility: Seamless syncing with smartphones helps track and analyse fitness data.

Do fitness smartwatches actually improve workout results?

They help by providing accurate data on activity levels, heart rate and progress. This allows users to adjust workouts and stay consistent, which can lead to better results over time.

Are these watches suitable for beginners?

Yes, many models are designed to be easy to use, offering guided tracking and simple insights that help beginners stay motivated and understand their fitness routines.

Is battery life important for fitness tracking?

Yes, longer battery life ensures the watch can track workouts, daily activity and sleep without needing frequent charging.

Top 3 features of best smartwatches for fitness

SmartwatchesDisplayGPSHealth Tracking
Garmin Forerunner 55TransflectiveYesBasic
Google Pixel WatchAMOLEDYesFitbit
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7AMOLEDYesAdvanced
Amazfit Active MaxAMOLEDYesGood
Huawei Watch GT 6AMOLEDYesGood
Noise Endeavour ProAMOLEDLimitedModerate
Amazfit BalanceAMOLEDYesAdvanced

Similar articles for you

Price drop on Samsung smartwatches:Get up to 60% off the these stylish wearables at affordable prices

Top 10 water-resistant smartwatches perfect for fitness, travel and everyday use

Next-gen smart rings are getting smarter, but can they really replace fitness bands and smartwatches?

Stop buying random smartwatches: Read this before you spend your money

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGadgets And AppliancesI tried popular fitness smartwatches and these options are worth your attention

FAQs

Can smartwatches track different types of workouts?

Yes, most models include multiple workout modes for activities like running, cycling and gym sessions.

Do they monitor heart rate accurately?

Many smartwatches provide reliable heart rate tracking for general fitness use.

Are they suitable for daily wear?

Yes, most are designed to be comfortable for all-day use, including workouts and sleep tracking.

Do they support smartphone notifications?

Yes, most smartwatches can display calls, messages and app notifications.

Are these watches waterproof?

Many models offer water resistance, making them suitable for workouts and light water exposure.

Read Next Story