I tried these humidity control solutions to make my home feel comfortable in Delhi NCR monsoon

Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.Read moreRead less
Delhi NCR's monsoon is a welcome break from scorching summer temperatures, but it also brings one problem many households struggle with: excessive humidity. Even when the temperature isn't very high, the air can feel sticky, rooms may seem damp, and simple tasks like drying clothes can take much longer. You may also notice musty odours, condensation on windows, or damp patches on walls. Over time, excess moisture can encourage mould growth, attract dust mites and make indoor spaces less comfortable.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Lifelong Dehumidifier for Room Moisture Absorption | Quiet <45dB, 1000ml Water Tank with RGB LED Light | Drain 350ml/Day Capacity, Auto shutoff | Ideal for Bedroom, Bathroom, Spaces upto 165 Sq.ftView Details
SHARP Electric Home Dehumidifier Machine with Plasmacluster Tech (fight against mold, virus, fungus). Absorbs moisture I Clothes dryer I Covers: 250 sq. ft. I Drain 10L/day I DW-P10M-WView Details
Unlock Personalized
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
Lifelong Dehumidifier for Room Moisture Absorption |12 L/day & 300 sq ft |Bedroom & Home | Auto Shutoff, Timer & Digital Display | Carbon Filter & Anion for Air Purification & Odour Reduction(LLEDH09)View Details
HINISO 16L Smart WiFi Compressor Dehumidifier for Home, Bedroom & Basement up to 3200 Sq.ft with Built-in Ionizer Air Purifier, 3.2L Tank, Clothes Drying Mode, Auto Defrost & Quiet OperationView Details
₹18,490
HANNEA® Dehumidifier Daily Dehumidification Capacity Up to 350ML Dehumidifier for Room Moisture for Spaces Between 50-280 ft² for Wardrobe, Basement, Bedroom Full of Water Auto Shut OffView Details
₹4,992
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
High humidity doesn't just affect your home. It can also make you feel warmer than the actual temperature, disturb sleep and leave furniture, mattresses and wardrobes feeling damp. The good news is that controlling indoor humidity doesn't always require major renovations or expensive appliances. In many cases, choosing the right solution for your home can make a noticeable difference.
From dedicated dehumidifiers that actively remove moisture from the air to simple moisture absorbers for wardrobes and even the Dry Mode already available on many air conditioners, there are several ways to reduce indoor humidity. In this guide, we've rounded up some of the best humidity control solutions that can help make your home feel fresher and more comfortable throughout the monsoon season.
If your home feels damp for days after it rains, a dehumidifier is one of the most effective investments you can make. Unlike an air conditioner, which primarily cools the room, a dehumidifier is specifically designed to remove excess moisture from the air. It pulls humid air through its internal system, extracts the moisture into a collection tank and releases drier air back into the room.
Lower humidity levels can make your home feel noticeably more comfortable. They also help reduce mould growth, prevent musty smells, protect wooden furniture and make mattresses, curtains and clothes less prone to dampness. For households where family members suffer from allergies, lowering indoor moisture may also discourage the growth of dust mites and mould spores.
When shopping for a dehumidifier, look beyond price. Pay attention to the daily moisture extraction capacity, water tank size, continuous drainage support, auto shut-off, timer functions and operating noise. Larger rooms usually require models with higher extraction capacity.
Many air conditioners come with a Dry Mode, but it's one of the least-used features. During the monsoon, this setting can be surprisingly useful.
Unlike Cool Mode, which focuses on lowering room temperature, Dry Mode is designed to reduce excess humidity. The compressor and fan operate differently, allowing the AC to remove moisture from the air while avoiding unnecessary cooling. This can make the room feel more comfortable without making it excessively cold.
Dry Mode works best on humid days when temperatures are moderate but the air feels sticky. It can also consume less electricity than running the AC continuously in Cool Mode, although savings will depend on your AC model and usage.
While Dry Mode isn't a replacement for a dedicated dehumidifier in extremely damp homes, it offers a practical way to improve indoor comfort using an appliance many households already own.
Some premium air purifiers offer more than just cleaner air. A few models combine air purification with humidity management or include sensors that monitor indoor humidity levels alongside air quality.
These products can be particularly useful for households dealing with allergies, dust, pollen and mould spores during the monsoon. Cleaner air combined with better humidity management can create a healthier indoor environment.
However, it's important to understand that not every air purifier removes moisture from the air. Most standard air purifiers are designed to filter pollutants and allergens rather than reduce humidity. If humidity control is your primary concern, check the specifications carefully before buying.
If you're already planning to invest in an air purifier, choosing a model that also monitors or helps manage humidity can add extra value during the rainy season.
Sometimes, the simplest solution is also one of the most effective. Everyday activities such as cooking, showering and drying clothes indoors release a significant amount of moisture into the air. Without proper ventilation, this moisture remains trapped inside your home.
Installing or regularly using exhaust fans in kitchens and bathrooms helps push humid air outdoors before it spreads through the rest of the house. Opening windows whenever the weather allows can also improve airflow and reduce moisture build-up.
If possible, avoid drying wet clothes inside closed rooms during the monsoon, as they can dramatically increase indoor humidity.
Better ventilation alone may not solve severe humidity problems, but it can reduce excess moisture and complement other solutions like dehumidifiers or AC Dry Mode.
The best humidity control solution depends on where the problem exists and how severe it is.
It rained outside, but your home still feels hot? Here's the best AC mode to use during humid weather
I've tested and reviewed a wide range of home appliances over the years, including dehumidifiers and other products designed to improve indoor comfort. For this guide, I compared popular dehumidifiers available in India, evaluated their moisture extraction capacity, features and ease of use, and also explored user experiences across online communities. As with every HT Tech buying guide, the recommendations are based on independent editorial research and hands-on product knowledge.
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
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Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun....Read more
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