I trust these 5 mixer grinder brands for everything from batter preparation to smoothies

In my kitchen, the mixer grinder is one of those kitchen appliances that rarely gets a day off. Whether I'm preparing fresh chutneys, grinding whole spices into homemade masalas, making dosa batter for breakfast, or blending a post-workout smoothie, I expect it to deliver consistent results every single time. Over the years, I've reviewed and used a wide range of mixer grinders across different price segments, and one thing has become clear: a powerful motor alone doesn't guarantee great performance. The quality of the blades, the jars, the overall build, and even the brand's after-sales support play an equally important role.

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After spending years testing home and kitchen appliances, I've come to trust a handful of brands that consistently perform well in Indian kitchens. In this story, I'm sharing the five mixer grinder brands I genuinely rely on, along with the one product from each brand that I believe offers the best overall value and performance.

Best mixer grinder brands Philips Over the years, Philips has earned my trust for its dependable motors, consistent grinding performance, and durable build quality. Whether it's preparing smooth chutneys, spice powders, or everyday gravies, the brand delivers reliable results for regular Indian cooking.

Best Philips Mixer Grinder

After using the Philips HL7777/00 extensively, I found it to be one of the most feature-rich mixer grinders in the premium segment. The 750W motor delivers consistent grinding for everyday Indian cooking, while the Smart One-Touch modes make repetitive tasks much easier.

What impressed me the most was its noticeably quieter operation compared to conventional mixer grinders, along with leak-proof jars and smooth blending performance for everything from masalas to smoothies.

Specifications Motor Power 750W Turbo Torque Motor Jars Included 4 (1.5L Multipurpose, 1L Blend & Carry, 1L Power Bullet, 0.5L Chutney) Technology Smart One-Touch Modes with Intelli-Speed Sensors Special Feature Soft Sound Technology (up to 50% lower sound power) Warranty 2 Years Reason to buy Smart preset modes simplify everyday cooking. Quieter operation than most conventional mixer grinders. Reason to avoid Premium pricing may not suit every budget. Digital controls have a slight learning curve initially.

Who should buy from this mixer grinder brand? Choose Philips if you want a premium mixer grinder with smart features, quieter performance, and reliable everyday grinding for everything from masalas and batter to smoothies and purees.

Bajaj I rely on Bajaj for its value-for-money offerings that don't compromise on everyday performance. Its mixer grinders are well-suited for daily tasks like making purees, grinding spices, blending shakes, and preparing chutneys with ease.

Best Bajaj mixer grinder

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After trying the Bajaj Military Series Rex 750W at a friend's kitchen, I found it to be a solid all-rounder for everyday Indian kitchens. The powerful 750W Titan motor handled dry spices, chutneys, and wet grinding with ease, while the military-grade jars felt sturdy and durable during regular use.

The 2-in-1 blade in the dry jar adds versatility, making it a practical choice for families looking for dependable performance without spending a premium.

Specifications Motor Power 750W Titan Motor Jars Included 4 (including 1.5L Juicer Jar) Blade Technology DuraCut Blades with Lifetime Warranty Special Feature 2-in-1 Function Blade in Dry Jar Warranty 2 Years on Product Reason to buy Powerful motor with durable military-grade jars. Excellent value for money with versatile jar setup. Reason to avoid Can get a little noisy during heavy grinding. Design is functional rather than premium.

Who should buy from this mixer grinder brand? Go for Bajaj if you're looking for a powerful, budget-friendly mixer grinder that can comfortably handle everyday cooking tasks, heavy spice grinding, juices, and chutneys without stretching your budget.

Havells Havells stands out for combining stylish designs with dependable performance. I find its mixer grinders capable of handling wet and dry grinding efficiently, while offering sturdy jars, powerful motors, and features that make everyday cooking more convenient.

Best Havells mixer grinder

After testing the Havells Hexo Plus 1100W, I found it to be a true heavy-duty performer built for demanding kitchens. Its powerful 1100W motor and high 22,000 RPM speed made light work of tough spices, thick batters, and large batches of purees.

The standout feature for me was its ability to run continuously for extended periods without overheating, making it ideal for frequent and intensive use.

Specifications Motor Power 1100W High-Speed Motor (22,000 RPM) Jars Included 4 (2L Blending Jar, 1.6L Liquidizing, 1.25L Wet Grinding, 0.6L Chutney) Continuous Runtime Up to 100 Minutes Build Quality Stainless Steel Jars with Aluminium Collar & Metal Jar Base Warranty 5 Years on Motor Reason to buy Extremely powerful motor for heavy-duty grinding. Long continuous runtime with excellent heat management. Reason to avoid Higher power means noticeably louder operation. May be more powerful than needed for occasional users.

Who should buy from this mixer grinder brand? Choose Havells if you regularly prepare large batches, grind tough ingredients, or need a high-performance mixer grinder that can handle frequent, heavy-duty use with ease and durability.

Longway Longway has emerged as a practical choice for buyers looking for an affordable yet capable mixer grinder. I appreciate the brand for offering decent grinding performance, user-friendly designs, and features that cater well to everyday kitchen needs.

Best Longway mixer grinder

I found the Longway Kratos 1000W to be a surprisingly capable option for buyers on a budget. The powerful motor and 22,000 RPM speed handled routine grinding, blending, and juicing efficiently, while the four-jar setup added versatility for different kitchen tasks.

Although it doesn't feel as premium as some established brands, it delivers good everyday performance for its price.

Specifications Motor Power 1000W High-Speed Motor Speed Up to 22,000 RPM with 3 Speed Settings Jars Included 4 (Grinding, Mixing & Juicing) Safety Features Safety Lock & Auto Shut-Off Warranty 2 Years (with registration) Reason to buy Powerful 1000W motor at an affordable price. Versatile four-jar setup for multiple kitchen tasks. Reason to avoid Build quality isn't as premium as leading brands. Slightly noisier during heavy grinding.

Who should buy from this mixer grinder brand? Longway is a good choice for budget-conscious buyers who want a powerful mixer grinder with multiple jars for everyday grinding, blending, and juicing without spending too much.

Sujata When it comes to heavy-duty grinding, Sujata is one of the first brands that comes to mind. Its powerful motors, exceptional durability, and ability to handle tough ingredients like whole spices and batter make it a dependable choice for Indian kitchens.

Best Sujata mixer grinder

After trying the Sujata MG03, it's easy to see why the brand has such a loyal following among home cooks and professionals alike. The 1000W copper motor, coupled with a high 24,000 RPM speed, powers through tough spices, thick batters, and dense pastes effortlessly.

I particularly liked its continuous-duty capability and versatile jar setup, while the coconut milk extractor and interchangeable blades add genuine value for diverse cooking needs.

Specifications Motor Power 1000W Copper Motor with Double Ball Bearings Motor Speed Up to 24,000 RPM Jars Included 4 (1.75L Liquidizer, 1.5L Wet Grinding, 1L Dry Grinding, 500ml Chutney) Special Features Coconut Milk Extractor, Changeable Blades, Pulse Function Continuous Runtime Up to 90 Minutes Reason to buy Powerful motor delivers exceptional grinding performance. Versatile jars and attachments suit a wide range of recipes. Reason to avoid Bulkier than standard household mixer grinders. High-speed motor can be quite loud.

Who should buy from this mixer grinder brand? Choose Sujata if you frequently prepare batters, grind tough spices, or cook in large quantities and need a powerful, long-lasting mixer grinder built for intensive everyday use.

5 things I always check before choosing a mixer grinder brand 1. Think about what you'll use it for most If you mainly prepare chutneys, smoothies, and purees, a 500W–750W mixer grinder is sufficient. For frequent masala grinding and batter preparation, consider a 750W or higher model.

2. Check the jars and their purpose Don't just count the number of jars. Look for a combination of wet grinding, dry grinding, chutney, and blending jars that matches your everyday cooking habits.

3. Match the motor power to your cooking style A powerful motor is useful only if you'll actually use it. Heavy-duty cooks can benefit from 1000W models, while most Indian households will find a 750W mixer grinder strikes the right balance.

4. Don't overlook build quality and after-sales service Durable jars, sturdy couplers, quality blades, and an extensive service network can make a big difference in the appliance's lifespan and your overall ownership experience.

5. Choose features that genuinely add convenience Features like quieter operation, preset grinding modes, leak-resistant jars, continuous runtime, or specialised attachments are worth paying for only if they complement your daily cooking routine.

Top 3 features of mixer grinders from top brands

Mixer Grinders Motor power Jars Included Special features Philips HL7777/00 750W 4 jars Smart One-Touch modes, Intelli-Speed Technology, Soft Sound Technology Bajaj Military Series Rex 750W 4 jars DuraCut blades, Military-grade jars, 2-in-1 dry jar blade Havells Hexo Plus 1100W 4 jars 22,000 RPM motor, 100-minute runtime, Aluminium collar, Metal jar base Longway Kratos 1000 Watt 1000W 4 jars Safety Lock & Auto Shut-Off Sujata MG03 1000W 4 jars 24,000 RPM motor, Coconut milk extractor, Changeable blades, 90-minute runtime

The research and expertise I've been reviewing home and kitchen appliances for several years, evaluating products across different price segments and everyday use cases. For this story, I shortlisted mixer grinder brands based on motor performance, grinding efficiency, build quality, jar versatility, user feedback, reliability, warranty, and after-sales support.

The recommendations also take into account how well these mixer grinders handle common Indian cooking tasks such as grinding spices, preparing batter, blending smoothies, making chutneys, and everyday meal preparation, ensuring they deliver consistent performance in real-world kitchens.

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