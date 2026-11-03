I use a mixer grinder for more than grinding masalas: Features that make it a versatile kitchen appliance

Every time I step into the kitchen to prepare a meal, the mixer grinder is one appliance I find myself reaching for, sometimes even more than once. Whether it is grinding fresh masalas for a curry, making coconut chutney for breakfast or blending a quick smoothie, it takes care of several small but important cooking tasks.

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And the more I use one, the more I realise that its usefulness depends on much more than just motor power. The right combination of jars, blades, speed settings and attachments can make a noticeable difference to everyday cooking. Here are the mixer grinder features I would look for before choosing one for my kitchen.

1. Powerful motor for everyday grinding Motor wattage determines how effectively a mixer grinder handles different ingredients and grinding tasks. A 500–550W motor is generally sufficient for everyday needs such as preparing chutneys, grinding spices and blending liquids. For regular Indian cooking, including grinding soaked lentils and tougher ingredients, a 750W motor offers greater versatility.

Models with 900–1000W motors can handle heavier grinding requirements, depending on their design. Also, look for overload protection, which helps safeguard the motor against excessive load and resistance.

2. Multiple jars for different kitchen preparations Having multiple jars makes it easier to switch between different cooking preparations without repeatedly cleaning and reusing the same container. Most mixer grinders come with two to four jars, depending on the model.

Here are the common types to look for: Small chutney jar: Suitable for coconut chutney, ginger-garlic paste and smaller quantities of spices.

Medium grinding jar: Useful for preparing masalas, pastes and everyday ingredients.

Large wet grinding jar: Designed for larger quantities of soaked rice, lentils and batter preparations.

Blending or juicer jar: Useful for smoothies, milkshakes and fresh juices, depending on its design.

Check the capacity, material, lid quality and handle design before choosing. Stainless steel jars are commonly preferred for grinding, while transparent jars can make it easier to monitor blending consistency.

3. Different blades for wet grinding, dry grinding and blending Blade design determines how effectively a mixer grinder processes different ingredients. Dry grinding blades are suited to whole spices such as cumin, coriander and peppercorns, while wet grinding blades help turn soaked rice, lentils and coconut into smooth pastes.

Blending blades are designed for smoothies, milkshakes and purees. The blade material, sharpness and positioning also affect grinding consistency, making it important to choose the right jar and blade combination for different preparations.

4. Wet grinding function for dosa and idli batter Wet grinding is particularly useful for households that regularly prepare South Indian dishes. It allows ingredients such as soaked rice, urad dal and lentils to be ground into batter for idlis, dosas and vadas.

A suitable jar capacity, motor strength and blade design help achieve the desired consistency. It can also be used for coconut-based gravies and other pastes. However, for frequent large-batch batter preparation, a dedicated wet grinder may be more suitable.

5. Juicer attachment for fresh fruit and vegetable juices A juicer attachment adds versatility to a mixer grinder, allowing users to prepare fresh fruit and vegetable juices using ingredients such as carrots, apples and oranges. However, a blending jar and a dedicated juicer serve different purposes.

While a blending jar processes whole ingredients into a drink, a juicer separates juice from pulp. Before buying, check the juicer mechanism, pulp collection system and cleaning requirements, as not all models include this attachment.

6. Variable speed settings and pulse function Different recipes require different grinding speeds and consistency. Variable speed settings allow users to adjust the operation according to the ingredients. Lower speeds are useful for controlled mixing, while higher speeds help with finer grinding and blending.

The pulse function runs the motor in short bursts, making it useful for coarse grinding, breaking down ingredients and preparing textures such as coarsely ground peanuts without turning them into a fine powder.

7. Safety features for convenient operation Since a mixer grinder is used frequently, safety features should not be overlooked. Look for:

Overload protection: Helps protect the motor from excessive load.

Jar-locking mechanism: Ensures the jar is correctly positioned before operation, where supported.

Non-slip feet: Help keep the appliance stable on the kitchen counter.

Overheating protection: Helps prevent damage caused by excessive motor temperature.

Durable couplers: Transfer power from the motor to the jar assembly.

8. Additional attachments for more kitchen tasks Some mixer grinders offer attachments that extend their functionality beyond grinding and blending. A food processor attachment can help with slicing, grating and chopping vegetables, while specialised chopping accessories can reduce manual preparation time.

Certain models also include kneading or whipping attachments for specific food preparations. However, these are not standard across all mixer grinders. Consider how frequently you would use them before paying extra for additional accessories.

9. Easy cleaning and maintenance A mixer grinder that is difficult to clean can become inconvenient with regular use. Look for detachable jars, accessible jar openings and removable blades where supported. Stainless steel components, sturdy lids and easy-to-clean surfaces can also simplify maintenance.

Check whether the jars and attachments are dishwasher-safe, as this varies between models. It is also important to dry the jars properly before storage and handle sharp blades carefully while cleaning.

Top 5 mixer grinders I recommend

The Wipro Elato Divine FMG 215 comes with an 800W heavy-duty motor featuring 100% copper winding and a ball-bearing mechanism. It includes four jars for dry grinding, wet grinding, chutney preparation and blending, making it suitable for different kitchen requirements. Its clip-lock lids allow hands-free operation while helping prevent spills during grinding. The mixer grinder also features adjustable speed control, anti-skid feet and overheat protection. Wipro offers a 5-year motor warranty and a 2-year product warranty.

Specifications Motor power 800 W Motor type 100% copper winding, ball bearing Number of jars 4 Speed control Adjustable Special features Clip-lock lids, anti-skid feet Safety Overheat protection Reasons to buy Four jars for different grinding and blending tasks. Copper winding motor with ball-bearing mechanism. Hands-free operation with clip-lock lids. Extended motor warranty. Reason to avoid Relatively bulky, with a listed weight of 6.5 kg. Requires considerable storage space.

Best suited for: Households looking for an 800W mixer grinder with multiple jars for everyday wet grinding, dry masalas, chutneys and blending.

2. Philips Stainless Steel Mixer Grinder HL7707/01, 750W, 4 Jars | 3-in-1, Mixer Grinder for home + Juicer + Food Processor, Black Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Philips HL7707/01 is a 3-in-1 kitchen appliance that combines a mixer grinder, juicer and food processor in one setup. Its 750W motor uses Gear Drive technology to support grinding, chopping, slicing, shredding and kneading. It comes with four stainless steel jars, including a 2.2-litre ChefPro bowl for larger food preparation requirements.

The PowerChop technology, pulse function and three-speed control offer added flexibility for everyday cooking. It also includes specialised attachments for grating, slicing, shredding and kneading dough, making it useful for households looking to handle multiple kitchen tasks with one appliance.

Specifications Motor power 750W Number of jars 4 Jar capacities 2.2L, 1.5L, 1L, 0.5L Jar and blade material Stainless steel Speed settings 3 speeds + pulse Special features Gear Drive, PowerChop Reasons to buy Combines mixer grinder, juicer and food processor functions. Multiple attachments for chopping, slicing, grating and kneading. Large 2.2-litre ChefPro bowl. Stainless steel jars and blades. Reason to avoid Multiple attachments require additional storage space. Requires cooling intervals between uses.

Best suited for: Households looking for a multipurpose appliance for grinding, juicing, chopping, slicing, shredding and everyday food preparation.

The Sujata Dynamix is designed for households that need a mixer grinder for frequent and heavy-duty grinding. It features a 900W motor that operates at speeds of up to 22,000 RPM and supports continuous running for up to 90 minutes, as specified by the brand. It comes with three jars of 1.5 litres, 1 litre and 500ml capacities for wet grinding, dry grinding and chutney preparation.

Adjustable speed control allows users to manage different grinding requirements, while its anti-skid and shockproof features add convenience during operation. Its 900W motor makes it a suitable option for households that regularly prepare batters, masalas and pastes.

Specifications Motor power 900W Maximum speed 22,000 RPM Number of jars 3 Jar capacities 1.5L, 1L, 500ml Speed control Adjustable Safety features Anti-skid, shockproof Reasons to buy High-speed 900W motor. Three jars for different grinding requirements. Supports up to 90 minutes of continuous running, as claimed. Adjustable speed control. Reason to avoid Does not include a dedicated juicer attachment in the listed package. Offers three jars, fewer than some multipurpose alternatives.

Best suited for: Households that regularly handle heavy-duty grinding, wet preparations, masalas and batters and need a high-powered mixer grinder.

The Crompton DX 750W mixer grinder comes with five jars designed for different kitchen preparations, including grinding, liquidising, chutney making and blending. Its 750W Powertron motor supports everyday grinding requirements, while the 1-litre blending jar comes with a fruit filter for juice preparation.

Another useful addition is the 200ml grind-and-store jar, which allows users to grind smaller quantities and store them with its lid. The stainless steel jars feature a leak-proof, screw-less design for easier cleaning.

Specifications Motor power 750W Motor technology Powertron motor Number of jars 5 Jar capacities 1.5L, 1L, 400ml, 1L, 200ml Jar material Stainless steel jars and blending jar Special features Fruit filter, grind-and-store jar Warranty 2 years on product and motor Reasons to buy Five jars for different grinding and blending requirements. Dedicated blending jar with fruit filter. Grind-and-store jar for smaller quantities. Leak-proof, screw-less jar design. Reason to avoid Multiple jars and accessories require storage space. The 200ml storage jar has limited capacity.

Best suited for: Households looking for a versatile 750W mixer grinder with dedicated jars for grinding, chutneys, blending, juice preparation and storage.

The Bajaj Military Series Rex 750W mixer grinder features a 750W Titan motor and four jars for everyday grinding and blending requirements. One of its key highlights is the DuraCut blade technology, with a lifetime warranty on the blades as specified by the brand.

The dry grinding jar also features a 2-in-1 function blade, designed to handle different grinding requirements. It comes with a 1.5-litre juicer jar, adjustable speed control and PC lids across all jars. The handles on the jars offer a convenient grip, while the 2-year product warranty adds to its everyday usability.

Specifications Motor power 750W Motor type Titan motor Number of jars 4 Juicer jar capacity 1.5L Blade technology DuraCut blades Special features 2-in-1 dry jar blade, adjustable speed control Warranty 2 years on product; lifetime warranty on blades Reasons to buy 750W motor for everyday grinding. DuraCut blades with lifetime warranty. 2-in-1 blade function in the dry grinding jar. PC lids and handles across all jars. Reason to avoid Limited information about individual capacities of all four jars. Does not list specialised food processor attachments.

Best suited for: Households looking for a 750W mixer grinder with durable blades, multiple jars and a dedicated juicer jar for everyday kitchen preparations.

Features comparison of mixer grinders

Mixer grinder Motor power Number of jars Standout feature Wipro Elato Divine FMG 215 800W 4 Copper winding motor, clip-lock lids Philips HL7707/01 750W 4 Food processor, juicer and kneading attachments Sujata Dynamix 900W 3 22,000 RPM speed, 90-minute continuous running claim Crompton DX 750W 5 Fruit filter and grind-and-store jar Bajaj Military Series Rex 750W 4 DuraCut blades with lifetime warranty

Which mixer grinder features matter most for your cooking habits?

Cooking requirement Features to prioritise Daily chutneys and masalas Small jar, dry grinding blades, pulse function Dosa and idli batter Wet grinding jar, suitable motor capacity Smoothies and fresh juices Blending jar, juicer attachment Large family cooking Higher jar capacity, multiple jars Chopping and food preparation Food processor and chopping attachments

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