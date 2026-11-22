Why do French fries sometimes come out soggy in an air fryer? Why does chicken turn dry even when you follow the recommended cooking time? The answer may not always lie in the appliance or its settings. Often, small mistakes during food preparation and cooking can affect how an air fryer performs.

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Air fryers use rapidly circulating hot air to cook ingredients and create a crisp outer layer with considerably less oil than traditional deep frying. However, getting the desired texture and consistency depends on how you use the appliance. Filling the basket with too many ingredients, adding excess oil, skipping preheating when required or not turning food midway through cooking can all influence the results. Even the moisture content of ingredients can make a difference to how well they brown and crisp up.

These mistakes are easy to overlook, particularly when you are using an air fryer for everyday meals, snacks or quick cooking. If your food does not turn out as expected despite following a recipe, it may be time to look at your cooking habits. Here are five common air fryer mistakes to watch out for and how you can avoid them.

1. Overcrowding the air fryer basket One of the most common air fryer mistakes is filling the basket with too much food at once. While cooking an entire batch of French fries, potato wedges or chicken nuggets may seem convenient, overcrowding restricts hot air circulation. Since an air fryer relies on circulating hot air to cook and brown food, tightly packed ingredients may not cook evenly. This can leave some portions crispy while others remain soft or undercooked.

How to avoid it: Arrange food in a single layer wherever possible, leaving some space between pieces. Cook in smaller batches if required.

2. Using too much or too little oil Air fryers require considerably less oil than traditional deep frying, but that does not mean every ingredient should go into the basket without any oil. Fresh potatoes, vegetables and homemade snacks can benefit from a light coating, which helps with browning and texture. On the other hand, adding too much oil can make food greasy and cause excess oil to collect in the cooking drawer, potentially producing smoke when heated.

How to avoid it: Toss ingredients with a small quantity of oil before cooking or use an oil brush to distribute it evenly. Check whether frozen snacks and naturally fatty foods need additional oil.

3. Putting wet or excessively moist food into the air fryer Excess moisture on ingredients can affect how well food browns and develops a crispy exterior. For instance, potato wedges that have not been dried properly after washing may turn out softer than expected. Similarly, vegetables carrying excess water or chicken straight out of a liquid marinade can release moisture during cooking. Traditional loose, wet batters are also unsuitable for most air fryers as they can drip through the basket before setting.

How to avoid it: Pat ingredients dry with a kitchen towel before adding oil or seasoning. Remove excess marinade from paneer, chicken and vegetables before placing them in the basket. Use breadcrumbs or dry coatings for homemade snacks.

4. Skipping preheating when the recipe requires it Since air fryers heat up relatively quickly, preheating may seem like an unnecessary step. However, starting with a cold cooking chamber can affect cooking time and browning for certain recipes. Preheating brings the appliance closer to the desired temperature before ingredients are added, which can be useful when preparing potato wedges, frozen snacks and breaded foods. That said, not every air fryer or recipe requires preheating, as some models are designed to begin cooking immediately.

How to avoid it: Check the manufacturer's instructions and follow the recipe's preheating recommendations. Avoid assuming that every dish needs the same preheating duration.

5. Forgetting to shake or turn food halfway through cooking Putting food in the basket and leaving it untouched until the timer goes off can result in uneven cooking. Ingredients that overlap or sit beneath other pieces may not brown at the same rate as those exposed to circulating hot air. This is particularly noticeable when preparing French fries, potato wedges, chicken nuggets and smaller vegetable pieces, where some portions may turn golden while others remain pale or soft.

How to avoid it: Shake the basket midway through cooking when preparing smaller ingredients. Use tongs to turn larger pieces of chicken, paneer or vegetables when required. Check the recipe for specific turning instructions.

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Are you using the right temperature and cooking time for different foods? Different ingredients require different cooking temperatures and durations in an air fryer. Using the same temperature for everything can leave certain foods undercooked, excessively dry or over-browned. For instance, thin potato fries may cook faster than thick wedges, while chicken pieces require sufficient time to cook through without drying out. Vegetables with higher water content may also need different settings from denser ingredients such as potatoes or carrots.

Another thing to keep in mind is that cooking times can vary between air fryer models, depending on their capacity, heating element and airflow design. The quantity of food and thickness of ingredients also influence how quickly they cook. This is why directly following conventional oven cooking instructions may not always give you the desired results.

What to keep in mind: Use the recommended temperature and cooking time in your air fryer's manual or a reliable recipe as a starting point. Check the food midway through cooking and adjust the duration if required. For meat and poultry, always check internal temperature using a food thermometer rather than relying only on the colour of the outer surface.

What foods should you avoid putting in an air fryer? Although an air fryer can handle several types of cooking, not every ingredient or preparation is suitable for a conventional basket-style model. Certain foods can create a mess, cook unevenly or interfere with the circulation of hot air. Knowing what to avoid can help prevent cooking problems and make the appliance easier to maintain.

Here are some examples: Loose wet batter: Foods dipped in traditional liquid batter, such as uncooked pakoras or tempura, may drip through the basket before the coating sets. Breadcrumbs or a suitable dry coating are generally better alternatives.

Lightweight leafy greens: Spinach and other delicate leaves can be blown around by circulating air, resulting in uneven cooking. Use a suitable preparation and secure food only as permitted by the manufacturer.

Excessively large food portions: Very large roasts or oversized ingredients can restrict airflow and may not cook evenly. Choose portions that fit comfortably inside the basket.

Soft cheese on its own: Cheese can melt quickly and drip through the basket, creating a mess. It is better used as a filling or topping in a suitable preparation.

Liquid-heavy preparations: Soups, gravies and foods with large quantities of liquid are not suitable for standard basket-style air fryers. These require appropriate cookware and an appliance designed to handle such preparations.

Before experimenting with unfamiliar ingredients, check your air fryer's manual for guidance on suitable cookware, accessories and food preparations.

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Do air fryer accessories make a difference to cooking results? Air fryer accessories such as silicone liners, baking trays, racks and grill plates can make cooking more convenient, but using them incorrectly can affect the final results. For instance, a silicone liner that covers too much of the perforated basket can restrict airflow, while stacking multiple racks with too much food may prevent ingredients from cooking evenly. Similarly, using a baking dish that is too large can leave insufficient room for hot air to circulate inside the cooking chamber.

Accessories can be useful for specific preparations. Silicone moulds work well for muffins and cakes, while grill plates can help with paneer, vegetables and other grilled foods. However, their size and material should be compatible with the appliance.

What to keep in mind: Choose accessories recommended by the manufacturer and ensure they do not block the air vents or restrict circulation. Avoid placing empty parchment paper or lightweight liners inside the air fryer during preheating, as the circulating air can lift them towards the heating element.

How to get crispier food from an air fryer: 5 practical tips Getting crispy results from an air fryer depends on more than selecting a high temperature. How you prepare ingredients, arrange them in the basket and monitor the cooking process can all influence the final texture. If your food regularly turns out softer than expected, these simple practices can help.

1. Dry ingredients before cooking: Remove excess moisture from freshly washed potatoes, vegetables and marinated ingredients using a kitchen towel. This helps their surfaces brown more effectively.

2. Use oil selectively: A light coating of oil can help fresh potatoes and vegetables develop a golden exterior. Avoid adding unnecessary oil to frozen snacks or ingredients that already contain sufficient fat.

3. Leave enough room in the basket: Avoid stacking ingredients or filling the basket beyond its recommended capacity. Smaller batches allow hot air to circulate more freely around the food.

4. Shake or turn food midway: Toss smaller ingredients such as fries and nuggets halfway through cooking. Turn larger portions using suitable tongs to help achieve more even browning.

5. Check cooking progress before serving: Do not rely entirely on preset timers. Check the texture and doneness of food, extending the cooking time in short intervals if necessary. For meat and poultry, verify that the internal temperature is safe.

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