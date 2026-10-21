I used a Windows ultrabook for six months, and the MacBook Air no longer has an easy win on battery life

MacBook Air laptops have long been my recommendation for anyone looking for a premium laptop that gets most things right. You get a solid build, powerful performance and, most importantly, battery life that lets you leave the charger behind for most of the day. Windows laptops, on the other hand, have often struggled to match that combination of efficiency and performance.

Our Picks FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Samsung Galaxy Book6 (Gray, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) | Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 3) | 16" WUXGA+ Display with Touchscreen | 24Hrs Battery Life | 120 Hz Refresh Rate | Dolby Atmos Stereo Speakers | AI PC View Details ₹1.21L CHECK OFFERS Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core Ultra 7 355 Next-Gen AI PC (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.3" (38.86cm)/WUXGA IPS/Copilot+ PC/Windows 11/MSO 365 Basic+Office 2024/Backlit Keyboard/Grey/1.6Kg), 83UR009PIN View Details ₹1.15L CHECK OFFERS ASUS Vivobook 16 (2026),Smartchoice,Intel Core Ultra 5 325 (Series 3), Intel iGPU,16GB RAM,512GB SSD,FHD+, 16"(40 cm),Win11,M365 Basic(1Y),Office 24,Quiet Blue,1.88 kg,X1607AA-MB037WS, Copilot+ AI PC View Details ₹94,990 CHECK OFFERS Dell 15 AI Powered Laptop, Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 225U Processor, 16GB:512GB, 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD 300nits Display, (Dell 15), Backlit Keyboard + AI Copilot Hotkey, Win 11 + MSO'24, 1.66kg Thin & Light View Details ₹74,990 CHECK OFFERS Lenovo ThinkBook 16, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, WUXGA IPS 16” (40.64cm), Win 11 Home, Arctic Grey, 1.7Kg, 21SKA0J5IG, Fingerprint, Backlit, 300 Nits, 1Y Warranty, AI Powered Laptop View Details ₹98,990 CHECK OFFERS View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

However, things have started to change with Intel's latest Panther Lake processors. Having reviewed dozens of laptops powered by these chips this year, I think Windows ultrabooks deserve a closer look. My Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro has been a particularly interesting example, especially after using it as my daily laptop for around six months. Here is how my experience has changed the way I look at Windows ultrabooks and the MacBook Air.

Windows ultrabooks vs MacBook Air: Quick comparison

What matters Windows ultrabooks MacBook Air Battery life Can last around 10 hours with my regular office workload on the Galaxy Book 6 Pro Known for strong battery efficiency Performance Panther Lake delivers capable everyday performance and gaming Apple silicon offers strong performance for work and creative tasks Gaming Can run demanding AAA games on supported hardware More limited game compatibility Touchscreen Available on models such as the Galaxy Book 6 Pro No touchscreen Software Windows apps, multitasking and broad hardware choice macOS and close integration with Apple devices Best suited for Users who want flexibility, gaming and a premium laptop Users who prioritise battery life, portability and the Apple ecosystem

Battery life is no longer an easy win for the MacBook Air Battery life is one of the biggest reasons I have recommended the MacBook Air over Windows laptops in the past. You could get a premium laptop with enough performance for everyday work without constantly worrying about finding a power socket. That combination made it a dependable choice for people who work away from their desks.

However, my experience with the Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro has changed that perception. I have been using this laptop as my daily driver for around six months, and it has handled everything from office work to personal projects without leaving me disappointed.

During a typical workday, when I have Chrome open with multiple tabs and am mostly working on documents, browsing and other office tasks, I get around 10 hours of battery life without much trouble. That is the sort of endurance I want from a premium ultrabook, especially when I am moving between meetings, working from different locations or simply do not want to carry a charger everywhere.

Of course, battery life depends on the workload, display brightness, power settings and other factors. My experience is based on everyday office use, rather than running demanding applications throughout the day. Still, getting around 10 hours from a Windows laptop in these conditions makes it a much more convincing alternative to the MacBook Air.

For a closer look at my experience with this particular machine, you can read my full Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro review.

Windows laptops can now offer serious performance without sacrificing efficiency Battery life alone does not make a laptop worth buying. I also want enough performance to handle demanding applications without making the system feel like it is struggling.

This is where Intel's Panther Lake processors have made Windows ultrabooks more interesting. Having reviewed dozens of laptops using these chips this year, I have seen how the latest generation is making a stronger case for thin and light Windows machines.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

The Galaxy Book 6 Pro is a good example from my own experience. I have used it for regular office work, personal projects and gaming, and it has delivered satisfactory results across these activities. I do not have to treat it as a machine that is only suitable for browsing, writing and attending video calls.

That matters because people buying premium laptops increasingly expect one device to handle several parts of their lives. You should be able to work during the day, switch to a personal project later and still have enough performance for more demanding tasks without needing a separate machine.

The MacBook Air remains a capable option in this category, but the gap between Apple's laptops and Windows ultrabooks is not as straightforward as it once appeared.

I even played demanding games on my Windows Ultrabook One of the more surprising parts of my experience with the Galaxy Book 6 Pro has been gaming. And I am not talking about casual or indie games that run on almost any reasonably capable laptop.

I played demanding titles such as Forza Horizon 6 and Doom: The Dark Ages, with performance reaching around 60 frames per second at native resolution in my experience. Actual frame rates can vary depending on the game, graphics settings and power mode, but the fact that I could use the same laptop for work and demanding gaming was a significant advantage.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

This is where Windows ultrabooks have a practical edge for users who want more versatility. The MacBook Air can handle a range of games, but game availability, compatibility, and performance can vary considerably on macOS.

I would not recommend buying every thin and light Windows laptop for gaming, either. Performance depends on the processor, graphics capabilities, cooling and the specific configuration. However, the Galaxy Book 6 Pro has shown me that a premium Windows laptop can offer more flexibility than its slim design might suggest.

There are features you still cannot get on a MacBook Air Another reason I find the Galaxy Book 6 Pro appealing is its touchscreen display. It might not sound like a major difference on paper, but it is useful for people who prefer interacting directly with content on the screen.

Windows gives buyers plenty of choice across different laptop designs, including touchscreen models, convertibles, and devices with other form factors. If these features matter to you, there is a good chance you will find a Windows laptop that suits your preferences.

The MacBook Air takes a more straightforward approach, focusing on its trackpad, keyboard, and macOS experience rather than touchscreen interaction. That is not necessarily a disadvantage for everyone, but it does mean you have fewer hardware options to choose from.

For me, this reinforces an important point: buying a laptop is about more than processor benchmarks and battery figures. The features you use every day can make just as much difference to your experience.

Should you buy a Windows ultrabook or a MacBook Air? I still think the MacBook Air makes sense for people who want a premium, portable laptop with strong battery efficiency, dependable performance and the convenience of macOS. It is also an obvious choice for users who already rely on Apple's ecosystem.

However, I would no longer dismiss Windows ultrabooks simply because of concerns about battery life. My six months with the Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro have shown me that a modern Windows laptop can deliver around 10 hours of everyday office use while offering the flexibility to handle demanding games and other workloads.

Similar articles for you Our list of 5 laptops for coders stepping into 2026