I used an inverter refrigerator for 30 days - here's the impact on my bill

Summers in Delhi NCR have been brutal this year. The soaring temperatures have also lead to a stark rise in our electricity bills. A part of the reason for the higher bills goes to the ACs, the other major part goes to refrigerators that work quietly and continuously to keep food from going bad.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Bosch MaxFlex Convert 335L,3 Star Inverter Frost Free Triple Door Refrigerator (CMC36S03NI, 8-in-1 Convertible, UV Protected Body Shield, VitaFresh Technology, Adaptive UI, Smoky Steel)View Details
₹43,190
Samsung 692 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator (RS72A50K1SL/TL)View Details
₹88,490
Godrej 268 L 3 Star 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty Turbo Cooling Technology Single Door Refrigerator With Advanced Inverter Technology (RD EMARVEL 290C THI FU WN, Fusion Wine)View Details
LG 322 L, 2 Star, Convertible, Smart Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (GLT3226SNDS, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze & Multi Air Flow)View Details
₹40,590
IFB 331L, 2 Star, Tru Convertible 10-in-1, Advanced Inverter Compressor, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator, 4-Year Machine Warranty (IFBFF-3832DBSET, Brush Grey)View Details
₹33,990
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
For years, I assumed that most refrigerator, barring their capacity, consume the same amount of electricity until my monthly electricity bills kept climbing in the past two months. That's when I decided to replace my conventional refrigerator with an inverter refrigerator for 30 days to see if the newer inverter compressor models delivery the energy saving that they claim or not.
The difference, at first, wasn't dramatic. My usage remained unchanged and so did the brutal summer temperature. What changed was the calculation at the end of the month and the noticeable difference in my monthly electricity bill. Here's the calculation for your reference.
For this experiment, I compared a 300L - 350L conventional refrigerator with a 300L - 350L 3 Star inverter refrigerator with the per unit of electricity costing ₹8 in Delhi.
Daily Consumption: 2.8 kWh (units)
Monthly Consumption for 30 Days: 2.8 x 30 = 84 units
Monthly Electricity Bill for 30 Days: 84 x ₹8 = ₹672
Electricity Consumption for 365 Days (1 year): 2.8 x 365 = 1,022 units
Electricity Cost for 365 Days (1 year): 1,022 x ₹8 = ₹8,176
Daily Consumption: 1.2 kWh (units)
Monthly Consumption for 30 Days: 1.2 x 30 = 36 units
Monthly Electricity Bill for 30 Days: 36 x ₹8 = ₹288
Electricity Consumption for 365 Days (1 year): 1.2 x 365 = 438 units
Electricity Cost for 365 Days (1 year): 438 x ₹8 = ₹3,504
Monthly savings: ₹672 - ₹288 = ₹384
Yearly savings: ₹8176 - ₹3504 = ₹4,672
What this means is that upgrading to a refrigerator helped me save over ₹4,000 in a year, which is a significant number. So, if you are planning to upgrade your kitchen, here are some inverter refrigerators for you to consider.
This refrigerator combines premium aesthetics with practical food storage design. It is suitable for a family of 4 to 5 members. Its smoky steel finish, triple-door design and glossy backwall give it a modern look while reducing cold air loss during frequent access. The 335L capacity is complemented by Bosch's VarioInverter Compressor, which adjusts cooling according to usage for quieter operation and better energy efficiency. Cooling is further enhanced by Multi Airflow, VitaFresh drawers for longer-lasting fruits and vegetables, and CoolExtend, which helps maintain freezer temperatures during power cuts for up to 30 hours.
Strong build quality
Great performance
Excellent cooling
Premium pricing
Buyers find the refrigerator to be of good quality with excellent cooling performance and reliable operation. They appreciate its appearance, build quality, and consider it good value for money.
Buyers should choose this refrigerator for its cooling performance and design.
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This refrigerator is designed for large families with 5 or more members that need generous storage without compromising on style. Its premium stainless finish, recessed handles and seamless side-by-side design add a modern touch to contemporary kitchens. It is powered by Samsung's Digital Inverter Compressor that automatically adjusts its cooling performance for quieter operation, improved durability and better energy efficiency. The SpaceMax Technology maximises internal storage without increasing the exterior footprint, while All Around Cooling ensures every shelf receives consistent cooling. Additional features include Power Cool, Power Freeze, Curd Maestro, a deodorising filter and Vacation Mode.
Durable design
Great performance
Excellent cooling
Large footprint
Buyers find the refrigerator to be of good quality and they praise it for its spacious interior, efficient cooling and premium build quality. Users also like the quiet operation of the Digital Inverter Compressor.
Buyers should choose this refrigerator for its cooling performance.
This refrigerator blends a stylish curved finish with practical storage for small to medium-sized families with 2 to 3 members. Its Advanced Inverter Compressor automatically adjusts cooling based on usage, delivering quieter operation and improved energy efficiency. The refrigerator features Turbo Cooling Technology, which enables faster bottle cooling and quicker ice making, while Cool Balance and Moisture Control Technology help keep fruits and vegetables fresh for up to 24 days.
Big freezer size
Excellent cooling
Manual defrosting required
Buyers appreciate the refrigerator's efficient cooling, spacious storage and silent inverter compressor. Many users praise the large vegetable drawer, quick ice making.
Buyers should choose this refrigerator for its cooling performance.
This refrigerator is designed for medium-sized families with 5 or more members seeking flexible storage and reliable cooling. Its finished in an elegant Dazzle Steel colour with recessed pocket handles blends seamlessly into modern kitchens. Its Convertible design lets you switch freezer space into additional refrigerator storage whenever needed, making it ideal during festivals or bulk grocery shopping. The Smart Inverter Compressor optimises cooling based on usage for quieter operation and better energy efficiency, while Multi Air Flow ensures uniform cooling across every shelf. Additional features include Express Freeze, Fresh O Zone, Auto Smart Connect, and Smart Diagnosis.
Durable design
Excellent cooling
Excellent service
2-Star energy rating
Buyers appreciate the refrigerator's spacious interior, reliable cooling and convertible freezer functionality. Many users praise the Smart Inverter Compressor for its quiet operation and low vibration, while the Multi Air Flow system keeps food fresh throughout the refrigerator. Customers also like the premium finish and sturdy shelves.
Buyers should choose this refrigerator for its cooling performance and durability.
This refrigerator is built for medium to large families with 4 to 6 members that are looking for flexible storage and reliable cooling. It comes in an elegant Brush Grey colour with pocket handles that offer a modern look for modern kitchens. The refrigerator is powered by an Advanced Inverter Compressor, which adjusts cooling according to usage for quieter operation and improved energy efficiency. Its Tru Convertible 10-in-1 technology lets you switch between multiple cooling modes based on your storage needs. Additional features include 3D Surround Cooling, Active Deodorizer, Big Crisper, Extra-Wide XL Bottle Bin, and 10-hour cooling retention during power cuts.
Durable design
Excellent cooling
Ample storage capacity
Average noise levels
Buyers find the refrigerator to be of good quality, with reliable performance and efficient cooling. They appreciate its premium appearance, spacious width, and sufficient storage capacity, and consider it good value for money.
Buyers should choose this refrigerator for its cooling performance and storage space.
This refrigerator is designed for small families with up to 3 members. It is powered by Whirlpool's IntelliSense Inverter Compressor, which automatically adjusts cooling based on usage, ensuring quieter operation and improved energy efficiency. It also features Insulated Capillary Technology, Honeycomb Lock-in Technology, and Auto Connect to Home Inverter to maintain cooling during power cuts. Additional features include a spacious vegetable crisper, jumbo bottle storage and toughened glass shelves.
High energy efficiency
Good quality
Elegant design
Average performance
Buyers find the refrigerator to be of good quality and value for money, with positive feedback about its energy efficiency. They also like its design and find it spacious.
Buyers should choose this refrigerator for its energy efficiency and spacious interiors.
|NAME
|CAPACITY
|ENERGY RATING
|COMPRESSOR
|Bosch MaxFlex Convert 335L,3 Star Inverter Frost Free Triple Door Refrigerator
|335l
|3 Star
|VarioInverter Compressor
|Samsung 692 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator
|692L
|2 Star
|Digital Inverter Compressor
|Godrej 268L 3 Star Turbo Cooling Technology Single Door Refrigerator
|268L
|3 Star
|Advanced Inverter Compressor
|LG 322 L, 2 Star, Convertible, Smart Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator
|322L
|2 Star
|Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
|IFB 331L, 2 Star, Tru Convertible 10-in-1, Advanced Inverter Compressor, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator
|321L
|2 Star
|Advanced Inverter Compressor
|Whirlpool 184 L 5 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator
|184L
|5 Star
|IntelliSense Inverter Compressor
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I’ve used and tested hundreds of refrigerators including single door, double door and French door variants. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.
To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of refrigerators across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their cooling technology, performance, and compressor technology. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
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Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more
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