I want an air purifier that shows the difference it makes to indoor air quality

When I think about buying an air purifier, its ability to clean the air is obviously the first thing I consider. However, I also want to know how polluted my room is and if the purifier is actually making a difference. This is where an air purifier with an AQI display becomes useful, as it gives a quick indication of indoor air quality without having to rely on a separate monitoring device.
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These purifiers can show changes in air quality and, in some models, automatically adjust fan speed based on detected pollution levels. If you are planning to buy one, I would pay attention to its sensors, filtration system and room coverage, along with how clearly it displays air quality information.
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The Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact is designed for people who want effective air purification without dedicating too much space to a bulky appliance. It uses a 360-degree electrostatic filter that captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, including dust and allergens. Its activated carbon filter also helps remove household odours and gases. The compact design can purify rooms up to 1,076 sq. ft., while the electrostatic filter is designed to last up to five years.
- Long-lasting electrostatic filter reduces frequent replacement requirements.
- Compact design with odour and gas filtration.
- Does not offer a conventional high-volume fan-based air circulation design.
- Replacement costs for the activated carbon filter should be considered separately.
Buyer feedback on this specific model should be assessed for noise levels, purification performance and filter maintenance. Its compact size and longer-lasting electrostatic filter are important aspects to evaluate.
Choose the Dyson HushJet if you want a compact purifier with long filter life, particle and odour filtration, and automatic air quality monitoring for everyday home use.
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The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite is a practical option for households looking for smart air purification without spending on a premium model. It features a 360 m³/h particle CADR and a three-layer filtration system combining a primary filter, True HEPA filter and activated carbon layer. The purifier can capture dust, pollen and pet dander while helping reduce household odours. Its OLED display provides real-time air quality information, while app and voice controls make it easier to monitor and operate remotely.
- Three-stage filtration helps capture dust, pollen and household odours.
- App connectivity and real-time AQI monitoring add convenience.
- Effective coverage is lower than some larger room purifiers.
- Replacement filters add to long-term ownership costs.
Buyer feedback should be checked for filter availability, app connectivity, noise levels and performance during periods of high pollution. These factors matter for households planning to run the purifier throughout the day.
Choose the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite if you want smart controls, real-time air quality monitoring and a three-layer filtration system for bedrooms and smaller living spaces.
The Philips AC3220/60 is designed for households that need higher air purification capacity for larger rooms. Its 520 m³/h CADR and dual-fan design help circulate filtered air efficiently, with coverage of up to approximately 600 sq. ft. The three-layer filtration system combines a pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and activated carbon to capture fine particles, allergens and household odours. It also features real-time air quality monitoring and smart app connectivity. Philips claims the purifier operates up to 50% quieter than its predecessor, making it suitable for regular home use.
- High CADR and dual-fan design suit larger rooms.
- Three-layer filtration captures fine particles, allergens and odours.
- Larger footprint compared with compact bedroom purifiers.
- Replacement filters can add to long-term running costs.
Buyers should pay attention to feedback on purification speed, noise levels, app connectivity and replacement filter costs. These aspects are particularly relevant for households planning continuous operation.
Choose the Philips AC3220/60 if you need higher CADR, quieter operation and detailed air quality monitoring for larger living spaces and frequently used rooms.
The Acerpure Cool AC553-50W combines an air purifier and an air circulator, making it different from conventional tower purifiers. It uses a four-layer HEPA 13 filtration system with a pre-filter, HEPA Plus+ layer, main HEPA filter and activated carbon filter. Its 307 m³/h CADR is designed for rooms up to 45 square metres, while the circulator offers 10 speed settings and adjustable swing modes. It also features UVC technology, air quality sensors and app connectivity for easier monitoring and control.
Combines air purification and air circulation in one appliance.
Multiple circulator speeds and swing modes help distribute airflow around the room.
Its 307 m³/h CADR is lower than some dedicated air purifiers in this selection.
Filter lifespan is approximately 3,000 hours, requiring more frequent replacement than long-life alternatives.
Buyer feedback for this exact model should be assessed for airflow distribution, purification performance and noise levels. Its dual functionality makes everyday usability particularly important to consider.
Choose the Acerpure Cool if you want an appliance that combines air purification with room-wide air circulation, rather than buying a separate purifier and air circulator.
The Honeywell Air Touch P2 is designed for households looking for high-capacity air purification and smart monitoring features. It offers a 550 m³/h CADR and covers rooms up to 853 sq. ft., making it suitable for larger living spaces. Its four-stage filtration system combines a pre-filter, nano-silver antibacterial filter, H13 HEPA filter and activated carbon layer to capture dust, allergens and odours. The purifier also features a real-time PM2.5 display, Wi-Fi connectivity and Alexa compatibility, allowing users to monitor air quality and control operation remotely.
- High CADR and large coverage area suit bigger rooms.
- H13 HEPA filtration with activated carbon and smart controls.
- Filter replacement is recommended after approximately 9,000 hours or one year.
- Its larger room coverage may be unnecessary for smaller bedrooms.
Buyer feedback should be evaluated for purification performance, sensor accuracy, Wi-Fi connectivity and filter availability. Noise levels during overnight operation are another important aspect to check.
Choose the Honeywell Air Touch P2 if you need a high-CADR purifier for larger rooms, with H13 HEPA filtration, real-time PM2.5 monitoring and Alexa compatibility.
The DREO Air Purifier is a compact option for households looking for quieter air purification with basic smart monitoring features. It offers a 173 m³/h CADR and a three-in-one True HEPA filtration system designed to capture dust, pollen and other airborne particles. Its LED air quality display provides pollution readings, while the PM2.5 sensor can automatically adjust purification based on indoor air conditions. The purifier also features an RGB ambient light, memory function and a sleep mode with noise levels as low as 25dB.
- Quiet sleep mode makes it suitable for bedroom use.
- PM2.5 monitoring and automatic mode simplify everyday operation.
- Lower CADR than the other larger-capacity purifiers in this selection.
- Advertised coverage is based on one air change per hour, which may be insufficient for faster pollution removal.
Buyer feedback should be checked for sensor responsiveness, sleep-mode noise, filter availability and actual purification speed. Its relatively low CADR makes room size an important consideration.
Choose the DREO if you want a quieter purifier with an AQI display, automatic operation and ambient lighting, particularly for bedrooms and smaller everyday living spaces.
|Air Purifier
|CADR
|Coverage
|Filtration
|Dyson HushJet Compact
|Not specified
|1,076 sq. ft.
|Electrostatic + carbon
|Xiaomi Air Purifier 4 Lite
|360 m³/h
|269–463 sq. ft.
|Three-stage HEPA
|Philips AC3220/60
|520 m³/h
|Approx. 600 sq. ft.
|Three-layer HEPA
|Acerpure Cool AC553-50W
|307 m³/h
|45 sq. m
|Four-layer HEPA 13
|Honeywell Air Touch P2
|550 m³/h
|853 sq. ft.
|Four-stage H13 HEPA
|DREO Air Purifier
|173 m³/h
|750 sq. ft. at 1 ACH
|Three-in-one True HEPA
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FAQs
Is the AQI displayed on an air purifier the same as the AQI shown on weather apps?
No. Most purifiers measure indoor particulate levels, particularly PM2.5, while outdoor AQI readings combine multiple pollutants using standardised calculations.
Why does my air purifier's AQI reading suddenly increase while cooking?
Cooking, frying and smoke can release fine particles into the air, causing the built-in sensor to register a sudden increase in PM2.5 levels.
Should I prioritise an AQI display or CADR when buying an air purifier?
Prioritise CADR and filtration performance. An AQI display helps monitor indoor pollution, but CADR determines how much filtered air the purifier can deliver.
Can an air purifier automatically adjust its speed based on indoor AQI?
Yes. Models with an air quality sensor and Auto mode can increase or decrease fan speed based on detected pollution levels.
Does an air purifier's AQI display measure PM2.5 or PM10?
It depends on the model. Many purifiers primarily display PM2.5, while some also measure PM10, PM1 or gases. Check the sensor specifications before buying.