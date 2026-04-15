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I wanted a bigger screen without buying a TV so I tried these home projectors

Home projectors offer a large screen experience for movies, sports and shows, making them a practical alternative to traditional TVs for immersive viewing.

Published15 Apr 2026, 03:27 PM IST
Turn any wall into a big screen for movies and more.
Turn any wall into a big screen for movies and more.

By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

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That moment when a regular TV starts feeling too small for movies or match nights is hard to ignore. Many users want a larger, more immersive viewing experience but without committing to a massive and expensive television.

Our Picks

Best overall

Latest model

Value for money

Budget friendly

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Best overall

Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector with 720p HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 2000 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 3 Watts Speaker (White)View Details...

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E GATE Atom 3X Projector 4k ultra HD, Full HD 1080p Native, Automatic Home Projector for Room | 300 ISO | Rotatable Design | Android Netflix, Prime | ARC-HDMI, USB, Wifi-6, BT, Screen Mirroring, EgateView Details...

₹7,990

...
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Latest model

Lumio Arc 5 Portable Home Projector | Official Google TV with Netflix | Native 1080p Full HD | 4K Support | 200 ANSI Lumens | Auto Keystone | Dolby Audio | Sealed Light Engine | Bluetooth SpeakerView Details...

₹19,990

...
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WZATCO Yuva Vibe, Certified OS Smart Home Projector, Native 1080P Fully Automatic, HDMI ARC, WiFi 6 & BT, 14000 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, Portable Room Cinema, BlackView Details...

₹15,990

...
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Value for money

Zebronics PixaPlay® 73 Android Smart Projector, 720p Native, Support 4K, OTT Apps (Netflix, PrimeVideo, Hotstar), 200° Rotatable, 3700 Lumens, Auto Keystone, Miracast, 3W Speaker, 130" Screen, WiFi|BTView Details...

₹6,499

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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Home projectors offer a simple solution by turning any wall into a big screen. They are designed for flexible setups, making them suitable for living rooms, bedrooms or even casual outdoor use. With features like Full HD or 4K support, wireless connectivity and compact designs, modern projectors make it easier to enjoy films, sports and streaming content on a much larger scale without overcomplicating your setup.

Portronics Beem 440 is a compact smart projector designed for casual home entertainment with Android 11 and built-in OTT apps like Netflix and Prime Video. Its 720p HD resolution and 2000 lumens brightness deliver decent visuals for dimly lit rooms, while auto keystone correction ensures easy setup. The rotatable design adds flexibility, and screen mirroring enhances usability. However, mixed feedback on brightness, app optimisation, and speaker output means it suits budget-focused users more than serious home theatre setups.

Specifications

Resolution
720p HD
Brightness
2000 lumens
OS
Android 11
Screen Size
40–150 inches
Speaker
3W

Reasons to buy

...

Built-in OTT apps

...

Compact and rotatable design

Reason to avoid

...

Weak speaker output

...

App compatibility issues

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the value for money, design, and ease of use. However, they report mixed brightness, weak speakers, and occasional app compatibility issues.

2. E GATE Atom 3X Projector 4k ultra HD, Full HD 1080p Native, Automatic Home Projector for Room | 300 ISO | Rotatable Design | Android Netflix, Prime | ARC-HDMI, USB, Wifi-6, BT, Screen Mirroring, Egate

our principles

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

E GATE Atom 3X offers impressive value with native 1080p resolution, 4K support, and Android 13 OS packed with OTT apps. Its rotatable design and auto keystone correction make setup simple, while WiFi 6 ensures smoother streaming. The projector delivers good brightness and contrast for its price segment, making it ideal for movie nights. However, mixed feedback on app stability and sound output suggests it performs best when paired with external speakers for a more complete home theatre experience.

Specifications

Resolution
1080p Native
Brightness
~300 ISO
OS
Android 13
Connectivity
WiFi 6, BT 5.0
Speaker
5W

Reasons to buy

...

Full HD native resolution

...

Strong connectivity options

Reason to avoid

...

App stability issues

...

Average audio output

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate picture quality and ease of setup. However, some face app glitches and report inconsistent performance with sound and streaming apps.

Lumio Arc 5 stands out with official Google TV integration, native 1080p resolution, and Dolby Audio for an immersive viewing experience. Its sealed optical engine enhances durability while auto focus and keystone correction simplify setup. With HDR10 support and WiFi 6 connectivity, it delivers sharp visuals and smooth streaming. The projector performs best in darker environments and offers reliable sound quality. Some users report occasional lag, but overall it is a well-balanced option for modern smart home entertainment setups.

Specifications

Resolution
1080p Native
Brightness
200 ANSI lumens
OS
Google TV (Android 14)
Audio
Dolby Audio
Connectivity
WiFi 6, BT 5.1

Reasons to buy

...

Google TV with Netflix

...

Strong build quality

Reason to avoid

...

Limited brightness

...

Occasional lag

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise build quality, picture clarity, and easy setup. However, some mention lag during usage and limited brightness in well-lit environments.

WZATCO Yuva Vibe delivers strong performance with native 1080p resolution, high brightness, and fully automatic setup features like auto focus and keystone correction. Its certified OS with built-in OTT apps ensures a seamless streaming experience, while WiFi 6 enhances connectivity. The 270° rotatable design adds flexibility for different viewing angles. Customers appreciate its ease of use and brightness levels, making it suitable for both dark and moderately lit rooms, positioning it as a reliable mid-range smart projector.

Specifications

Resolution
1080p Native
Brightness
14000 lumens
Connectivity
WiFi 6, BT
Rotation
270°
OS
Certified Smart OS

Reasons to buy

...

Fully automatic setup

...

Bright and sharp visuals

Reason to avoid

...

Software limitations

...

Average speaker quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like brightness, easy setup, and performance. They also appreciate autofocus accuracy, though some mention limitations in software optimisation.

Zebronics PixaPlay 73 is a budget-friendly smart projector offering 720p resolution with 4K support and a bright 3700 lumens output. Its 200° tilt design and auto keystone correction make it flexible for home setups. The projector supports OTT apps and wireless connectivity, making it convenient for streaming. However, mixed feedback on picture sharpness, sound quality, and remote responsiveness means it is best suited for casual viewing rather than premium home theatre experiences.

Specifications

Resolution
720p Native
Brightness
3700 lumens
Screen Size
130 inches
Connectivity
WiFi, BT
Speaker
3W

Reasons to buy

...

Affordable pricing

...

Flexible tilt design

Reason to avoid

...

Average picture clarity

...

Weak audio

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it affordable and easy to use. However, they report mixed picture clarity, low sound output, and occasional remote control issues.

Zebronics PixaPlay 18 offers native 1080p resolution with Dolby Audio support, making it a solid choice for budget home theatre setups. Its Android-based interface allows app downloads, while dual-band WiFi ensures smoother streaming. The projector delivers decent brightness and colour reproduction, though performance can vary depending on content. Customers appreciate its value for money and ease of use, but some report issues with built-in apps and brightness adjustments, limiting its consistency in different environments.

Specifications

Resolution
1080p Native
Brightness
3800 lumens
Audio
Dolby Audio
Connectivity
WiFi, BT
Screen Size
200 inches

Reasons to buy

...

Dolby Audio support

...

Good value for money

Reason to avoid

...

App compatibility issues

...

Brightness inconsistency

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise picture clarity and value for money. However, they report mixed experiences with apps and brightness adjustment.

Crossbeats Lumex Solis delivers premium features with native 1080p resolution, 4K support, and Google TV integration. Its high brightness and HDR optimisation ensure vibrant visuals even in brighter rooms, while the 30W speaker enhances audio performance. The projector supports voice control and WiFi 6 connectivity for seamless streaming. Customers appreciate its ease of setup and strong picture quality, although autofocus performance can be inconsistent. Overall, it is a feature-rich projector suitable for immersive home entertainment.

Specifications

Resolution
1080p Native
Brightness
1000 ANSI
OS
Google TV
Audio
30W Speaker
Connectivity
WiFi 6, BT 5.4

Reasons to buy

...

Powerful audio output

...

Google TV integration

Reason to avoid

...

Autofocus inconsistency

...

Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise picture quality, sound, and setup ease. However, some report issues with autofocus performance.

Lifelong ROAR projector is designed for entertainment-focused users with built-in 20W speakers and dual microphones for karaoke and live commentary. It supports 1080p and 4K playback while offering Android-based OTT access. The projector performs well for casual movie nights and social gatherings, delivering good sound output compared to competitors. Customers appreciate its value and unique features, though its native resolution limits visual sharpness, making it more suited for fun experiences rather than high-end viewing.

Specifications

Resolution
720p Native
Audio
20W Speakers
Features
Dual Mic
OS
Android
Screen Size
150 inches

Reasons to buy

...

Powerful built-in speakers

...

Karaoke functionality

Reason to avoid

...

Lower native resolution

...

Not ideal for serious viewing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the sound quality and karaoke features. They also find it great for parties and casual entertainment setups.

Zebronics PixaPlay 38 offers strong brightness and large screen support, making it suitable for immersive viewing experiences. With 4K support, auto focus, and keystone correction, it provides convenience and flexibility. The projector includes smart features like OTT apps and wireless connectivity, enhancing usability. Customers appreciate its large projection size and brightness, though performance consistency and sound quality can vary. It is best suited for users who want a big-screen experience without spending heavily on premium projectors.

Specifications

Resolution
1080p Support
Brightness
12000 lumens
Screen Size
250 inches
Connectivity
WiFi, BT
Features
Auto Focus

Reasons to buy

...

Large screen projection

...

High brightness

Reason to avoid

...

Inconsistent performance

...

Average sound

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate brightness and large display size. However, some report inconsistent performance and average sound output.

Lifelong Smart Projector stands out with built-in live TV support offering over 90 channels without subscription. It runs on Android 13 and supports 1080p and 4K playback, making it versatile for streaming and live content. Its 720p native resolution and 3500 lumens brightness suit indoor usage. The rotatable design adds flexibility for placement. While it is a convenient all-in-one solution, it is best suited for casual viewing rather than high-end cinematic performance.

Specifications

Resolution
720p Native
Brightness
3500 lumens
OS
Android 13
Channels
90+ Live TV
Connectivity
WiFi, BT

Reasons to buy

...

Built-in live TV

...

Easy to use

Reason to avoid

...

Average picture quality

...

Limited brightness

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the built-in live TV feature and ease of use. However, they mention average picture quality and brightness limitations.

Factors to consider when buying a projector for home

  • Brightness level: Higher lumens help deliver clearer visuals, especially in rooms with some ambient light.
  • Resolution quality: Full HD or 4K support ensures sharper and more detailed images.
  • Screen size capability: Projectors can create large screen sizes, improving the viewing experience.
  • Connectivity options: HDMI, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support make it easier to connect different devices.
  • Audio output: Built-in speakers are useful, but external audio can enhance the experience.

Are home projectors a good alternative to TVs?

For users who want a larger viewing experience, projectors can be a practical option. They offer flexible screen sizes and can create a more immersive setup compared with standard televisions.

Do projectors require a completely dark room?

A darker environment improves picture quality, but many modern projectors can still perform well in rooms with controlled lighting.

Are projectors easy to set up at home?

Most home projectors are designed for simple setup with plug-and-play functionality, making them suitable for everyday use.

Top 3 features of best projectors

ProjectorsResolutionBrightnessScreen Size
Portronics Beem 440720p2000 lumens150"
E GATE Atom 3X1080p300 ISO210"
Lumio Arc 51080p200 ANSI100"
WZATCO Yuva Vibe1080p14000 lumens150"+
Zebronics PixaPlay 73720p3700 lumens130"
Zebronics PixaPlay 181080p3800 lumens200"
Crossbeats Lumex Solis1080p1000 ANSI300"
Lifelong ROAR720pNA150"
Zebronics PixaPlay 381080p12000 lumens250"
Lifelong Live TV Projector720p3500 lumens150"

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesI wanted a bigger screen without buying a TV so I tried these home projectors
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FAQs
Yes, many projectors support streaming through built-in apps or connected devices.
Yes, most projectors can create screen sizes much larger than typical TVs.
Built-in speakers are usable, but external speakers can improve audio performance.
Yes, many compact projectors are suitable for smaller spaces.
Yes, many modern projectors are designed for regular home entertainment use.

Meet your Guide

Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more