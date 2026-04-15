I wanted a bigger screen without buying a TV so I tried these home projectors

That moment when a regular TV starts feeling too small for movies or match nights is hard to ignore. Many users want a larger, more immersive viewing experience but without committing to a massive and expensive television.
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Home projectors offer a simple solution by turning any wall into a big screen. They are designed for flexible setups, making them suitable for living rooms, bedrooms or even casual outdoor use. With features like Full HD or 4K support, wireless connectivity and compact designs, modern projectors make it easier to enjoy films, sports and streaming content on a much larger scale without overcomplicating your setup.
Portronics Beem 440 is a compact smart projector designed for casual home entertainment with Android 11 and built-in OTT apps like Netflix and Prime Video. Its 720p HD resolution and 2000 lumens brightness deliver decent visuals for dimly lit rooms, while auto keystone correction ensures easy setup. The rotatable design adds flexibility, and screen mirroring enhances usability. However, mixed feedback on brightness, app optimisation, and speaker output means it suits budget-focused users more than serious home theatre setups.
Built-in OTT apps
Compact and rotatable design
Weak speaker output
App compatibility issues
Buyers like the value for money, design, and ease of use. However, they report mixed brightness, weak speakers, and occasional app compatibility issues.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
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E GATE Atom 3X offers impressive value with native 1080p resolution, 4K support, and Android 13 OS packed with OTT apps. Its rotatable design and auto keystone correction make setup simple, while WiFi 6 ensures smoother streaming. The projector delivers good brightness and contrast for its price segment, making it ideal for movie nights. However, mixed feedback on app stability and sound output suggests it performs best when paired with external speakers for a more complete home theatre experience.
Full HD native resolution
Strong connectivity options
App stability issues
Average audio output
Buyers appreciate picture quality and ease of setup. However, some face app glitches and report inconsistent performance with sound and streaming apps.
Lumio Arc 5 stands out with official Google TV integration, native 1080p resolution, and Dolby Audio for an immersive viewing experience. Its sealed optical engine enhances durability while auto focus and keystone correction simplify setup. With HDR10 support and WiFi 6 connectivity, it delivers sharp visuals and smooth streaming. The projector performs best in darker environments and offers reliable sound quality. Some users report occasional lag, but overall it is a well-balanced option for modern smart home entertainment setups.
Google TV with Netflix
Strong build quality
Limited brightness
Occasional lag
Buyers praise build quality, picture clarity, and easy setup. However, some mention lag during usage and limited brightness in well-lit environments.
WZATCO Yuva Vibe delivers strong performance with native 1080p resolution, high brightness, and fully automatic setup features like auto focus and keystone correction. Its certified OS with built-in OTT apps ensures a seamless streaming experience, while WiFi 6 enhances connectivity. The 270° rotatable design adds flexibility for different viewing angles. Customers appreciate its ease of use and brightness levels, making it suitable for both dark and moderately lit rooms, positioning it as a reliable mid-range smart projector.
Fully automatic setup
Bright and sharp visuals
Software limitations
Average speaker quality
Buyers like brightness, easy setup, and performance. They also appreciate autofocus accuracy, though some mention limitations in software optimisation.
Zebronics PixaPlay 73 is a budget-friendly smart projector offering 720p resolution with 4K support and a bright 3700 lumens output. Its 200° tilt design and auto keystone correction make it flexible for home setups. The projector supports OTT apps and wireless connectivity, making it convenient for streaming. However, mixed feedback on picture sharpness, sound quality, and remote responsiveness means it is best suited for casual viewing rather than premium home theatre experiences.
Affordable pricing
Flexible tilt design
Average picture clarity
Weak audio
Buyers find it affordable and easy to use. However, they report mixed picture clarity, low sound output, and occasional remote control issues.
Zebronics PixaPlay 18 offers native 1080p resolution with Dolby Audio support, making it a solid choice for budget home theatre setups. Its Android-based interface allows app downloads, while dual-band WiFi ensures smoother streaming. The projector delivers decent brightness and colour reproduction, though performance can vary depending on content. Customers appreciate its value for money and ease of use, but some report issues with built-in apps and brightness adjustments, limiting its consistency in different environments.
Dolby Audio support
Good value for money
App compatibility issues
Brightness inconsistency
Buyers praise picture clarity and value for money. However, they report mixed experiences with apps and brightness adjustment.
Crossbeats Lumex Solis delivers premium features with native 1080p resolution, 4K support, and Google TV integration. Its high brightness and HDR optimisation ensure vibrant visuals even in brighter rooms, while the 30W speaker enhances audio performance. The projector supports voice control and WiFi 6 connectivity for seamless streaming. Customers appreciate its ease of setup and strong picture quality, although autofocus performance can be inconsistent. Overall, it is a feature-rich projector suitable for immersive home entertainment.
Powerful audio output
Google TV integration
Autofocus inconsistency
Premium pricing
Buyers praise picture quality, sound, and setup ease. However, some report issues with autofocus performance.
Lifelong ROAR projector is designed for entertainment-focused users with built-in 20W speakers and dual microphones for karaoke and live commentary. It supports 1080p and 4K playback while offering Android-based OTT access. The projector performs well for casual movie nights and social gatherings, delivering good sound output compared to competitors. Customers appreciate its value and unique features, though its native resolution limits visual sharpness, making it more suited for fun experiences rather than high-end viewing.
Powerful built-in speakers
Karaoke functionality
Lower native resolution
Not ideal for serious viewing
Buyers love the sound quality and karaoke features. They also find it great for parties and casual entertainment setups.
Zebronics PixaPlay 38 offers strong brightness and large screen support, making it suitable for immersive viewing experiences. With 4K support, auto focus, and keystone correction, it provides convenience and flexibility. The projector includes smart features like OTT apps and wireless connectivity, enhancing usability. Customers appreciate its large projection size and brightness, though performance consistency and sound quality can vary. It is best suited for users who want a big-screen experience without spending heavily on premium projectors.
Large screen projection
High brightness
Inconsistent performance
Average sound
Buyers appreciate brightness and large display size. However, some report inconsistent performance and average sound output.
Lifelong Smart Projector stands out with built-in live TV support offering over 90 channels without subscription. It runs on Android 13 and supports 1080p and 4K playback, making it versatile for streaming and live content. Its 720p native resolution and 3500 lumens brightness suit indoor usage. The rotatable design adds flexibility for placement. While it is a convenient all-in-one solution, it is best suited for casual viewing rather than high-end cinematic performance.
Built-in live TV
Easy to use
Average picture quality
Limited brightness
Buyers like the built-in live TV feature and ease of use. However, they mention average picture quality and brightness limitations.
For users who want a larger viewing experience, projectors can be a practical option. They offer flexible screen sizes and can create a more immersive setup compared with standard televisions.
A darker environment improves picture quality, but many modern projectors can still perform well in rooms with controlled lighting.
Most home projectors are designed for simple setup with plug-and-play functionality, making them suitable for everyday use.
|Projectors
|Resolution
|Brightness
|Screen Size
|Portronics Beem 440
|720p
|2000 lumens
|150"
|E GATE Atom 3X
|1080p
|300 ISO
|210"
|Lumio Arc 5
|1080p
|200 ANSI
|100"
|WZATCO Yuva Vibe
|1080p
|14000 lumens
|150"+
|Zebronics PixaPlay 73
|720p
|3700 lumens
|130"
|Zebronics PixaPlay 18
|1080p
|3800 lumens
|200"
|Crossbeats Lumex Solis
|1080p
|1000 ANSI
|300"
|Lifelong ROAR
|720p
|NA
|150"
|Zebronics PixaPlay 38
|1080p
|12000 lumens
|250"
|Lifelong Live TV Projector
|720p
|3500 lumens
|150"
Don’t settle for a small screen! Check out these 5 projectors for home at great discounts with HD display
Smart home projector guide covering budget favourites, mid range standouts and premium living room picks
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FAQs
Can I watch streaming apps on a projector?
Yes, many projectors support streaming through built-in apps or connected devices.
Do projectors support large screen sizes?
Yes, most projectors can create screen sizes much larger than typical TVs.
Is sound quality good in projectors?
Built-in speakers are usable, but external speakers can improve audio performance.
Can I use a projector in a small room?
Yes, many compact projectors are suitable for smaller spaces.
Are projectors suitable for daily use?
Yes, many modern projectors are designed for regular home entertainment use.