I wanted a Dyson vacuum cleaner, but these budget-friendly alternatives impressed me more than I expected

For the longest time, a Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner sat high on my wishlist. Like many people who spend time watching home cleaning videos or researching appliances, I was drawn to its cordless design, powerful suction, lightweight build and premium reputation. It felt like the kind of appliance that could make everyday cleaning quicker and less of a chore.

Our Picks Best cordless vacuum Value for money Budget Dyson vacuum FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Best cordless vacuum Shark HydroVac WD210IN 3-in-1 Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner | Vacuum, Mop & Self-Cleaning | Powerful Suction for Hard Floors, Tiles & Area Rugs | Ultra-Fast Dry Time | Cordless Floor Cleaner | Easy Empty View Details ₹27,999 Check Offers Tineco Floor ONE i5 Stretch Plus 2 Smart Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner & Mop for Hard Floors, 180° Flat Design, Clean Tough Stains & Pet Hair, Self-Cleaning Brush, 2 Yr Warranty View Details ₹19,999 Check Offers Unlock Personalized

EMI Offers ₹4,667 x 6 months ₹27,999 NUUK REN PRO Stick Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | 2X More Suction, 34kPa | Adaptive Suction Tech, Upto 60min Runtime | 180˚ Bending Flexistick™ | 8 Attachments for Home Use | Multi-Cyclone HEPA Filtration View Details Get Price Value for money BISSELL® Crosswave™ HydroSteam™ Multi-Surface Corded Upright Vacuum Cleaner for Floors & Carpets | Hydrosteam™ Technology removes Curry & Tough Stains | 2-Year Warranty | Cleaning Formula Incl View Details Get Price Budget Dyson vacuum Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner|Powerful and Versatile|2 Year Warranty incl Accidental Damage Protection|Bagless Filtration|115 Airwatts,0.54L bin,40 mins runtime View Details ₹29,900 Check Offers

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Then reality stepped in. Spending tens of thousands of rupees on a vacuum cleaner wasn't something I could justify at the time. As much as I liked what Dyson offered, I wanted to know if there were other options that could meet my needs without stretching my budget.

That curiosity led me down a rabbit hole of cordless vacuum cleaners. I compared specifications, watched demonstrations, went through long-term user reviews, spoke with brands during product briefings, and drew from my own experience covering home appliances over the years. While no product is a direct replacement for Dyson, I realised there are several alternatives that deliver a convincing balance of performance, convenience and value for everyday homes.

If you've also found yourself admiring a Dyson but hesitating because of the price, these are the factors I considered before making my shortlist.

Why I didn't end up buying a Dyson There's no denying that Dyson has built a strong reputation in the cordless vacuum cleaner space. Its engineering, suction technology, filtration systems and thoughtfully designed accessories have made it one of the most recognised names in the category. For many buyers, especially those who vacuum frequently or have specific cleaning requirements, the premium price may be completely justified.

My situation was a little different. I live in a typical Indian home where most cleaning involves hard floors, everyday dust, occasional crumbs, and sofa cleaning rather than thick carpets covering every room. I wanted a cordless vacuum that would encourage me to clean more often, not necessarily the one with the longest feature list.

Budget also played an important role. Instead of spending a large amount on one appliance, I wanted to see how much value I could get at lower price points. That decision opened up several interesting options I might have otherwise ignored.

The features I wasn't willing to compromise on While looking at alternatives, I realised I cared less about owning a premium badge and more about how the vacuum would fit into my daily routine.

These were the features that mattered the most to me:

A cordless design that lets me move around freely without searching for power outlets.

Strong suction for picking up everyday dust, hair and fine debris.

A lightweight body that doesn't become tiring during longer cleaning sessions.

Useful attachments for sofas, curtains, corners and car interiors.

A battery that can comfortably finish routine cleaning without frequent charging.

Easy-to-empty dustbins and washable filters that reduce maintenance costs.

Good after-sales support and easily available replacement accessories. Looking beyond the headline suction numbers also helped. Factors like ergonomics, weight distribution, battery management and ease of maintenance often make a much bigger difference in day-to-day use than raw specifications.

My cordless vacuum cleaner recommendations

Why it made my shortlist The Shark HydroVac caught my attention because it goes beyond being a regular cordless vacuum. It can vacuum and mop sealed hard floors at the same time, which immediately made it stand out during my research. If your home has mostly tiles or wooden flooring, this all-in-one approach could save both time and effort compared to using separate cleaning tools.

What I like about it The self-cleaning brush roll is one of its biggest highlights, as it helps reduce manual maintenance after every cleaning session. I also like that it can switch between hard floors and area rugs, making it suitable for everyday use in most modern homes.

Things to keep in mind This isn't designed as a deep-carpet vacuum, and you'll need to empty and clean the water tanks regularly to keep it performing well.

Who should consider it I'd recommend it to buyers looking for a premium wet-and-dry cordless cleaner that can simplify daily cleaning, especially in homes with mostly hard flooring.

2. Tineco Floor ONE i5 Stretch Plus 2 Smart Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Why it made my shortlist The Tineco Floor ONE i5 Stretch Plus 2 stood out because it combines vacuuming and mopping in a single cordless machine while focusing on everyday convenience. Its 180° lay-flat design immediately caught my attention, as it can easily reach under beds, sofas and other low furniture where dust often goes unnoticed. For homes with mostly hard flooring, that practical design makes a noticeable difference.

What I like about it I like that it can vacuum wet and dry messes in one go, helping cut down cleaning time. Tineco's MHCBS technology continuously cleans the brush roller with fresh water during use, which helps deliver streak-free floors.

Things to keep in mind This cleaner is designed specifically for sealed hard floors, so it isn't meant for deep carpet cleaning. Like other wet-and-dry vacuum cleaners, you'll also need to refill the clean water tank and empty the dirty water tank regularly.

Who should consider it I'd recommend it to families with tiled, marble or sealed wooden flooring who want a premium cordless cleaner that can vacuum and mop in one step while making it easier to clean under low furniture.

Why it made my shortlist The NUUK Flexistick made my shortlist because it packs many of the features people look for in premium cordless vacuum cleaners at a much more accessible price. During my research, I liked that it focuses on versatility with multiple attachments, strong suction and a flexible design that makes it suitable for more than just floor cleaning.

What I like about it The bendable wand is easily one of its biggest highlights, making it easier to clean under beds and sofas without constantly bending down. I also like that it comes with multiple attachments for upholstery, curtains, corners and car interiors, giving it more flexibility than many entry-level cordless vacuums.

Things to keep in mind It doesn't offer wet-and-dry cleaning like some premium models, and battery runtime will vary depending on the suction mode you use. Buyers looking for advanced smart features may also find it more straightforward than higher-end alternatives.

Who should consider it I'd recommend the NUUK Flexistick to anyone looking for a versatile cordless vacuum that can handle everyday floor cleaning as well as sofas, stairs and car interiors without stepping into premium flagship pricing.

Why it made my shortlist The BISSELL CrossWave HydroSteam stood out because it offers something that most cordless vacuum cleaners don't: steam-assisted cleaning. If you're looking for more than just dust pickup, this machine combines vacuuming, washing and HydroSteam technology to tackle sticky spills and dried-on messes in a single pass. That makes it an interesting choice for busy households that clean frequently.

What I like about it I like that it works across multiple sealed floor types while also refreshing area rugs, reducing the need to switch between different cleaning tools. The HydroSteam mode is its biggest differentiator, especially for kitchens and dining areas where stubborn stains are common.

Things to keep in mind This is a premium appliance, so it's best suited for buyers who will regularly use its vacuum, wash and steam functions. It's also larger than a standard cordless stick vacuum, which means you'll need a little more storage space.

Who should consider it I'd recommend it to families with mostly hard flooring who want a single appliance that can handle everyday dust, wet messes and tougher stains without relying on separate cleaning tools.

Really need a Dyson? The Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner might fit in your budget I explored alternatives because of my budget. But if your budget allows, here's the Dyson I'd actually recommend.

If your heart is still set on owning a Dyson, the V8 Absolute is probably where I'd start looking. It's one of the more accessible models in Dyson's lineup, making it a realistic entry point for buyers who want the brand's cordless cleaning experience without stretching to its flagship models.

What I like about the V8 Absolute is that it still offers many of the qualities that made me consider Dyson in the first place: powerful suction, a lightweight design, HEPA filtration, and a versatile set of attachments for floors, upholstery and tight corners. It's also easier to store than traditional vacuum cleaners and is well-suited for everyday cleaning in apartments and medium-sized homes.

Top 3 features of my 5 cordless vacuum cleaner recommendations

Vacuum cleaners Filter type Surface recommendations Special Feature Shark HydroVac WD210IN 3-in-1 Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner HEPA Filter All floors Anti Microbial Brushroll, LED Display NUUK REN PRO Stick Cordless Vacuum Cleaner HEPA Filter All floors Compact, Cordless, Rechargeable Tineco Floor ONE i5 Stretch Plus 2 Smart Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum HEPA Filter Hard Floor, Tile, Marble, Sealed Wood 180° Flat Design, Dual Edge Cleaning BISSELL® Crosswave™ HydroSteam™ Multi-Surface HEPA Filter All floors HydroSteam technology Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Cartridge All floors Compact, Lightweight

What this search taught me about buying a cordless vacuum Looking beyond Dyson also changed the way I evaluate vacuum cleaners.

Initially, I found myself comparing products based on suction numbers and feature lists. But after spending time researching the category, I realised those figures only tell part of the story.

A cordless vacuum that feels comfortable to hold, stores neatly in a corner, has easily available replacement filters and encourages regular cleaning often ends up being more useful than one packed with features you rarely use.

I also learned that there isn't a single vacuum cleaner that's perfect for everyone. Someone living in a compact apartment will prioritise portability, while larger homes may need longer battery life. Families with pets will have completely different requirements compared to someone cleaning mostly tiled floors.

The more I researched, the more I realised that choosing the right vacuum is about matching it to your lifestyle rather than chasing the most expensive model.

Would I still buy a Dyson? Yes, I would still consider a Dyson if budget weren't a factor.

The brand has earned its reputation through years of innovation, thoughtful engineering and products that many users genuinely appreciate. It remains one of the strongest choices in the premium cordless vacuum segment.

At the same time, my research also convinced me that spending less doesn't automatically mean settling for less. Several alternatives now offer the convenience, cleaning performance and everyday practicality that many households actually need.

That's probably my biggest takeaway from this search. I started out thinking a Dyson was the only vacuum cleaner worth aspiring to own. I finished it with a much broader perspective.

Sometimes the right appliance isn't the one you've always wanted. It's the one that fits your home, your routine and your budget without making you feel like you've compromised.

Similar stories for you How much should you actually spend on a home vacuum cleaner and our top picks

The Research and Expertise I've been covering consumer technology and home appliances for 6+ years, reviewing and researching products that promise to make everyday life easier. For this guide, I looked beyond brand popularity and compared cordless vacuum cleaners across different price segments, paying close attention to cleaning performance, features, ease of maintenance, battery life and overall value.

I also studied product specifications, long-term user feedback and expert opinions to understand how these models perform in real homes. The recommendations in this story are based on extensive research and my understanding of what matters most in a cordless vacuum cleaner.