I wanted a soundbar under ₹5000 that didn’t sound boxy - here’s what I learned

Buying a soundbar under ₹5000 sounds simple until you start comparing what each brand actually prioritises at this price. A model like the Zebronics Juke Bar 3910 tries to win you over with sheer wattage and a physical subwoofer, while the Mivi Fort Q100 leans on its 2.2-channel setup to feel more cinematic than its compact frame suggests. Then you have bars such as the Honeywell Suono P3000, which skip the subwoofer entirely but sharpen dialogue and mid-range performance in a way that suits everyday streaming more than action-heavy audio.
Move further down the price ladder and design choices shift again. The boAt Aavante 2.0 150 and GOVO GoSurround 300 push portability, RGB flair, and battery life - almost behaving like lifestyle speakers rather than TV companions. That contrast is what makes this category tricky: not every soundbar here is aiming to do the same job, even if the price is identical. That’s why we’ve picked out the best options for you.
I wanted a soundbar under ₹5000 that didn’t sound boxy, and the Zebronics Juke Bar 3910 stood out mainly because of its 120W output and dedicated subwoofer. At this price, most bars rely on virtual bass, but the 13.33cm sub adds real weight to movies and sports. The dual racetrack drivers keep dialogue clearer than expected, especially over HDMI ARC. It’s not premium, but it delivers a noticeably fuller, more room-filling sound than most budget bars.
Strong bass and fuller soundstage for the price
ARC connectivity avoids lag and improves clarity
Glossy finish attracts fingerprints
Subwoofer needs careful placement for best results
Buyers say the sound feels larger than expected, praising bass depth and ARC performance, though some mention build feels basic for the wattage.
Choose it if you want real bass, clear dialogue and ARC stability under ₹5000 - rare in budget bars relying only on virtual sound.
The Mivi Fort Q100 stands out in the budget bracket because it doesn’t rely on just cosmetic loudness. The 2.2-channel arrangement with two built-in subwoofers adds a noticeable layer of weight to dialogues and background scores. It isn’t trying to be a theatre system, but it avoids the thin, boxy sound many sub- ₹5000 soundbars fall into. HDMI ARC support keeps connectivity simple, and the compact, metal-mesh design blends well with modern 43–55-inch TVs.
Good bass depth for a compact bar
Clean, well-built design with stable ARC
Peak volume varies across inputs
Bass can feel mid-heavy in smaller bedrooms
Customers praise bass presence and build quality, but mention inconsistent volume output and occasional wireless delay depending on phone or TV model.
It offers deeper sound than most budget bars, adds dual subs, supports ARC, and suits users wanting fuller audio without buying a big system.
The Honeywell Suono P3000 sits in that sweet spot where budget soundbars start sounding fuller without trying to imitate a subwoofer. Its dual 58×90 mm drivers give it more body than the usual slim 2.0-channel bars, and the bass response feels intentional rather than boomy. Bluetooth 5.3 improves stability, while HDMI ARC keeps daily use simple. It’s lightweight, wall-friendly, and doesn’t clutter the room, ideal for small and mid-sized TVs where clarity matters more than sheer volume.
Clear midrange with deeper bass than typical 2.0 bars
Stable Bluetooth 5.3 with low-drop connectivity
No dedicated subwoofer
Bass impact reduces in very large rooms
Most mention solid clarity for dialogues and reliable Bluetooth, but note that deep bass is limited compared to 2.1 systems with subwoofers.
It offers clean, punchy audio, strong connectivity, simple ARC setup, and a balanced sound signature ideal for compact rooms and everyday viewing.
The Zebronics Juke Bar 100A is one of those compact 2.1 systems that surprises you once the subwoofer kicks in. The bar itself handles vocals and mids cleanly, but it's the dedicated 4-inch sub that lifts movie soundtracks and action scenes. At 60W RMS, it’s not meant for huge rooms, yet it delivers fuller, warmer audio than typical single-bar setups under ₹5,000. HDMI ARC keeps the daily setup tidy, while Bluetooth 5.0 and coaxial inputs offer flexibility for older devices too.
Punchy bass from the dedicated subwoofer
ARC, coaxial and USB make it flexible for older TVs
Subwoofer cable limits placement
Not ideal for very large rooms
Buyers appreciate the strong bass and clear vocals for movies, though some mention build feels basic and Bluetooth range could be better.
Choose it if you want real subwoofer bass, clean dialogue and versatile connectivity, all under ₹4,000 without unnecessary complexity.
The boAt Aavante 2.0 150 sits in a very different lane from traditional TV soundbars under ₹5,000. This one is portable, battery-powered and clearly designed for casual listening more than home theatre depth. Its 16W output won’t shake a room, but it’s clean enough for binge-watching, gaming, or background music. RGB lighting adds a bit of personality, and Bluetooth 5.4 plus AUX/USB/TF options make it easy to move between devices. TWS pairing is a smart touch if you want more volume.
Portable, lightweight, battery-powered convenience
TWS support doubles volume when paired with another unit
Not ideal for large rooms or bass-heavy usage
RGB lighting may not appeal to minimal setups
Buyers like its portability, RGB flair and easy connectivity, though many note limited bass and moderate loudness for bigger rooms.
Choose it if you want a compact, affordable, battery-powered soundbar for casual use, gaming or small rooms without complex wiring.
The Zebronics Vita Bar 203 isn’t pretending to be a home-theatre replacement; it’s a portable, battery-powered bar built for casual listening. Its 26W output is noticeably louder than most mini-soundbars, and the dual passive radiators give it a warmer low-end than expected at this size. Bluetooth 5.3, USB and AUX keep it flexible, while up to 10 hours of playback and Type-C charging make it easy to carry around. TWS support is a bonus if you want to scale it up.
Loud for its size with better bass than typical portable bars
Strong connectivity options and long battery life
Not designed for TV dialogue clarity
Soundstage remains narrow unless paired via TWS
Buyers appreciate loudness, battery life and bass for the price, but mention average clarity for movies and occasional Bluetooth lag.
Choose it if you want an affordable, portable soundbar with stronger bass, long battery life, and flexible connectivity for casual indoor use.
The Mivi Fort Hip-Hop 1000 is aimed at buyers who want a proper 2.1 setup under ₹4,000, not just a loud bar. Its 180W output is noticeably fuller thanks to the external subwoofer, which adds depth that budget standalone bars simply can’t. Dialogue clarity is strong at moderate volumes, and the preset EQ modes help adapt to movies, music, or news. Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI ARC, AUX, USB and coaxial make it flexible for older and newer TVs alike.
Deep bass and better clarity than most sub- <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 bars
Wide connectivity and clean, premium design
Subwoofer is wired, not wireless
Build feels light despite the claimed output
Buyers praise bass and loudness, but mention build feels basic and highs can distort at top volume; overall good value for money.
Choose it if you want a budget 2.1 soundbar with real bass impact, multiple inputs, and stronger clarity than single-bar setups.
The GOVO GoSurround 300 is built for people who want a budget-friendly soundbar that doubles as a portable speaker. Its 24–25W output is surprisingly loud for the size, with a pair of 52mm drivers that produce decent mids and a little thump for casual viewing. The RGB lighting is more than decoration, it helps it feel lively during gaming or group listening. With AUX, USB, TF card, FM and Bluetooth 5.3, it’s extremely flexible for its price.
Very versatile connectivity
Portable with good battery life
Not ideal for big rooms
Bass is limited due to compact size
Buyers like portability, loudness and connectivity variety, but note average bass and occasional distortion at high volume; good for casual use.
Choose it if portability, RGB lights, multiple inputs, and decent loudness matter more to you than deep bass or room-filling performance.
The GOVO GoSurround 220 is one of the most affordable soundbars you can buy, yet it packs surprising punch for a 16W unit. The dual 52mm drivers deliver clear mids and acceptable bass for casual viewing or gaming on a desk or small room setup. The RGB lighting adds personality without feeling gimmicky. With AUX, USB, TF card, FM and Bluetooth 5.3, it’s extremely flexible. At under ₹1,000 on offer, it delivers strong value for portable entertainment.
Great value at under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,000
Long battery life with versatile inputs
Bass is minimal
Not ideal for medium/large rooms
Many buyers enjoy the loudness, RGB lights and battery life, but mention limited bass and occasional distortion at higher volumes.
Choose it if you want a fun, portable, ultra-budget soundbar with long battery life and multiple inputs, rather than heavy bass performance.
The Portronics Radian is a compact 16W stereo soundbar designed more for fun, casual listening than home theatre scale. Its multicolour LED lighting instantly changes the mood of a small room, while the built-in FM radio and mic make it more versatile than many entry-level models. Bluetooth 5.0, AUX, Micro SD, and USB give it broad compatibility with phones, laptops, or older devices. At roughly ₹1,100, it’s a playful, portable upgrade for users who want basic clarity and features without stretching the budget.
FM radio and built-in mic add utility
Very good portability and connectivity options
Bass is limited
LED lights may not appeal to all users
Users like the loudness, FM radio, and connectivity, but many note the bass is weak and build feels lightweight for daily heavy use.
Choose it if you prefer a fun, portable, feature-packed mini soundbar with FM and LEDs, instead of pure performance or deep bass.
If you want balanced output, models like the Zebronics Juke Bar 3910 (120W) and Mivi Fort Q100 (100W) stand out because they offer dedicated subwoofers or dual built-in woofers. Compared to ultra-budget picks like the GOVO GoSurround 220 or Portronics Radian, these deliver cleaner mids and fuller bass, which matters most for movies and dialogue.
A subwoofer dramatically helps with bass-heavy content. The Zebronics 100A and Mivi Fort Hip-Hop 1000 show how much fuller action scenes feel with a physical sub. But if space is tight, 2.0 bars like the Honeywell Suono P3000 or boAt Aavante 2.0 keep the setup clean while still improving clarity over TV speakers.
The most practical options are HDMI ARC, Bluetooth 5.x, and AUX. ARC gives seamless TV integration, which you get on Zebronics 3910 and Honeywell P3000. Budget wireless bars like GOVO 300 or Vita Bar 203 are great for portability but lack ARC, making them better for casual listening than TV-first use.
They're great if you want versatility, battery life, and RGB, more like lifestyle speakers than home-theatre gear. The Vita Bar 203 shines in portability with 10-hour battery life, but it won’t match the depth of a wired 2.1 system like the Mivi Hip-Hop 1000. Portables win on convenience, not cinema-like fullness.
Product Name
Sound
Connectivity
Extra Features
|Zebronics Juke Bar 3910
|120W, 2.1 Ch, strong bass
|HDMI ARC, BT 5.1, USB, AUX
|Wall-mountable, LED indicator
|Mivi Fort Q100
|100W, 2.2 Ch dual subwoofers
|HDMI ARC, USB, AUX, BT 5.0
|Multiple EQ modes
|Honeywell Suono P3000
|80W, 2.0 Ch, deep bass
|BT 5.3, AUX, USB, HDMI ARC
|3 EQ modes, glossy design
|Zebronics Juke Bar 100A
|60W, 2.1 Ch with subwoofer
|HDMI ARC, Coaxial, BT 5.0
|Remote, LED indicator
|boAt Aavante 2.0 150
|16W, 2.0 Ch
|BT, AUX, USB
|RGB LEDs, TWS, 5h battery
|Zebronics Vita Bar 203
|26W, dual drivers
|BT 5.3, USB, AUX
|TWS, 10h battery, Type-C
|Mivi Fort Hip-Hop 1000
|180W, 2.1 Ch with subwoofer
|HDMI ARC, USB, BT, AUX
|Multiple EQ modes
|GOVO GoSurround 300
|24W, 2.0 Ch
|BT, AUX, USB, TF, FM
|RGB LEDs, 8h battery
|GOVO GoSurround 220
|16W, 2.0 Ch
|BT, AUX, USB, TF, FM
|RGB LEDs, 10h battery
|Portronics Radian
|16W, stereo
|BT 5.0, AUX, USB, Micro SD
|FM radio, built-in mic
FAQs
Do soundbars under 5000 improve TV audio noticeably?
Yes, even basic models significantly improve dialogue clarity and loudness compared to thin TV speakers lacking depth and channel separation.
Is HDMI ARC necessary for a soundbar?
ARC isn’t mandatory but greatly simplifies control and syncing, especially for TVs used daily for streaming and cable channels.
Can wireless soundbars replace wired home-theatre models?
Not entirely. Wireless bars offer convenience, but wired bars with subwoofers provide richer bass and more stable long-term performance.
How important is the Bluetooth version in budget soundbars?
Newer Bluetooth versions reduce latency and improve stability, especially when watching movies or gaming over wireless connections.
Do battery-powered soundbars work well with TVs?
They work, but they’re optimised for portability. Wired soundbars offer better consistency, loudness, and uninterrupted playback for TV use.