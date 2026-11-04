I wanted an Apple Watch but didn't want to spend that much: 5 alternatives I would buy instead

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.Read moreRead less
I have always liked the Apple Watch for its premium design, smooth interface, fitness tracking and seamless integration with the iPhone. More than these features, I have always appreciated its health tracking features that offer exceptional accuracy. But when I looked at how much the latest models cost, I began questioning whether I really needed to spend that much on a wearable. For the unversed, the latest Apple Watch Series 12 starts at ₹56,900 in India. My requirement was simple: I wanted a smartwatch that could track my workouts, monitor my health metrics, show notifications, offer a good display and last long enough on a single charge.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (44mm, LTE, Graphite) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armor Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant IndexView Details
₹21,999
Amazfit T-Rex 3 Smartchoice Outdoor Rugged Military 48mm smart Watch Built in GPS, 27 Days Battery Life, Offline Maps, 2000 Nits Brightness, 10 ATM, AI Coach, for iOS & Android (Onyx)View Details
₹19,999
Huawei Watch GT 6 Smart Watch, 46mm, Upto 21 Days Battery Life, Smart Watches with 100+ Sports Mode, Cycling, iOS & Android Compatible, Emotional Wellbeing, Health Monitoring (Gray)View Details
₹19,999
Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm) 2024 Model - Android Smartwatch, Heart Rate Tracking, Fitbit Advanced Running, Fitness Insights, 24-Hour Battery - Polished Silver Aluminum Case - Rose Quartz Band - WiFiView Details
₹26,999
Garmin Forerunner 165 43mm Black/Slate Grey, GPS Running Smartwatch | AMOLED GPS Running Smartwatch | Training Metrics | Heart Rate Monitoring | Upto 11 Days BatteryView Details
₹24,990
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Instead of going for the latest Apple Watch model, I decided to explore alternatives from other smartwatch brands at a price that was roughly half the price of Apple's smartwatch. Interestingly enough, I found several smartwatch models between the price range of ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 that offer AMOLED screens, Bluetooth calling, multiple sports modes, built-in GPS and good health tracking features. Some of these smartwatches also offer stylish designs and useful companion apps that make them practical everyday wearables. However, I wouldn't assume that a lower-priced smartwatch can replicate everything an Apple Watch does, particularly when it comes to health tracking accuracy and iPhone integration.
So, I shortlisted five Apple Watch alternatives that I would consider buying.
|
MODEL
|
DISPLAY
|
BATTERY
|
HEALTH TRACKING FEATURES
|Samsung Galaxy Watch8 LTE 44mm
|1.47-inch
|435mAh
|Heart rate, ECG, blood pressure, SpO₂, sleep, sleep apnoea, skin temperature, body composition, vascular load, antioxidant index
|Amazfit T-Rex 3
|1.5-inch
|700mAh
|Heart rate, blood oxygen (SpO₂), sleep, stress, recovery, heart rate variability, skin temperature
|Huawei Watch GT 6
|1.47-inch
|867mAh
|Heart rate monitoring, SpO₂, sleep tracking, stress monitoring, skin temperature, HRV and emotional wellbeing tracking
|Google Pixel Watch 3
|1.2-inch
|307mAh
|Heart rate monitoring, SpO₂, ECG-compatible sensor, sleep tracking, stress monitoring, skin temperature, HRV and body response tracking
|Garmin Forerunner 165 43mm
|1.2-inch
|30mAh
|Wrist-based heart rate, blood oxygen (Pulse Ox), stress, respiration, advanced sleep tracking, Body Battery, fitness age, nap detection and Health Snapshot
The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 LTE 44mm features a slim Graphite aluminium case and a bright Super AMOLED display with sapphire crystal glass. Its BioActive Sensor supports health tracking, including heart rate, blood pressure, ECG, sleep monitoring and body composition analysis. The watch also tracks irregular heart rhythms, vascular load and antioxidant levels, offering users a detailed picture of your wellness. On connectivity front, it has built-in GPS, LTE connectivity and it runs Wear OS.
Great quality
Accurate health tracking
Smooth interface
Average battery life
Buyers find the smartwatch to be of good quality, with positive feedback about its appearance, features, and health tracking capabilities, particularly noting its accurate sleep monitoring.
Buyers should buy this smartwatch for its health tracking features and overall quality.
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The Amazfit T-Rex 3 comes with a rugged stainless-steel bezel, a large 1.5-inch AMOLED display and a durable design built for outdoor adventures. Its BioTracker health sensor monitors heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep and stress, while GPS tracks workouts and outdoor activities. You also get recovery insights, more than 170 sports modes and offline maps. It offers an impressive battery life of up to 27 days, all of which make it a compelling Apple Watch alternative for fitness enthusiasts.
Long battery life
Accurate health tracking
Durable design
Average software experience
Buyers find this smartwatch to be one of the best in its segment, featuring a rugged "G-Shock" aesthetic and accurate health monitoring. The device offers outstanding battery life, delivering up to 22 days without recharge, and is feature-packed with smooth performance.
Buyers should buy this smartwatch for its health tracking features and long battery life.
The Huawei Watch GT 6 46mm is a premium smartwatch that comes with a stainless-steel case, a classic round dial and a bright AMOLED display. Its health-tracking capabilities include continuous heart rate monitoring, SpO₂ measurement, sleep analysis, stress monitoring and emotional wellbeing insights. It also supports over 100 sports modes and GPS tracking. It is compatibile across Android and iOS, which makes it a compelling Apple Watch alternative for users who prioritise health monitoring, outdoor fitness and extended battery life.
Long battery life
Accurate health tracking
Smooth software
Average speakers
Buyers find the smartwatch's functionality positive, with one noting its superb operating system. The battery life receives praise. They also like its health tracking features.
Buyers should buy this smartwatch for its health tracking features and long battery life.
The Google Pixel Watch 3 features a polished silver aluminium case, a Rose Quartz active band and a stylish round dial with curved edges. Its 1.2-inch AMOLED display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by Fitbit's health and fitness tracking, that monitors heart rate, blood oxygen, skin temperature, sleep and stress levels. You also get ECG support, workout tracking and personalised fitness insights. Its lightweight design and Wear OS experience make it a compelling Apple Watch alternative for Android users.
Gorgeous design
Great features
Accurate health tracking
Average durability
Buyers find the smartwatch's functionality positive, with one mentioning it's excellent for exercise purposes. They also like its health tracking features.
Buyers should buy this smartwatch for its health tracking features, features and long battery life.
The Garmin Forerunner 165 combines a lightweight, sporty design with a bright 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen and a comfortable silicone strap. It tracks heart rate, blood oxygen, stress, respiration, sleep quality and energy levels through Garmin’s health-monitoring tools. You also get built-in GPS, workout guidance, recovery insights and safety features to support an active lifestyle. Its detailed fitness tracking, compatibility with Android and iPhone, and long battery life make it a compelling Apple Watch alternative for runners and health-conscious users.
Good design
Sharp display
Accurate health tracking
Limited smartwatch features
Buyers find the smartwatch suitable for exercise, particularly for cross country runners, and appreciate its accuracy, with one customer noting its precise body metrics tracking. The value for money is positive, with customers considering it worth the investment.
Buyers should buy this smartwatch for its health tracking features and features.
A tight budget no longer means settling for a basic fitness band, explore these five smartwatches under ₹5,000
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Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more
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