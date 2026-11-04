I wanted an Apple Watch but didn't want to spend that much: 5 alternatives I would buy instead

I have always liked the Apple Watch for its premium design, smooth interface, fitness tracking and seamless integration with the iPhone. More than these features, I have always appreciated its health tracking features that offer exceptional accuracy. But when I looked at how much the latest models cost, I began questioning whether I really needed to spend that much on a wearable. For the unversed, the latest Apple Watch Series 12 starts at ₹56,900 in India. My requirement was simple: I wanted a smartwatch that could track my workouts, monitor my health metrics, show notifications, offer a good display and last long enough on a single charge.

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Instead of going for the latest Apple Watch model, I decided to explore alternatives from other smartwatch brands at a price that was roughly half the price of Apple's smartwatch. Interestingly enough, I found several smartwatch models between the price range of ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 that offer AMOLED screens, Bluetooth calling, multiple sports modes, built-in GPS and good health tracking features. Some of these smartwatches also offer stylish designs and useful companion apps that make them practical everyday wearables. However, I wouldn't assume that a lower-priced smartwatch can replicate everything an Apple Watch does, particularly when it comes to health tracking accuracy and iPhone integration.

So, I shortlisted five Apple Watch alternatives that I would consider buying.

Top features of Apple Watch alternatives MODEL DISPLAY BATTERY HEALTH TRACKING FEATURES Samsung Galaxy Watch8 LTE 44mm 1.47-inch 435mAh Heart rate, ECG, blood pressure, SpO₂, sleep, sleep apnoea, skin temperature, body composition, vascular load, antioxidant index Amazfit T-Rex 3 1.5-inch 700mAh Heart rate, blood oxygen (SpO₂), sleep, stress, recovery, heart rate variability, skin temperature Huawei Watch GT 6 1.47-inch 867mAh Heart rate monitoring, SpO₂, sleep tracking, stress monitoring, skin temperature, HRV and emotional wellbeing tracking Google Pixel Watch 3 1.2-inch 307mAh Heart rate monitoring, SpO₂, ECG-compatible sensor, sleep tracking, stress monitoring, skin temperature, HRV and body response tracking Garmin Forerunner 165 43mm 1.2-inch 30mAh Wrist-based heart rate, blood oxygen (Pulse Ox), stress, respiration, advanced sleep tracking, Body Battery, fitness age, nap detection and Health Snapshot Top Apple Watch alternatives to buy in India

The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 LTE 44mm features a slim Graphite aluminium case and a bright Super AMOLED display with sapphire crystal glass. Its BioActive Sensor supports health tracking, including heart rate, blood pressure, ECG, sleep monitoring and body composition analysis. The watch also tracks irregular heart rhythms, vascular load and antioxidant levels, offering users a detailed picture of your wellness. On connectivity front, it has built-in GPS, LTE connectivity and it runs Wear OS.

Specifications Display 1.47-inch Super AMOLED Battery 435mAh Connectivity LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, NFC, dual-band GPS Health tracking Heart rate, ECG, blood pressure, SpO₂, sleep, sleep apnoea, skin temperature, body composition, vascular load, antioxidant index Dust and water resistance IP68, 5ATM Operating System Wear OS Reason to buy Great quality Accurate health tracking Smooth interface Reason to avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the smartwatch to be of good quality, with positive feedback about its appearance, features, and health tracking capabilities, particularly noting its accurate sleep monitoring.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this smartwatch for its health tracking features and overall quality.

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The Amazfit T-Rex 3 comes with a rugged stainless-steel bezel, a large 1.5-inch AMOLED display and a durable design built for outdoor adventures. Its BioTracker health sensor monitors heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep and stress, while GPS tracks workouts and outdoor activities. You also get recovery insights, more than 170 sports modes and offline maps. It offers an impressive battery life of up to 27 days, all of which make it a compelling Apple Watch alternative for fitness enthusiasts.

Specifications Display 1.5-inch AMOLED Battery 700mAh Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, dual-band GPS Health tracking Heart rate, blood oxygen (SpO₂), sleep, stress, recovery, heart rate variability, skin temperature Dust and water resistance 5ATM Operating System Zepp OS 4.0 Reason to buy Long battery life Accurate health tracking Durable design Reason to avoid Average software experience

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this smartwatch to be one of the best in its segment, featuring a rugged "G-Shock" aesthetic and accurate health monitoring. The device offers outstanding battery life, delivering up to 22 days without recharge, and is feature-packed with smooth performance.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this smartwatch for its health tracking features and long battery life.

The Huawei Watch GT 6 46mm is a premium smartwatch that comes with a stainless-steel case, a classic round dial and a bright AMOLED display. Its health-tracking capabilities include continuous heart rate monitoring, SpO₂ measurement, sleep analysis, stress monitoring and emotional wellbeing insights. It also supports over 100 sports modes and GPS tracking. It is compatibile across Android and iOS, which makes it a compelling Apple Watch alternative for users who prioritise health monitoring, outdoor fitness and extended battery life.

Specifications Display 1.47-inch AMOLED Battery 867mAh Connectivity Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth calling, Wi-Fi Health tracking Heart rate monitoring, SpO₂, sleep tracking, stress monitoring, skin temperature, HRV and emotional wellbeing tracking Dust and water resistance 5ATM and IP69 Operating System HarmonyOS 6 Reason to buy Long battery life Accurate health tracking Smooth software Reason to avoid Average speakers

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the smartwatch's functionality positive, with one noting its superb operating system. The battery life receives praise. They also like its health tracking features.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this smartwatch for its health tracking features and long battery life.

The Google Pixel Watch 3 features a polished silver aluminium case, a Rose Quartz active band and a stylish round dial with curved edges. Its 1.2-inch AMOLED display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by Fitbit's health and fitness tracking, that monitors heart rate, blood oxygen, skin temperature, sleep and stress levels. You also get ECG support, workout tracking and personalised fitness insights. Its lightweight design and Wear OS experience make it a compelling Apple Watch alternative for Android users.

Specifications Display 1.2-inch AMOLED Battery 307mAh Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo Health tracking Heart rate monitoring, SpO₂, ECG-compatible sensor, sleep tracking, stress monitoring, skin temperature, HRV and body response tracking Dust and water resistance 5ATM and IP68 Operating System Wear OS 5.0 Reason to buy Gorgeous design Great features Accurate health tracking Reason to avoid Average durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the smartwatch's functionality positive, with one mentioning it's excellent for exercise purposes. They also like its health tracking features.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this smartwatch for its health tracking features, features and long battery life.

The Garmin Forerunner 165 combines a lightweight, sporty design with a bright 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen and a comfortable silicone strap. It tracks heart rate, blood oxygen, stress, respiration, sleep quality and energy levels through Garmin’s health-monitoring tools. You also get built-in GPS, workout guidance, recovery insights and safety features to support an active lifestyle. Its detailed fitness tracking, compatibility with Android and iPhone, and long battery life make it a compelling Apple Watch alternative for runners and health-conscious users.

Specifications Display 1.2-inch AMOLED Battery 30mAh Connectivity Bluetooth, ANT+, built-in GPS, GLONASS and Galileo Health tracking Wrist-based heart rate, blood oxygen (Pulse Ox), stress, respiration, advanced sleep tracking, Body Battery, fitness age, nap detection and Health Snapshot Dust and water resistance 5ATM Operating System Garmin OS Reason to buy Good design Sharp display Accurate health tracking Reason to avoid Limited smartwatch features

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the smartwatch suitable for exercise, particularly for cross country runners, and appreciate its accuracy, with one customer noting its precise body metrics tracking. The value for money is positive, with customers considering it worth the investment.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this smartwatch for its health tracking features and features.

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