I wanted better everyday audio for less; these Bluetooth earphones made sense

I have immersed myself in the tech world for over five years, focusing my efforts on providing readers with in-depth reviews of gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey. As a storyteller, my goal is to make tech both understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets.
I realised how much I rely on earphones every day; for calls, music, podcasts and quick breaks between work. Wired pairs felt limiting, and not every wireless option delivered the comfort or sound I needed. That’s when it became clear that choosing the right Bluetooth earphones matters more than most people think.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallSony WF-C710NSA | Dual Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds | AI Call Quality | 40Hrs Battery W/O ANC | 30Hrs Battery with ANC - BlackView Details
₹6,989
Budget friendlyJBL New Launch Tune Beam 2 TWS, ANC Earbuds, 48Hr Playtime,Dual Connect, Ambient Aware, Relax Mode, Customized EQ with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Spatial Sound, Personi-Fi 3.0 (Black)View Details
₹5,499
Sennheiser ACCENTUM True Wireless Earbuds, BT v5.3 Auracast & LE Audio, TrueResponse Drivers, Hybrid ANC + Transparency Mode, 28 Hr Battery, Qi & USB‑C Charging, Touch Control, 2Y Warranty, BlackView Details
₹9,988
Value for moneyJBL Live Pro 2 Premium in Ear Wireless TWS Earbuds, ANC Earbuds, 40Hr Playtime, Dual Connect, Customized Bass with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Wireless Charging, Alexa Built-in (Black)View Details
₹6,999
Compact designBeats Solo Buds — Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds | 18 Hours of Battery Life | Apple & Android Compatibility | Built-in Microphone - Matt BlackView Details
₹6,900
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
From long listening sessions to quick commutes and workouts, good Bluetooth earphones should sound clear, stay comfortable and last through the day. This list brings together options that feel practical, dependable and genuinely useful for everyday listening, without overcomplicating the choice.
Battery life shines with up to 40 hours total playback without ANC and 30 hours with noise cancellation active, making these earbuds perfect for extended listening sessions. The compact charging case provides quick top-ups, ensuring you stay connected through long commutes, workouts, or all-day work calls without constant recharging worries.
Sony's WF-C710NSA delivers dual noise cancellation that adapts to your environment, paired with AI-enhanced call quality for crystal-clear conversations even in noisy settings. The ergonomic design offers a secure fit with multiple ear tip sizes, while the Sony Headphones Connect app unlocks customizable sound profiles and ambient sound modes. IPX4 water resistance handles sweat and splashes.
Exceptional battery life with ANC.
Clear calls with AI enhancement.
No wireless charging.
Bass-heavy default sound profile.
Choose Sony WF-C710NSA for unbeatable battery endurance, smart ANC, and reliable call quality in a comfortable, sweat-resistant package perfect for all-day use.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
These earbuds offer impressive 48 hours of total playtime with the case, providing enough juice for multiple days between charges. Quick charging gives 2 hours from just 10 minutes, ideal for busy mornings or unexpected top-ups on the go.
JBL's latest Tune Beam 2 brings active noise cancellation, Ambient Aware, and Relax Mode for versatile listening experiences. The Personi-Fi 3.0 app creates personalised sound profiles while 6 microphones ensure clear calls. Spatial Sound technology adds immersive depth to music, movies, and games. Dual Connect lets you use one bud independently, perfect for podcasts or calls while conserving battery on the other.
Personalised sound via app.
Versatile ANC modes, including Relax.
Case slightly bulky.
Touch controls need practice.
Choose JBL Tune Beam 2 for customizable audio experiences, long battery life, and spatial sound immersion across music, calls, and media.
Expect up to 28 hours of total battery life with the charging case, offering solid endurance for daily use. Qi wireless charging and USB-C provide flexible recharging options, while smart pause resumes playback when you remove an earbud.
Sennheiser's ACCENTUM features Bluetooth 5.3 with Auracast and LE Audio support for future-proof connectivity. TrueResponse drivers deliver detailed, balanced sound while hybrid ANC blocks distractions effectively. Transparency mode lets conversations flow naturally, and touch controls handle calls and playback intuitively. The 2-year warranty underscores Sennheiser's confidence in these premium wireless earbuds.
Future-proof Bluetooth features.
Balanced, detailed Sennheiser sound.
No spatial audio support.
Higher price point.
Choose Sennheiser ACCENTUM for audiophile-grade sound, advanced Bluetooth connectivity, and reliable hybrid ANC in a premium package.
These premium earbuds deliver 40 hours of total playtime with ANC active, supported by wireless charging convenience. Smart charging case displays battery status and supports Alexa voice commands for hands-free control. JBL Live Pro 2 Audio offers 6-microphone True Adaptive Noise Cancelling that adapts 50,000 times per second to block surroundings effectively.
The JBL Headphones app customises bass, EQ, and ANC levels while Smart Ambient keeps you aware of announcements. Dual Connect functionality and IPX5 water resistance make these versatile for workouts, travel, and office use with Alexa built-in convenience.
Wireless charging case.
Alexa voice assistant integration.
Touch controls occasionally misfire.
The case attracts fingerprints.
Choose JBL Live Pro 2 for premium adaptive ANC, wireless charging, and Alexa integration with customizable sound profiles.
Beats Solo Buds provide 18 hours of continuous playback on a single charge—the longest in their class without ANC. The ultra-compact case prioritises portability over extra battery, perfect for minimalist on-the-go listening.
Designed for Apple and Android compatibility, these earbuds feature a built-in microphone for clear calls and Siri/Google Assistant access. Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking creates immersive 3D soundscapes for movies and music. The stemless design offers a secure fit during workouts with IPX4 sweat and water resistance. Simple one-button controls keep the operation intuitive and reliable.
Longest single-charge battery.
Cross-platform compatibility.
No charging case battery.
No active noise cancellation.
Choose Beats Solo Buds for maximum single-charge endurance, spatial audio immersion, and universal Apple/Android compatibility.
Up to 8 hours per charge plus 16 more from the case, totals 24 hours of listening. Active noise cancellation extends battery slightly less but maintains performance. Fast Fuel gives 1 hour from a 5-minute charge. Beats Studio Buds blend Apple and Android compatibility with seamless pairing. Active Transparency mode lets ambient sound through naturally while the IPX4 rating handles sweat during workouts.
Dual-element microphones ensure clear calls, and Spatial Audio with head tracking delivers cinematic experiences. The pocket-friendly case supports USB-C and wireless charging options for versatile recharging.
Universal platform support.
ANC + Transparency modes.
Moderate battery compared to rivals.
Bass-heavy sound signature.
Buyers praise cross-platform compatibility and solid ANC performance. Battery life receives mixed feedback compared to competitors.
Choose Beats Studio Buds for versatile Apple/Android use with effective ANC and sweat-resistant workout reliability.
Marshall Minor III offers 7 hours per charge with 30+ hours total from the case, balancing endurance with compact design. Quick charging provides 1.5 hours from 15 minutes for urgent needs.
Iconic Marshall design meets modern true wireless technology with a balanced sound signature preferred by audio enthusiasts. Secure ear fit survives workouts with IPX4 water resistance. Touch controls handle playback, calls, and voice assistants intuitively. The Marshall Bluetooth app enables EQ customisation and firmware updates. Lightweight construction ensures all-day comfort without fatigue.
Authentic Marshall sound signature.
Secure, comfortable fit.
No active noise cancellation.
Limited app customisation.
Choose Marshall Minor III for signature rock audio tuning, reliable fit, and classic design that stands out.
These earbuds deliver 48 hours total playtime with ANC off, supported by fast charging that gives 7 hours from 10 minutes. The metallic grey finish adds premium aesthetics to long-lasting performance.
realme Buds Air 7 Pro features 53dB hybrid ANC with AI Live Translation for multilingual calls. The 11mm+6mm dual-DAC drivers produce Hi-Res LHDC audio with 360° spatial sound. 45ms low latency excels in gaming, while IP55 rating handles dust and water exposure. Bluetooth 5.4 ensures stable connectivity with dual-device pairing convenience.
Deep ANC and spatial audio.
Gaming-optimised low latency.
App features are still developing.
Case slightly slippery.
Choose realme Buds Air 7 Pro for powerful ANC, Hi-Res dual-driver audio, and gaming performance at competitive pricing.
Up to 44 hours total playtime keeps you listening longer, with Sound by Bose acoustic tuning elevating audio quality beyond standard TWS earbuds. Adaptive ANC adjusts automatically to environments.
Noise Master Buds feature 49dB adaptive ANC with immersive spatial audio and LHDC 5.0 codec support. 6-microphone ENC ensures clear calls while IPX5 rating handles workouts. Dual pairing connects two devices simultaneously. The titanium finish adds premium aesthetics with practical touch controls and app-based customisation for personalised listening experiences.
Bose-tuned premium sound.
Dual device connectivity.
Bass may overwhelm mids.
The case charging port is finicky.
Choose Noise Master Buds for Bose-quality audio, deep adaptive ANC, and multi-device convenience at accessible pricing.
OnePlus Buds 3 offer 44 hours total playback with 10 minutes of charging, yielding 7 hours of usage. Sliding volume control on stems adds intuitive operation without app dependency. Smart 49dB ANC adapts to 20,000+ environments while Hi-Res audio with LHDC 5.0 delivers detailed soundscapes. BassWave™ 2.0 enhances low frequencies precisely. Dual connection supports laptop + phone simultaneously. IP55 rating and TUV-certified low-latency gaming mode excel during workouts and competitive play. The intuitive HeyMelody app unlocks full customisation potential.
Innovative sliding volume control.
Fast charging efficiency.
Stems extend the total length.
ANC is strong but not class-leading.
Choose OnePlus Buds 3 for smart adaptive ANC, Hi-Res audio, intuitive stem controls, and exceptional fast charging capability.
Yes, most modern Bluetooth earphones are tuned for mixed use, offering clear vocals and balanced sound. Models with good microphone quality handle calls well while still delivering enjoyable music playback.
Battery life plays a big role in convenience. Longer-lasting earphones reduce charging frequency and are more reliable for travel, workdays and extended listening without interruptions.
Not necessarily. Many affordable options now offer strong sound, good comfort and stable connectivity. Paying more often adds refinements, but value-focused models can still meet everyday needs well.
|Bluetooth earbuds
|Bluetooth
|Battery Life
|Key Feature
|Sony WF-C710NSA
|5.3
|40hrs (no ANC)
|AI Calls
|JBL Tune Beam 2
|5.3
|48hrs
|Personi-Fi 3.0
|Sennheiser ACCENTUM
|5.3 Auracast
|28hrs
|TrueResponse
|JBL Live Pro 2
|5.2
|40hrs
|Wireless Charging
|Beats Solo Buds
|5.3
|18hrs
|Spatial Audio
|Beats Studio Buds
|5.2
|24hrs
|Cross-platform
|Marshall Minor III
|5.3
|30+hrs
|Marshall Tuning
|realme Buds Air 7 Pro
|5.4
|48hrs
|Dual DAC
|Noise Master Buds
|5.3
|44hrs
|Bose Sound
|OnePlus Buds 3
|5.3
|44hrs
|Sliding Volume
Top 10 headphones with long battery life: Enjoy non-stop music all day
Top 10 headphone brands for audiophiles with modern design and features: Sony, JBL and other top picks for daily use
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
I have immersed myself in the tech world for over five years, focusing my efforts on providing readers with in-depth reviews of gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey. As a storyteller, my goal is to make tech both understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets....Read more
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.