I wanted better everyday audio for less; these Bluetooth earphones made sense

Bluetooth earphones have become daily essentials, and these picks balance sound quality, comfort, battery life and reliable connectivity for regular use.

Published26 Dec 2025, 04:14 PM IST
Wireless earphones that fit easily into everyday life.
Wireless earphones that fit easily into everyday life.(AI generated)

By Amit Rahi

I have immersed myself in the tech world for over five years, focusing my efforts on providing readers with in-depth reviews of gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey. As a storyteller, my goal is to make tech both understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets.

I realised how much I rely on earphones every day; for calls, music, podcasts and quick breaks between work. Wired pairs felt limiting, and not every wireless option delivered the comfort or sound I needed. That’s when it became clear that choosing the right Bluetooth earphones matters more than most people think.

Our Picks

Best overall

Budget friendly

Value for money

Compact design

Best sound quality

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Best overall

Sony WF-C710NSA | Dual Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds | AI Call Quality | 40Hrs Battery W/O ANC | 30Hrs Battery with ANC - BlackView Details...

₹6,989

...
Check Details

Budget friendly

JBL New Launch Tune Beam 2 TWS, ANC Earbuds, 48Hr Playtime,Dual Connect, Ambient Aware, Relax Mode, Customized EQ with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Spatial Sound, Personi-Fi 3.0 (Black)View Details...

₹5,499

...
Check Details

Sennheiser ACCENTUM True Wireless Earbuds, BT v5.3 Auracast & LE Audio, TrueResponse Drivers, Hybrid ANC + Transparency Mode, 28 Hr Battery, Qi & USB‑C Charging, Touch Control, 2Y Warranty, BlackView Details...

₹9,988

...
Check Details

Value for money

JBL Live Pro 2 Premium in Ear Wireless TWS Earbuds, ANC Earbuds, 40Hr Playtime, Dual Connect, Customized Bass with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Wireless Charging, Alexa Built-in (Black)View Details...

₹6,999

...
Check Details

Compact design

Beats Solo Buds — Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds | 18 Hours of Battery Life | Apple & Android Compatibility | Built-in Microphone - Matt BlackView Details...

₹6,900

...
Check Details
View More...
research icon

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

From long listening sessions to quick commutes and workouts, good Bluetooth earphones should sound clear, stay comfortable and last through the day. This list brings together options that feel practical, dependable and genuinely useful for everyday listening, without overcomplicating the choice.

Battery life shines with up to 40 hours total playback without ANC and 30 hours with noise cancellation active, making these earbuds perfect for extended listening sessions. The compact charging case provides quick top-ups, ensuring you stay connected through long commutes, workouts, or all-day work calls without constant recharging worries.

Sony's WF-C710NSA delivers dual noise cancellation that adapts to your environment, paired with AI-enhanced call quality for crystal-clear conversations even in noisy settings. The ergonomic design offers a secure fit with multiple ear tip sizes, while the Sony Headphones Connect app unlocks customizable sound profiles and ambient sound modes. IPX4 water resistance handles sweat and splashes.

Specifications

Battery
40hrs (no ANC), 30hrs (ANC)
ANC
Dual Noise Cancellation
Bluetooth
5.3
Drivers
Dynamic
Features
AI Call Quality, IPX4

Reasons to buy

...

Exceptional battery life with ANC.

...

Clear calls with AI enhancement.

Reason to avoid

...

No wireless charging.

...

Bass-heavy default sound profile.

Why choose this product?

Choose Sony WF-C710NSA for unbeatable battery endurance, smart ANC, and reliable call quality in a comfortable, sweat-resistant package perfect for all-day use.

BUDGET FRIENDLY

2. JBL New Launch Tune Beam 2 TWS, ANC Earbuds, 48Hr Playtime,Dual Connect, Ambient Aware, Relax Mode, Customized EQ with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Spatial Sound, Personi-Fi 3.0 (Black)

our principles

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

These earbuds offer impressive 48 hours of total playtime with the case, providing enough juice for multiple days between charges. Quick charging gives 2 hours from just 10 minutes, ideal for busy mornings or unexpected top-ups on the go.

JBL's latest Tune Beam 2 brings active noise cancellation, Ambient Aware, and Relax Mode for versatile listening experiences. The Personi-Fi 3.0 app creates personalised sound profiles while 6 microphones ensure clear calls. Spatial Sound technology adds immersive depth to music, movies, and games. Dual Connect lets you use one bud independently, perfect for podcasts or calls while conserving battery on the other.

Specifications

Battery
48hrs total playtime
ANC
Active Noise Cancellation
Mics
6 for clear calls
Bluetooth
5.3
Features
Personi-Fi 3.0, Spatial Sound

Reasons to buy

...

Personalised sound via app.

...

Versatile ANC modes, including Relax.

Reason to avoid

...

Case slightly bulky.

...

Touch controls need practice.

Why choose this product?

Choose JBL Tune Beam 2 for customizable audio experiences, long battery life, and spatial sound immersion across music, calls, and media.

Expect up to 28 hours of total battery life with the charging case, offering solid endurance for daily use. Qi wireless charging and USB-C provide flexible recharging options, while smart pause resumes playback when you remove an earbud.

Sennheiser's ACCENTUM features Bluetooth 5.3 with Auracast and LE Audio support for future-proof connectivity. TrueResponse drivers deliver detailed, balanced sound while hybrid ANC blocks distractions effectively. Transparency mode lets conversations flow naturally, and touch controls handle calls and playback intuitively. The 2-year warranty underscores Sennheiser's confidence in these premium wireless earbuds.

Specifications

Battery
28hrs total
Bluetooth
5.3 (Auracast, LE Audio)
ANC
Hybrid + Transparency
Drivers
TrueResponse
Charging
Qi Wireless + USB-C

Reasons to buy

...

Future-proof Bluetooth features.

...

Balanced, detailed Sennheiser sound.

Reason to avoid

...

No spatial audio support.

...

Higher price point.

Why choose this product?

Choose Sennheiser ACCENTUM for audiophile-grade sound, advanced Bluetooth connectivity, and reliable hybrid ANC in a premium package.

These premium earbuds deliver 40 hours of total playtime with ANC active, supported by wireless charging convenience. Smart charging case displays battery status and supports Alexa voice commands for hands-free control. JBL Live Pro 2 Audio offers 6-microphone True Adaptive Noise Cancelling that adapts 50,000 times per second to block surroundings effectively.

The JBL Headphones app customises bass, EQ, and ANC levels while Smart Ambient keeps you aware of announcements. Dual Connect functionality and IPX5 water resistance make these versatile for workouts, travel, and office use with Alexa built-in convenience.

Specifications

Battery
40hrs total (ANC on)
ANC
True Adaptive
Mics
6 microphones
Charging
Wireless
Features
Alexa Built-in, App EQ

Reasons to buy

...

Wireless charging case.

...

Alexa voice assistant integration.

Reason to avoid

...

Touch controls occasionally misfire.

...

The case attracts fingerprints.

Why choose this product?

Choose JBL Live Pro 2 for premium adaptive ANC, wireless charging, and Alexa integration with customizable sound profiles.

Beats Solo Buds provide 18 hours of continuous playback on a single charge—the longest in their class without ANC. The ultra-compact case prioritises portability over extra battery, perfect for minimalist on-the-go listening.

Designed for Apple and Android compatibility, these earbuds feature a built-in microphone for clear calls and Siri/Google Assistant access. Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking creates immersive 3D soundscapes for movies and music. The stemless design offers a secure fit during workouts with IPX4 sweat and water resistance. Simple one-button controls keep the operation intuitive and reliable.

Specifications

Battery
18hrs continuous
Compatibility
Apple + Android
Drivers
Custom Beats
Features
Spatial Audio
Resistance
IPX4 sweatproof

Reasons to buy

...

Longest single-charge battery.

...

Cross-platform compatibility.

Reason to avoid

...

No charging case battery.

...

No active noise cancellation.

Why choose this product?

Choose Beats Solo Buds for maximum single-charge endurance, spatial audio immersion, and universal Apple/Android compatibility.

Up to 8 hours per charge plus 16 more from the case, totals 24 hours of listening. Active noise cancellation extends battery slightly less but maintains performance. Fast Fuel gives 1 hour from a 5-minute charge. Beats Studio Buds blend Apple and Android compatibility with seamless pairing. Active Transparency mode lets ambient sound through naturally while the IPX4 rating handles sweat during workouts.

Dual-element microphones ensure clear calls, and Spatial Audio with head tracking delivers cinematic experiences. The pocket-friendly case supports USB-C and wireless charging options for versatile recharging.

Specifications

Battery
24hrs total (8+16hrs)
ANC
Active Noise Cancelling
Rating
IPX4 sweat resistant
Compatibility
Apple + Android
Charging
USB-C + Wireless

Reasons to buy

...

Universal platform support.

...

ANC + Transparency modes.

Reason to avoid

...

Moderate battery compared to rivals.

...

Bass-heavy sound signature.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise cross-platform compatibility and solid ANC performance. Battery life receives mixed feedback compared to competitors.

Why choose this product?

Choose Beats Studio Buds for versatile Apple/Android use with effective ANC and sweat-resistant workout reliability.

Marshall Minor III offers 7 hours per charge with 30+ hours total from the case, balancing endurance with compact design. Quick charging provides 1.5 hours from 15 minutes for urgent needs.

Iconic Marshall design meets modern true wireless technology with a balanced sound signature preferred by audio enthusiasts. Secure ear fit survives workouts with IPX4 water resistance. Touch controls handle playback, calls, and voice assistants intuitively. The Marshall Bluetooth app enables EQ customisation and firmware updates. Lightweight construction ensures all-day comfort without fatigue.

Specifications

Battery
30+hrs total
Drivers
12mm dynamic
Resistance
IPX4 water resistant
Controls
Touch + App
Signature
Marshall sound tuning

Reasons to buy

...

Authentic Marshall sound signature.

...

Secure, comfortable fit.

Reason to avoid

...

No active noise cancellation.

...

Limited app customisation.

Why choose this product?

Choose Marshall Minor III for signature rock audio tuning, reliable fit, and classic design that stands out.

These earbuds deliver 48 hours total playtime with ANC off, supported by fast charging that gives 7 hours from 10 minutes. The metallic grey finish adds premium aesthetics to long-lasting performance.

realme Buds Air 7 Pro features 53dB hybrid ANC with AI Live Translation for multilingual calls. The 11mm+6mm dual-DAC drivers produce Hi-Res LHDC audio with 360° spatial sound. 45ms low latency excels in gaming, while IP55 rating handles dust and water exposure. Bluetooth 5.4 ensures stable connectivity with dual-device pairing convenience.

Specifications

Battery
48hrs total
ANC
53dB Hybrid
Drivers
11mm+6mm Dual DAC
Bluetooth
5.4
Latency
45ms low

Reasons to buy

...

Deep ANC and spatial audio.

...

Gaming-optimised low latency.

Reason to avoid

...

App features are still developing.

...

Case slightly slippery.

Why choose this product?

Choose realme Buds Air 7 Pro for powerful ANC, Hi-Res dual-driver audio, and gaming performance at competitive pricing.

Up to 44 hours total playtime keeps you listening longer, with Sound by Bose acoustic tuning elevating audio quality beyond standard TWS earbuds. Adaptive ANC adjusts automatically to environments.

Noise Master Buds feature 49dB adaptive ANC with immersive spatial audio and LHDC 5.0 codec support. 6-microphone ENC ensures clear calls while IPX5 rating handles workouts. Dual pairing connects two devices simultaneously. The titanium finish adds premium aesthetics with practical touch controls and app-based customisation for personalised listening experiences.

Specifications

Battery
44hrs total
ANC
49dB Adaptive
Audio
LHDC 5.0, Spatial
Mics
6-mic ENC
Rating
IPX5 water resistant

Reasons to buy

...

Bose-tuned premium sound.

...

Dual device connectivity.

Reason to avoid

...

Bass may overwhelm mids.

...

The case charging port is finicky.

Why choose this product?

Choose Noise Master Buds for Bose-quality audio, deep adaptive ANC, and multi-device convenience at accessible pricing.

OnePlus Buds 3 offer 44 hours total playback with 10 minutes of charging, yielding 7 hours of usage. Sliding volume control on stems adds intuitive operation without app dependency. Smart 49dB ANC adapts to 20,000+ environments while Hi-Res audio with LHDC 5.0 delivers detailed soundscapes. BassWave™ 2.0 enhances low frequencies precisely. Dual connection supports laptop + phone simultaneously. IP55 rating and TUV-certified low-latency gaming mode excel during workouts and competitive play. The intuitive HeyMelody app unlocks full customisation potential.

Specifications

Battery
44hrs total, 7hrs/10min charge
ANC
49dB Smart Adaptive
Audio
Hi-Res LHDC 5.0
Controls
Sliding volume stems
Connection
Dual device pairing

Reasons to buy

...

Innovative sliding volume control.

...

Fast charging efficiency.

Reason to avoid

...

Stems extend the total length.

...

ANC is strong but not class-leading.

Why choose this product?

Choose OnePlus Buds 3 for smart adaptive ANC, Hi-Res audio, intuitive stem controls, and exceptional fast charging capability.

Reasons to consider when buying bluetooth earphones

  • Sound quality: Balanced audio with clear vocals and controlled bass improves everyday listening.
  • Comfort and fit: Lightweight designs and secure tips help during long listening sessions.
  • Battery life: Longer playback means fewer interruptions and less frequent charging.
  • Connectivity stability: Strong Bluetooth connections reduce dropouts during calls and music.
  • Everyday usability: Easy controls and quick pairing make daily use smoother.

Do Bluetooth earphones work well for both music and calls?

Yes, most modern Bluetooth earphones are tuned for mixed use, offering clear vocals and balanced sound. Models with good microphone quality handle calls well while still delivering enjoyable music playback.

How important is battery life in wireless earphones?

Battery life plays a big role in convenience. Longer-lasting earphones reduce charging frequency and are more reliable for travel, workdays and extended listening without interruptions.

Are expensive Bluetooth earphones always better?

Not necessarily. Many affordable options now offer strong sound, good comfort and stable connectivity. Paying more often adds refinements, but value-focused models can still meet everyday needs well.

Top 3 features of best Bluetooth earphones

Bluetooth earbudsBluetoothBattery LifeKey Feature
Sony WF-C710NSA5.340hrs (no ANC)AI Calls
JBL Tune Beam 25.348hrsPersoni-Fi 3.0
Sennheiser ACCENTUM5.3 Auracast28hrsTrueResponse
JBL Live Pro 25.240hrsWireless Charging
Beats Solo Buds5.318hrsSpatial Audio
Beats Studio Buds5.224hrsCross-platform
Marshall Minor III5.330+hrsMarshall Tuning
realme Buds Air 7 Pro5.448hrsDual DAC
Noise Master Buds5.344hrsBose Sound
OnePlus Buds 35.344hrsSliding Volume

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

FAQs
Some models support quick switching or multipoint connectivity. This makes moving between phone and laptop easier.
Yes, many offer secure fits and sweat resistance. Always check the IP rating for added durability.
Most modern earphones handle video playback smoothly. Devices with low-latency support reduce audio delay further.
With proper care, they can last several years. Battery health depends on charging habits and usage frequency.
Wireless audio has improved significantly. Today’s Bluetooth codecs deliver clean and detailed sound for everyday listening.

Meet your Guide

Amit Rahi

