I wanted more than just step counting, so these smartwatches caught my attention for sleep and recovery tracking

I started looking at smartwatches for a fairly simple reason: I wanted something I could wear overnight and use to understand my sleep better. That quickly turned into a much longer checklist. I wanted useful sleep-stage information, reliable health tracking, a comfortable design and enough battery life that I would not have to remove the watch every night to charge it. The five watches here take very different approaches. Samsung and OnePlus focus on full smartwatch features, Fitbit leans heavily into wellness tracking, Polar is built around training and recovery, while CMF offers a more affordable everyday option. I have also looked at what Amazon buyers are saying, because battery life, accuracy and reliability can matter just as much as the feature list when a watch is meant to stay on your wrist overnight.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (40mm, Bluetooth, Graphite) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armor Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant IndexView Details
Fitbit Sense 2 Health & Fitness Watch (Blue Mist/Soft Gold Aluminium) with 6-Month Premium MembershipView Details
₹24,998
Unlock Personalized
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS 4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs battery life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display, Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal build,Dual Frequency GPS, 5 ATM, IP68 & BT Calling (Black Steel)View Details
Polar Unisex Pacer Pro Advanced GPS Running Watch, Champagne-Gold, S-LView Details
₹24,000
CMF BY Nothing Watch 3 Pro Smart Watch for Men Women, Bluetooth Call AI Energy Score, 1.43” Heart Rate Tracking, Sleep Monitor, GPS & 130 Sport Modes, Fitness Tracker for Android iOS, IP68 Light GreyView Details
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The Galaxy Watch8 was one of the first watches I considered because Samsung packs a lot of health and sleep features into a relatively slim design. It runs Wear OS and includes sensors for heart rate, ECG, body composition and skin temperature, while Samsung also offers sleep-related features such as Sleep Apnea detection and Bedtime Guidance. The Super AMOLED display, GPS and 32GB storage make it a much more complete smartwatch than a basic sleep tracker.
Extensive health and sleep features in a full smartwatch
Slim design should work well for overnight wear
Wear OS gives access to a broad smartwatch ecosystem
Battery life may mean more frequent charging than some rivals
Customers generally like the Galaxy Watch8's build quality, appearance and feature set. However, battery life is a major concern, with some buyers reporting only a day of use or needing two charges daily. Feedback is also mixed on compatibility, blood pressure monitoring and overall value for money.
I would pick the Galaxy Watch8 if I wanted sleep tracking without giving up the broader smartwatch experience. Its combination of health sensors, Wear OS, GPS and Samsung's sleep-focused features makes it the most complete option here.
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I like the Fitbit Versa 4 for a different reason: it is less focused on being a miniature smartphone and more interested in everyday wellness. It offers Sleep Score tracking, stress-related insights and SpO2 and breathing-rate trends, while its lightweight design is intended for all-day and overnight wear. The 6+ day battery rating is particularly useful for sleep tracking because I would not want charging to interrupt several nights of data collection.
Long battery life is useful for continuous sleep tracking
Sleep Score provides an easy way to review sleep quality
Thin, lightweight design is suited to overnight wear
Some advanced Fitbit features require a Google Health Premium membership
Customers appreciate the Versa 4's features and generally see it as good value, although some consider it a waste of money. Battery feedback is mixed, with reports ranging from good longevity to less than 12 hours. Buyers also question heart-rate accuracy, durability, interface usability and calling functionality.
For me, the Versa 4 makes the most sense when sleep tracking and battery life matter more than having a feature-heavy smartwatch. Its 6+ day battery and lightweight design reduce the chances of charging interrupting overnight tracking.
The OnePlus Watch 2 caught my attention mainly because of its battery life. It uses a dual-engine architecture combining the Snapdragon W5 and BES2700 chipsets, allowing it to run Wear OS while keeping power consumption under control. OnePlus rates it for up to 100 hours in Smart Mode and up to 48 hours with heavy use. It also has a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, dual-frequency GPS and a premium stainless steel and sapphire crystal construction.
Long battery life reduces charging interruptions
Wear OS provides a full smartwatch experience
Premium construction and precise GPS suit active users
Android-only compatibility limits its appeal for iPhone users
Customers describe the OnePlus Watch 2 as one of the better watches in its segment, praising its premium appearance and features. Battery feedback is mixed despite strong praise from some users. Health-tracking accuracy also divides opinion, while buyers agree that the watch does not support iPhones.
I would consider the OnePlus Watch 2 when battery life is a priority but I still want Wear OS. Its dual-engine design gives it a useful advantage for overnight tracking because I can spend less time thinking about the charger.
The Polar Pacer Pro is the least conventional smartwatch on my list, but it became interesting once I looked beyond notifications and apps. It is primarily a sports watch, with detailed training and recovery tools alongside sleep tracking. Polar's Nightly Recharge feature looks at sleep and autonomic nervous system recovery, while Sleep Plus Stages tracks sleep stages. The lightweight 41g design and up to seven-day watch-mode battery also make it practical to keep on overnight.
Strong sleep and recovery tools for serious fitness users
Lightweight design is comfortable for extended wear
Long watch-mode battery reduces charging interruptions
It is more specialised for training than everyday smartwatch features
Customers strongly praise the Pacer Pro's GPS accuracy, lightweight 41g design and battery life, with up to 35 hours in training mode highlighted positively. Sleep-stage tracking and recovery insights are also appreciated. A few users report Bluetooth syncing issues, while its IPX4 splash protection limits swimming use.
I would choose the Pacer Pro if sleep tracking is part of a bigger interest in training and recovery. Its strength is not apps or smartwatch extras, but the depth of fitness, sleep and recovery information it provides.
The Nothing CMF Watch Pro 2 is the value-focused option I would consider if I wanted basic sleep and health tracking without spending heavily on a premium smartwatch. It has a 1.32-inch AMOLED display, multi-system GPS and sensors for heart rate and blood oxygen. Its 11-day typical battery life is also appealing for overnight tracking. The interchangeable bezels give it a little more flexibility in appearance, while the Nothing X app handles settings and health data.
Long battery life is useful for continuous overnight tracking
AMOLED display and interchangeable bezels add everyday appeal
Multi-system GPS is useful for outdoor workouts
Amazon feedback on connectivity and reliability is mixed
Customers generally view the CMF Watch Pro 2 as a good entry-level smartwatch, praising its appearance, functionality and battery life. Value for money also receives positive feedback. However, connectivity opinions are mixed, with some users reporting compatibility issues across Android and iOS, along with concerns about reliability and notifications.
For me, the CMF Watch Pro 2 is the practical budget pick. Its 11-day typical battery life means I can keep wearing it overnight without constantly planning charging sessions, while GPS and health sensors cover everyday tracking needs.
Smartwatch
Sleep tracking
Battery
Key strength
Samsung Galaxy Watch8
Sleep Apnea, sleep insights
Up to 40 hours
Wear OS health features
Fitbit Versa 4
Sleep Score
6+ day battery
Wellness tracking
OnePlus Watch 2
Sleep monitoring
Up to 100 hours
Long battery life
Polar Pacer Pro
Sleep stages, recovery
Up to 7 days
Training and recovery
CMF Watch Pro 2
Sleep and health tracking
11 Days of typical use
Value and battery life
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Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives. <br><br> Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users. <br><br> Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers. <br><br> He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful. <br><br> A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful. <br><br> Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood. <br><br> Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in....Read more
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