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I wanted more than just step counting, so these smartwatches caught my attention for sleep and recovery tracking

I was looking for a smartwatch under 25,000 that I could comfortably wear overnight and these five models stood out for their sleep, fitness and health-tracking features.

Sparsh Sharma
Updated14 Sep 2026, 06:12 PM IST
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I wanted a smartwatch mainly for sleep tracking, but also looked for useful health, fitness, battery and recovery features across these five picks.
I wanted a smartwatch mainly for sleep tracking, but also looked for useful health, fitness, battery and recovery features across these five picks.

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I started looking at smartwatches for a fairly simple reason: I wanted something I could wear overnight and use to understand my sleep better. That quickly turned into a much longer checklist. I wanted useful sleep-stage information, reliable health tracking, a comfortable design and enough battery life that I would not have to remove the watch every night to charge it. The five watches here take very different approaches. Samsung and OnePlus focus on full smartwatch features, Fitbit leans heavily into wellness tracking, Polar is built around training and recovery, while CMF offers a more affordable everyday option. I have also looked at what Amazon buyers are saying, because battery life, accuracy and reliability can matter just as much as the feature list when a watch is meant to stay on your wrist overnight.

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Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (40mm, Bluetooth, Graphite) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armor Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant IndexView Details...

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Fitbit Sense 2 Health & Fitness Watch (Blue Mist/Soft Gold Aluminium) with 6-Month Premium MembershipView Details...

₹24,998

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OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS 4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs battery life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display, Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal build,Dual Frequency GPS, 5 ATM, IP68 & BT Calling (Black Steel)View Details...

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Polar Unisex Pacer Pro Advanced GPS Running Watch, Champagne-Gold, S-LView Details...

₹24,000

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CMF BY Nothing Watch 3 Pro Smart Watch for Men Women, Bluetooth Call AI Energy Score, 1.43” Heart Rate Tracking, Sleep Monitor, GPS & 130 Sport Modes, Fitness Tracker for Android iOS, IP68 Light GreyView Details...

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The Galaxy Watch8 was one of the first watches I considered because Samsung packs a lot of health and sleep features into a relatively slim design. It runs Wear OS and includes sensors for heart rate, ECG, body composition and skin temperature, while Samsung also offers sleep-related features such as Sleep Apnea detection and Bedtime Guidance. The Super AMOLED display, GPS and 32GB storage make it a much more complete smartwatch than a basic sleep tracker.

Specifications

Display
3.4-inch Super AMOLED
Resolution
438 x 438
Storage
32GB
Bluetooth
Bluetooth v5.3
Battery
Up to 40 hours

Reasons to buy

...

Extensive health and sleep features in a full smartwatch

...

Slim design should work well for overnight wear

...

Wear OS gives access to a broad smartwatch ecosystem

Reason to avoid

...

Battery life may mean more frequent charging than some rivals

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers generally like the Galaxy Watch8's build quality, appearance and feature set. However, battery life is a major concern, with some buyers reporting only a day of use or needing two charges daily. Feedback is also mixed on compatibility, blood pressure monitoring and overall value for money.

Why should you choose this product?

I would pick the Galaxy Watch8 if I wanted sleep tracking without giving up the broader smartwatch experience. Its combination of health sensors, Wear OS, GPS and Samsung's sleep-focused features makes it the most complete option here.

2. Fitbit Sense 2 Health & Fitness Watch (Blue Mist/Soft Gold Aluminium) with 6-Month Premium Membership

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I like the Fitbit Versa 4 for a different reason: it is less focused on being a miniature smartphone and more interested in everyday wellness. It offers Sleep Score tracking, stress-related insights and SpO2 and breathing-rate trends, while its lightweight design is intended for all-day and overnight wear. The 6+ day battery rating is particularly useful for sleep tracking because I would not want charging to interrupt several nights of data collection.

Specifications

Battery
6+ day battery
Display
Colour touchscreen
GPS
Built-in GPS
Voice assistant
Amazon Alexa Built-in
Compatibility
iOS and Android

Reasons to buy

...

Long battery life is useful for continuous sleep tracking

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Sleep Score provides an easy way to review sleep quality

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Thin, lightweight design is suited to overnight wear

Reason to avoid

...

Some advanced Fitbit features require a Google Health Premium membership

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the Versa 4's features and generally see it as good value, although some consider it a waste of money. Battery feedback is mixed, with reports ranging from good longevity to less than 12 hours. Buyers also question heart-rate accuracy, durability, interface usability and calling functionality.

Why should you choose this product?

For me, the Versa 4 makes the most sense when sleep tracking and battery life matter more than having a feature-heavy smartwatch. Its 6+ day battery and lightweight design reduce the chances of charging interrupting overnight tracking.

The OnePlus Watch 2 caught my attention mainly because of its battery life. It uses a dual-engine architecture combining the Snapdragon W5 and BES2700 chipsets, allowing it to run Wear OS while keeping power consumption under control. OnePlus rates it for up to 100 hours in Smart Mode and up to 48 hours with heavy use. It also has a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, dual-frequency GPS and a premium stainless steel and sapphire crystal construction.

Specifications

Display
1.43-inch AMOLED + AOD
Processor
Snapdragon W5 + BES2700
Battery
Up to 100 hours
Storage
32GB ROM + 2GB RAM
GPS
Dual-frequency GPS

Reasons to buy

...

Long battery life reduces charging interruptions

...

Wear OS provides a full smartwatch experience

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Premium construction and precise GPS suit active users

Reason to avoid

...

Android-only compatibility limits its appeal for iPhone users

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers describe the OnePlus Watch 2 as one of the better watches in its segment, praising its premium appearance and features. Battery feedback is mixed despite strong praise from some users. Health-tracking accuracy also divides opinion, while buyers agree that the watch does not support iPhones.

Why should you choose this product?

I would consider the OnePlus Watch 2 when battery life is a priority but I still want Wear OS. Its dual-engine design gives it a useful advantage for overnight tracking because I can spend less time thinking about the charger.

The Polar Pacer Pro is the least conventional smartwatch on my list, but it became interesting once I looked beyond notifications and apps. It is primarily a sports watch, with detailed training and recovery tools alongside sleep tracking. Polar's Nightly Recharge feature looks at sleep and autonomic nervous system recovery, while Sleep Plus Stages tracks sleep stages. The lightweight 41g design and up to seven-day watch-mode battery also make it practical to keep on overnight.

Specifications

Weight
41g
Battery
Up to 35 h in training mode
Watch mode
Up to 7 days
GPS
Integrated GPS
Water resistance
WR50

Reasons to buy

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Strong sleep and recovery tools for serious fitness users

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Lightweight design is comfortable for extended wear

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Long watch-mode battery reduces charging interruptions

Reason to avoid

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It is more specialised for training than everyday smartwatch features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers strongly praise the Pacer Pro's GPS accuracy, lightweight 41g design and battery life, with up to 35 hours in training mode highlighted positively. Sleep-stage tracking and recovery insights are also appreciated. A few users report Bluetooth syncing issues, while its IPX4 splash protection limits swimming use.

Why should you choose this product?

I would choose the Pacer Pro if sleep tracking is part of a bigger interest in training and recovery. Its strength is not apps or smartwatch extras, but the depth of fitness, sleep and recovery information it provides.

The Nothing CMF Watch Pro 2 is the value-focused option I would consider if I wanted basic sleep and health tracking without spending heavily on a premium smartwatch. It has a 1.32-inch AMOLED display, multi-system GPS and sensors for heart rate and blood oxygen. Its 11-day typical battery life is also appealing for overnight tracking. The interchangeable bezels give it a little more flexibility in appearance, while the Nothing X app handles settings and health data.

Specifications

Display
1.32-inch AMOLED
Battery
11 Days of typical use
GPS
Multi-system GPS
Sensors
Heart rate and SpO2
Water resistance
IP68

Reasons to buy

...

Long battery life is useful for continuous overnight tracking

...

AMOLED display and interchangeable bezels add everyday appeal

...

Multi-system GPS is useful for outdoor workouts

Reason to avoid

...

Amazon feedback on connectivity and reliability is mixed

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers generally view the CMF Watch Pro 2 as a good entry-level smartwatch, praising its appearance, functionality and battery life. Value for money also receives positive feedback. However, connectivity opinions are mixed, with some users reporting compatibility issues across Android and iOS, along with concerns about reliability and notifications.

Why should you choose this product?

For me, the CMF Watch Pro 2 is the practical budget pick. Its 11-day typical battery life means I can keep wearing it overnight without constantly planning charging sessions, while GPS and health sensors cover everyday tracking needs.

Top 3 features of the best smartwatches for sleep tracking

Smartwatch

Sleep tracking

Battery

Key strength

Samsung Galaxy Watch8

Sleep Apnea, sleep insights

Up to 40 hours

Wear OS health features

Fitbit Versa 4

Sleep Score

6+ day battery

Wellness tracking

OnePlus Watch 2

Sleep monitoring

Up to 100 hours

Long battery life

Polar Pacer Pro

Sleep stages, recovery

Up to 7 days

Training and recovery

CMF Watch Pro 2

Sleep and health tracking

11 Days of typical use

Value and battery life

Factors to consider when buying a smartwatch for sleep tracking

  • Overnight comfort: I would prioritise a lightweight watch with a comfortable strap because even accurate sleep tracking is not useful if I do not want to wear it to bed.
  • Battery life: A watch that needs charging every day can easily create gaps in sleep data. Longer battery life is particularly useful for continuous tracking.
  • Sleep insights: Look beyond basic sleep duration. Sleep stages, sleep scores and recovery insights can provide more useful context about your night's rest.
  • Phone compatibility: Before buying, I would check whether the watch works properly with my phone. Some Wear OS watches have Android restrictions, while others support both Android and iOS.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesI wanted more than just step counting, so these smartwatches caught my attention for sleep and recovery tracking
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FAQs
Smartwatches can estimate sleep duration and stages using sensors and algorithms, but they should not be treated as medical-grade sleep diagnostic devices.
Yes, if you want consistent trends. Wearing it regularly can provide a larger amount of data instead of isolated nights.
Very much. A watch with short battery life may need to be removed frequently for charging, creating gaps in overnight data.
Some watches offer features that can flag potential patterns, but these should not be treated as a diagnosis. Persistent sleep concerns should be discussed with a healthcare professional.

Meet your Guide

Sparsh Sharma

Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives. <br><br> Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users. <br><br> Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers. <br><br> He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful. <br><br> A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful. <br><br> Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood. <br><br> Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in....Read more

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