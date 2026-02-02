I was looking for a printer with mobile printing and these models stood out for everyday home and office use

Printers with mobile printing simplify everyday tasks by offering wireless convenience, easy setup, and reliable document output for modern home and small office environments.

Published 2 Feb 2026, 03:45 PM IST
Choosing printers with mobile printing improves flexibility.
Choosing printers with mobile printing improves flexibility.

By Iqbal

Mobile devices have become central to how people work, study, and manage daily tasks, and printing technology has adapted accordingly. Printers with mobile printing allow users to print documents, photos, and forms directly from smartphones without complicated setups. This shift has made wireless printers more practical for shared households and compact workspaces. Along with mobile printing support, modern printers now focus on low running costs, efficient ink usage, and reliable connectivity.

BEST OVERALL

Canon PIXMA E477 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer for HomeView Details...

HP Ink Advantage Ultra 4826 Print, Copy, Scan, Self Reset Dual Band WiFi, 2 Sets of Inbox Cartridges, Smart App Setup. Print per Page (44p for B/W and 81p for Colour), Ideal for HomeView Details...

₹9,837.9

Xerox 3020 | 20 PPM | Monochrome Laser Printer | Wi-Fi | Hi-Speed USB 2.0 | 150-sheet Input Tray | 1-Year Warranty | Single Function PrinterView Details...

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2730 All-in-One (Print, Scan, Copy) Inktank Colour Printer with 2 Years Standard WarrantyView Details...

₹9,499

Brother Ink Tank DCP-T535DW New Launch (Print Scan Copy) WiFi Auto Duplex Printer, 128MB Memory, Print Pages Upto 15K in Black & 5K in Color Each (CMY) Get an Extra Black Ink Bottle, Free InstallationView Details...

Multifunction capabilities further add value by combining printing, scanning, and copying in a single device. As more users depend on phones rather than computers, mobile printing printers offer a flexible solution that keeps everyday tasks moving smoothly. Understanding key features helps in selecting a printer that fits both usage patterns and space requirements.

The Canon E477 is a compact wireless all-in-one printer designed for home users with regular printing needs. It supports printing, scanning, and copying, making it suitable for daily documents and schoolwork. Wireless connectivity allows printing directly from smartphones and laptops, reducing cable clutter. Its ink-efficient system helps manage running costs, while the small footprint fits easily on desks or shelves. Simple controls and reliable output make it practical for everyday home and small office use.

Specifications

Wi-Fi
Functions
Print, Scan, Copy
Ink System
Paper Size Support

Reasons to buy

Compact and space-saving design

Compact and space-saving design

Reason to avoid

Slower print speeds

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate easy wireless setup, compact size, and satisfactory print quality for home use.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for simple wireless printing and reliable everyday document handling at home.

2. HP Ink Advantage Ultra 4826 Print, Copy, Scan, Self Reset Dual Band WiFi, 2 Sets of Inbox Cartridges, Smart App Setup. Print per Page (44p for B/W and 81p for Colour), Ideal for Home

The HP Ink Advantage Ultra 4826 is designed for everyday home printing with a strong focus on convenience and cost control. It supports print, scan, and copy functions, making it suitable for schoolwork, documents, and occasional photos. Self-reset dual-band Wi-Fi ensures stable connectivity, while the HP Smart App simplifies setup and mobile printing. Supplied with two sets of inbox cartridges, it offers lower print-per-page costs for both colour and black prints.

Specifications

Print, Copy, Scan
Connectivity
Print Speed
7.5 ppm (black), 5.5 ppm (colour)
Ink Yield
Up to 1300 pages black, 700 pages colour

Reasons to buy

Low print-per-page cost

Dual-band Wi-Fi with self reset

Reason to avoid

Limited paper input capacity

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate low printing costs, stable Wi-Fi connectivity, and easy app-based setup.

Why choose this product?

Select this for affordable home printing with reliable wireless connectivity and bundled ink value.

The Xerox 3020 is a monochrome laser printer built for users who prioritise sharp text output and low maintenance. It supports printing and copying, making it ideal for basic office documents. Wireless connectivity allows printing from multiple devices without cables. Laser technology ensures crisp text and faster output compared to inkjet printers. Its compact design fits well in home offices or small workspaces focused on document-heavy printing.

Specifications

Print Technology
Laser
Colour Output
Monochrome
Functions
Print, Copy
Connectivity
Wi-Fi

Reasons to buy

Faster printing than inkjets

Low maintenance operation

Reason to avoid

Limited to document printing

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers mention fast printing speed and sharp text quality for office documents.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for reliable monochrome printing with low running maintenance.

The Canon G2730 is an ink tank printer designed for high-volume printing with low running costs. Its refillable ink system significantly reduces cost per page, making it suitable for homes and offices with frequent printing needs. The printer supports printing, scanning, and copying, delivering consistent colour output. Large ink tanks minimise refills, while the sturdy design supports long-term use.

Specifications

Paper Size
A4
Print Type
Colour inkjet
Functions
Print, Scan, Copy
Print Type
Colour inkjet

Reasons to buy

High page yield

Reliable colour output

Reason to avoid

Manual duplex printing

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight low printing costs and consistent colour quality for daily usage.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for economical high-volume printing with refillable ink tanks.

The Brother DCP-T535DW is built for users who need wireless convenience combined with economical ink tank printing. It supports printing, scanning, and copying, making it suitable for home offices and small businesses. Automatic duplex printing helps reduce paper usage, while Wi-Fi connectivity allows easy mobile printing. The ink tank system ensures low running costs without compromising print quality.

Specifications

Connectivity
Wi-Fi
Functions
Print, Scan, Copy
Duplex Printing
Automatic
Ink System
InkTank

Reasons to buy

Automatic duplex printing

Wireless connectivity

Reason to avoid

Higher upfront cost

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate duplex printing and low ink costs for regular office work.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for wireless ink tank printing with automatic duplex support.

The Epson EcoTank L3252 is designed for users who want affordable, wireless, and efficient printing. Its EcoTank system delivers extremely low printing costs and high page yields. Wi-Fi support allows printing from smartphones and laptops with ease. The printer supports printing, scanning, and copying, making it suitable for home offices and students with regular colour printing requirements.

Specifications

Functions
Print, Scan, Copy
Ink System
EcoTank
Print Type
Colour inkjet
Connectivity
Wi-Fi

Reasons to buy

Wireless printing support

Compact ink tank design

Reason to avoid

Moderate print speed

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise low ink costs and convenient wireless printing for daily use.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for cost-effective wireless colour printing at home.

This HP all-in-one printer is designed for users who want productivity-focused features in a compact format. It supports printing, scanning, and copying, along with automatic duplex printing to save paper. Integrated wireless connectivity enables easy mobile printing, while HP’s software ecosystem simplifies setup and usage. It suits home offices and small workspaces requiring efficient document handling.

Specifications

Functions
Print, Scan, Copy
Duplex Printing
Automatic
Print Type
Inkjet
Connectivity
Wi-Fi

Reasons to buy

Automatic duplex printing

Easy wireless setup

Reason to avoid

Ink cartridges cost more

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers like duplex printing and smooth wireless performance for home office tasks.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for efficient document printing with automatic duplex convenience.

How does mobile printing change everyday home and office workflows?

Mobile printing allows users to print directly from smartphones or tablets without transferring files to a computer. This speeds up tasks like homework printing, document sharing, and quick photo outputs. Printers with mobile printing reduce dependency on cables and desktops, making them especially useful for shared households and small offices where multiple users print from different devices.

What connectivity features matter most for reliable mobile printing?

Stable Wi-Fi connectivity is essential for smooth mobile printing. Dual-band Wi-Fi improves reliability by automatically switching between frequencies to avoid interference. Support for dedicated printer apps also simplifies setup and control. Together, these features ensure faster connection, fewer errors, and consistent printing from multiple mobile devices across the same network.

How secure is mobile printing compared to traditional printing methods?

Mobile printing can be secure when supported by trusted apps and encrypted Wi-Fi connections. Most modern printers require user confirmation or app-based authentication before printing. This prevents accidental prints and unauthorised access, making mobile printing safe for home and small office use when basic network security practices are followed.

Factors to consider before buying the best printers

with mobile printing:

Mobile Printing Support: Ensure the printer supports popular mobile printing standards like AirPrint, Mopria, or OEM-specific apps.

Connectivity Options: Look for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or Wi-Fi Direct for reliable wireless printing from smartphones and tablets.

Print, Scan, Copy Functions: Multi-function capability increases versatility for home and office use.

Print Speed: Higher pages per minute (ppm) improves efficiency for frequent users.

Print Quality: Resolution and ink technology affect document sharpness and photo clarity.

Ink Cost and Yield: Check per-page cost and cartridge yields to estimate long-term running expenses.

App Features: Dedicated mobile apps simplify setup, scanning, cloud printing, and maintenance tasks.

Paper Handling: Consider input and output capacity, supported paper sizes, and tray flexibility.

Duplex Printing: Automatic two-sided printing saves paper and time.

Display and Controls: Intuitive interface and indicators make mobile printing easier to manage.

Top 3 features of the best printers with mobile printing:

Best printers with mobile printingFunctionsMobile/Wireless SupportBest Use
Canon E477 Wireless PrinterPrint, Scan, CopyWi-Fi, mobile printing via appBasic home printing
Xerox 3020 BI-Function Wireless PrinterPrint, CopyWi-Fi printingDocument-focused home office
Canon G2730 InkTank PrinterPrint, Scan, CopyUSB only (no Wi-Fi)High-volume printing
Brother DCP-T535DW InkTank PrinterPrint, Scan, CopyWi-Fi, mobile printingHome office, duplex use
Epson EcoTank L3252Print, Scan, CopyWi-Fi, mobile printingCost-efficient colour printing
HP All-in-One Printer (auto duplex)Print, Scan, CopyWi-Fi, mobile printingHome office document tasks
HP Ink Advantage Ultra 4826Print, Scan, CopyDual-band Wi-Fi, mobile printingAffordable home multifunction

FAQs
Mobile printing allows printing documents directly from smartphones and tablets wirelessly.
Mobile printing speeds depend on Wi-Fi stability and printer processing capability.
Brand apps like HP Smart and Canon PRINT enable easy mobile printing.
Mobile printing uses minimal battery and has negligible impact on phone power.

