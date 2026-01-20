I was tired of kitchen odour lingering for hours, so these are my recommendations for the latest chimneys to buy in 2026

Kanika is a senior tech writer, gadget and appliance reviewer, and tech news enthusiast with over six years of experience. She covers new tech trends, gadget reviews, AI developments and product launches, always trying to keep things easy to follow and genuinely useful. Most of her day goes into affiliate work around TVs, soundbars, home audio systems, air conditioners and air purifiers. She compares products, checks prices and looks for deals that fit how people really live and spend. As a senior content producer, Kanika works across news, reviews, explainers and buying guides, trying to keep pace with fast launches without losing sight of what readers actually need. She enjoys slow, honest testing more than hype and is happiest when a story helps someone buy one thing with confidence instead of scrolling for hours. When she is not at her desk, she is usually binge-watching a new series or planning her next trip, collecting small ideas and moments that quietly find their way back into her work.
Kitchen odour hanging around for hours is one of those small things that quietly ruins the mood at home. I wanted a chimney that clears it quickly without turning the kitchen into a noisy corner, and without demanding weekly scrubbing. So I went through last year’s launches, specs, and real user feedback to shortlist options that feel usable day after day.
Nine Speed Touch PadElica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney | 15 Years Motor and 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty | FLAT FL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | 9 Speed Touch Control + Motion SensorView Details
₹15,490
BLDC Low Noise MotorFaber Hood Trendy 90cm 1500 m³/hr BLDC Autoclean Slant Shape Chimney | Built In Oil Collector | Touch & Gesture Control | 12Yr Motor,2Yr Comprehensive Warranty by Faber | TRENDY IN BLDC HCSCFL BK 90View Details
₹18,590
New Launch 2025 ModelHindware Smart Appliances DARCIA BLDC 60 | NEW LAUNCH | 1500 m³/hr | Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney With 9- Speed Motion Sensor & Touch Control | 2025 Model 60cm (Black)View Details
₹16,999
Livpure 90cm 1400m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Chimney|9 Speed With RPM Display|Oil Collector|Touch & Gesture Control |10 Yrs Warranty on Motor, 2 Yr Comprehensive| LIV-ETERNA-BLDC-90-FL-HAC,BlackView Details
₹11,499
1400Cmh Air Pull ChimneyBeyond Appliances Cube Pro Plug N Play Ductless Kitchen Chimney | 1400 CMH | Auto Clean | 5-Stage Charcoal Activated Filter | Touch Control | 3-way Suction | 48dB Low Noise | Black | PAN INDIA SERVICEView Details
In this list, you’ll see 60cm and 90cm picks, both filterless and baffle types, with ducted and recirculation models for flats and independent homes. The aim is simple. Choose once, breathe easier, and spend less time cleaning. I’ve also flagged what works best for heavy frying, how loud each model gets on higher speeds, and what upkeep may cost you over the year.
Elica’s 60cm BLDC chimney is built for small kitchens where frying happens often and smells linger. It keeps the air moving without sounding harsh, and the motion control is handy when hands are messy after every long cook.
If you want a top rated latest chimney with low upkeep, the filterless auto clean setup makes sense. Nine speeds help during tadka bursts, while the 1500 m³/hr suction clears smoke quickly.
Strong suction for daily smoke and odour
Motion sensor and auto clean reduce cleaning effort
Needs proper duct setup for best output
Highest speed can feel loud
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Many buyers say suction handles frying smoke well and the motion sensor works most days. They like the quiet motor and quick auto clean cycle. Some mention you must measure duct space carefully and keep the panel dry during install.
Why choose this product?
Choose it if you want a 60cm chimney that stays easy to maintain without filters. The 1500 m3/hr pull suits Indian kitchens, and wave control helps when hands are oily. Long warranty support is the real comfort here for years.
Faber Hood Trendy 90cm suits larger cooktops, pairing 1500 m3/hr suction with a slant glass front that saves headroom. Autoclean system and built in oil collector help keep the inner chamber less messy after tadka.
Touch and gesture control make it easy to adjust cook. BLDC motor aims for lower noise, backed by 12 year motor and 2 year comprehensive warranty. Pick if you want a top rated latest chimney.
Slant design gives more working space near the stove
Oil collector helps reduce inner drips
Gesture control needs a clear hand wave
Comprehensive warranty is shorter than some rivals
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers often praise the slant design for saving head space and the oil collector for reducing drips. Gesture control feels handy, though a few report it needs a clear hand wave. Cleaning is easier than mesh filter models, they add.
Why choose this product?
Pick this 90cm unit if your cooking area is wide and you want fewer bends while working at the stove. The built in oil collector is a smart touch, and the warranty terms are clear for the motor over time.
Hindware Darcia BLDC 60 is a fresh 2025 model built for smaller kitchens, with 1500 m3/hr suction and filterless airflow. The auto clean function uses heat to loosen oil so you wipe it down quickly.
Nine speed levels suit everything from simmering to deep frying. Motion sensor and touch panel keep controls simple. BLDC motor is meant for low power draw. This top rated latest chimney keeps air clear inside.
Heat based auto clean helps after oily cooking
Nine speeds give better control for different dishes
Glass needs regular wiping for fingerprints
Local installation quality can vary
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
People buying the Darcia mention it looks neat in smaller kitchens and clears steam fast on medium speeds. They like the touch panel response and the heat clean feature. A few reviews warn that installation quality depends on local service.
Why choose this product?
Go for it if you want a new 2025 filterless chimney that keeps running costs in check. Nine speeds give control, and the sensor option is useful when you are multitasking. It suits renters too, since cleaning stays simple enough.
Livpure Eterna BLDC 90 is built for wide cooktops, pulling smoke with 1400 m3/hr suction and a filterless path that keeps maintenance low. The RPM display is a small touch, but it helps you see what speed is running during heavy cooking.
Gesture and touch controls work well for quick changes, and the oil collector reduces inner mess. 10 year motor warranty covers the core. A top rated latest chimney for big kitchens.
RPM display makes speed changes easier to track
Oil collector helps reduce oil buildup
1400 m3/hr may feel low for very smoky frying
Gesture control needs a clear hand movement
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers often like the wide 90cm coverage and say the RPM display is genuinely helpful. Many mention suction is good for daily cooking and the oil collector reduces cleaning. Some reviews say gesture control needs practice and glass shows fingerprints.
Why choose this product?
Pick this if you want a 90cm chimney with clear speed feedback and low upkeep. The filterless design and oil collector keep things cleaner, and the motor warranty is reassuring. It suits families cooking multiple dishes where smoke control matters daily.
Beyond Cube Pro is meant for homes where ducting is not possible. It runs as a ductless chimney with 1400 CMH suction, using a five stage charcoal activated filter to trap odour and smoke before pushing air back into the room.
Touch control keeps operation simple, and the three way suction design helps cover the cook area better. Noise is rated around 48dB, which feels calmer in small flats. A top rated latest chimney for rentals.
Works without ducting, useful for rented flats
Charcoal filter helps control kitchen odour
Filter replacement adds running cost
Recirculated air may feel weaker than ducted units
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Shoppers like that installation is quick and no duct hole is needed. Many say smell control improves after replacing filters on time. Noise feels manageable in smaller homes. Some mention recirculation is not as strong as ducted chimneys for heavy frying.
Why choose this product?
Choose Cube Pro if your kitchen cannot support duct pipes and you still want smoke and odour control. The charcoal filtration makes a real difference when maintained, and low noise helps in flats. It is a simple fit for renters and small homes.
Faber Agile 60cm is made for busy kitchens where tadka smoke builds up fast. The curved hood sits close to the cooktop, and the BLDC motor pulls 1500 m³/hr while keeping the sound controlled.
Auto clean heats the chamber, and the built in oil collector catches drips before they spread. For a top rated latest chimney, touch and gesture control feel handy when hands are oily during long dinner prep.
Strong suction for daily smoke and odour
Oil collector reduces greasy buildup
Glass needs regular wiping for marks
Gesture may misread quick hand moves
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Most buyers say suction clears smoke fast and the curved glass looks tidy over a 60cm stove. They like the oil collector and auto clean. Some mention gesture control needs a steady wave and the glass needs wiping for fingerprints.
Why choose this product?
Choose this if you want a 60cm chimney that handles daily frying without messy filter washing. The oil collector and auto clean reduce cleaning time, and gesture control helps mid cooking. Motor warranty is long, so the core feels covered.
Elica Strip Plus BF 60 is a 60cm chimney made for smaller kitchens and daily home cooking. With 900 m3/hr suction and baffle filters, it handles oily smoke better than basic mesh setups and stays easier to clean over time.
The 3 speed push button control is simple for anyone at home to use. Wash the baffle filter regularly and it keeps working well. Backed by 5 year motor and 1 year comprehensive warranty, it feels like a top rated latest chimney.
Baffle filter suits oily Indian cooking
Push buttons are quick and simple
900 m3/hr may feel low for heavy frying
Filters need regular washing
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say the baffle filters cope well with oily cooking and the push buttons feel easy. Many like the made in India build. Some wish suction was higher for heavy frying, and mention filters need washing every few weeks too.
Why choose this product?
Choose this chimney if you cook in small batches and want baffle filters instead of fragile mesh. It fits a 60cm stove, runs on simple buttons, and has a solid motor warranty. Plan regular filter washes for best airflow always.
If you cook light meals, 700 to 900 m³/hr is usually enough. For daily cooking with tadka and frying, 1000 to 1200 m³/hr works better. If your kitchen sees heavy frying, grilling, or strong spices, aim for 1200+, even 1400 to 1600 m³/hr.
Baffle filters handle oily cooking well but need regular washing. Filterless chimneys skip filter cleaning and stay easier to maintain day to day. If your cooking is heavy on oil, baffle may control grease better, while filterless stays simpler for regular users.
Ducting can make or break suction, even if the chimney is powerful. Long ducts, too many bends, or a narrow outlet can reduce airflow a lot. For best results, keep duct length short and avoid multiple turns wherever possible.
|Latest top rated chimneys
|Type of chimney
|Suction
|Key feature
|Elica 60cm 1500 m³/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney
|Wall mounted
|1500 m³/hr
|BLDC motor with filterless autoclean
|Faber Hood Trendy 90cm 1500 m³/hr BLDC Autoclean Slant Shape Chimney
|Slant (wall mounted)
|1500 m³/hr
|BLDC motor with autoclean
|Hindware Smart Appliances DARCIA BLDC 60 Chimney
|Wall mounted
|1400 m³/hr
|BLDC motor
|Livpure 90cm 1400 m³/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Chimney
|Wall mounted
|1400 m³/hr
|Filterless autoclean with BLDC motor
|Beyond Appliances Cube Pro Plug N Play Ductless Kitchen Chimney
|Ductless (plug and play)
|1500 m³/hr
|Ductless setup, no ducting needed
|Faber Agile 60cm 1500 m³/hr BLDC Autoclean Curved Shape Chimney
|Curved (wall mounted)
|1500 m³/hr
|BLDC motor with autoclean
|Elica 60cm 900 m³/hr Baffle Filter Kitchen Chimney
|Wall mounted
|900 m³/hr
|Baffle filter (good for oily cooking)
What kitchen chimney auto-clean actually handles and where it falls short
Hot new chimney releases: Gear up for discounts of up to 67% on top brands like Faber, Elica, and more
