I was tired of lingering cooking smells. These 8 best-selling kitchen chimneys looked promising to me

Cooking at home should feel enjoyable, not smoky or suffocating. But if your kitchen fills up with oil fumes, strong food smells, or greasy residue every time you cook, it’s a clear sign something’s missing. That’s where a good kitchen chimney comes in. Designed to pull out smoke, heat, and airborne grease, modern chimneys help keep your kitchen fresh, breathable, and easier to maintain.

They’re especially useful for Indian cooking, where frying, tadka, and high-heat recipes are part of daily meals. Today’s chimneys are smarter too, with powerful suction, efficient filters, low-noise operation, and sleek designs that blend well with modular kitchens.

Here’s a closer look at the best-selling kitchen chimneys that are actually effective, not just on paper, but in real kitchens.

Best-selling chimneys Suction Capacity Filter Type Controls Faber 60 cm Autoclean Curved Chimney 1200 m³/hr Filterless with oil collector Touch + Gesture Elica 60 cm BLDC Chimney 1500 m³/hr Filterless Touch + Motion Sensor Livpure Fenix 60 cm T-Shape Chimney 1400 m³/hr Filterless Touch + Gesture Hindware Smart Appliances Marvia 60 cm Pyramid Chimney 1000 m³/hr Double baffle filter Push button Crompton QuietPro Plus 90 cm Slant Chimney 1800 m³/hr Filterless Touch + Motion Sensor Elica 60 cm Slim Filterless Chimney 1200 m³/hr Filterless Touch + Motion Sensor Beyond by Mukunda Foods Cube Pro Ductless Chimney 1400 CMH 5-stage activated charcoal filter Touch / Single button Whirlpool Classic Plus CF 60 Chimney 900 m³/hr Cassette filter Push button

Explore the chimneys in detail

If daily cooking leaves your kitchen smoky and greasy, this Faber chimney feels like a solid upgrade. The 1200 m³/hr suction handles regular frying and tadka without much effort, while the filterless design means less cleaning stress. The curved glass looks premium and fits well in modern kitchens. Touch and gesture controls are surprisingly handy when your hands are messy. Add auto-clean and a long motor warranty, and it feels dependable for everyday use.

Specifications Suction Power: 1200 m³/hr Filter Type: Filterless with oil collector Controls: Touch + Gesture control Noise Level: 59 dB Reason to buy Low maintenance thanks to filterless design Strong suction suitable for regular Indian cooking Reason to avoid 60 cm size may feel small for large cooktops Gesture controls can take time to get used to

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers generally feel this vent hood offers good quality, reliable performance, and solid value for money. Many appreciate the smooth installation process and mention that technicians were helpful, patient, and courteous.

Why choose this product? It’s easy to maintain, powerful enough for Indian cooking, and backed by a long motor warranty—great for homes that cook daily and want hassle-free performance.

If you cook a lot and deal with heavy smoke, this Elica chimney is built for that kind of kitchen. The 1500 m³/hr suction feels powerful enough for frequent frying and strong masalas. The BLDC motor keeps it energy-efficient and quieter than expected. It’s filterless, so maintenance stays simple, and the auto-clean feature saves time. Touch and motion sensor controls feel smooth, and the long motor warranty adds serious peace of mind.

Specifications Suction Power: 1500 m³/hr Motor Type: BLDC motor Filter Type: Filterless with oil collector Controls: Touch + motion sensor Reason to buy Very powerful suction for heavy Indian cooking Long motor warranty with energy-efficient performance Reason to avoid Ducting is mandatory Higher price compared to basic chimneys

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the vent hood feels well built and offers smart design with responsive sensors. Many praised its suction power, clear feature explanations, smooth installation, and value for money, while opinions on noise levels remain mixed among customers.

Why choose this product? It offers strong suction, low noise, energy-efficient BLDC motor, and one of the longest motor warranties—ideal for heavy cooking households wanting long-term reliability.

If you want strong performance without spending too much, this Livpure chimney makes sense. The 1400 m³/hr suction is powerful enough for regular Indian cooking, especially frying and masala-heavy meals. The T-shape design looks clean and modern, and the filterless setup means you don’t have to worry about frequent cleaning. Touch and gesture controls are convenient during cooking, and the oil collector helps keep grease from building up inside.

Specifications Suction Power: 1400 m³/hr Design Type: T-shape wall mounted Filter Type: Filterless with oil collector Controls: Touch + gesture control Reason to buy Strong suction at a budget-friendly price Easy maintenance with auto-clean feature Reason to avoid Build quality feels basic compared to premium brands Slightly louder at higher suction speeds

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the vent hood offers strong suction, good build quality, and solid value for money. One buyer praised its premium black finish and easy maintenance. While many found it simple to use with smooth installation, others reported mixed experiences with noise levels and fitting.

Why choose this product? It offers high suction, low-maintenance filterless design, and a solid motor warranty at a very aggressive price—ideal for budget-conscious buyers who still want performance.

If you’re looking for a simple, no-fuss chimney for everyday cooking, this Hindware Marvia fits the bill. The 1000 CMH suction is decent for regular frying and grilling in small to medium kitchens. The pyramid design is compact and practical, especially if you don’t want anything too flashy. Push-button controls are straightforward and reliable, while the double baffle filter does a good job handling oil and grease with easy cleaning.

Specifications Suction Capacity: 1000 CMH Design Type: Pyramid wall-mounted Filter Type: Double baffle filter Controls: Push-button control Reason to buy Budget-friendly and easy to maintain Simple controls with effective baffle filters Reason to avoid Suction may feel limited for heavy cooking Lacks auto-clean and advanced control features

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the vent hood is easy to use and reasonably priced. Some praised its effective performance, good suction, and low noise, while others reported motor issues, higher noise levels, weaker suction, and uneven installation experiences.

Why choose this product? It’s affordable, easy to use, and low on maintenance—ideal for small families who want a reliable chimney without spending extra on advanced features.

This Crompton chimney is clearly made for big kitchens and heavy cooking. The 1800 m³/hr suction is strong enough to handle intense frying, grilling, and back-to-back meals without smoke hanging around. What stands out is how quiet it feels, thanks to the BLDC motor. The intelligent auto-clean runs on its own, and Smart On is genuinely useful, it switches on automatically when heat builds up. Overall, it feels premium and very hands-free.

Specifications Suction Capacity: 1800 m³/hr Motor Type: BLDC motor Chimney Type: Slant, filterless Noise Level: As low as 46 dB Reason to buy Very high suction with low noise operation Smart features like auto-clean and heat sensor Reason to avoid Premium pricing Large 90 cm size may not suit compact kitchens

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the vent hood adds a modern touch to kitchens and offers good value for money with strong suction. Many praised the smooth installation, while others shared mixed views on noise, long-term performance, and the automatic opening feature.

Why choose this product? It delivers extremely powerful yet quiet performance with smart automation, making it ideal for large kitchens, heavy cooking, and users who want minimal manual effort.

This Elica chimney is a good fit if you want something reliable without going overboard on features. The 1200 m³/hr suction handles daily Indian cooking well, whether it’s frying or regular tadka. Being filterless, it cuts down on cleaning effort, and the auto-clean function helps manage oil buildup. Touch controls with motion sensor feel smooth to use, and the curved glass design blends nicely into most modular kitchens.

Specifications Suction Power: 1200 m³/hr Filter Type: Filterless with oil collector Chimney Type: Curved glass, wall mounted Controls: Touch + motion sensor Reason to buy Low-maintenance filterless design Good warranty coverage for long-term use Reason to avoid Ducting is mandatory Suction may feel average for very heavy cooking

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the vent hood feels well built, easy to install, and simple to operate with a professional look. Many praised the responsive sensors, value for money, and prompt service from Elica, while opinions on noise levels remain mixed.

Why choose this product? It balances performance and price well, offering easy maintenance, decent suction, and a long warranty—ideal for families who cook daily but don’t need very high suction.

This chimney is a real relief if your kitchen doesn’t allow ducting or wall cutting. The plug-and-play setup installs quickly and works without pushing air outside. It's 1400 CMH suction pulls smoke from three sides, while the 5-stage charcoal filter handles oil smells well. It runs quietly at around 48 dB, which is great for open kitchens. Touch controls are simple, and overall, it feels very practical for modern apartments.

Specifications Suction Capacity: 1400 CMH Chimney Type: Ductless, plug-and-play Filtration: 5-stage activated charcoal filter Noise Level: Up to 48 dB Reason to buy No ducting or core cutting needed Quiet operation with effective odor control Reason to avoid Charcoal filter replacement cost over time Not ideal for extremely heavy frying every day

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the chimney feels premium and is easy to install, with one noting it works without pipe installation. Many praised its powerful suction, touch controls, and value for money, while opinions on noise levels remain mixed among users.

Why choose this product? Perfect for homes without ducting options, it offers strong suction, low noise, quick installation, and long-life charcoal filters—making it a smart choice for apartments and rented homes.

This Whirlpool chimney is meant for people who want something simple and dependable. The 900 m³/hr suction works fine for light to regular cooking, especially if you don’t fry heavily every day. The cassette filter is easy to remove and clean, and the pyramid design fits well in compact kitchens. Push-button controls are basic but reliable, and the overall build feels sturdy for the price. It’s a practical choice without unnecessary extras.

Specifications Suction Capacity: 900 m³/hr Filter Type: Cassette filter Chimney Design: Pyramid, wall mounted Controls: 3-speed push button Reason to buy Budget-friendly and simple to use Cassette filter is easy to clean Reason to avoid Not suitable for heavy frying or grilling Lacks auto-clean and advanced features

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the vent hood feels well made with smooth installation and a perfect kitchen fit. Many praised its look, functionality, value for money, and service, noting acceptable noise levels, while others shared mixed views on suction power, ranging from strong performance to weak output.

Why choose this product? It’s affordable, easy to maintain, and backed by Whirlpool’s service network—ideal for small families or rented homes with light to moderate cooking needs.

What suction capacity do I need for my kitchen? Suction capacity decides how effectively a chimney removes smoke and fumes. For Indian cooking with regular frying and tadka, a chimney with at least 1200 m³/hr suction works well. Larger kitchens or heavy cooking styles may need higher suction. Choosing the right capacity ensures faster smoke removal and better air quality.

Which chimney filter is best for daily cooking? The filter type affects performance and maintenance. Baffle filters are ideal for Indian kitchens as they handle oil and grease well and last longer. Cassette filters suit light cooking, while filterless chimneys reduce cleaning effort. Your choice should depend on cooking frequency, oil usage, and how much maintenance you’re comfortable with.

Is chimney size and installation height important? Yes, size and height matter a lot. A chimney should be slightly wider than your cooktop for better coverage. It’s usually installed 24–30 inches above the stove for effective suction. Incorrect size or height can reduce efficiency, making the chimney less effective at clearing smoke and fumes.

Factors to consider before buying a chimney in 2026 1. Suction capacity: Choose a chimney with adequate suction power based on your kitchen size and cooking style to effectively remove smoke, oil fumes, and heat during daily cooking.

2. Filter type: Baffle and filterless chimneys work best for Indian kitchens as they handle grease better, need less frequent cleaning, and maintain consistent performance over time.

3. Kitchen size and chimney width: Always match the chimney width with your cooktop size and kitchen layout to ensure proper coverage and efficient smoke extraction while cooking.

4. Noise levels: Look for chimneys with lower noise output, especially if your kitchen opens into the living area, so cooking stays comfortable without constant loud sounds.

5. Ease of maintenance and features: Auto-clean technology, durable materials, and touch or gesture controls make modern chimneys easier to maintain and more convenient for everyday use in 2026.

