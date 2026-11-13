I would pick a Google TV for more than its streaming apps, and here is why

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
When I look at a smart TV, having access to popular streaming apps is one of the first things I check. Switching between Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and other entertainment platforms should be simple, without having to navigate complicated menus every time I want to watch something. This is where Google TV makes a strong case, bringing content recommendations, streaming apps and voice controls together in one interface.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallXiaomi (108 cm) 43 inch Smartchoice X 4K Ultra HD Smart | Dolby Vision | Eye Care Mode | Google TV | L43MB-AINView Details
₹24,999
TCL 139 cm (55 Inches) 4K UHD Smart Mini LED Google TV | QD-Mini LED Technology | 120Hz DLG | Dolby Atmos | 55T8DSView Details
₹55,990
Value for moneyXiaomi (164 cm) 65 inch X Pro 4K QLED | Dolby Vision & HDR10+| 34W Boom Box Speakers| 120Hz Game Booster| Gemini AI| Google TV | L65MB-APINView Details
₹56,999
Lumio Vision 7 127 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra-HD Smart QLED Google TV FTW2-ADSGView Details
₹36,999
Budget friendlyVu California 139cm (55 inches) Smartchoice GloQLED Smart Google 4K TV VuGLOQLEDDVView Details
₹40,490
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
However, there is more to the experience than just app availability. Features such as built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant, personalised profiles and smart home integration can make everyday TV usage more convenient. If you are planning to buy a new television, here are some Google TV models worth considering.
The Xiaomi X Series 43-inch TV is designed for smaller living rooms and bedrooms where buyers want 4K resolution without moving to a larger screen. It features a 4K LED panel with Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Xiaomi's picture processing technology for improved viewing. Its 30W speakers support Dolby Audio, while Google TV brings popular streaming apps and voice controls together. Features such as Filmmaker Mode, MEMC and Eye Care Mode add flexibility for movies, everyday entertainment and casual gaming.
- 4K resolution with Dolby Vision support.
- 30W speakers and Google TV offer a good entertainment package.
- Standard 60Hz refresh rate limits high-refresh-rate gaming.
- 8GB internal storage leaves limited room for additional apps.
Buyers generally look at picture quality, Google TV performance and sound output when evaluating this model. Check recent reviews for feedback on software responsiveness and long-term reliability.
Choose the Xiaomi X Series if you want a compact 43-inch 4K TV with Dolby Vision, decent built-in speakers and Google TV for everyday streaming and entertainment.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The TCL T8DS is aimed at viewers looking for better contrast and brightness control than conventional LED televisions. Its QD-Mini LED technology combines quantum dot colour reproduction with local dimming, helping deliver brighter highlights and deeper blacks. The 55-inch 4K panel also supports 120Hz DLG technology for smoother motion, making it relevant for sports and gaming. Dolby Atmos adds an immersive audio element, while Google TV provides access to popular streaming platforms and smart features.
- QD-Mini LED technology offers improved contrast and brightness control.
- 120Hz DLG support is useful for gaming and fast-moving content.
- DLG refresh rate is not equivalent to native 120Hz 4K.
- Mini LED technology can carry a higher price than conventional LED TVs.
Look for buyer feedback on black levels, brightness, motion handling and gaming performance. These aspects are particularly important for assessing how effectively the Mini LED panel performs in everyday viewing.
Choose the TCL T8DS if you want Mini LED picture technology, better contrast control and gaming-focused motion features in a 55-inch 4K Google TV.
The Xiaomi X Pro 65-inch TV is designed for larger living rooms where an expansive screen and vibrant colours are important. Its 4K QLED panel supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, helping deliver richer colours and improved HDR playback. The 34W Boom Box speakers provide more powerful built-in audio, while the 120Hz Game Booster adds a gaming-focused feature for compatible content. Google TV brings streaming apps together, and Gemini AI integration adds voice-based assistance and smart TV interactions.
- Large QLED screen with Dolby Vision and HDR10+.
- 34W speakers offer powerful built-in audio.
- 120Hz Game Booster does not mean native 120Hz 4K playback.
- Large screen requires sufficient viewing distance and wall space.
Buyer feedback should be checked for picture quality, colour reproduction, sound performance and Google TV responsiveness. Pay particular attention to gaming experiences and motion handling before choosing this model.
Choose the Xiaomi X Pro if you want a large QLED screen, Dolby Vision support and powerful built-in speakers, with additional gaming features for console entertainment.
The Lumio Vision 7 is a 50-inch QLED television aimed at buyers who want a sharper 4K picture with richer colours for movies, sports and everyday streaming. Its QLED panel is designed to deliver wider colour reproduction, while Google TV brings popular entertainment apps and smart features into one interface. Lumio also focuses on colour accuracy and picture calibration, making this television interesting for viewers who value picture quality. Its compact screen size makes it suitable for medium-sized living rooms and bedrooms.
- QLED panel with wide colour coverage and factory calibration.
- 4K resolution with Dolby Vision support.
- 60Hz refresh rate is less suited to high-refresh-rate gaming.
- 400-nit peak brightness may limit HDR impact in bright rooms.
Check recent reviews for feedback on colour accuracy, picture brightness, Google TV performance and installation. These aspects will help establish how the television performs beyond its advertised display specifications.
Choose the Lumio Vision 7 if you want a 50-inch QLED television with 4K resolution, Dolby Vision and a focus on colour accuracy for movies and streaming.
The Vu GloQLED is designed for viewers who want a large-screen television with enhanced colour reproduction and 4K resolution. Its GloQLED display technology aims to deliver richer colours and improved picture quality for movies, sports and streaming content. Google TV provides access to popular entertainment apps, while Dolby Vision support helps compatible content deliver a more cinematic viewing experience. The 55-inch screen makes it suitable for larger living rooms, giving viewers more screen space for movies, television shows and everyday entertainment.
- Large 55-inch screen with 4K resolution.
- GloQLED technology focuses on richer colour reproduction.
- Exact panel brightness and refresh-rate specifications should be verified.
- Built-in speaker output and audio format support need checking for the exact variant.
Look for feedback on colour reproduction, brightness, Google TV navigation and sound quality. Installation experience and after-sales service are also useful points to assess before purchasing.
Choose the Vu GloQLED if you want a large 55-inch 4K television with enhanced colour reproduction and Google TV for streaming, movies and everyday entertainment.
The TCL S5K is an interesting option for buyers who want QLED colour technology without necessarily moving to a 4K television. Its 50-inch Full HD panel uses quantum dot technology to improve colour reproduction, making it suitable for everyday television viewing and streaming. HDR10 support adds compatibility with HDR content, while Dolby Audio and a 24W speaker system handle built-in sound. Google TV brings popular streaming applications together, and its metallic bezel-less design gives the television a cleaner appearance.
- QLED technology offers richer colour reproduction than conventional LED panels.
- Google TV and Dolby Audio support everyday entertainment.
- Full HD resolution is lower than 4K alternatives in this selection.
- 60Hz refresh rate limits high-refresh-rate gaming.
Check recent buyer reviews for colour reproduction, Full HD sharpness, sound quality and Google TV performance. Pay particular attention to viewing distance, since 50-inch Full HD may appear less detailed.
Choose the TCL S5K if you prefer QLED colour technology and Google TV but do not need 4K resolution, making it suitable for regular television viewing and streaming.
The Philips 8100 Series combines a 50-inch 4K QLED panel with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support for a more cinematic home entertainment experience. Its Google TV interface brings streaming services and personalised recommendations together, while 24W speakers handle everyday audio playback. The television also supports HDR10 and HLG, giving it compatibility with multiple HDR formats. With 32GB internal storage, voice-enabled controls and dual-band Wi-Fi, it offers a well-equipped smart TV experience for movies and everyday viewing.
- QLED display with Dolby Vision and multiple HDR formats.
- Google TV with 32GB internal storage and Dolby Atmos support.
- 60Hz refresh rate is not ideal for high-refresh-rate gaming.
- Philips has discontinued this particular model, making availability and warranty worth checking.
Buyer feedback should be checked for picture quality, HDR performance, sound output and Google TV usability. Also verify seller warranty coverage, given that Philips has discontinued this model.
Choose the Philips 8100 Series if you find it at a competitive price and want a 4K QLED panel with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and Google TV.
|Smart TV
|Display technology
|Resolution
|HDR support
|Xiaomi X 43-inch
|LED
|4K UHD
|Dolby Vision, HDR10
|TCL T8DS 55-inch
|QD-Mini LED
|4K UHD
|Dolby Vision, HDR10+
|Xiaomi X Pro 65-inch
|QLED
|4K UHD
|Dolby Vision, HDR10+
|Lumio Vision 7 50-inch
|QLED
|4K UHD
|Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG
|Vu GloQLED 55-inch
|GloQLED
|4K UHD
|Dolby Vision
|TCL S5K 50-inch
|QLED
|Full HD
|HDR10
|Philips 8100 Series 50-inch
|QLED
|4K UHD
|Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG
Most people overspend on smart TVs - These under ₹40,000 models prove you don't have to
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For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more
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