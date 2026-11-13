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I would pick a Google TV for more than its streaming apps, and here is why

Google TVs bring popular streaming apps, voice controls and smart features together. Here are the models worth considering for everyday home entertainment.

Published13 Nov 2026, 06:00 PM IST
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Google TVs bring popular streaming apps and smart features together for convenient home entertainment.
Google TVs bring popular streaming apps and smart features together for convenient home entertainment.

By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

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When I look at a smart TV, having access to popular streaming apps is one of the first things I check. Switching between Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and other entertainment platforms should be simple, without having to navigate complicated menus every time I want to watch something. This is where Google TV makes a strong case, bringing content recommendations, streaming apps and voice controls together in one interface.

Our Picks

Best overall

Value for money

Budget friendly

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Best overall

Xiaomi (108 cm) 43 inch Smartchoice X 4K Ultra HD Smart | Dolby Vision | Eye Care Mode | Google TV | L43MB-AINView Details...

₹24,999

...
CHECK OFFERS

TCL 139 cm (55 Inches) 4K UHD Smart Mini LED Google TV | QD-Mini LED Technology | 120Hz DLG | Dolby Atmos | 55T8DSView Details...

₹55,990

...
CHECK OFFERS

Value for money

Xiaomi (164 cm) 65 inch X Pro 4K QLED | Dolby Vision & HDR10+| 34W Boom Box Speakers| 120Hz Game Booster| Gemini AI| Google TV | L65MB-APINView Details...

₹56,999

...
CHECK OFFERS

Lumio Vision 7 127 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra-HD Smart QLED Google TV FTW2-ADSGView Details...

₹36,999

...
CHECK OFFERS

Budget friendly

Vu California 139cm (55 inches) Smartchoice GloQLED Smart Google 4K TV VuGLOQLEDDVView Details...

₹40,490

...
CHECK OFFERS
View More...
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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

However, there is more to the experience than just app availability. Features such as built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant, personalised profiles and smart home integration can make everyday TV usage more convenient. If you are planning to buy a new television, here are some Google TV models worth considering.

The Xiaomi X Series 43-inch TV is designed for smaller living rooms and bedrooms where buyers want 4K resolution without moving to a larger screen. It features a 4K LED panel with Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Xiaomi's picture processing technology for improved viewing. Its 30W speakers support Dolby Audio, while Google TV brings popular streaming apps and voice controls together. Features such as Filmmaker Mode, MEMC and Eye Care Mode add flexibility for movies, everyday entertainment and casual gaming.

Specifications

- Display
43-inch 4K Ultra HD LED, 3840 × 2160 pixels
- Refresh rate
60Hz
- HDR support
Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG
- Audio
30W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS:X
- Smart platform
Google TV
- Connectivity
3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Reasons to buy

...

- 4K resolution with Dolby Vision support.

...

- 30W speakers and Google TV offer a good entertainment package.

Reason to avoid

...

- Standard 60Hz refresh rate limits high-refresh-rate gaming.

...

- 8GB internal storage leaves limited room for additional apps.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally look at picture quality, Google TV performance and sound output when evaluating this model. Check recent reviews for feedback on software responsiveness and long-term reliability.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Xiaomi X Series if you want a compact 43-inch 4K TV with Dolby Vision, decent built-in speakers and Google TV for everyday streaming and entertainment.

2. TCL 139 cm (55 Inches) 4K UHD Smart Mini LED Google TV | QD-Mini LED Technology | 120Hz DLG | Dolby Atmos | 55T8DS

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The TCL T8DS is aimed at viewers looking for better contrast and brightness control than conventional LED televisions. Its QD-Mini LED technology combines quantum dot colour reproduction with local dimming, helping deliver brighter highlights and deeper blacks. The 55-inch 4K panel also supports 120Hz DLG technology for smoother motion, making it relevant for sports and gaming. Dolby Atmos adds an immersive audio element, while Google TV provides access to popular streaming platforms and smart features.

Specifications

- Display
55-inch 4K Ultra HD QD-Mini LED
- Refresh rate
60Hz native with 120Hz DLG support
- Display technology
Quantum Dot Mini LED with local dimming
- HDR support
Dolby Vision and HDR10+
- Audio
Dolby Atmos support
- Smart platform
Google TV

Reasons to buy

...

- QD-Mini LED technology offers improved contrast and brightness control.

...

- 120Hz DLG support is useful for gaming and fast-moving content.

Reason to avoid

...

- DLG refresh rate is not equivalent to native 120Hz 4K.

...

- Mini LED technology can carry a higher price than conventional LED TVs.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Look for buyer feedback on black levels, brightness, motion handling and gaming performance. These aspects are particularly important for assessing how effectively the Mini LED panel performs in everyday viewing.

Why choose this product?

Choose the TCL T8DS if you want Mini LED picture technology, better contrast control and gaming-focused motion features in a 55-inch 4K Google TV.

The Xiaomi X Pro 65-inch TV is designed for larger living rooms where an expansive screen and vibrant colours are important. Its 4K QLED panel supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, helping deliver richer colours and improved HDR playback. The 34W Boom Box speakers provide more powerful built-in audio, while the 120Hz Game Booster adds a gaming-focused feature for compatible content. Google TV brings streaming apps together, and Gemini AI integration adds voice-based assistance and smart TV interactions.

Specifications

- Display
65-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED, 3840 × 2160 pixels
- Refresh rate
60Hz native with 120Hz Game Booster
- HDR support
Dolby Vision and HDR10+
- Audio
34W Boom Box speakers
- Gaming
120Hz Game Booster and ALLM support
- Smart platform
Google TV with Gemini AI features

Reasons to buy

...

- Large QLED screen with Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

...

- 34W speakers offer powerful built-in audio.

Reason to avoid

...

- 120Hz Game Booster does not mean native 120Hz 4K playback.

...

- Large screen requires sufficient viewing distance and wall space.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyer feedback should be checked for picture quality, colour reproduction, sound performance and Google TV responsiveness. Pay particular attention to gaming experiences and motion handling before choosing this model.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Xiaomi X Pro if you want a large QLED screen, Dolby Vision support and powerful built-in speakers, with additional gaming features for console entertainment.

The Lumio Vision 7 is a 50-inch QLED television aimed at buyers who want a sharper 4K picture with richer colours for movies, sports and everyday streaming. Its QLED panel is designed to deliver wider colour reproduction, while Google TV brings popular entertainment apps and smart features into one interface. Lumio also focuses on colour accuracy and picture calibration, making this television interesting for viewers who value picture quality. Its compact screen size makes it suitable for medium-sized living rooms and bedrooms.

Specifications

- Display
50-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED, 3840 × 2160 pixels
- Refresh rate
60Hz
- Colour technology
QLED with wide colour gamut
- Brightness
Up to 400 nits peak
- HDR support
Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG
- Smart platform
Google TV with built-in Chromecast

Reasons to buy

...

- QLED panel with wide colour coverage and factory calibration.

...

- 4K resolution with Dolby Vision support.

Reason to avoid

...

- 60Hz refresh rate is less suited to high-refresh-rate gaming.

...

- 400-nit peak brightness may limit HDR impact in bright rooms.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Check recent reviews for feedback on colour accuracy, picture brightness, Google TV performance and installation. These aspects will help establish how the television performs beyond its advertised display specifications.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Lumio Vision 7 if you want a 50-inch QLED television with 4K resolution, Dolby Vision and a focus on colour accuracy for movies and streaming.

The Vu GloQLED is designed for viewers who want a large-screen television with enhanced colour reproduction and 4K resolution. Its GloQLED display technology aims to deliver richer colours and improved picture quality for movies, sports and streaming content. Google TV provides access to popular entertainment apps, while Dolby Vision support helps compatible content deliver a more cinematic viewing experience. The 55-inch screen makes it suitable for larger living rooms, giving viewers more screen space for movies, television shows and everyday entertainment.

Specifications

- Display
55-inch 4K Ultra HD GloQLED
- Resolution
3840 × 2160 pixels
- Display technology
GloQLED colour-enhanced panel
- HDR support
Dolby Vision
- Smart platform
Google TV
- Connectivity
HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Reasons to buy

...

- Large 55-inch screen with 4K resolution.

...

- GloQLED technology focuses on richer colour reproduction.

Reason to avoid

...

- Exact panel brightness and refresh-rate specifications should be verified.

...

- Built-in speaker output and audio format support need checking for the exact variant.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Look for feedback on colour reproduction, brightness, Google TV navigation and sound quality. Installation experience and after-sales service are also useful points to assess before purchasing.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Vu GloQLED if you want a large 55-inch 4K television with enhanced colour reproduction and Google TV for streaming, movies and everyday entertainment.

The TCL S5K is an interesting option for buyers who want QLED colour technology without necessarily moving to a 4K television. Its 50-inch Full HD panel uses quantum dot technology to improve colour reproduction, making it suitable for everyday television viewing and streaming. HDR10 support adds compatibility with HDR content, while Dolby Audio and a 24W speaker system handle built-in sound. Google TV brings popular streaming applications together, and its metallic bezel-less design gives the television a cleaner appearance.

Specifications

- Display
50-inch Full HD QLED, 1920 × 1080 pixels
- Refresh rate
60Hz
- HDR support
HDR10
- Audio
24W speakers with Dolby Audio
- Smart platform
Google TV
- Design
Metallic bezel-less design with multiple viewing modes

Reasons to buy

...

- QLED technology offers richer colour reproduction than conventional LED panels.

...

- Google TV and Dolby Audio support everyday entertainment.

Reason to avoid

...

- Full HD resolution is lower than 4K alternatives in this selection.

...

- 60Hz refresh rate limits high-refresh-rate gaming.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Check recent buyer reviews for colour reproduction, Full HD sharpness, sound quality and Google TV performance. Pay particular attention to viewing distance, since 50-inch Full HD may appear less detailed.

Why choose this product?

Choose the TCL S5K if you prefer QLED colour technology and Google TV but do not need 4K resolution, making it suitable for regular television viewing and streaming.

The Philips 8100 Series combines a 50-inch 4K QLED panel with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support for a more cinematic home entertainment experience. Its Google TV interface brings streaming services and personalised recommendations together, while 24W speakers handle everyday audio playback. The television also supports HDR10 and HLG, giving it compatibility with multiple HDR formats. With 32GB internal storage, voice-enabled controls and dual-band Wi-Fi, it offers a well-equipped smart TV experience for movies and everyday viewing.

Specifications

- Display
50-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED, 3840 × 2160 pixels
- Refresh rate
60Hz
- HDR support
Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG
- Audio
24W speakers with Dolby Atmos support
- Smart platform
Google TV with built-in Google Assistant
- Connectivity
3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.1 and dual-band Wi-Fi

Reasons to buy

...

- QLED display with Dolby Vision and multiple HDR formats.

...

- Google TV with 32GB internal storage and Dolby Atmos support.

Reason to avoid

...

- 60Hz refresh rate is not ideal for high-refresh-rate gaming.

...

- Philips has discontinued this particular model, making availability and warranty worth checking.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyer feedback should be checked for picture quality, HDR performance, sound output and Google TV usability. Also verify seller warranty coverage, given that Philips has discontinued this model.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Philips 8100 Series if you find it at a competitive price and want a 4K QLED panel with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and Google TV.

Factors to consider when buying a Google TV

  • Streaming app support: Check for Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other apps you regularly use.
  • Display quality: Consider the resolution, panel technology, HDR support and colour reproduction.
  • Processor and RAM: A capable processor and sufficient memory help keep navigation, app switching and streaming smooth.
  • Connectivity and casting: Look for built-in Chromecast, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and adequate HDMI ports.
  • Voice controls and updates: Check Google Assistant support, remote functionality and the manufacturer's software update policy.

Top 3 features of best smart TV

Smart TVDisplay technologyResolutionHDR support
Xiaomi X 43-inchLED4K UHDDolby Vision, HDR10
TCL T8DS 55-inchQD-Mini LED4K UHDDolby Vision, HDR10+
Xiaomi X Pro 65-inchQLED4K UHDDolby Vision, HDR10+
Lumio Vision 7 50-inchQLED4K UHDDolby Vision, HDR10, HLG
Vu GloQLED 55-inchGloQLED4K UHDDolby Vision
TCL S5K 50-inchQLEDFull HDHDR10
Philips 8100 Series 50-inchQLED4K UHDDolby Vision, HDR10, HLG

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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesI would pick a Google TV for more than its streaming apps, and here is why
More
FAQs
Yes. Google TV is a more personalised interface built on Android TV OS, with content recommendations, profiles and a more content-focused home screen.
Yes. Google TV supports app downloads through Google Play, allowing you to install compatible streaming, music and entertainment apps.
Yes. Google TV provides access to these apps, but you still need individual subscriptions or eligible accounts to watch paid content.
Yes. Built-in Chromecast lets you cast supported videos, photos and other content from compatible Android and iOS devices.
You can use certain basic TV functions and connected devices, but streaming apps, online recommendations, voice search and most smart features require an internet connection.

Meet your Guide

Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more

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