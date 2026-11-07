I would pick ANC headphones for more than just blocking out background noise

A good pair of headphones should do more than deliver loud audio, especially when you use them during daily commutes, at work or while travelling. This is where Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) can make a noticeable difference by reducing surrounding sounds such as traffic, engine noise and office chatter. I find this particularly useful when I want to listen to music or podcasts without constantly increasing the volume to overcome background noise.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones (Smartchoice), German Design, ANC, 60h Battery, Customizable Sound, 4 Digital Mics for Crystal-Clear Calls, Multipoint Connectivity, Black/Copper View Details ₹20,990 CHECK OFFERS JBL Live 780NC, BITA Award Winner- Product of the Year, Advanced Noise Cancellation 2.0 Wireless Headphones, BT 6.0, Auracast, Hi-Res, LDAC, Spatial Sound, 6-mic, AI-Trained Algo,2 yrs Warranty,Black View Details ₹14,999 CHECK OFFERS Sony WH-CH720N Active Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Adaptive Sound Control, Quick Charge, Up to 35Hrs Battery, Customized EQ- Blue View Details ₹6,989 CHECK OFFERS Marshall Major V Wireless On Ear Headphones, Black | 100+ Hr Playtime | Microphone for Calls | Lightweight Foldable Design for Travel | Detachable Audio Cable View Details ₹10,499 CHECK OFFERS Sony WH-1000XM5 Best Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Clear Calling,Battery Life 30 Hours -Black View Details ₹19,989 CHECK OFFERS View More

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However, ANC performance is only one part of the experience. Sound quality, comfort, battery life, microphone performance and connectivity can also influence how useful a pair of headphones is over time. Here are the features I would consider when choosing headphones with ANC.

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless is designed for listeners who prioritise sound quality, comfort and long battery life. It features 42mm transducers, adaptive active noise cancellation and customisable sound profiles through the companion app. Its standout feature is the claimed 60-hour battery life with ANC enabled, making it suitable for long commutes and travel. The headphones also support multipoint connectivity, allowing users to connect two devices simultaneously, while four microphones help improve voice pickup during calls.

Specifications - Driver 42mm dynamic transducers - Noise cancellation Hybrid adaptive ANC - Audio codecs SBC, AAC, aptX and aptX Adaptive - Battery Up to 60 hours with ANC enabled - Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2, multipoint connectivity and USB-C - Microphones and controls Four microphones, touch controls and customisable sound through the Sennheiser app Reasons to buy Excellent battery life with up to 60 hours of playback even with ANC enabled. Adaptive noise cancellation and customisable sound profiles offer a personalised listening experience. Reason to avoid Bulky carrying case can take up additional space while travelling. Touch controls may take some time to get used to.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers generally appreciate the sound quality, battery life and comfortable fit. Noise cancellation and customisable audio are also positives, although some users may prefer more intuitive physical controls.

Why choose this product? Choose the Momentum 4 if you prioritise sound quality, long battery life and adaptive noise cancellation. Its multipoint connectivity also makes switching between a laptop and smartphone convenient.

2. JBL Live 780NC, BITA Award Winner- Product of the Year, Advanced Noise Cancellation 2.0 Wireless Headphones, BT 6.0, Auracast, Hi-Res, LDAC, Spatial Sound, 6-mic, AI-Trained Algo,2 yrs Warranty,Black Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The JBL Live 780NC brings a feature-rich audio experience with Adaptive Noise Cancellation 2.0, spatial sound and support for high-resolution wireless audio through LDAC. It uses 40mm dynamic drivers and offers customisable sound through the JBL Headphones app. Bluetooth 6.0 and Auracast support add to its connectivity options, while the microphone system and AI-trained call processing are designed to improve voice clarity. Its claimed 80-hour battery life without ANC and 50 hours with ANC make it suitable for extended listening sessions.

Specifications - Driver 40mm dynamic drivers - Noise cancellation True Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0 - Audio codecs LDAC, SBC and AAC - Battery Up to 80 hours without ANC and 50 hours with ANC - Connectivity Bluetooth 6.0, Auracast and multipoint connectivity - Audio features Hi-Res Audio, spatial sound, Personi-Fi and six-microphone call processing as advertised Reasons to buy - Long battery life with up to 50 hours of playback with ANC. - LDAC, spatial audio and Auracast offer an extensive set of audio features. Reason to avoid - The number of advanced features may make initial setup slightly complicated. - LDAC and other high-quality audio features can affect battery consumption.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? As a relatively new model, long-term buyer feedback is still developing. Look for reviews covering ANC performance, LDAC connectivity, microphone clarity and comfort during extended listening sessions.

Why choose this product? Choose the JBL Live 780NC if you want modern connectivity, adaptive noise cancellation and high-resolution wireless audio, along with a long battery life for travel and everyday listening.

The Sony WH-CH720N is a lightweight pair of over-ear headphones designed for everyday listening, commuting and office use. Weighing approximately 192 grams, it is among the lighter options in this selection. Sony's Dual Noise Sensor technology and Integrated Processor V1 help manage background noise, while Adaptive Sound Control adjusts ambient sound settings based on activity. The headphones offer up to 35 hours of playback with ANC enabled and support quick charging. Sony's companion app also provides EQ customisation for adjusting the sound profile.

Specifications - Driver 30mm dynamic drivers - Noise cancellation Active noise cancellation with Dual Noise Sensor technology - Audio codecs SBC and AAC - Battery Up to 35 hours with ANC and 50 hours without ANC - Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2 and multipoint connectivity - Weight and audio features 192g, DSEE, Adaptive Sound Control and ambient sound mode Reasons to buy - Lightweight construction makes it comfortable for extended listening. - Adaptive Sound Control and ANC improve everyday convenience. Reason to avoid - Does not support high-resolution Bluetooth codecs such as LDAC. - Plastic construction feels less premium than more expensive Sony headphones.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers frequently appreciate its lightweight design, comfortable fit and effective noise cancellation for everyday use. Some users may find the sound profile bass-heavy, making EQ adjustments useful.

Why choose this product? Choose the Sony WH-CH720N if you want lightweight headphones with ANC for commuting, office work and everyday entertainment without spending on Sony's flagship noise-cancelling range.

The Marshall Major V takes a different approach from conventional over-ear headphones with its compact on-ear design and distinctive styling. Its biggest highlight is the claimed 100-plus hours of wireless playback, making it an interesting option for frequent travellers and users who dislike charging their headphones regularly. It features 40mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth 5.3 and customisable sound through the Marshall Bluetooth app. The foldable design, detachable audio cable and multifunction control knob add convenience, although it does not include active noise cancellation.

Specifications - Driver 40mm dynamic drivers - Noise cancellation No active noise cancellation - Audio codecs SBC, AAC and LC3 - Battery 100+ hours of wireless playback - Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 and 3.5mm wired connection - Design and controls On-ear design, foldable construction, multifunction control knob and 186g weight Reasons to buy - Exceptional battery life with more than 100 hours of wireless playback. - Compact foldable design makes it convenient to carry while travelling. Reason to avoid - No active noise cancellation or transparency mode. - On-ear design may become uncomfortable during extended listening sessions for some users.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its distinctive Marshall styling, impressive battery life and portability. The on-ear fit and lack of active noise cancellation are important considerations for people who travel frequently.

Why choose this product? Choose the Marshall Major V if battery life, distinctive styling and portability matter more than noise cancellation. Its compact design and wired connectivity also make it suitable for frequent travellers.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 remains a premium option for listeners who want effective noise cancellation and clear calling performance. It uses Sony's Integrated Processor V1 and HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1, working alongside multiple microphones to reduce ambient noise. The headphones feature 30mm drivers, LDAC support and DSEE Extreme audio upscaling. Battery life is rated at up to 30 hours with ANC enabled, while multipoint connectivity makes it convenient to switch between devices. Its lightweight construction and soft-fit leather ear cushions are designed for extended listening sessions.

Specifications - Driver 30mm dynamic drivers - Noise cancellation Active noise cancellation with Auto NC Optimiser - Audio codecs SBC, AAC and LDAC - Battery Up to 30 hours with ANC and 40 hours without ANC - Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2, multipoint and 3.5mm wired connection - Audio and calling DSEE Extreme, eight microphones, touch controls and Speak-to-Chat Reasons to buy - Advanced noise cancellation effectively reduces surrounding distractions. - LDAC support, DSEE Extreme and multipoint connectivity offer a premium audio experience. Reason to avoid - No foldable earcup design makes storage less convenient. - Battery life is lower than several newer alternatives.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers generally appreciate its noise cancellation, sound quality and comfortable fit. Call quality and app-based customisation also receive attention, although some users have concerns about the durability of the hinges.

Why choose this product? Choose the Sony WH-1000XM5 if noise cancellation, call clarity and sound customisation are your priorities. It remains a strong option for frequent flyers, commuters and office users.

The CMF by Nothing Headphone Pro combines an unconventional design with features generally found in more expensive wireless headphones. It uses custom 40mm drivers, supports LDAC and offers hybrid adaptive noise cancellation rated at up to 40dB. Its biggest highlight is the claimed 100-hour battery life without ANC, which drops to around 50 hours with noise cancellation enabled. The headphones also support spatial audio, personalised sound profiles and multipoint connectivity. Interchangeable ear cushions and physical controls add to their everyday practicality.

Specifications - Driver Custom 40mm dynamic drivers - Noise cancellation Hybrid adaptive ANC up to 40dB - Audio codecs SBC, AAC and LDAC - Battery Up to 100 hours without ANC and 50 hours with ANC - Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4, multipoint and wired audio - Audio and design Hi-Res Audio, spatial audio, personalised sound, interchangeable ear cushions and 283g weight Reasons to buy - Exceptional battery life with up to 100 hours of playback. - LDAC, adaptive ANC and personalised sound offer extensive audio customisation. Reason to avoid - Relatively bulky design compared with compact on-ear alternatives. - ANC performance may not match premium flagship headphones.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers are likely to focus on its impressive battery life, sound customisation and ANC performance. Long-term feedback on ear cushion comfort, build quality and Bluetooth stability is worth checking.

Why choose this product? Choose the CMF Headphone Pro if you want long battery life, LDAC audio and adaptive noise cancellation in a distinctive design, without moving into the premium headphone price segment.

The soundcore Q20i is an affordable pair of wireless headphones designed for everyday listening, commuting and travel. It features 40mm dynamic drivers with BassUp technology, delivering a bass-focused sound profile that can be customised through the soundcore app. Its hybrid active noise cancellation uses four microphones to reduce background noise, while Transparency Mode lets users stay aware of their surroundings. Battery life is rated at up to 40 hours with ANC enabled and 60 hours without it, making it a practical everyday audio companion.

Specifications - Driver 40mm dynamic drivers with BassUp technology - Noise cancellation Hybrid active noise cancellation with four microphones - Audio codecs SBC and AAC - Battery Up to 40 hours with ANC and 60 hours without ANC - Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, multipoint and 3.5mm AUX connection - Audio features Hi-Res Audio over wired connection, Transparency Mode and app-based EQ customisation Reasons to buy - Long battery life with up to 40 hours of playback with ANC. - App-based EQ and BassUp technology allow sound customisation. Reason to avoid - Hi-Res Audio certification is limited to wired listening. - ANC is less sophisticated than the adaptive systems on premium headphones.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its battery life, bass-heavy sound and value for money. Noise cancellation is useful for everyday commuting, although it may not completely block voices and sudden surrounding sounds.

Why choose this product? Choose the soundcore Q20i if you want affordable wireless headphones with hybrid ANC, long battery life and customisable bass. It is suitable for everyday music, travel and office use.

Factors to consider when buying ANC headphones Noise cancellation performance: Check how effectively the headphones reduce traffic, aircraft engine noise and office distractions.

Sound quality: Look for balanced audio, clear vocals and customisable EQ settings instead of focusing only on bass.

Battery life: Check the advertised playback time with ANC enabled, as noise cancellation can affect battery runtime.

Comfort and fit: Consider ear cup cushioning, headband padding, weight and clamping pressure for extended listening.

Transparency and connectivity: Look for ambient sound modes, multipoint Bluetooth connectivity and reliable microphone performance for calls. Top 3 features of best headphones with ANC

Headphones Driver ANC Battery with ANC Sennheiser Momentum 4 42mm Adaptive hybrid ANC 60 hours JBL Live 780NC 40mm Adaptive ANC 2.0 50 hours Sony WH-CH720N 30mm Active ANC 35 hours Marshall Major V 40mm No ANC Not applicable Sony WH-1000XM5 30mm Advanced ANC 30 hours CMF Headphone Pro 40mm Adaptive hybrid ANC 50 hours soundcore Q20i 40mm Hybrid ANC 40 hours

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