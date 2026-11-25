When buying a smartwatch, Bluetooth calling and built-in GPS are two features that often influence the purchase decision. Both sound useful, and with budget smartwatches offering these capabilities at increasingly affordable prices, it is tempting to look for a model that has everything. However, I think buyers need to understand what these features actually offer before making a decision.

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Bluetooth calling is primarily about convenience, while built-in GPS is more useful for people who regularly exercise outdoors and want independent location tracking. Interestingly, many GPS-enabled smartwatches also offer Bluetooth calling, making the decision a little less complicated than it used to be.

Bluetooth calling vs built-in GPS at a glance

Feature Best suited for What to consider Bluetooth calling People who take occasional calls on the go Microphone, speaker and connection quality Built-in GPS Runners, cyclists and outdoor fitness enthusiasts Tracking accuracy, route recording and battery life Both features People who want everyday convenience and fitness tracking Overall performance and implementation

Bluetooth calling is convenient, but there are limitations Bluetooth calling is one of those smartwatch features that sounds great on paper. You can answer an incoming call directly from your wrist without having to take your smartphone out of your pocket or bag. It can be particularly useful when you are occupied with something, walking outdoors or simply cannot reach your phone immediately.

However, I would not consider it a replacement for smartphone calling. For instance, you might struggle to hear the other person clearly in a noisy environment because of the small loudspeaker. Similarly, the microphone needs to pick up your voice clearly without capturing too much surrounding noise. This means you will ideally need a relatively quiet environment to have a comfortable conversation.

Also, your smartwatch needs to maintain a stable connection with your smartphone for uninterrupted calling. If the connection drops frequently or the watch is too far away from your phone, the experience can quickly become frustrating.

Battery life is another consideration. Bluetooth calling uses the watch's wireless connection, microphone and speaker, which can consume considerably more power than simply displaying notifications. If you frequently make or receive calls through your smartwatch, you should be conscious of how quickly its battery drains.

So, if you only want to answer an occasional call without reaching for your smartphone, Bluetooth calling is a useful addition. But if you are a frequent caller, I would pay much closer attention to call quality, connectivity and battery performance before choosing a smartwatch.

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Built-in GPS is more useful for people who take fitness tracking seriously Unlike Bluetooth calling, built-in GPS serves a much more specific purpose. It is primarily meant for people who regularly exercise outdoors and want their smartwatch to record their location without depending on a smartphone.

For instance, if you go running, cycling or walking regularly, a GPS-enabled smartwatch can independently record your route, distance and pace. You do not have to carry your smartphone to track your outdoor workouts, which makes the experience considerably more convenient.

This becomes particularly useful for cyclists and runners who follow specific routes or want to analyse their performance over time. You can look back at your recorded tracks, understand how far you travelled and monitor improvements in your pace.

However, there is an important distinction between having GPS and having accurate GPS. Not every smartwatch offers the same tracking performance. Satellite support, antenna quality, software processing and surrounding conditions can influence how accurately your watch records a route.

I would recommend checking GPS performance and user feedback before purchasing a smartwatch, particularly if you intend to use it for regular outdoor workouts. Also, remember that continuous GPS tracking consumes battery, so frequent runners and cyclists should consider this when evaluating battery life.

Why I would prioritise GPS if I had to choose one Here is where things get interesting. If you are considering a smartwatch specifically for its Bluetooth calling or GPS capabilities, I would lean towards the GPS-enabled model.

The reason is quite simple. A smartwatch with built-in GPS will often also offer Bluetooth calling, particularly in the affordable segment. This means you can get both features in one wearable, instead of compromising on either.

Of course, this does not mean every GPS smartwatch has good Bluetooth calling. You still need to check microphone quality, speaker output and connectivity. But if you genuinely need independent workout tracking, GPS should take priority, with Bluetooth calling becoming an added convenience.

On the other hand, if you rarely exercise outdoors and simply want to answer occasional calls from your wrist, spending extra on built-in GPS might not make much sense.

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