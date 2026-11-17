I have used and reviewed several smartwatches over the years, and one thing I have noticed is how much they have evolved beyond basic activity tracking. Counting steps is now just one of the many things a smartwatch can do, with features such as sleep monitoring, heart rate tracking, GPS, workout modes and even more advanced health insights becoming increasingly common. Some models also offer Bluetooth calling, customisable watch faces and useful smartphone integrations.
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However, not every smartwatch offers the same experience, and having more features does not automatically make one a better choice. I would look at how useful these features are in everyday life, along with display quality, comfort and smartphone compatibility. Here are the smartwatches worth considering if you want more from your wristwear.
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The Apple Watch SE 3 is designed for iPhone users who want essential smartwatch and health tracking features without moving to Apple's more expensive Watch models. It features the S10 chip, an Always-On Retina display and a second-generation optical heart sensor. Sleep tracking, sleep score, cycle tracking and temperature sensing add to its health features, while safety tools such as Fall Detection and Crash Detection offer additional peace of mind. Its compact 40mm aluminium case also makes it suitable for smaller wrists.
- Always-On display with a compact 40mm design.
- Advanced sleep tracking, temperature sensing and safety features.
- Battery life requires frequent charging.
- Compatible only with iPhones.
Buyers generally appreciate the smooth iPhone integration, comfortable fit and fitness tracking features. Battery life and the need for daily charging remain important considerations for prospective buyers.
Choose the Apple Watch SE 3 if you use an iPhone and want reliable fitness tracking, sleep insights, safety features and a compact smartwatch with Apple's familiar software experience.
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The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 combines a powerful 3nm Exynos processor with a broad set of health and fitness tracking features. Its 44mm Super AMOLED display is protected by sapphire crystal glass, while the aluminium body keeps the design lightweight. Dual-frequency GPS helps improve location accuracy during outdoor workouts, and LTE connectivity allows selected functions without a nearby smartphone. Its BioActive Sensor supports features such as ECG, blood pressure monitoring, vascular load and antioxidant index, making it a feature-rich option for Android users.
- Extensive health tracking features with BioActive Sensor.
- LTE and dual-frequency GPS offer greater independence from a smartphone.
- Battery life is relatively short compared with fitness-focused watches.
- Some health features require a compatible Samsung Galaxy smartphone.
Buyers appreciate the bright AMOLED display, comfortable design and extensive health tracking features. Battery life and certain Samsung-exclusive health functions are common points to consider before purchasing.
Choose the Galaxy Watch8 if you use an Android smartphone and want advanced health tracking, LTE connectivity, accurate GPS and access to the Wear OS app ecosystem.
The Noise Endeavour Pro is designed for users who want a rugged smartwatch with outdoor tracking capabilities and extended battery life. Its military-inspired construction, dual-band GPS and 164ft water resistance make it suitable for outdoor activities and fitness tracking. The watch also includes an AI companion, health monitoring features and compatibility with Android and iOS smartphones. Its advertised 28-day standby battery life is particularly appealing for users who do not want to charge their smartwatch frequently.
- Dual-band GPS is useful for outdoor activity tracking.
- Rugged construction and extended standby battery life.
- Smartwatch app ecosystem is more limited than Wear OS alternatives.
- Standby battery claims should not be confused with regular usage battery life.
Buyers can assess its rugged design, GPS performance and battery endurance through user reviews. Particular attention should be given to tracking accuracy, companion app reliability and everyday comfort.
Choose the Noise Endeavour Pro if you want a rugged smartwatch for outdoor activities, with dual-band GPS, extended standby battery life and compatibility with both Android and iOS.
The Amazfit Balance combines a premium-looking aluminium design with extensive health and fitness tracking features. Its 46mm AMOLED display offers a vibrant viewing experience, while dual-band GPS helps track outdoor activities more accurately. The watch also supports body composition measurements, VO₂ Max tracking, temperature monitoring and Bluetooth calling. Zepp Coach uses AI to provide personalised workout recommendations, while its advertised 14-day battery life makes it appealing to users who prefer fewer charging interruptions.
- Extensive health tracking, including body composition and VO₂ Max.
- Up to 14 days of battery life with dual-band GPS.
- Some advanced Zepp health and AI insights require additional subscriptions.
- Third-party app support is more limited than Wear OS watches.
Buyers appreciate its AMOLED display, long battery life and extensive fitness tracking features. GPS performance, health measurement consistency and the Zepp app experience are important aspects to evaluate.
Choose the Amazfit Balance if you want detailed fitness and health tracking, body composition measurements, dual-band GPS and longer battery life without frequent charging.
The OnePlus Watch 2R is designed for Android users who want a full-fledged smartwatch experience without compromising too much on battery life. It combines the Snapdragon W5 chipset with a secondary BES2700 efficiency chipset, allowing it to switch between Wear OS and RTOS for better power management. Its 1.43-inch AMOLED display, dual-frequency GPS and support for Google apps make it versatile for everyday use. The advertised 100-hour battery life and 100-plus sports modes further strengthen its appeal.
- Dual-chip architecture offers a balance between performance and battery life.
- Wear OS 4 provides access to Google apps and third-party applications.
- Not compatible with iPhones.
- 100-hour battery claim depends on usage conditions and settings.
Buyers appreciate its battery endurance, smooth Wear OS experience and AMOLED display. Its weight, health tracking consistency and charging frequency under heavier usage are worth considering.
Choose the OnePlus Watch 2R if you want a feature-rich Android smartwatch with Google apps, dual-frequency GPS, extensive sports tracking and better battery endurance than many Wear OS alternatives.
|Smartwatch
|Display
|Processor
|Battery life
|Apple Watch SE 3
|40mm Retina OLED
|Apple S10
|Up to 18 hours
|Samsung Galaxy Watch8
|1.47-inch Super AMOLED
|Exynos W1000
|Up to 40 hours
|Noise Endeavour Pro
|1.46-inch AMOLED
|Not specified
|28 days standby
|Amazfit Balance
|1.5-inch AMOLED
|Not specified
|Up to 14 days
|OnePlus Watch 2R
|1.43-inch AMOLED
|Snapdragon W5 + BES2700
|Up to 100 hours
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FAQs
Can I use a smartwatch without connecting it to my phone?
Yes, basic features such as timekeeping and some activity tracking work independently, but notifications, app syncing and several smart features require a phone connection.
Is built-in GPS better than connected GPS in a smartwatch?
Built-in GPS tracks outdoor activities without your phone, while connected GPS relies on your smartphone for location data.
Can smartwatches accurately measure blood pressure and SpO2?
These readings are estimates and can vary by device and usage conditions. Check the manufacturer's specifications and do not use smartwatch readings as a replacement for medical measurements.
Do all smartwatches support Bluetooth calling?
No. Bluetooth calling requires a compatible microphone and speaker. Some watches only display incoming call notifications and let you control calls through your phone.
Can I use an Apple Watch or Samsung Galaxy Watch with any smartphone?
No. Apple Watch models require an iPhone, while Samsung Galaxy Watch compatibility varies by generation and phone. Check the exact model's compatibility before buying.