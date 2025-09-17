Ice batteries offer new way to cut air conditioning costs for big buildings

As temperatures rise and energy costs keep climbing, air conditioning is drawing new attention from scientists. One solution shifting into focus is thermal energy storage, commonly known as “ice batteries.” The idea is to make ice using salt hydrates during the night when power demand is low and then use the stored cold to cool buildings through the day. According to the Washington Post, a banking tower in Manhattan produces enough ice every night to chill “three million margaritas.” Economic benefits are clear. CBS News says Eleven Madison Park’s system, developed by Trane Technologies, leads to cooling cost reductions of up to 40%.

The impact could be significant. According to the International Energy Agency, about 20 percent of building electricity goes to cooling alone. By shifting the power use away from high-demand periods, building operators may find real savings along with reduced strain on the grid.

Salt takes centre stage in new research Texas A&M researchers have zeroed in on the chemistry that helps ice batteries work more efficiently and last longer. Their study, published in The Journal of Physical Chemistry C, focuses on the tendency of salt hydrates to separate into solid and liquid forms over time, undermining system performance. According to co-author Patrick Shamberger, the team experimented with changing how these salts interact with “nucleation particles” that help trigger the freezing process. By adding barium, they improved the reliability of freezing at specific temperatures and made the systems more compatible with common HVAC setups.

Advertisement