I’d look beyond screen size when buying a 65-inch TV and these 10 models show why

A 65-inch TV can change how a living room feels, but picking one is not simply about finding the biggest screen at the lowest price. At this size, differences in panel technology, HDR performance, refresh rate, smart TV software and built-in audio become much easier to notice. Here i've shortlisted 10 models from Sony, Samsung, LG, Xiaomi, Lumio, Philips, Haier and Hisense, covering everything from Mini LED televisions aimed at premium viewing to more affordable QLED and 4K options. Prices can vary considerably with Amazon offers, but this list broadly covers the mid-range to premium segment. I have also looked at what Amazon buyers are saying, so the guide is not based only on the specification sheet.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Sony 165 cm (65 Inch) BRAVIA 7II True RGB Series 4K Ultra HD Google TV K-65XR70M2View Details
LG 164 cms (65 inches) NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 65NU870BPLA 2026View Details
₹67,990
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Samsung 65 inches Mini LED 4K Samsung Vision AI Smart TV UA65M2EHAULXLView Details
₹81,990
Lumio Vision 9 2026 165cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QD-MiniLED Google TV EPIC2-ADSIView Details
Xiaomi 165 cm (65 inches) 4K UHD Smart Quantum MagiQ S Mini LED Google TV L65MC-INView Details
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The Sony BRAVIA 7 II is the premium pick in this list, built around an RGB LED backlight and local dimming rather than a conventional LED setup. Its 4K panel runs at 120Hz and supports Dolby Vision, while Sony's XR processing is designed to handle everything from streaming content to fast-moving games. There are four HDMI inputs, with 4K 120Hz, VRR and ALLM support, making it suitable for PS5 and Xbox users too. The built-in 40W audio system uses two full-range speakers and two subwoofers. It is also one of the more substantial TVs here, so wall mounting or a sturdy cabinet is worth planning for.
Strong picture processing and local-dimming performance
4K 120Hz gaming support with VRR and ALLM
More substantial built-in audio than many slim TVs
Premium pricing makes it harder to justify for casual viewing
Customers generally praise the picture quality, with several describing the display as a major step up from competing Samsung and LG models. The sound also receives positive feedback. However, some buyers question the premium pricing, while others point to limited audio customisation and missing dedicated music modes.
The BRAVIA 7 II stands out for its RGB LED technology, Sony processing and gaming support. It is best suited to buyers who care more about picture quality and cinematic viewing than simply getting the largest screen for the money.
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LG's 65NU870BPLA takes a different approach, pairing a 4K UHD panel with the company's current webOS 26 platform. It is not positioned as a high-end Mini LED television, but it covers the essentials well, including HDR10 and HLG, Dolby Atmos, ALLM and VRR support up to 60Hz. The TV also supports Google Cast and Apple AirPlay, which makes it easier to bring content from phones and other devices onto the big screen. Its 20W 2.0-channel audio system is fairly conventional, so buyers planning a proper home cinema setup may eventually want a soundbar.
Straightforward 4K smart TV experience
Useful gaming features including ALLM and VRR
Dolby Atmos and broad casting support
60Hz native refresh rate limits its appeal for serious gamers
Amazon customers praise the 4K picture quality, colours and high refresh-rate performance, although feedback on actual software performance is mixed. Some report smooth operation while others find webOS sluggish. Sound, Wi-Fi, installation and value for money also receive divided opinions.
LG's main advantage here is its familiar smart TV ecosystem and strong everyday feature set. It makes more sense for buyers who want a dependable 4K television for streaming and regular gaming without paying for a premium Mini LED panel.
Samsung's M2EH brings Mini LED technology into a television that is still relatively straightforward to live with. The 65-inch screen uses Samsung's Mini LED processor and Supreme Mini LED Dimming, while the TV also supports HDR10+, Filmmaker Mode, 120Hz DLG and 4K upscaling. Tizen remains at the centre of the experience, with features such as Q-Symphony, AirPlay and Samsung's Vision AI Companion. There is also VRR and ALLM for gaming. The 30W two-channel audio system should be enough for everyday viewing, although a soundbar would still make more sense for movies.
Mini LED technology at a more accessible level
Strong smart TV and AI feature set
Useful gaming features including VRR and ALLM
Built-in audio lacks the depth of a dedicated home theatre setup
Customers largely like the sharp 4K picture, HDR presentation, rich colours, contrast and sound. Many also consider the TV good value. However, feedback on brightness, interface responsiveness and installation is mixed, with some users reporting delays during operation.
This Samsung is a sensible choice for buyers who want Mini LED technology alongside a mature smart TV platform. Its combination of contrast, gaming support and Tizen features makes it particularly suited to mixed household use.
If gaming is high on my list, the Lumio Vision 9 immediately becomes interesting. It combines a 65-inch QD-Mini LED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, making it one of the more gaming-friendly televisions here. The display also supports 4K resolution, Dolby Vision and local dimming, while Google TV handles the smart side. Lumio pairs the screen with a 2.2-channel audio system rated at 50W and two subwoofers. There are three HDMI ports and three USB ports, so there is plenty of room for consoles, streaming devices and external storage. Its positioning is aggressive for buyers wanting premium display hardware without moving too far into flagship pricing.
144Hz refresh rate suits fast gaming
QD-Mini LED panel with local dimming
Powerful 2.2-channel built-in audio
Brand ecosystem is less established than Sony, Samsung or LG
Amazon customers are particularly positive about picture quality, with feedback highlighting deep blacks, realistic colours and smooth PS5 gaming at 144Hz. The built-in speakers and woofer also receive praise. Performance and the overall ownership experience, however, generate more mixed reactions.
The 144Hz QD-Mini LED panel is the biggest reason to consider Lumio. It is aimed at buyers who want a large screen for both movies and console or PC gaming, especially when high refresh rates matter.
Xiaomi's 65-inch TV S Mini LED is an interesting middle ground. It uses a QD Mini LED panel and supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio and DTS, while the Indian model is built around a 4K display with a 120Hz DLG mode. The panel uses 384 local-dimming zones and can reach a peak brightness of 1200 nits. Google TV provides the software platform, and Xiaomi also includes 32GB of storage and 2GB of RAM. For connectivity, there are three HDMI ports, eARC and a USB port. The result is a TV that puts a lot of display hardware into a relatively competitive package.
384-zone Mini LED local dimming
Strong HDR and Dolby Vision support
32GB storage for apps and content
Indian variant does not offer the 144Hz mode available in some other regions
Customers generally rate the picture highly, particularly for 4K content, brightness, sound and contrast. Many consider it worth the price. However, the smart TV performance receives mixed feedback, with several buyers reporting sluggishness while navigating apps and menus.
Xiaomi's biggest advantage is the amount of display technology packed into the price bracket. Buyers who prioritise Mini LED contrast, HDR brightness and a large 4K screen should give this model serious consideration.
The Samsung QN2EH moves a step further into the Neo QLED range, using Quantum Mini LED technology and Samsung's NQ4 AI Processor. It supports HDR10+ Adaptive, 4K upscaling, Filmmaker Mode and Samsung's Supreme Mini LED Dimming system. The TV also includes a wide viewing angle, Color Booster Pro and HDR Brightness Optimiser. Gaming is covered through VRR and ALLM, while Tizen brings Samsung's wider smart TV ecosystem. At 20W, the audio system is not particularly powerful for a 65-inch premium television, but features such as Q-Symphony can make it more useful when paired with a compatible Samsung soundbar.
Strong contrast from Quantum Mini LED
Good HDR processing and AI upscaling
Smooth Tizen experience with gaming support
Built-in bass is limited for a cinematic setup
Customers praise the vibrant colours, contrast and deep blacks, particularly when watching 4K HDR content. Audio and the slim design are also appreciated, while Tizen receives positive feedback. Some buyers feel non-4K content needs manual adjustment, and bass is considered limited without a soundbar.
The QN2EH is the Samsung to consider if picture quality takes priority over raw speaker output. Its Mini LED processing, HDR features and slim design make it a strong fit for premium living-room viewing.
Philips brings Mini LED technology to this 65-inch model while keeping the feature set fairly broad. The television uses a 4K panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Google TV provides access to the major streaming ecosystem, while VRR and ALLM make the TV more suitable for console gaming. The built-in speakers deliver 36W, which is a useful step above several slimmer TVs in this list. It also includes three HDMI ports and two USB ports. This is the kind of television I would consider when I want Mini LED performance without moving into the highest premium price bracket.
120Hz Mini LED display
Broad HDR format support
36W audio with Dolby Atmos
Software speed and installation feedback are not consistently positive
Customers praise the crystal-clear picture, vibrant colours, contrast and brightness, with local dimming also getting positive mentions. However, feedback on display performance, software speed and installation is mixed. Some buyers find the television worth its price, while others report a less consistent experience.
Philips offers a useful balance of Mini LED display hardware, 120Hz gaming support and Google TV. It is worth considering for buyers who want premium display features without necessarily paying flagship Sony or Samsung prices.
The Sony BRAVIA 2 II is the more conventional Sony option here, using a direct LED panel rather than the RGB LED system found on the BRAVIA 7 II. It still offers 4K resolution, Sony's 4K X-Reality PRO processing, Google TV and support for HDR10 and HLG. Gaming features include ALLM and Sony's PS5-focused Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode. The native panel refresh rate is 50Hz, although Sony lists Motionflow XR 100 processing. Audio comes from a 20W two-speaker setup. For someone who mainly watches films, television shows and streaming services, it offers the familiar Sony software and processing experience at a lower tier.
Sony's image processing and upscaling
Familiar Google TV interface
PS5-specific picture features
Native 50Hz refresh rate is not ideal for high-refresh-rate gaming
Amazon customers praise the crisp 4K picture, vibrant colours, sound and overall value. Installation and the user interface are also viewed positively by some buyers. However, feedback includes reports of lag and, more seriously, a few customers saying their television stopped working within days.
This is the Sony option for buyers who value the brand's picture processing and Google TV experience but do not need a 120Hz panel. It makes more sense for streaming-focused households than for serious gamers.
Haier's 65H6E is aimed at buyers who want a large QLED television without moving too far up the price ladder. The 65-inch panel offers 4K resolution, while the TV runs on Google's smart TV platform and focuses on straightforward home entertainment. The strongest part of the Amazon feedback is its combination of picture quality and audio, with buyers repeatedly highlighting the vibrant presentation and built-in sound. It is not as feature-heavy as the Mini LED models above, but that may not matter if the main use is watching streaming services, television and sports. This is more of a value-oriented big-screen option than a flagship display.
Large QLED screen at a comparatively accessible price
Vibrant picture for everyday viewing
Strong focus on built-in audio
Fewer premium display features than the Mini LED models here
Customers generally praise the vibrant, punchy colours and picture quality, particularly considering the price. The sound system also receives repeated positive mentions. Value for money is another strong point, with buyers generally feeling the television offers a good overall package.
Haier's appeal is straightforward: a large QLED display with good everyday picture and sound performance without the premium pricing of Mini LED flagships. It suits buyers who want a big-screen upgrade on a tighter budget.
Hisense's 65E75Q focuses on value while still offering several features that matter on a 65-inch screen. It uses a 4K QLED panel with Dolby Vision and a 60Hz refresh rate, while the TV runs on VIDAA. There are three HDMI ports, two USB ports and support for VRR and ALLM, making it reasonably versatile for gaming. The 48W speaker system is another notable feature, with Dolby Atmos support. This is not the television I would choose over a premium Mini LED model for HDR performance, but it makes sense if screen size, colour reproduction and audio are more important than having the latest panel technology.
QLED display at a competitive price
48W audio system with Dolby Atmos
VRR and ALLM for gaming
60Hz panel is less suited to high-refresh-rate gaming
Customers praise the picture and sound quality, with vivid colours and deep contrast frequently mentioned. One buyer specifically highlights the wide colour gamut. However, Google TV is not relevant to this model, which uses VIDAA, and feedback on application performance, installation and responsiveness is mixed.
The 48W audio system and QLED display make the Hisense E75Q particularly interesting for buyers who want strong everyday picture and sound without paying Mini LED prices. It is a practical, value-focused choice.
65-inch TV
Display
Gaming
Smart TV
Sony BRAVIA 7 II
RGB LED, Local Dimming
4K 120Hz, VRR
Google TV
LG 65NU870BPLA
4K UHD
VRR, ALLM up to 60Hz
webOS 26
Samsung M2EH
Mini LED
VRR, ALLM
Tizen
Lumio Vision 9
QD-Mini LED
144Hz
Google TV
Xiaomi TV S Mini LED
QD Mini LED
120Hz DLG
Google TV
Samsung QN2EH
Quantum Mini LED
VRR, ALLM
Tizen
Philips 65MLED610/94
Mini LED
120Hz, VRR, ALLM
Google TV
Sony BRAVIA 2 II
Direct LED
ALLM
Google TV
Haier 65H6E
QLED
Everyday gaming
Google TV
Hisense 65E75Q
QLED
VRR, ALLM
VIDAA
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Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives. <br><br> Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users. <br><br> Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers. <br><br> He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful. <br><br> A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful. <br><br> Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood. <br><br> Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in....Read more
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