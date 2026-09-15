I’d look beyond screen size when buying a 65-inch TV and these 10 models show why

A 65-inch TV can change how a living room feels, but picking one is not simply about finding the biggest screen at the lowest price. At this size, differences in panel technology, HDR performance, refresh rate, smart TV software and built-in audio become much easier to notice. Here i've shortlisted 10 models from Sony, Samsung, LG, Xiaomi, Lumio, Philips, Haier and Hisense, covering everything from Mini LED televisions aimed at premium viewing to more affordable QLED and 4K options. Prices can vary considerably with Amazon offers, but this list broadly covers the mid-range to premium segment. I have also looked at what Amazon buyers are saying, so the guide is not based only on the specification sheet.

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

The Sony BRAVIA 7 II is the premium pick in this list, built around an RGB LED backlight and local dimming rather than a conventional LED setup. Its 4K panel runs at 120Hz and supports Dolby Vision, while Sony's XR processing is designed to handle everything from streaming content to fast-moving games. There are four HDMI inputs, with 4K 120Hz, VRR and ALLM support, making it suitable for PS5 and Xbox users too. The built-in 40W audio system uses two full-range speakers and two subwoofers. It is also one of the more substantial TVs here, so wall mounting or a sturdy cabinet is worth planning for.

Specifications Screen size 65 (64.5) inches Resolution 3840x2160 Panel refresh rate 120 Hz Backlight RGB LED with Local Dimming HDR HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision Reason to buy Strong picture processing and local-dimming performance 4K 120Hz gaming support with VRR and ALLM More substantial built-in audio than many slim TVs Reason to avoid Premium pricing makes it harder to justify for casual viewing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers generally praise the picture quality, with several describing the display as a major step up from competing Samsung and LG models. The sound also receives positive feedback. However, some buyers question the premium pricing, while others point to limited audio customisation and missing dedicated music modes.

Why should you choose this product? The BRAVIA 7 II stands out for its RGB LED technology, Sony processing and gaming support. It is best suited to buyers who care more about picture quality and cinematic viewing than simply getting the largest screen for the money.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

LG's 65NU870BPLA takes a different approach, pairing a 4K UHD panel with the company's current webOS 26 platform. It is not positioned as a high-end Mini LED television, but it covers the essentials well, including HDR10 and HLG, Dolby Atmos, ALLM and VRR support up to 60Hz. The TV also supports Google Cast and Apple AirPlay, which makes it easier to bring content from phones and other devices onto the big screen. Its 20W 2.0-channel audio system is fairly conventional, so buyers planning a proper home cinema setup may eventually want a soundbar.

Specifications Screen size 65 inches Resolution 3840x2160 Refresh rate 60Hz Native HDR HDR10 / HLG Operating system webOS 26 Reason to buy Straightforward 4K smart TV experience Useful gaming features including ALLM and VRR Dolby Atmos and broad casting support Reason to avoid 60Hz native refresh rate limits its appeal for serious gamers

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Amazon customers praise the 4K picture quality, colours and high refresh-rate performance, although feedback on actual software performance is mixed. Some report smooth operation while others find webOS sluggish. Sound, Wi-Fi, installation and value for money also receive divided opinions.

Why should you choose this product? LG's main advantage here is its familiar smart TV ecosystem and strong everyday feature set. It makes more sense for buyers who want a dependable 4K television for streaming and regular gaming without paying for a premium Mini LED panel.

Samsung's M2EH brings Mini LED technology into a television that is still relatively straightforward to live with. The 65-inch screen uses Samsung's Mini LED processor and Supreme Mini LED Dimming, while the TV also supports HDR10+, Filmmaker Mode, 120Hz DLG and 4K upscaling. Tizen remains at the centre of the experience, with features such as Q-Symphony, AirPlay and Samsung's Vision AI Companion. There is also VRR and ALLM for gaming. The 30W two-channel audio system should be enough for everyday viewing, although a soundbar would still make more sense for movies.

Specifications Screen size 1.63 m (65 inches) Resolution 3840 x 2160 DLG 120 Hz HDR Mini LED HDR, HDR10+ Operating system Tizen Smart TV Reason to buy Mini LED technology at a more accessible level Strong smart TV and AI feature set Useful gaming features including VRR and ALLM Reason to avoid Built-in audio lacks the depth of a dedicated home theatre setup

What are buyers saying on Amazon?? Customers largely like the sharp 4K picture, HDR presentation, rich colours, contrast and sound. Many also consider the TV good value. However, feedback on brightness, interface responsiveness and installation is mixed, with some users reporting delays during operation.

Why should you choose this product? This Samsung is a sensible choice for buyers who want Mini LED technology alongside a mature smart TV platform. Its combination of contrast, gaming support and Tizen features makes it particularly suited to mixed household use.

If gaming is high on my list, the Lumio Vision 9 immediately becomes interesting. It combines a 65-inch QD-Mini LED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, making it one of the more gaming-friendly televisions here. The display also supports 4K resolution, Dolby Vision and local dimming, while Google TV handles the smart side. Lumio pairs the screen with a 2.2-channel audio system rated at 50W and two subwoofers. There are three HDMI ports and three USB ports, so there is plenty of room for consoles, streaming devices and external storage. Its positioning is aggressive for buyers wanting premium display hardware without moving too far into flagship pricing.

Specifications Screen size 65 inches Resolution 3840 x 2160 Refresh rate 144 Hz Backlight QD-Mini LED Audio 2.2 channel, 50W Reason to buy 144Hz refresh rate suits fast gaming QD-Mini LED panel with local dimming Powerful 2.2-channel built-in audio Reason to avoid Brand ecosystem is less established than Sony, Samsung or LG

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Amazon customers are particularly positive about picture quality, with feedback highlighting deep blacks, realistic colours and smooth PS5 gaming at 144Hz. The built-in speakers and woofer also receive praise. Performance and the overall ownership experience, however, generate more mixed reactions.

Why should you choose this product? The 144Hz QD-Mini LED panel is the biggest reason to consider Lumio. It is aimed at buyers who want a large screen for both movies and console or PC gaming, especially when high refresh rates matter.

Xiaomi's 65-inch TV S Mini LED is an interesting middle ground. It uses a QD Mini LED panel and supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio and DTS, while the Indian model is built around a 4K display with a 120Hz DLG mode. The panel uses 384 local-dimming zones and can reach a peak brightness of 1200 nits. Google TV provides the software platform, and Xiaomi also includes 32GB of storage and 2GB of RAM. For connectivity, there are three HDMI ports, eARC and a USB port. The result is a TV that puts a lot of display hardware into a relatively competitive package.

Specifications Screen size 65 inches Resolution 3840 x 2160 Display QLED with Mini LED local dimming DLG 120 Hz Peak brightness 1200 nits Reason to buy 384-zone Mini LED local dimming Strong HDR and Dolby Vision support 32GB storage for apps and content Reason to avoid Indian variant does not offer the 144Hz mode available in some other regions

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers generally rate the picture highly, particularly for 4K content, brightness, sound and contrast. Many consider it worth the price. However, the smart TV performance receives mixed feedback, with several buyers reporting sluggishness while navigating apps and menus.

Why should you choose this product? Xiaomi's biggest advantage is the amount of display technology packed into the price bracket. Buyers who prioritise Mini LED contrast, HDR brightness and a large 4K screen should give this model serious consideration.

The Samsung QN2EH moves a step further into the Neo QLED range, using Quantum Mini LED technology and Samsung's NQ4 AI Processor. It supports HDR10+ Adaptive, 4K upscaling, Filmmaker Mode and Samsung's Supreme Mini LED Dimming system. The TV also includes a wide viewing angle, Color Booster Pro and HDR Brightness Optimiser. Gaming is covered through VRR and ALLM, while Tizen brings Samsung's wider smart TV ecosystem. At 20W, the audio system is not particularly powerful for a 65-inch premium television, but features such as Q-Symphony can make it more useful when paired with a compatible Samsung soundbar.

Specifications Screen size 1.63 m (65 inches) Resolution 3840 x 2160 Display technology Quantum Mini LED HDR NQ HDR, HDR10+ Adaptive Operating system Tizen Smart TV Reason to buy Strong contrast from Quantum Mini LED Good HDR processing and AI upscaling Smooth Tizen experience with gaming support Reason to avoid Built-in bass is limited for a cinematic setup

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers praise the vibrant colours, contrast and deep blacks, particularly when watching 4K HDR content. Audio and the slim design are also appreciated, while Tizen receives positive feedback. Some buyers feel non-4K content needs manual adjustment, and bass is considered limited without a soundbar.

Why should you choose this product? The QN2EH is the Samsung to consider if picture quality takes priority over raw speaker output. Its Mini LED processing, HDR features and slim design make it a strong fit for premium living-room viewing.

Philips brings Mini LED technology to this 65-inch model while keeping the feature set fairly broad. The television uses a 4K panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Google TV provides access to the major streaming ecosystem, while VRR and ALLM make the TV more suitable for console gaming. The built-in speakers deliver 36W, which is a useful step above several slimmer TVs in this list. It also includes three HDMI ports and two USB ports. This is the kind of television I would consider when I want Mini LED performance without moving into the highest premium price bracket.

Specifications Screen size 65 inches Resolution 3840 x 2160 Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision Operating system Google TV Reason to buy 120Hz Mini LED display Broad HDR format support 36W audio with Dolby Atmos Reason to avoid Software speed and installation feedback are not consistently positive

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers praise the crystal-clear picture, vibrant colours, contrast and brightness, with local dimming also getting positive mentions. However, feedback on display performance, software speed and installation is mixed. Some buyers find the television worth its price, while others report a less consistent experience.

Why should you choose this product? Philips offers a useful balance of Mini LED display hardware, 120Hz gaming support and Google TV. It is worth considering for buyers who want premium display features without necessarily paying flagship Sony or Samsung prices.

The Sony BRAVIA 2 II is the more conventional Sony option here, using a direct LED panel rather than the RGB LED system found on the BRAVIA 7 II. It still offers 4K resolution, Sony's 4K X-Reality PRO processing, Google TV and support for HDR10 and HLG. Gaming features include ALLM and Sony's PS5-focused Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode. The native panel refresh rate is 50Hz, although Sony lists Motionflow XR 100 processing. Audio comes from a 20W two-speaker setup. For someone who mainly watches films, television shows and streaming services, it offers the familiar Sony software and processing experience at a lower tier.

Specifications Screen size 65 (64.5) inches Resolution 3840 x 2160 Panel refresh rate 50 Hz HDR HDR10, HLG Operating system Google TV Reason to buy Sony's image processing and upscaling Familiar Google TV interface PS5-specific picture features Reason to avoid Native 50Hz refresh rate is not ideal for high-refresh-rate gaming

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Amazon customers praise the crisp 4K picture, vibrant colours, sound and overall value. Installation and the user interface are also viewed positively by some buyers. However, feedback includes reports of lag and, more seriously, a few customers saying their television stopped working within days.

Why should you choose this product? This is the Sony option for buyers who value the brand's picture processing and Google TV experience but do not need a 120Hz panel. It makes more sense for streaming-focused households than for serious gamers.

Haier's 65H6E is aimed at buyers who want a large QLED television without moving too far up the price ladder. The 65-inch panel offers 4K resolution, while the TV runs on Google's smart TV platform and focuses on straightforward home entertainment. The strongest part of the Amazon feedback is its combination of picture quality and audio, with buyers repeatedly highlighting the vibrant presentation and built-in sound. It is not as feature-heavy as the Mini LED models above, but that may not matter if the main use is watching streaming services, television and sports. This is more of a value-oriented big-screen option than a flagship display.

Specifications Screen size 65 inches Display QLED Resolution 3840 x 2160 Operating system Google TV Response time 8 ms Reason to buy Large QLED screen at a comparatively accessible price Vibrant picture for everyday viewing Strong focus on built-in audio Reason to avoid Fewer premium display features than the Mini LED models here

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers generally praise the vibrant, punchy colours and picture quality, particularly considering the price. The sound system also receives repeated positive mentions. Value for money is another strong point, with buyers generally feeling the television offers a good overall package.

Why should you choose this product? Haier's appeal is straightforward: a large QLED display with good everyday picture and sound performance without the premium pricing of Mini LED flagships. It suits buyers who want a big-screen upgrade on a tighter budget.

Hisense's 65E75Q focuses on value while still offering several features that matter on a 65-inch screen. It uses a 4K QLED panel with Dolby Vision and a 60Hz refresh rate, while the TV runs on VIDAA. There are three HDMI ports, two USB ports and support for VRR and ALLM, making it reasonably versatile for gaming. The 48W speaker system is another notable feature, with Dolby Atmos support. This is not the television I would choose over a premium Mini LED model for HDR performance, but it makes sense if screen size, colour reproduction and audio are more important than having the latest panel technology.

Specifications Screen size 65 inches Display QLED Resolution 3840 x 2160 Refresh rate 60 Hz Operating system VIDAA Reason to buy QLED display at a competitive price 48W audio system with Dolby Atmos VRR and ALLM for gaming Reason to avoid 60Hz panel is less suited to high-refresh-rate gaming

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers praise the picture and sound quality, with vivid colours and deep contrast frequently mentioned. One buyer specifically highlights the wide colour gamut. However, Google TV is not relevant to this model, which uses VIDAA, and feedback on application performance, installation and responsiveness is mixed.

Why should you choose this product? The 48W audio system and QLED display make the Hisense E75Q particularly interesting for buyers who want strong everyday picture and sound without paying Mini LED prices. It is a practical, value-focused choice.

Top 3 features of the best 65-inch TVs

65-inch TV Display Gaming Smart TV Sony BRAVIA 7 II RGB LED, Local Dimming 4K 120Hz, VRR Google TV LG 65NU870BPLA 4K UHD VRR, ALLM up to 60Hz webOS 26 Samsung M2EH Mini LED VRR, ALLM Tizen Lumio Vision 9 QD-Mini LED 144Hz Google TV Xiaomi TV S Mini LED QD Mini LED 120Hz DLG Google TV Samsung QN2EH Quantum Mini LED VRR, ALLM Tizen Philips 65MLED610/94 Mini LED 120Hz, VRR, ALLM Google TV Sony BRAVIA 2 II Direct LED ALLM Google TV Haier 65H6E QLED Everyday gaming Google TV Hisense 65E75Q QLED VRR, ALLM VIDAA

Factors to consider when buying a 65-inch TV Panel technology: QLED can offer stronger colour and brightness than basic LED, while Mini LED generally provides better contrast and HDR control through local dimming.

Refresh rate: A 120Hz or 144Hz panel is worth prioritising if you watch a lot of sports or play games on a PS5, Xbox or gaming PC.

HDR support: Check for formats such as Dolby Vision and HDR10+ if you regularly stream HDR content. Peak brightness and local dimming also matter for how convincing HDR looks.

Audio: A 65-inch screen can make weak built-in speakers more noticeable. If you want a cinema-style setup, check for eARC and consider a soundbar or AV system. Also Read: Buying a smart TV for your living room? Check out these options before going for a large screen

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.